15 Movies To Watch If You Like Now You See Me

Summary

draws from heist movies and crime capers, adding a magic twist for a unique experience.

draws from heist movies and crime capers, adding a magic twist for a unique experience.

has been announced with the main cast returning, but fans will have to wait for filming to start.

Fans looking for similar movies can explore other heist films, star-studded capers, or thrillers with magicians.

Now You See Me draws inspiration from heist movies and crime capers while adding a magic twist, and the best movies like it find other fascinating ways to embrace these genres. The 2013 film follows Mark Ruffalo’s FBI Agent Dylan Rhodes as he is on the trail of a group of magicians known as the Four Horsemen who are using their “magic tricks” to pull off daring heists for an unknown party. Along with the various genre elements, Now You See Me also features a star-studded cast with Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Morgan Freeman, and Michael Caine joining Ruffalo.

After a long wait, Now You See Me 3 has been announced with many of the main cast members returning alongside some new characters. However, with the release not expected until 2025, there will still be more of a wait ahead for fans, making it the best time to seek out some other fun movies that capture that same vibe. From movies that take new approaches to the heist formula to star-studded capers to thrillers with magicians at the center, there are a surprising amount of great movies like Now You See Me for fans to check out.

20 Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Ethan Hunt And His Team Are On The Run And Pulling Off The Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol The fourth film in the franchise, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, is an action-thriller film set years after the events of Mission: Impossible 3. It sees Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Missions Force (IMF) see themselves falsely accused of a crime. Following a terrorist attack on the Kremlin, the IMF is implicated in the attack, forcing the government to disavow knowledge of them. To clear their names and find the true culprit, the United States initiates the “Ghost Protocol,” forcing them all to go off the grid with no support to solve the case. Release Date December 15, 2011 Runtime 2h 13m Franchise(s) Mission: Impossible

Tom Cruise’s incredible stunts steal the show in the Mission: Impossible movies, but some of the best aspects of the franchise are the team elements. While the first three movies in the series focus squarely on Ethan Hunt, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol served as an example of how much fun it can be to have some other characters for Hunt to play off when he’s trying to save the world.

While the team of IMF may be a little more sophisticated than the Four Horsemen in Now You See Me, the use of gadgets and incredibly planned-out heists make them seem almost magical at times. Hunt and his team may be the good guys but, Ghost Protocol (and many other Mission: Impossible movies) see them on the run from the law, giving them an anti-hero quality as well.

19 The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

An Art Thief Forms A Romance With The Detective Who Is Chasing Him

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) is a heist film directed by John McTiernan. Pierce Brosnan stars as Thomas Crown, a wealthy and adventurous businessman who masterminds an art theft. Rene Russo plays the astute insurance investigator Catherine Banning, tasked with catching Crown. The film is a remake of the 1968 original and explores themes of cat-and-mouse intrigue and romance against a backdrop of luxury and deception. Release Date August 6, 1999 Cast Pierce Brosnan , Rene Russo , Denis Leary , Fritz Weaver , Frankie Faison , Ben Gazzara , Mark Margolis Runtime 113 Minutes

During Pierce Brosnan’s era as James Bond, he took some time away from the 007 franchise to play another suave and cool hero in The Thomas Crown Affair. A remake of the Steve McQueen caper and directed by John McTiernan (Die Hard), this fun and sexy crime romp finds Brosnan playing a successful playboy who has a unique hobby of stealing priceless pieces of art. However, he soon finds himself being pursued by an intriguing detective (Rene Russo).

Now You See Me doesn’t have much of a romance angle to speak of, while The Thomas Crown Affair is mostly focused on the romance that blossoms between these two people on opposite sides of the law. However, while Crown is a much more grounded thief than the magicians, the climatic heist in the movie is the same kind of fun and inventive sequence that makes Now You See Me so entertaining.

18 The Sting (1973)

Two Conmen Team Up To Pull A Grift On A Mob Boss

The Sting The Sting is a 1973 film directed by George Roy Hill, featuring Paul Newman and Robert Redford as con artists who team up to execute a complex scam against a powerful mob boss. Set in the 1930s, the film intricately combines elements of suspense, deception, and humor. It was well-received for its engaging plot and period-authentic production design, going on to win multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Director George Roy Hill Release Date December 25, 1973 Cast Paul Newman , Robert Redford , Robert Shaw , Charles Durning , Ray Walston , Eileen Brennan Runtime 129 minutes

Following their iconic team-up in the Western movie classic Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Robert Redford and Paul Newman joined forces again to put their amazing chemistry to work in the crime genre. The duo star in The Sting as two conmen who, after a mutual friend is killed by a ruthless crime boss (Robert Shaw), rally together to make the villain pay.

The movie is a funny, light, and hugely entertaining ride as the audience follows these colorful characters planning the perfect con together. The dynamic of the con feels very similar to seeing a heist plan come together. Like Now You See Me, The Sting loves to misdirect the audience and confuse them with plenty of backstabbing and double-crosses. However, both films build to a clever twist that allows the story to end in a terrific crowd-pleasing fashion.

17 Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

A Case Of Mistaken Identity Puts A Man In The Middle Of A Gang War

Lucky Number Slevin Lucky Number Slevin is a thriller directed by Paul McGuigan, featuring Josh Hartnett as Slevin, who finds himself mistaken for someone else and caught between two rival crime lords, played by Morgan Freeman and Ben Kingsley. With Bruce Willis as an enigmatic hitman and Lucy Liu as Slevin’s love interest, the movie weaves a complex narrative of mistaken identity and underworld rivalry.

An early scene in Lucky Number Slevin introduces the idea of a “Kansas City Shuffle”, explaining that it is “when everybody looks right, you go left.” That sense of misdirection has a similar feel to Now You See Me and provides a lot of fun in seeing how the movie can trick the audience into looking the wrong way. Josh Hartnett stars as Slevin, a seemingly ordinary young man caught up in a case of mistaken identity that puts him in the middle of a gang war between two bitter criminal rivals.

The movie is darker and more grounded than Now You See Me, with a lot less of the blockbuster flash. However, it does have a good sense of humor. The reveals in both films are also similar with the motivations of key characters showing how the trick was pulled off. Morgan Freeman even plays a similar role in both twists.

16 Sneakers (1992)

Security Experts Are Pulled Into A Trap

Sneakers (1992) Sneakers is a 1992 heist film directed by Phil Alden Robinson, featuring an ensemble cast including Robert Redford, Sidney Poitier, and Dan Aykroyd. The film revolves around a team of security experts who are hired to retrieve a mysterious device with powerful cryptographic capabilities. Along the way, they uncover a plot that could have widespread implications, testing their skills and loyalties. Director Phil Alden Robinson Runtime 126 Minutes

While there are a lot of great heist movies that revel in the grittiness of the crime genre, Now You See Me embraces the fun of seeing some likable characters working together to pull off an intricate and brilliant plan. That is also the approach taken by the hugely entertaining and vastly underrated heist movie Sneakers. Robert Redford leads a cast that includes Sidney Poitier, Dan Aykroyd, and River Phoenix as a band a skilled operatives working as security consultants. However, when they are drawn into a trap, they must use their skills to pull off a real heist.

Like Now You See Me, Sneakers is a story about the sins of the past returning and betrayals leading to revenge. However, it is also a fun caper with a terrific ensemble. It is a lot of fun to see Hollywood legends like Redford and Poitier embracing their comedic side and not taking themselves too seriously.

15 The Brothers Bloom (2008)

Conmen Brothers Target An Eccentric Heiress

The Brothers Bloom (2008) Two orphaned brothers, skilled con men, embark on their final con, targeting a wealthy heiress. Amidst romance and betrayal, they confront their past and the complexities of their relationship, ultimately facing the consequences of their deceitful lives. Release Date September 9, 2008 Runtime 114 Minutes

Before wowing the world with Knives Out, writer and director Rian Johnson made his first foray into the lighter side of crime movies with this story about Stephen (Now You See Me‘s Mark Ruffalo) and Bloom Bloom (Adrien Brody), two conmen brothers. The pair attempt to con Penelope Stamp (Rachel Weisz), a wealthy heiress but Stephen falls for the mark, complicating the plot.

As seen in Knives Out and the Peacock series Poker Face, Johnson has a love for these fun and twisting crime stories and seems to relish playing with the genre. Like Now You See Me, there is a lot of fun in seeing the pieces of this complex plot fall into place, but the real entertainment in The Brothers Bloom comes from watching the characters interact.The Brothers Bloom is a unique crime caper that has its own sense of quirky humor and magic to it.

14 After the Sunset (2004)

A Fed Closes In On A Thief Planning His Last Score

After The Sunset Master thief Max Burdett and girlfriend Lola steal a diamond, setting off a high-stakes chase with FBI agent Stanley P. Lloyd. Their Caribbean paradise getaway turns into a game of deceit, friendship, and love as they navigate the allure of the stolen jewel and their changing relationships amidst a backdrop of stunning beaches and double-crosses. Director Brett Ratner Release Date November 12, 2004 Cast Pierce Brosnan , Salma Hayek Pinault , Woody Harrelson , Don Cheadle , Naomie Harris , Chris Penn Runtime 93 minutes

Now You See Me‘s Woody Harrelson stars in this much more laid-back take on a heist movie also elevated by a star-studded cast. After Sunset stars Pierce Brosnan and Salma Hayek as two master jewel thieves who’ve escaped Harrelson’s FBI agent before. As the couple plans one last big score before returning, Harrelson closes in on them.

Set in the Bahamas, After the Sunset has a uniquely easygoing vibe that may not have been a hit with either critics or audiences at the time of its release but has garnered it a stronger following over the years since. Like the thieves in Now You See Me, Brosnan makes for a criminal who is easy to cheer for and there is a fun friendship that develops between him and Harrelson as they play their game of cat and mouse.

13 Inside Man (2006)

A Detective Deals With A Bank Robbery Turned Hostage Situation

Inside Man In a meticulously planned bank heist, masked robbers seize control of a Manhattan bank, strategically maneuvering hostages and covertly blending in among them. As negotiations ensue between the police and the robbers, hidden agendas emerge, including the protection of a mysterious safe deposit box’s contents. Detectives Keith Frazier and Bill Mitchell navigate the complexities of the standoff, uncovering layers of deception that challenge their understanding of the unfolding crisis and its true motivations. Release Date March 24, 2006 Runtime 129 minutes

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee team up for their fourth movie together in the crime thriller Inside Man. Washington leads an all-star cast of heavy hitters, including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Willem Dafoe, and Jodie Foster, as a detective negotiating with Clive Owen’s robber who is holding hostages inside the bank as part of his master heist plan.

Lee uses the backdrop of New York City in the way that only he can, adding so much character to what could have been just another by-the-numbers cops and robbers movie. However, the thriller elements are also intriguing, with more and more complexities added to this crime, leading to plenty of mind games that will stimulate fans of Now You See Me‘s many switcheroos and disappearing acts. It all leads to a satisfying reveal that adds to the more light-hearted take on the heist genre.

12 Fast Five (2011)

Dom And His Crew Plan A Heist Of A Drug Lord’s Fortune

Fast Five The fifth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast Five continues the Fast Saga in a high-octane thrill ride. When Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O’Conner’s (Paul Walker) gang become international fugitives, they are hunted by Luke Hobbs, an agent of the DSS. They also fall foul of a Brazillian drug lord, deciding to perform a heigh-stakes heist in order to steal $100 million from him. Release Date April 29, 2011 Runtime 130 Minutes

One of the complaints against Now You See Me is the improbable nature of the heists, even taking the “magic” aspect of the story into account. However, that sort of mindless fun is what many people look for in movies like this and Fast Five. The ever-accelerating Fast & Furious franchise kicked up into a new gear with its fifth installment, which leaned heavily into the heist aspect of the previous movies, bringing on new recurring cast member Dwayne Johnson for the first time, and the series has never looked back.

In the spirit of the 2003 remake of The Italian Job, Fast Five is all about a team of car-centric thieves using some theatrical planning and execution that Now You See Me fans will surely appreciate. It’s not all high-octane muscle from the crew, and they have their own set of tricks up their sleeves to surprise the audience.

11 Logan Lucky (2017)

Two Brothers Plan A Heist At A NASCAR Race

Logan Lucky Logan Lucky is a comedy-heist film by Steven Soderbergh, the director behind the Ocean’s Eleven series. The Logans are a blue-collar family from the hills of West Virginia, and their clan has been famous for its bad luck for nearly 90 years. But the conniving Jimmy Logan decides it’s time to turn the family’s luck around, and with a bit of help from his friends, the “Redneck Robbers,” he plans to steal $14 million from the Charlotte Motor Speedway on the busiest race day of the year. Release Date August 18, 2017 Runtime 118 Minutes

For those who enjoy the structure and execution of an elaborate heist plan, Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky is a must-see. This is Soderbergh returning to the fun crime genre after the Ocean’s movies, but substituting the cool sophistication of that franchise with a dimmer ensemble of characters with Southern charm. Led by Channing Tatum and Adam Driver as two brothers planning on robbing a local speedway, the would-be criminals at the heart of the scheme are simply lovable.

With supporting roles played by the likes of Daniel Craig and Seth McFarlane, the movie is filled with big laughs and a clever script that makes the heist exciting and unique. Even if the main characters aren’t the slick criminal geniuses of Now You See Me‘s world, it all comes together in a thrilling way that heist genre fans will love.

10 Inception (2010)

Dream Thieves Plan Their Most Ambitious Mission

Inception Christopher Nolan’s 2010 Sci-fi action film Inception follows a thief who enters the dreams of others to steal information and, after being caught, is given a chance to clean his slate by performing an untested concept – implanting an idea within another mind. An ensemble cast is brought together by former target Saito, who seeks to implant the idea of destroying his own company into his father’s mind. In a complex labyrinth of dreams and untested theories at the forefront, survival is not guaranteed in this psychological heist where the stakes are high, and nothing is what it seems. Release Date July 16, 2010 Runtime 148 minutes

Christopher Nolan’s Inception is a much more epic and serious take on the heist genre that has a lot to offer for fans of Now You See Me. For starters, Inception also brings in a tremendous ensemble cast of actors together to tell a very heist unique story just like Now You See Me does. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as the leader of a gang of thieves who specialize in extracting ideas from people’s dreams only to be tasked with a new mission of implanting an idea in the mind of a target.

The film has some great visuals and while there is no actual magic taking place, there is no doubt that the feats the group pulls off are certainly magic. The gravity-defying scenes are wonderful to experience and make for unique action sequences. There are a lot of surprises throughout the movie as well, which keeps audiences guessing and questioning the reality right up until the climax.

9 Baby Driver (2017)

A Getaway Driver Is Fueled By Music

Baby Driver After being coerced into working for a crime boss, getaway driver Baby is determined to escape his life of thievery and violence to make a life with his girlfriend Debora, However, when he finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail, things start looking desperate. Release Date June 28, 2017 Cast Jamie Foxx , Jon Hamm , Jon Bernthal , Ansel Elgort , Lily James , Eiza Gonzalez , Kevin Spacey Runtime 113 minutes

Much like Inception, Baby Driver takes a well-known concept — a colorful ensemble of criminals coming together to pull off a heist job — but it does so in a modern and unique manner. In this case, that is mainly done through music, which plays a huge part in telling the story. Getaway driver Baby uses music as his comfort due to the fact he suffers from tinnitus, making Baby Driver’s soundtrack not only the score but a big part of the story.

While music doesn’t have much of a role in Now You See Me, it is the comedic tones and fresh ideas that make these two movies so similar. The fact both films bring a team of talents together to pull off a mission is also a very similar concept. There are some good twists and betrayals throughout that really add to the drama.

8 Knives Out (2019)

A Detective Investigates A Mystery Death At A Family Party

Knives Out When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, there are suspects aplenty. Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. Release Date November 27, 2019 Cast Chris Evans , LaKeith Stanfield , Katherine Langford , Daniel Craig , Toni Collette , Jamie Lee Curtis , Ana De Armas , Michael Shannon , Christopher Plummer , Don Johnson , Riki Lindhome Runtime 130 minutes

One of the most exciting aspects of Now You See Me was the mystery behind it. While everyone knew who the main magicians were, the person pulling the strings wasn’t revealed right until the end of the movie. It left people guessing about who was doing it and why, leading to a shocking reveal that recontextualized the whole story.

Another film that does that brilliantly is Knives Out. This is a murder mystery film mostly set in one home after a death takes place, with Daniel Craig as the brilliant and eccentric detective Benoit Blanc who tries to work out if this was a murder and who might be responsible. While this film does actually reveal the death early on, there are plenty of other twists that keep audiences on edge with a lot of gripping mystery.

7 The Illusionist (2006)

A Magician Fights To Get The Woman He Loves

The Illusionist Set in 1889 Vienna, The Illusionist centers on Eisenheim (Ed Norton), a renowned magician, who uses his talents to rekindle a forbidden romance with Duchess Sophie. Their love affair is entangled with political conspiracy, leading to a series of mesmerizing performances and unexpected revelations that challenge reality itself. Director Neil Burger Release Date August 18, 2006 Cast Edward Norton , Paul Giamatti , Jessica Biel , Rufus Sewell , Eddie Marsan , Jake Wood Runtime 109 Minutes

Though often unfairly seen as a lesser version of Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige, The Illusionist is another period movie about a magician that has its own fun and original story to tell. Edward Norton plays an illusionist who isn’t allowed to be with the woman that he loves. However, with his magic shows drawing a considerable crowd, he intends to use his skills to challenge the corrupt people in power. While this film isn’t quite as secretive and fun as Now You See Me, there are still a lot of similar themes.

The magic within this movie is a lot of fun to watch and there is no shortage of suspense. Norton makes for a terrific heroic protagonist with Jessica Biel as his love interest and Paul Giamatti as the lawman tasked with stopping him.

6 Zodiac (2007)

The Story Of The Infamous Zodiac Killer

Zodiac Zodiac is a mystery-thriller film by director David Fincher based on the true story of the Zodiac Killer, a serial killer who terrorized San Francisco in the 1960s and 70s. The killer begins sending cryptic messages to various police officers and newspapers, warning them that twelve people, in line with the zodiac, will die if they do not publish his letters. The film shows reenactments of some of the lives that the killer ended but otherwise follows SFPD detectives that spend over a decade trying to find the truth behind the Zodiac’s motives. Release Date March 2, 2007 Runtime 157 minutes

Before his lawman role in Now You See Me, Mark Ruffalo played a real-life detective at the center of one of the most infamous cases in the history of American crime. David Fincher’s Zodiac is a gripping true crime movie focusing on the real-life serial killer who was on the loose in 1960s California, using letters to the newspapers to make sure they his crimes were well known.

The movie brings that story to life in an engrossing and brutal manner as both the police and the media try to catch the mystery man. The consistent surprises as they try to work out the many clues make for an engrossing experience as the viewers are able to see the evidence coming together and share in the frustrations of the characters when they encounter yet another roadblock. Certainly, it is a much darker movie than Now You See Me but shares the same thrill of putting the puzzle together.

5 The Game (1997)

A Man Is Drawn Into An Elaborate Game Where Reality Is Put Into Question

The Game Directed by David Fincher, The Game is a mystery thriller released in 1997. Michael Douglas stars as Nicholas Van Orton, an investment banker brought into a mysterious game by his brother hosted by the wealthy. As the game continues to integrate into his life, he begins to see the cracks in the facade of the group’s game, ultimately revealing a dark conspiracy at the center. Release Date September 12, 1997 Cast Michael Douglas , Sean Penn , Deborah Kara Unger , James Rebhorn , Peter Donat , Carroll Baker , Armin Mueller-Stahl Runtime 128 Minutes

Though David Fincher’s movies are very different from Now You See Me, he has another one that those fans may want to check out. The Game brings all the elements of mystery and intrigue that make Now You See Me such a good film yet tells a darker and more mind-bending story. Michael Douglas plays the lead role of a wealthy man who has everything anyone could want. He ends up getting a membership card for a game and that leads to him joining and totally changing his life.

The film is constantly changing and having those twists throughout makes it incredibly exciting to watch from start to finish. Like Now You See Me, The Game has a lot of fun constantly making the audience question what the reality of the situation is. Is it just a game or is there a darker conspiracy at work? The movie offers one explanation only to subvert it and call the true nature of events into question yet again.

4 Tower Heist (2011)

A Gang Of Blue-Collar Workers Plan To Rob The Millionaire Who Scammed Them

Tower Heist Directed by Brett Ratner, Tower Heist is a Comedy and Heist film starring Eddie Murphy, Ben Stiller, Matthew Broderick, and Alan Alda. The 2011 release sees a group of employees lose their work pensions after being involved in a Ponzi scheme. To get their money back, they band together and plan to break into the apartment of the man that stole their money. Director Brett Ratner Release Date November 10, 2011 Runtime 104minutes

Tower Heist has a very similar narrative to Now You See Me in the sense that it sees a group come together in order to scam a very wealthy businessman while also approaching it with the same light-hearted tone. The movie follows a group of blue-collar workers who lose everything when a crooked investor embezzles all their money. They look to take revenge and even though they’re not highly skilled like the magicians are, they still work together to make it happen.

Like the ensemble cast of Now You See Me, the stars of Tower Heist have a fun chemistry with the likes of Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy, and Matthew Broderick leading it up. Both movies offer a lot of fun in seeing these characters carry out the daring heist while also delivering big laughs. It is a solid crime story without the heaviness of the genre.

3 Focus (2015)

A Conman Falls For His Protégé

Focus Veteran con man Nicky Spurgeon (Will Smith) gets romantically involved with an attractive young woman named Jess (Margot Robbie) and teaches her the tricks of his trade. Nicky breaks the relationship off when Jess gets too close, and years later, the two are reunited on opposite sides of the same scam. Director Glenn Ficarra , John Requa Release Date February 27, 2015 Runtime 105minutes

The star power of Now You SeeMe coupled with the fun genre story is part of the fun and a similar technique is used for the caper movie Focus. Will Smith and Margot Robbie deliver brilliant performances in a thrilling movie that is full of suspense from start to finish. The film sees two con artists come together, with Smith’s Nicky trying to teach Jess (Robbie) the tricks of the trade.

The movie brings in romance as well as the caper element, with Smith and Robbie proving to have excellent chemistry as the romantic leads. It is a nice twist and something that Now You See Me doesn’t have too much of. However, there are plenty of twists in this movie, so Focus isn’t just relying on the smoldering star power of its A-list actors.

2 Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

A Team Of Thieves Plan A Heist Of Three Casinos

Ocean’s Eleven A remake of the 1960 film and the first in a trilogy of movies by Steven Soderbergh, Ocean’s Eleven is an ensemble comedy-heist film that follows Danny Ocean and his friend Rusty Ryan who enlist the help of several specialized con men, safe-crackers, and experts to pull off a colossal heist of three casinos. Seeking revenge against the new husband of ex-wife Tess, Danny begins to tip-toe dangerously between the line of the job and revenge. Release Date December 7, 2001 Runtime 116 minutes

Though the original Ocean’s 11 with Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack is largely forgettable crime comedy, it showed the potential of having an all-star cast in a thrilling and fun caper story. When it came time to do the remake, Ocean’s Eleven brought plenty of star power while also making the heist element clever and cool.

George Clooney leads the ensemble as a career criminal who organizes a crew of thieves for the ambitious plan of robbing three Las Vegas casinos in one night.

George Clooney leads the ensemble as a career criminal who organizes a crew of thieves for the ambitious plan of robbing three Las Vegas casinos in one night. Each character has their own individual talents and skills, which is exactly how the Four Horsemen within Now You See Me operate. With Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle among the criminals, as well as roles for Julia Roberts and Andy García, Ocean’s Eleven is funny, smart, and leaves the viewers smiling.

1 The Prestige (2006)

Two Magicians Begin A Deadly Rivalry

The Prestige Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Prestige follows the lives of two stage magicians in Victorian London. Once colleagues, Robert Angier and Alfred Borden become hated rivals after a tragedy involving Angier’s wife tears them apart. The two magicians each go on to have their own lives and careers while competing to see who can pull off a seemingly impossible teleportation trick. Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale star as Angier and Borden. Release Date October 20, 2006 Runtime 130 minutes

Before Christopher Nolan cemented himself among movie fans with The Dark Knight, he made perhaps his most underrated movie with The Prestige. Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale star as two magicians in the 1800s whose intense rivalry over the years grows deadly as they both search for the greatest trick.

Obviously, the main similarity to Now You See Me is that these are two stories about magic and mystery, but that is what makes it the ideal movie to watch as a double feature. Both films show the very different approaches that can be made to a movie about magicians pulling off an elaborate ruse. Now You See Me goes for a fun heist angle with plenty of laughs and excitement. In contrast, The Prestige is a darker thriller showing how far this pursuit takes the men. It is a fun comparison to look at while also enjoying the similarities between the two movies.