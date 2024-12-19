20 players to watch during the College Football Playoff

Welcome to the 12-team College Football Playoff. It’s a new world of not only how we crown a champion but also how we will see the best players at the best programs play a bit longer than we’ve been used to. Last year, 12-0 Florida State just missed out of making the playoff and watched as a bulk of their best players sit out their bowl loss to Georgia. This season, a team like the Seminoles (as well as seven others) would make the college football version of the Big Dance and have a chance to make a run for a national championship.

Not only do we have the power schools having their stars around longer, but we get a Group of Five school in the mix for a national championship. This year, that team is Boise State and we will get to see their top players on the biggest stages against the best teams.

These high-caliber players will be the keys to who will make a run to a national championship.