20 Best Female Anime Characters Of All Time, Ranked

It’s no understatement to say that women are the backbone of anime, naturally making fans try to rank the greatest female anime characters. While male anime protagonists are still generally the norm, anime still offers a wealth of interesting female characters that can’t help but steal the show. From strong leading ladies to heart-wrenching love interests, no matter the plot or genre of the anime, female anime characters have captured the hearts of fans.

Though stereotypes might reduce women in anime to one-dimensional love interests, the truth is that women in anime are just as diverse as their male counterparts. Though shojo anime is always a great source of female characters, even shonen anime has its share of interesting women. Great female characters can be found in every genre of anime, making ranking the best difficult. In a way, the best female anime characters can almost be considered a reflection of the industry as a whole.

20 Yumeko Jabami – Kakegurui

Animated By Mappa & Based on the Manga By Homura Kawamoto & Tōru Naomura

As the charismatic leading lady from Kakegurui, Yumeko Jabami is the perfect example of an anime character where one doesn’t necessarily have to have watched the series to recognize her. Enrolled in a school for gambling, this thriller anime ranks students by their winnings.

A prolific and eccentric gambler, Yumeko’s addiction to the thrill of a game is somehow both exaggerated and realistic, leading her deadly and disturbing expressions work to draw the audience in. While she may not be the most wholesome character, she is certainly an interesting, well-written, and strong female lead in this anime series.

19 Shōko Nishimiya – A Silent Voice

Animated By Kyoto Animation & Based on the Manga By Yoshitoki Ōima

Despite not being an anime series, the female protagonist of the instant anime classic movie, A Silent Voice, Shōko Nishimiya quickly stole the hearts of fans. A story that focuses on the effects of bullying and a blossoming connection between two high schoolers, the film tackles many heavy topics.

Clinically deaf and with a pure heart, Shōko comes across as highly likable due to her sweet nature. While she may not have too strong of a personality, she nevertheless formed deep connections with fans. Her personal struggles with both her physical and mental health made her both sympathetic and relatable to audiences, cementing her firmly as one of the best female anime characters out there.

18 Makima – Chainsaw Man

Anime produced by MAPPA, based on the original manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto

Introduced from the very beginning of Chainsaw Man, Makima’s ethereal yet off-putting kindness toward Denji seemed strange at best, but fans could never have imagined just how sinister the Control Devil could actually be until she begins showing her true colors over the course of the series.

With the ability to completely take control of her victims and force them to do her bidding all while wearing a smile on her face, Makima’s identity as one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse is more than earned, and, despite being defeated in the first part of the manga, the weight she left on Denji’s shoulders is still being carried into the latest chapters of the manga.

17 Jolyne Cujoh – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Animated By David Productions & Based on the Manga By Hirohiko Araki

As the daughter of one of anime and manga’s most legendary heroes, Jotaro, Jolyne had a lot to live up to with her debut in part 6 of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Luckily for fans of the franchise, Jolyne not only lives up to her mythic father, she exceeds him in many ways.

What defines Jolyne is her unbreakable determination. Jolyne experiences some of the series’ toughest fights, and yet every time she gets back up ready to fight again. On top of that, Jolyne’s story is a tragic one as she experiences some of the most heartbreaking moments in JoJo’s history. All of that adds up to Jolyne earning a respectable rank among the best anime characters of all time.

16 Maki Zenin – Jujutsu Kaisen

Produced by MAPPA; based on the manga by Gege Akutami

Born into the Zenin clan, Maki hasn’t had it easy growing up – especially considering she lacks any cursed energy, leading her to use cursed tools to fight. Despite her circumstances, though, Maki has risen above the scrutiny she received from her family and has become an incredibly powerful fighter. Her glasses grant her the ability to see curses, and her battle prowess makes her one of the strongest characters in the series.

In addition to raw strength, Maki is also a dedicated friend and ally, which can be seen in her enduring friendship with Yuta. After reluctantly teaming up with him in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the two become best friends, and her dedication to Inumaki and Panda is truly admirable.

15 Nobara Kugisaki – Jujutsu Kaisen

Animated By Mappa & Based on the Manga By Gege Akutami

As one of the female leads in the action-packed series Jujutsu Kaisen Nobara stands out among the other characters in the show for being one of the best depictions of a strong female role. Strong in both will and physicality, Nobabra is a serious threat. She also provides plenty of funny moments and isn’t ever afraid to share her opinions. On top of this, Nobara’s unique powers are visually interesting and despite her strong competition, she stands out as one of the best female characters.

14 Power – Chainsaw Man

Animated By Mappa & Based on the Manga By Tatsuki Fujimoto

Chainsaw Man is filled with powerful women, and though Power might not be the strongest, she certainly ranks as the most interesting and likable. Power is a deceptive character who is so much more than her first impressions suggest. Initially appearing to Denji and viewers as a completely irredeemable narcissist, Chainsaw Man slowly reveals there are layers to the seemingly one-note heroine.

Power’s over-the-top exterior makes it all the more heartwarming when she genuinely bonds and grows to care for her friends Denji and Aki. There aren’t many anime characters who have had fans laughing out loud quite as much as Power, earning her a high ranking among the greatest women in anime.

13 Usagi Tsukino – Sailor Moon

Produced by Toei Animation; based on the original manga by Naoko Takeuchi

The blueprint for the modern Magical Girl, Usagi may be clumsy and absent-minded, but she deserves her status as one of the greatest mahou shojo in history. She’s heroic, selfless, and a dedicated friend to the other Sailor Scouts. Even after learning her true identity, she stays humble and becomes a true protector of Earth.

The character has influenced an entire generation of anime fans, and even in her darkest moments, the one and only Sailor Moon has always been able to keep a smile on her face and encourage the people around her.

12 Violet Evergarden – Violet Evergarden

Animated By Kyoto Animation & Based on the Light Novel By Kana Akatsuki & Akiko Takase

Violet Evergarden follows the titular heroine who wants to understand herself and find the meaning of love in the wake of war. Violet is a character who audiences and fans can connect with deeply as they follow her journey through the emotional highs and lows of the series. The beauty of the show is reflected throughout in her character and while the anime is short, the emotional story that surrounds Violet Evergarden instantly hooks and cements her as a fan-favorite with anime lovers.

11 Nezuko Kamado – Demon Slayer

Animated By Ufotable & Based on the Manga By Koyoharu Gotouge

One of the most popular female anime characters of all time is Nezuko from Demon Slayer. Despite being turned into a demon, her cute and caring nature towards her brother, Tanjiro, makes her a very easily likable character. While she doesn’t get as much time on screen as her fellow main characters, when she does appear, she makes a big impact, whether it be from her wholesome moments or her recent epic transformations.

10 Major Motoko Kusanagi – Ghost in the Shell

Animated By Production IG & Based on the Manga By Masamune Shirow

Major Motoko Kusanagi from the Ghost in the Shell franchise is one of the most iconic women in anime history. Whether it be her appearance in the 1995 classic film or her appearance in Stand Alone Complex, Kusanagi is always a compelling presence whose power and introspection draw viewers in. The Major’s existence as essentially a brain in a robot body raises numerous deep questions about identity and what it means to be human. It’s ultimately these questions and the Major’s response to them that make her one of anime’s deepest female characters.

9 Utena Tenjou – Revolutionary Girl Utena

Animated By J.C. Staff & Created By Be-Papas

Few anime women are as subversive as the titular heroine from Revolutionary Girl Utena. More than living up to her title as revolutionary, Utena subverts classic anime and fairytales alike by vowing to one day become a valiant prince instead of a princess in need of rescuing. This one decision sends her life on a collision course with the Student Council of Ohtori Academy who secretly duel for the hand of the Rose Bride, Anthy.

What follows is a story that explores gender identity, sexuality, and the power of the stories. At the heart of all of it is Utena, a girl whose dedication to her convictions marks her as one of anime’s greatest female characters.

8 Mikasa Ackerman – Attack On Titan

Animated By WIT & Mappa, Based on the Manga By Hajime Isayama

A character built on love and dedication, Mikasa Ackerman’s loyalty to the main character, Eren, is one of the reasons why she is the most popular female character in Attack On Titan. While these aspects of her personality could mean that she is left on the sidelines, this is far from the truth, as she is grounded in her strong mentality and physical abilities. Mikasa’s tragic past and stoic but caring personality are also what makes her popular among fans. The central conflict of Mikasa’s devotion to Eren brushing up against doing what’s right also make her one of the most fascinating female anime characters.

7 Haruhi Suzumiya – The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

Character from Kyoto Animation’s The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya; Based on the light novel by Nagaru Tanigawa

Haruhi Suzumiya is the title character of Kyoto Animation’s The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, an eccentric and chaotic girl who seeks to discover proof of supernatural oddities in the world. Unbeknownst to Haruhi, though, three of her friends are the exact sort of oddities Haruhi is looking for, and they’ve all gathered to observe her godlike powers that can change the universe in an instant, all of which Haruhi is blissfully unaware of.

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya is one of the most famous anime of the 2000s, and Haruhi is one of the biggest reasons why. With her straightforward attitude and penchant for comedic and snappy dialogue, Haruhi Suzumiya is a character that exudes charisma from the moment she steps onto the screen, and the show is always better with her around. Haruhi might not be the protagonist of the series, but her presence can’t be overlooked, either way.

6 Chihiro Ogino – Spirited Away

Spirited Away is the only anime film to ever win an Oscar for good reason, and a large part of that is its protagonist, Chihiro. A startlingly accurate portrait of a girl on the edge of adulthood, Chihiro is one of the most realistic anime characters of all time. Though she might initially come across as whiny to some, watching her grow and mature throughout her experiences in the bathhouse is genuinely heartwarming. Chihiro’s journey into adulthood is not an easy one, but that’s what makes it so powerful and what makes her one of anime’s greatest female characters.

5 Nami – One Piece

Character from Toei Animation’s One Piece; Based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda

Nami is the main female protagonist of Toei Animation’s One Piece and the navigator of the Straw Hat Pirates. Nami spent most of her life forced into servitude to the evil fishman Arlong, but after Luffy and the rest of the crew defeated Arlong, she could join them wholeheartedly and continue her dream of drawing a map of the world.

While Nami doesn’t always have a large role in the plot, her constant presence as an emotional anchor for the rest of the cast, coupled with her growth as a fighter and persistent comedy, makes Nami someone who always adds something great to One Piece, no matter the situation. Nami’s growth has made her one of the best female characters in shonen anime, and as One Piece slowly heads toward its conclusion, that’s unlikely to change.

4 Sophie – Howl’s Moving Castle

Produced by Studio Ghibli; based on the original novel by Dianna Wynne Jones

Despite being cursed at the beginning of the film, causing her to turn into a decrepit old woman, Sophie remained headstrong in the face of her situation and did everything she could to find a solution – even if it meant cleaning up behind Howl. Her headstrong, devoted attitude and warm heart make her a standout among female protagonists, and is part of the reason Howl’s Moving Castle has become such an iconic, timeless film.

By the end of the film, Sophie and Howl end up together, but their romance doesn’t come without a lot of sacrifice, with Sophie enduring a range of Howl’s own insecurities and struggles that confirm her love for him. The two are an absolute Ghibli power couple, and without Sophie’s incredibly written personality, the couple would be far less interesting to see develop.

3 Madoka Kaname – Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Produced by Studio SHAFT

From the subversive Magical Girl series Madoka Magica, Madoka isn’t just one of the strongest or most admirable characters in the series – the fate of the entire universe revolves around her. In the original series, Madoka makes a wish to remove all “Witches” from existence, effectively saving every magical girl from a terrible fate.

Despite this selfless choice erasing Madoka from consciousness due to her having to transcend reality to make the wish come true, it gave a powerful resolution to a grim world. Even now, in the films continuing the series, Madoka is a crux of many of the major events throughout the series, making her nothing short of an icon.

2 Shizuku Tsukishima – Whisper of the Heart

Character from Studio Ghibli’s Whisper of the Heart; Based on the manga by Aoi Hiiragi

Studio Ghibli’s Whisper of the Heart stars Shizuku Tsukishima, a young girl who finds herself lost when it comes to love and what she wants to do with her life. Everything changes when she meets aspiring violin maker Seiji Amasawa, though, as their budding romance inspires Shizuku to put genuine effort into figuring out what she wants to do with her life.

What sells Shizuku as a character is the realism attached to her character. Shizuku’s struggles with self-worth and the growth that it invokes are always handled in an incredibly grounded way, and that level of realism makes every emotional low and small moment of joy she gets hit even harder. There are few Studio Ghibli heroes with characterization as thorough and well-executed as Shizuku’s, and it’s why she’s one of their best, despite Whisper of the Heart‘s relative lack of attention.

1 Mima Kirigoe – Perfect Blue

Animated By Madhouse & Based on the Novel By Yoshikazu Takeuchi

The late Satoshi Kon’s first anime film, Perfect Blue, focuses on a former idol named Mima. Unfortunately for Mima, her post-idol career is interrupted by an obsessed former fan-turned-stalker. What follows is a slow-motion psychological breakdown as Mima’s sense of self and reality deteriorates day by day. Mima’s quest to reclaim her identity isn’t just a fascinating character study, it’s also a brutal deconstruction of the culture of possession surrounding idols.

It’s heartbreaking to watch Mima lose her sanity, which makes the brief glimmers of hope all the more uplifting. Mima’s story might have its tragic moments, but it’s ultimately a cathartic story that leaves Mima as anime’s greatest female character.