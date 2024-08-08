15 Best Sports Anime Of All Time

Summary Powerhouse sports anime capture hearts with compelling character histories and themes.

The Prince of Tennis serves as an accessible, strong introduction to sports anime.

Top sports anime like Yuri on Ice stand out for their focus on more unique sports that don’t get as much attention in anime.

Just as sports films have captured audiences’ hearts, sports anime have risen from the ranks of TV shows or comic-inspired series to become cultural phenomenons. And looking at the most beloved and popular sports anime ever released, it isn’t hard to see why.

The best sports anime series deliver compelling character histories, challenges, and victories. They also deliver on important themes like friendship, loss, family, and dedication. If all of that wasn’t enough, the top ranks of sports anime have also captured enough acclaim and devotion to not only be recognized as the best of their subgenre… but be seen among the top anime of all time.

15 Captain Tsubasa Dives Into The Life Of A Soccer Legend

Based on the Manga by Yōichi Takahashi

Captain Tsubasa is a great sports anime featuring a protagonist in the classic shonen-spokon style, who builds friendships and inspires rivals throughout his journey. Ozora Tsubasa is charismatic, kind, and very talented when it comes to soccer.

Captain Tsubasa

received a remake in 2011, available on Prime Video.

The series is full of exciting matches with spectacular and exaggerated techniques, as audeinces follow Tsubasa’s journey from his first amateur games to being a professional. Another highlight of Captain Tsubasa is the large supporting cast and relevant themes, especially for younger audiences, exploring topics such as perseverance, the pursuit of ones dreams, and teamwork.

14 Run With The Wind Mixes an Underrated Sport With a Great Story

Based on the Manga by Shion Miura

Fans interested in discovering different kinds of sports may be interested in Run With the Wind, an anime that takes viewers into the world of long-distance running, specifically focusing on a university relay marathon race known as the Hakone Ekiden, a highly regarded race that takes place every year in Japan.

The series follows former star runner Kakeru Kurahara after he’s caught shoplifting, crossing paths with fellow university student Haiji Kiyose. Haiji is impressed by Kakeru’s speed and invites him to live in Chikusei-sou, eventually asking him to join the Track Club. This take on a less-explored sport provides a compelling narrative that strikes a balance between humor, drama, and genuinely heartfelt moments.

13 Major Portrays Baseball With Precision & Humor

Based on the Manga By Takuya Mitsuda

Major is a great anime that strikes the right balance between drama and comedy, and for sports fans, it dives deeply into the world of baseball. The anime follows Goro Honda, a young boy with a real passion for baseball, and is determined to make it as a professional player. The series is a heartfelt tale of passion, perseverance, and personal growth.

The anime shows some pretty realistic baseball action, which is great for sports fans who like to see the ins and outs of the game and also has excellently written characters. Major explores the relationships and challenges faced by Goro’s friends, family and teammates, too, which makes for a well-rounded narrative outside the anime’s initial sports draw.

12 Battle Royale Soccer Excels In Blue Lock

Based on the Manga By Kaneshiro Muneyuki

Blue Lock blends the classic battle-royale genre with sports in an unexpectedly exciting and inventive way, focusing on competitive soccer matches and exploring themes such as the mental challenges of the players and the competition of professional sports.

The anime kicks off after Japan was knocked out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and to rebuild their soccer program and regain their former glory, the Japanese national team hires coach Jinpachi Ego. He comes up with a plan: isolate 300 young strikers in a state-of-the-art training center called ‘Blue Lock’. The goal is to turn one of those selected into the national team’s top scorer through a rigurous training program akin to a life-or-death battle-royale elimination game.

11 Slam Dunk Is a Timeless Classic

Based on the Manga By Takehiko Inoue

From the same mangaka behind Vagabond – Takehiko Inoue – Slam Dunk follows Hanamichi Sakuragi, a high school delinquent who joins the basketball team to impress a girl, only to discover a true passion for the sport. Slam Dunk sparked a nationwide interest in basketball among Japanese youth.

Slam Dunk focuses on Hanamichi’s journey from an amateur ball player with a one-track mind to developing a genuine love for the sport he plays. It offers fans an in-depth look at the mechanics and tactics used in basketball. The series has significantly influenced the sports genre and has garnered a lasting fanbase.

10 The Prince of Tennis is a Great Introduction to Sports Anime

Based on the Manga By Takeshi Konomi

The Prince of Tennis (2001)

Original Release October 10, 2001 – March 30, 2005 Number of Episodes 178 Studio Trans Arts, Production I.G. Director Takayuki Hamana

Original Release October 10, 2001 – March 30, 2005 Number of Episodes 178 Studio Trans Arts, Production I.G. Director Takayuki Hamana

Although reactions to The Prince of Tennis may not be as universally positive as others, it remains a perfect sports anime for newcomers. Beginning as a manga that was serialized from 1999 to 2008, the series follows young tennis player Ryoma Echizen as he excels beyond his competition, quickly becoming a certified tennis ace. At the same time, following his school’s efforts to win a team championship.

The plot is very straightforward, and while the cast of characters may not be as fleshed out as other sports anime, The Prince of Tennis still manages to be one of the best-selling manga series and most popular sports anime series of all time. Long-time fans of the genre might find it less nuanced, but for viewers new to sports anime, it’s a great introduction.

9 Initial D is One of the Most Important Racing Anime Ever

Based on the Manga By Shuichi Shigeno

Initial D: First Stage (1998)

Original Release April 18, 1998 – December 5, 1998 Number of Episodes 26 Studio Studio Comet, Studio Gallop Director Shin Misawa

Original Release April 18, 1998 – December 5, 1998 Number of Episodes 26 Studio Studio Comet, Studio Gallop Director Shin Misawa

Perfect for fans of the Fast and Furious series (particularly before it shifted from street racing to secret agent superheroics), Initial D centers on the same Japanese street racing the film series emulated for Tokyo Drift. Beginning as a manga in 1995 from Shuichi Shigeno, the series exploded into numerous anime stories, divided into “Stages.”

Though many viewers were introduced to the series through its popularity as meme fodder online, the tale of Takumi Fujiwara on his mission to become a respected racer is hard to beat in its genre. With incredible driving sequences and an upbeat soundtrack, Initial D is a thrilling and underrated anime, sticking to its lane every step of the way.

8 Yuri on Ice is a Unique Sports Anime With a Lot of Heart

Original Anime Series Created by Studio MAPPA

Yuri on Ice

Original Release October 6, 2016 – December 21, 2016 Number of Episodes 12 + 1 OVA Studio MAPPA Director Sayo Yamamoto, Jun Shishido

Original Release October 6, 2016 – December 21, 2016 Number of Episodes 12 + 1 OVA Studio MAPPA Director Sayo Yamamoto, Jun Shishido

Yuri on Ice debuted in 2016 to a warm welcome, following its hero Yuri Katsuki, a figure skater trying to decide what his future in competition will hold. During his journey, he rediscovers his passion for skating, as well as love. While not as old as some other iconic sports anime, the series enraptured not just the usual anime crowd, but also professional skaters, too (gaining popularity when its choreography and soundtracks leaped real-world figure skating).

Real-world figure skater Kenji Miyamoto is largely responsible for

Yuri on Ice’s

choreography.

Though the series never outright confirms that its two central characters are love interests, it’s clear that Yuri on Ice is a love story at heart. This gives the series a unique edge as one of the few LGBTQ sports anime. The heart, struggles, and emotion of Yuri on Ice, as well as its uncommon sport of focus, guarantee it will remain a must-watch for years to come.

7 Yowamushi Pedal is a Sports Anime With an Otaku Hero

Based on the Manga By Wataru Watanabe

Yowamushi Pedal (2013)

Original Release October 7, 2013 – July 1, 2014 Number of Episodes 38 Studio TMS Entertainment Director Osamu Nabeshima

Original Release October 7, 2013 – July 1, 2014 Number of Episodes 38 Studio TMS Entertainment Director Osamu Nabeshima

Yowamushi Pedal first aired in 2013, but had already garnered fans due to its success as a manga series still being serialized after its 2008 debut. Spanning 84 volumes and airing five seasons, the series follows Sakamichi Onoda, who joins a bicycle racing club. The award-winning series from TMS Entertainment has stood out not only for focusing on cycling, but also for the appeal of the otaku protagonist.

Yowamushi Pedal

is a big franchise in Japan, with several seasons of the anime beyond the first and a handful of movies.

Part of what makes the series so unique among sports anime is the series’ comedy. Few sports anime are even half as funny as Yowamushi Pedal, making the series quite notable and helping it standout. With plenty of humor and heart, Yowamushi Pedal is a series that anime watchers should take a chance on (if they aren’t hooked already).

6 Kuroko’s Basketball Blends Fantasy & Basketball to Fantastic Effect

Based on the Manga By Tadatoshi Fujimaki

Kuroko's Basketball (2012)

Original Release April 7, 2012 – June 30, 2015 Number of Episodes 75 + 3 OVAs Studio Production I.G. Director Shunsuke Tada

Original Release April 7, 2012 – June 30, 2015 Number of Episodes 75 + 3 OVAs Studio Production I.G. Director Shunsuke Tada

Created first as a manga by Tadatoshi Fujimaki in 2008, Kuroko’s Basketball is a stand-out series for breaking typical sports manga conventions. It follows the titular character, Tetsuya Kuroko, as he joins up with a basketball team hoping to become the top contender at the high school level. While initially seeming typical, the series blends magical action with sports tropes and plot beats.

The players each seem to have their own superpowers, allowing the games to feel extra suspenseful and intriguing. The broad cast of characters are also motivated in compelling ways, while the main hero is an unexpected and very quiet star. Kuroko’s Basketball is a must-see anime that blends traditional sports anime with fantasy-esque elements.

5 Ace of Diamond is a Series About Big Dreams and Big Action

Based on the Manga By Yuji Terajima

Ace of Diamond (2013)

Original Release 3 October 2013 – 28 March 2016 Number of Episodes 126 + 5 OVAs Studio Madhouse, Production I.G. Director Mitsuyuki Masuhara

Original Release 3 October 2013 – 28 March 2016 Number of Episodes 126 + 5 OVAs Studio Madhouse, Production I.G. Director Mitsuyuki Masuhara

Ace of Diamond is another series that began as a manga (2006 – 2015) before being adapted into an anime by Madhouse and Production I.G., first airing in 2013 (and spawning multiple sequel series and manga since). The hero of the story is Eijun Sawada, who wants to be a star pitcher, or an ‘ace’ on the baseball diamond. The series provides personal competition as teammates compete to become an ace, as well as the usual ups and downs of a season of league baseball.

Far from just another baseball anime, Ace of Diamond features a unique hook by focussing primarily on a pitcher. This role is quite important in baseball, so it’s great to see Ace of Diamond pay it so much respect. With a cast of characters outfitted with big dreams and engrossing baseball action, Ace of Diamond needs to be on the watchlists of any baseball fan, and anime fan besides.

4 Haikyu!! is One of the Most Succesful Sports Anime of All Time

Haikyu!! (2014)

Original Release April 6, 2014 – December 19, 2020 Number of Episodes 85 + 5 OVAs Studio Production I.G Director Susumu Mitsunaka, Masako Satō

Original Release April 6, 2014 – December 19, 2020 Number of Episodes 85 + 5 OVAs Studio Production I.G Director Susumu Mitsunaka, Masako Satō

Haikyu!! is one of the best-known sports manga and anime of the modern era – and it’s no wonder why. Another Production I.G series, this manga turned anime follows Shoyo Hinata, whose determination and team-building throughout the series make the tale a stand-out (despite how young it is relative to other hit sports anime).

Volleyball is a popular sport, which is why it’s so surprising that Haikyu!! is one of the few anime to really dive into the sport. The result is thrilling and shows why Production I.G. is one of the best studios for animating high-intensity sports action. Haikyu!! has won several awards, and though it has concluded, it is worth jumping into sooner than later. Hinata’s perseverance and struggles, as well as the camaraderie that builds into success, makes this a must-watch sports anime.

3 Major is a Story That’s Inspired Real World Atheletes

Based on the Manga By Takuya Mitsuda

Major (2004)

Original Release November 13, 2004 – September 25, 2010 Number of Episodes 154 + 3 OVAs Studio Studio Hibari, SynergySP Director Ken'ichi Kasai, Toshinori Fukushima

Original Release November 13, 2004 – September 25, 2010 Number of Episodes 154 + 3 OVAs Studio Studio Hibari, SynergySP Director Ken’ichi Kasai, Toshinori Fukushima

While less widely known or cited than some other modern sports anime, Major deserves a spot among the best sports anime. First launched as a manga by Takuya Mitsuda and serialized from 1994 to 2010, followed by an anime airing in 2004, this baseball anime follows Goro Honda, who strives to be a professional pitcher like his father. What makes it unique is the length of the story, taking Goro from his early years playing the sport all the way to the major leagues.

While demonstrating a progression far beyond one championship or season, Major has all the hallmarks sports fans love, but also enjoys a fan base including all-star MLB pitcher and hitter, Shohei Ohtani. The major league player has mentioned his love for the series in interviews, proving it isn’t just a compelling story, but an inspiring one for aspiring athletes of all ages.

2 Hajime no Ippo: Rising is a Great Version of a Classic Boxing Series

Based on the Manga By George Morikawa

Hajime no Ippo: Rising (2013)

Original Release October 5, 2013 – March 29, 2014 Number of Episodes 25 Studio Madhouse, MAPPA Director Jun Shishido

Original Release October 5, 2013 – March 29, 2014 Number of Episodes 25 Studio Madhouse, MAPPA Director Jun Shishido

Created by George Morikawa as a manga in 1989, Hajime no Ippo has often been compared to Rocky. This underdog hero is Ippo Makunouchi, who enters the world of boxing when a professional boxer interrupts one of many instances of bullying in the young man’s life. After Ippo learns how to box, the heart of the story comes from rivalries, character interactions, and the growth that Ippo undergoes as a result.

Like the titular hero of Rocky or The Karate Kid, the hero in Hajime no Ippo: Rising is an underdog in a combat sport, who learns about himself and others the stronger he gets. Fans of either film should give Hajime no Ippo a chance, as the series has proven it can resonate long-term with audiences.

1 Slam Dunk is Still the Best Sports Anime of All Time

Based on the Manga By Takehiko Inoue

Slam Dunk

Original Release October 16, 1993 – March 23, 1996 Number of Episodes 101 Studio Toei Animation Director Nobutaka Nishizawa

Original Release October 16, 1993 – March 23, 1996 Number of Episodes 101 Studio Toei Animation Director Nobutaka Nishizawa

In 1990, mangaka Takehiko Inoue debuted what would become one of the most beloved sports manga, and eventually anime, in the world. Beginning with Toei Animation in 1993, the most recent film of the series The First Slam Dunk was still a box office hit. Slam Dunk is credited with increasing basketball’s popularity in Japan, making it one of the most influential sports stories in manga and anime… if not the most influential of all time.

Slam Dunk creator Takehiko Inoue has another basketball manga called REAL that focuses on players in wheel chairs.

The series follows Hanamichi Sakuragi, an intimidating, trouble-making gang leader who hopes to impress a girl by learning how to play basketball. His journey to becoming an accomplished player and leader of his championship team is already etched in anime history, so if any anime fan has yet to see it, it’s a wrong to right sooner than later. All of this adds up to Slam Dunk being the greatest sports anime of all time.

