15 Major Questions That Make Me Desperately Want The Acolyte Season 2

Several questions need answering following The Acolyte’s finale. Following the culmination of the new Star Wars show, key mysteries and cliffhangers persist that will hopefully be resolved in future seasons. Likewise, the presence of major cameos and what they mean for the established Star Wars canon have generated even more question marks about what’s next.

Currently, The Acolyte season 2 has yet to be officially greenlit by Lucasfilm. However, that hasn’t stopped many from wondering about what future stories could look like, especially with The Acolyte’s finale lacking several key resolutions by its end. As such, here are 15 of the biggest questions that make a second season of The Acolyte absolutely necessary.

15 How Does Darth Plagueis Fit Into The Events of The Acolyte?

Hidden In The Shadows

Debuting in the caves of the remote ocean world as Qimir (Manny Jacinto) and Osha (Amandla Stenberg) take off, it appears as though none other than Darth Plagueis the Wise was secretly observing them from the shadows. An alien Muun who served as Palpatine’s dark master, the presence of a genuine Sith Lord is very exciting, especially with Qimir’s Sith status being unclear. However, one has to wonder why Plagueis is there to begin with. Either he’s Qimir’s master, tracked Qimir down to kill him as a rival, or is interested in Osha’s unique existence in the Force.

14 Who Else Can Use The Force To Create Life?

“Very Few With This Power”

On Brendok, Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) confesses to his misdeeds when Mae and Osha were children, despite his noble intentions. However, he also confirms that “very few” had the power to create life via Force manipulation. Thus far, the only known beings with the power to do this were Darth Plagueis (who the Jedi didn’t know about) and Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith) when she created the twins using Brendok’s Force vergence. As such, one has to wonder which beings Sol is talking about that are known to the Jedi Order.

13 What Happened Between Vernestra and Qimir?

“A Pupil Of Mine”

The Acolyte’s finale also confirms that Qimir was once the Padawan of Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson). Having revealed to Osha that he was thrown away and discarded, there’s clearly a secret history between the two, one The Acolyte season 2 would hopefully reveal. It’s also worth noting that the scars on Qimir’s back look as though they may have come from Vernestra’s unique purple-bladed lightwhip.

12 Who Trained Qimir To Use The Dark Side?

Was It Darth Plagueis?

Beyond Vernestra having once been Qimir’s Jedi master, it’s still unknown who trained him in the ways of the dark side. Perhaps this was Darth Palgueis himself before he eventually finds and begins training Palpatine. That said, Qimir could also be his own being in the Force, rather than belonging to any faction, light or dark. Either way, Qimir’s dark side master is still a major question mark which The Acolyte season 1 neglected to reveal.

11 What Does The Future Hold For Mae?

Will She Stay With The Jedi Order?

Agreeing to have her mind wiped to buy Osha and Qimir time to escape the Jedi who came to Brendok, Mae was taken into the Jedi’s custody. Meeting with Vernestra, it seems as though Rwoh intends to work with Mae to restore her memory in the hopes of finding her old apprentice. However, it’s unclear if Mae will simply remain a prisoner of the Jedi, or if Vernesta intends to train Mae in the light side of the Force, just as Osha is now learning to wield the dark with Qimir.

10 Where Was Yoda During The Acolyte, And What Will He Do Going Forward?

How Much Will Vernestra Tell Him?

Following her report to the Republic Senate committee and turning Sol into a posthumous scapegoat for the recent Jedi murders, Vernestra is seen meeting with Grandmaster Yoda himself, potentially to reveal the full extent of the cover-up as well as her own suspicions about the dark side’s true role in recent events. As such, this certainly teases that Yoda will be aware and might even play a more active role in future seasons. However, it’s still not known exactly how much Yoda was told, as well as where he was when all of this was happening.

9 Will The Acolyte Season 2 Reveal More About Force Experiments By The Sith?

Plagueis Frequently Studied The Force

Following the reveal that Mae and Osha were created using a Force vergence, one has to wonder what other manipulations of the Force might be revealed in the future. After all, the connections to Plagueis and his own ability to create life were already established long before his actual debut in The Acolyte’s finale. With Plagueis having been known to experiment with the Force to achieve true immortality, the hope is that more examples of Force tampering and manipulation would be revealed in a potential second season of The Acolyte.

8 What Is The True Sith Plan At This Point In The Star Wars Timeline?

The Sith Imperative Took Many Forms

The centuries-long Sith Imperative (or Grand Plan) was simple in its goals: to end the Republic, claim revenge on the Jedi Order by decimating its numbers, and fashion a Sith-ruled galaxy. This was something that was finally achieved by Palpatine as seen in Revenge of the Sith. However, many attempts and plots were fashioned by the Sith who came before him, including his own master Darth Plagueis. As such, it would be very exciting to learn what Plagueis has in the works in the established canon during this era.

7 How Will The Jedi Learn About The Rule Of Two… While Believing The Sith Extinct?

“Always Two There Are”

A major question left unanswered by The Acolyte was the Sith’s Rule of Two and how the Jedi know about it by the events of The Phantom Menace. After all, they still don’t know that the Sith survived through the line of Darth Bane and his Rule of Two. As such, this is something that will hopefully be resolved in a second season when and if the true and full operations of the Sith Lords become more prominent.

6 How Powerful Is Osha Really?

The Acolyte Finale Teased Inherent Witch Powers

Having donned Qimir’s helmet at the beginning of The Acolyte’s finale, Qimir struggled to take it off Osha following what looked to be a loss of control on Osha’s part. Not only did Qimir’s eyes go black, but the background turned a dark blue just like when Osha’s mother entered Padawan Torbin’s mind. As such, this teases that Osha possesses some inherent and unique power aligned with the Witches of Brendok who raised both her and Mae, though the full explanation of what happened and what it means going forward remains unclear.

5 Will We Ever See Vern’s Lightsaber Whip Go Against Qimir’s Twin Blades?

A Major Missed Opportunity For Season 1

Before The Acolyte’s finale, the hope was that Master Rwoh would end up dueling Qimir, showcasing Vernestra’s impressive lightwhip beyond simply killing a giant bug on Khofar. Likewise, seeing Rwoh in action against Qimir and his deadly twin blades would have been an extremely exciting duel. While Qimir’s duel with Sol was full of dynamic action and quite entertaining, one would hope that we might see Vernestra vs. Qimir in the future with a second season, especially considering the revelation of their shared and obviously complicated past.

4 How Closely Are Mae & Osha Really Bound By The Force?

They May Be An Artificial Force Dyad

Osha and Mae were confirmed to be the same being in the Force split into two by their Mother using a Force vergence. However, the full extent of their bond in the Force remained unclear. Many have suggested that Mae and Osha could be an artificial dyad in the Force, something the Sith did try to secretly generate to claim greater power over the Jedi. As such, perhaps The Acolyte season 2 could reveal just how bonded they truly are in the Force.

3 Will Qimir Get New Lightsabers?

His Original Blades Were Destroyed By Sol

Following his epic duel with Sol, Qimir’s unique saber was destroyed by the Jedi Master. As such, one has to wonder if Qirmir will end up repairing his lightsaber with its unique split function, or if he will end up creating a brand-new weapon in the future. At the moment, it seems as though he and Osha may share Sol’s lightsaber which she corrupted on Brendok, though a second season would likely see Qimir with sabers of his own once more.

2 How Did The Sith Discover Cortosis?

The Rare Lightsaber Resistant Ore

Qimir’s helmet and gauntlet certainly came in handy against the Jedi. This is because they were made from the lightsaber-resistant Star Wars ore known as cortosis. However, the metal is extremely rare, begging the question as to how and when Qimir got his hands on it. To that end, perhaps The Acolyte season 2 could shed more light on where the cortosis was found, something that could involve Darth Plagueis seeing as how his Legends novel had him killing his master while searching for cortosis deposits.

1 Is Darth Tenebrous Still Alive At The Time Of The Acolyte?

Darth Plagueis’ Master

It’s also unknown if Darth Tenebrous is alive during the event of The Acolyte. The Bith master of Darth Plagueis, non-canon Legends would claim that he should still be alive, with Plagueis still serving as his apprentice. However, elements could just as easily be retconned and or adapted in new ways with Tenebrous having already been slain. Either way, the answer would hopefully come in future seasons of The Acolyte following the Plagueis cameo in the new Star Wars show’s finale.

