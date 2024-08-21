15 Video Game Characters & Worlds Confirmed For Prime Video’s New Animated Show

Summary Amazon Prime Video’s Secret Level features iconic video game franchises like Armored Core, PAC-MAN, and PlayStation favorites in a new anthology series.

The animated show will explore various gaming worlds and characters, from the mech action of Armored Core to the classic arcade adventures of PAC-MAN.

With a mix of old and new gaming titles like Spleunky, Concord, and Honor of Kings, Secret Level promises to bring diverse and exciting stories to viewers.

Amazon Prime Video has announced an all-new animated show titled Secret Level, and here are all 15 video game characters and worlds confirmed to appear in the upcoming series. Video game TV shows have taken off in recent years with the release of massive hits like Castlevania, The Last of Us, and Fallout, and Amazon Prime Video is bringing 15 iconic franchises to streaming with its new anthology series. The full slate of properties that will be featured in Secret Level has already been revealed, and here is every one that you can expect to see.

Secret Level is an animated anthology series that will consist of 15 episodes, with each of these episodes focusing on an iconic gaming franchise. Although details are still slim on what each story will be, it is possible that the series could focus on already-established franchise stories, original stories, or a mix of both. The first trailer for Secret Level gives a first look at some of the video game episodes that will be featured in the Amazon Prime Video series, and here are all 15 franchises that have been confirmed to appear in the show in alphabetical order.

Related New Prime Video Series Is The Perfect Fallout Follow-Up After Video Game Adaptation Success Fallout has been one of Prime Video’s most successful shows ever, and the platform has already found its perfect next video game series.

15 Armored Core

FromSoftware

Taking place in the distant future, Armored Core is a series of third-person shooters that focuses on the player taking on the role of mercenaries who are armed with giant mechs. The FromSoftware series has been ongoing since 1997, with the most recent release being Armored Core VI in 2023, and the world of the franchise leaves plenty of room for storytelling. The Secret Level episode focused on Armored Core will undoubtedly show off the epic mech action that the games are known for, with it also having the potential to flesh out the worldbuilding of the video game franchise.

14 Concord

Firewalk Studios

Amazon Prime Video’s Secret Level will focus on video games new and old, as it has already been confirmed that the show will feature an episode focused on the Concord franchise. Concord is set to release on August 24, 2024, with the upcoming hero shooter video game having the potential to be as big of a hit as some of its contemporaries. While much of the story of Concord is still a mystery due to the franchise not yet being released, it is possible that Secret Level could tell stories focused on Vale, Haymar, Star Child, Lennox, and 1-Off.

13 Crossfire

Smilegate Entertainment

The tactical first-person shooter video game series Crossfire will also have an episode in Amazon Prime Video’s Secret Level, with the relatively obscure game being a surprising pick for the show. Smilegate Entertainment’s free-to-play shooter has been a continued success since it was first released in 2007, with a yet-unreleased film adaptation getting announced. This announcement means that there is clearly a story to tell in the world of Crossfire, and Secret Level could be the first place that truly unpacks the franchise’s epic world.

12 Dungeons & Dragons

Hasbro

The massive multimedia franchise Dungeons & Dragons will also be getting some representation in Secret Level, and this is one of the most exciting elements of the series. The tabletop roleplaying game has expanded into all kinds of mediums, including film, video games, and more. The various Dungeons & Dragons projects have told all kinds of stories, with the world of the franchise being immensely fleshed out. Because of this, there is plenty of room to tell an original Dungeons & Dragons story as part of the exciting upcoming anthology series.

Related It’s Official, We’re In The Golden Age Of Video Game Adaptations Fallout and Knuckles are very different from each other, yet they both continue a positive shift regarding video game adaptations, particularly on TV.

11 Exodus

Archetype Entertainment

Another upcoming video game has already been confirmed to appear in Secret Level, with this being Exodus. Exodus is an upcoming sci-fi action game set in a world where humanity has fled Earth due to the planet’s imminent death, with the player controlling a space-faring adventurer known as the Traveler. Secret Level‘s Exodus episode could feature an epic cosmic journey across the galaxy, although the fact that the game hasn’t yet been released means that it is difficult to predict exactly what the episode could be about. However, this also makes its inclusion in Secret Level incredibly interesting.

10 Honor Of Kings

TiMi Studio Group

The mobile MOBA game Honor of Kings will also be featured in Amazon Prime Video’s Secret Level, showing the variety of genres that the anthology series is committed to representing. The game sees players take control of over 120 different heroes, with many of these being inspired by real-life myths and legends. The massive amount of lore that could be explored in the Honor of Kings episode is especially exciting for fans, although it will be incredibly difficult for the show to properly feature all of the beloved characters from the video game.

9 Mega Man

Capcom

Capcom’s iconic action platformer series Mega Man will also be featured, meaning that the series will be paying homage to the classic video game franchise that dates all the way back to the Nintendo Entertainment System. The expansive Mega Man series sees the player take control of Mega Man and a variety of other robots as they attempt to take down Robot Masters as well as villains like Dr. Wily and Sigma. The episode will most likely focus on the mainline Mega Man lore, exploring the titular hero’s journey to destroy Wily’s newest batch of Robot Masters.

8 New World: Aeternum

Amazon Games Orange County

New World: Aeternum is an MMORPG from Amazon Games, which is why it isn’t surprising that it will also be featured in Amazon Prime Video’s video game anthology series. New World sees players control mid-seventeenth-century colonizers who are attempting to run a fictional country, with the online game featuring a variety of tasks and challenges for players to take on. Although the game started out as Windows exclusive, it is being ported to home consoles under the name New World: Aeternum, meaning that the episode could be modeled after this version of the game.

7 PAC-MAN

Bandai Namco Studios

PAC-MAN is one of the most iconic video games of all time, which is why it is great news that the upcoming anthology series will be featuring the classic arcade franchise. Starting out as an arcade game, the PAC-MAN series has expanded into a variety of genres and spinoff titles, with them often featuring the titular yellow hero chomping down on pellets and ghosts. Despite the simplicity of the original PAC-MAN video game, a variety of stories have already been told across the franchise’s TV shows and comics, and another one will be coming in Secret Level.

6 PlayStation

Various PlayStation Franchises

Rather than focusing on one of the PlayStation’s many beloved franchises, it has been confirmed that a variety of PlayStation series will be featured in Secret Level. While it hasn’t been confirmed what other PlayStation Studios games will be featured, the first trailer for Secret Level does show off Kratos from God of War, meaning that the series will be dipping into that iconic franchise. One of the most exciting options would be for the PlayStation episode to be a massive crossover, featuring characters from series like Uncharted, LittleBigPlanet, and more.

5 Sifu

Sloclap

Another video game title that was featured in the Secret Level trailer was Sifu, confirming its involvement in the series. The stylish beat ’em up game sees players take on a trained warrior who is fighting to avenge his father’s death, with it being critically acclaimed upon its release in 2022. The Sifu episode will undoubtedly feature some of the epic martial arts action from the video game, meaning that it could be one of the show’s most exciting episodes.

Related Every Video Game Movie & TV Show Of 2023, Ranked 2023 has been a stellar year for video game adaptations across both movies and television shows, but only one of them can rank as the best.

4 Spelunky

Mossmouth, LLC

The roguelike 2D platformer Spleunky will also be appearing in Secret Level, with the incredibly popular indie game getting some recognition in the series. The Spleunky video games see players take on an explorer who dives into the dangerous depths of various cave systems, with players gaining various abilities each time they die and reset the game. The cartoonish 2D platformer isn’t known for its story, but this only means that Secret Level has the opportunity to expand on the franchise’s cave-dwelling lore.

3 The Outer Worlds

Obsidian Entertainment

Another video game franchise set in outer space will be featured in Secret Level, with this being The Outer Worlds. The Obsidian Entertainment video game series is set in a distant galaxy that has become overrun with massive corporations, with the game following the player as they take control of someone who is tasked with taking these corporations down. In the Secret Level trailer, it specifically refers to the upcoming sequel The Outer Worlds 2, meaning that the episode could focus on a story from the yet-to-be-released sequel.

2 Unreal Tournament

Epic Games

The Unreal Tournament video game series will also be featured in Secret Level, which is exciting news for fans of the arena shooter video game. The game sees players enter first-person deathmatches, with them trying to wipe out the other team before they are wiped out themselves. The various fighters in Unreal Tournament could appear in the upcoming series, with the episode most likely focusing on one of the matches that players see each time they play the game.

Related 10 Upcoming Video Game Movie Adaptations That Could Recreate The Mario Movie’s $1.3 Billion Success The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a huge commercial and critical success, and these 10 upcoming movie adaptations of video games could match it.

1 Warhammer 40,000

Games Workshop

The final massive franchise that has been announced for Secret Level is Warhammer 40,000. Warhammer 40,000 is another massive multimedia franchise that features a massive world that is absolutely packed to the brim with lore, with the miniature wargame being only the start of what the franchise has to offer. Talks of a Warhammer 40,000 TV show have been going on for years now, and while Amazon is reportedly developing a Warhammer 40,000 TV show, it seems that Secret Level will beat this series to the punch.