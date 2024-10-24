35 Best Action Series To Stream On Netflix

The best action series on Netflix include a strong mix of originals and licensed series that collectively make some of the most riveting and high-octane content available to stream on any platform. The action shows on Netflix include award-winning crime dramas, high-stakes adventure series, fast-paced sci-fi hits, and everything in between. Additionally, the action series on Netflix also includes some of its best international and non-English-language shows, resulting in one of the strongest global selections of action TV on any platform.

Netflix’s original programming provides subscribers with quality content unavailable anywhere else, and the action shows on the platform are no different. Many of the best Netflix original shows have been in the action genre, and the streamer also goes out of its way to acquire plenty of action-packed, high-quality licensed shows from broadcast networks and studios too. Subscribers seeking action shows on Netflix are never disappointed, with the best on the platform being non-stop intense watches filled with high-impact fight sequences, explosions, car chases, and almost every other action trope imaginable from start to finish.

35 Legends of Tomorrow (2016-2022)

A Time-Traveling Team Of Heroes And Villains Saves The Day

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is one of many CW superhero shows that takes place within the Arrowverse. The series follows a rag-tag group of heroes and villains traveling through space and time to prevent apocalyptic events that would destroy the Earth and time itself. Legends of Tomorrow ran between 2016 and 2022 for seven seasons. New heroes and villains filtered in and out of the series, but Arrow star Caity Lotz starred in all 110 episodes as Sara Lance, aka White Canary. Cast Caity Lotz , Brandon Routh , Victor Garber , Wentworth Miller , Ciara Renne , Franz Drameh , Dominic Purcell , Arthur Darvill Release Date January 21, 2016 Seasons 7 Showrunner Phil Klemmer

Spinning out of the CW’s Arrowverse, Legends of Tomorrow pulled characters from Arrow and The Flash to create a team of both heroes and villains to change history. That’s because the show initially kicked off with a time-traveling story that involved stopping a villain in the past before he could change the future.

Over the seasons, however, the show expanded to feature a lot more hijinks and many different kinds of disasters, including team members getting stuck in the past or the future. The cast rotates frequently, so there are plenty of new faces throughout the seven seasons, but those changing casts, and their interactions with the other shows in the same universe, help to keep the dynamics fresh.

Unfortunately, the series was canceled on a cliffhanger, so fans just getting into the show will have to expect some story points to be left unresolved.

34 Outer Banks (2020-)

South Carolina Teens Hunt For Treasure

Outer Banks follows a group of teenagers in the Outer Banks of North Carolina as they uncover a legendary treasure linked to the mysterious disappearance of the group’s leader’s father, leading to a series of dangerous and thrilling adventures. Cast Chase Stokes , Madelyn Cline , Madison Bailey , Jonathan Daviss , Rudy Pankow , Drew Starkey , Charles Esten , Austin North , Caroline Arapoglou , Cullen Moss , Marland Burke , Julia Antonelli , E. Roger Mitchell , Samantha Soule , Carlacia Grant , Charles Halford , Deion Smith , Nicholas Cirillo , Elizabeth Mitchell Release Date April 15, 2020 Showrunner Jonas Pate Creator(s) Josh Pate , Jonas Pate , Shannon Burke Expand

Outer Banks is part teen melodrama and part action-adventure series. The series kicks off with a hurricane hiding smugglers looking for treasure that the group of teenagers become interested in and only grows more complicated and action-packed from there.

What drives the show is the bond that they share even as they end up in danger over and over again.

Much of the appeal of the show isn’t necessarily in the action. It’s the relationships among the “Pogues,” the teens from the lower-income neighborhood of the Outer Banks who all see the treasure as a way to finally be able to be as comfortable as the “Kooks,” those from the wealthy area. Their adventure takes them from South Carolina to the Bahamas and South America in the first three seasons alone.

The group of friends find themselves in trouble with the law, wealthy families, and even criminals as they search for different artifacts each season. What drives the show is the bond that they share even as they end up in danger over and over again. They might argue among themselves, but they never abandon one another in times of trouble.

33 Blue Eye Samurai (2023-)

A Female Warrior Goes On A Quest For Vengeance

Blue Eye Samurai is a 2023 animated action-adventure series created by Michael Green and Amber Noizumi. Set In 17th-century Japan, Blue Eye Samurai follows a mixed-race Samurai named Mizu who seeks revenge for the man who abandoned her and took her mother. To do so, Mizu will have to disguise herself and assume the guise of a man as she sets forth across a war-torn nation. Release Date November 3, 2023 Showrunner Michael Green , Amber Noizumi

The first season of this adult animated series only has eight episodes, so that initial arc is a fairly quick watch. There is plenty of action and drama packed into those eight episodes though.

The series follows a young woman during the Japanese Edo period who is the daughter of a Japanese woman and a white man. A warrior, she goes on a quest for vengeance against four white men who have remained in the country illegally after the government ordered the military to close the borders. Alongside her story plays out the tales of royalty unable to live their own lives, other warriors in dicey positions, and prostitutes trying to make their own way in the world.

Critics and audience members have praised the series since it was released. It won seven Annie Awards and four Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Blue Eye Samurai

has been renewed for season 2, which is expected to premiere in 2026.

32 Wynonna Earp (2016-2021)

A Modern Supernatural Reimagining Of Wyatt Earp’s History

Based on a comic book series by Beau Smith, Wynonna Earp tells the story of the titular heroine who is the great-great-granddaughter of Wyatt Earp. The series follows Wynonna’s return to her hometown, where she must do battle with the reanimated criminals previously killed by Earp. Aided by her sister, her great-great-grandfather’s immortal partner Doc Holiday, and a member of the US Marshals, Wynonna works to keep Purgatory safe from the revenants. Cast Melanie Scrofano , Tim Rozon , Shamier Anderson , Katherine Barrell , dominique provost-chalkley Release Date April 1, 2016 Seasons 4 Showrunner emily andras

Wynonna Earp is inspired by the graphic novel series of the same name. It brings a more supernatural angle to the Western story of Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday.

The series initially kicks off when Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) inherits the family ability to use Wyatt Earp’s gun to send “revenants,” the reincarnated versions of the outlaws her ancestor originally killed, back to Hell. The mythology of the series slowly grows as more demonic entities are introduced, like beings that can steal the faces of other people and angels pledged to protect a supernatural piece of real estate.

The series also explores the legacy of Wyatt Earp beyond Wynonna as she has an older sister and a younger sister who have different supernatural abilities. It also keeps Doc Holliday involved since he was supernaturally trapped in a well for over a hundred years.

If fans are interested in

more

Wynonna Earp beyond the initial series, a special is available to stream through Tubi as well.

31 One Piece (2023-)

A Live-Action Adaptation Of The Popular Manga And Anime

Based on the popular manga/anime series, One Piece is a live-action Netflix adaptation of the story from Eiichiro Oda. The show follows the exploits of a band of pirates, the Straw Hats, led by the energetic and adventure-loving Monkey D. Luffy. Luffy is a young man cursed with strange powers after accidentally eating a mysterious fruit. With his friends Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji, Luffy will head across the vast ocean to find the legendary treasure, the One Piece. Cast Iñaki Godoy , Mackenyu , Emily Rudd , Jacob Romero Gibson , Taz Skylar Release Date August 31, 2023 Showrunner Matt Owens

One Piece is one of the longest-published manga of all time. It’s also been adapted into one of the longest-running anime of all time. The live-action series is a Netflix exclusive. While plenty were skeptical of whether the show would work in live-action considering the track record that exists for adapting anime to that format, the show was incredibly well-received for its first season.

The series follows Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the band of friends he puts together on their search for what is rumored to be the greatest pirate treasure of all. Luffy continually suggests that he is a different kind of pirate since other pirate captains don’t inspire loyalty, and his efforts to be kind and fair pay off as he assembles a crew made of friends instead of bloodthirsty individuals.

The series has the same energy of its previous incarnations and Godoy is perfectly cast in the lead role. The excitement, the swashbuckling, and the adventure on the high seas with some very creative villains is sure to leave the audience wanting more after each episode.

30 The Gentlemen (2024)

Based on the film of the same name, the Gentlemen is a crime drama series created for Netflix by Guy Ritchie. The series follows Eddie Horniman, who inherits his father’s estate, only to discover he has inherited a vast cannabis empire – and all of the rivals that come with it. Release Date March 7, 2024 Seasons 1

The Gentlemen was a 2019 crime comedy from prolific British director Guy Ritchie and the filmmaker recently reworked the story into a television spinoff. The series follows Eddie (Theo James) who returns to his aristocratic family following the passing of his father, only to discover that the estate has been being used by a criminal organization. As Eddie tries to free his family from the nefarious connection, he finds himself dragged deeper into the criminal underworld.

Like many of Richie’s projects, The Gentlemen combines a fun balance of gritty crime elements and colorful comedic characters. The energetic and wacky misadventures of the series make way for some great action moments that often combine those intense and comedic elements, from shootouts to fist fights to car chases. It is a highly entertaining British caper that convinced many fans that The Gentlemen show was actually better than the movie.

29 The Pacific (2010)

American Soldiers Fight In WWII’s Pacific Theatre

A companion piece to the WWII miniseries Band of Brother, The Pacific chronicles the lives of three Marines in the 1st Marine Division and their actions in the Pacific Theater of the Second World War. Based on the lives of real men who fought in the war, The Pacific focuses on some of the war’s most well-known battles, such as Guadalcanal and the Battle of Iwo Jima. James Badge Dale, Jon Seda, and Joseph Mazzello star as the three main focuses of the series. Release Date March 14, 2010 Seasons 1 Directors David Nutter

A companion piece to Band of Brothers, The Pacific tells the true story of American soldiers fighting in the Pacific Theatre during World War II against Japanese forces. Following several real-life soldiers, like Robert Leckie, Eugene Sledge, and John Basilone, the show took a look at the unique battlefields, the brutal combat, and the harsh experiences of the soldiers that differed from those who fought in Europe during the war.

Like Band of Brothers, The Pacific is an impressive feat of cinematic storytelling on the small screen. The battle sequences are as big and epic as the audience sees in typical war movies, making for incredible set pieces. However, The Pacific is also a darker and more brutal series than Band of Brothers, examining the loss of humanity that came with these soldiers fighting in such a manner. It makes the action more visceral and hard to watch, but compelling nonetheless.

28 The Walking Dead (2010-2022)

Survivors Battle For A Future In A Zombie-Infested New World

Based on one of the most successful and popular comic books of all time, AMC’s The Walking Dead captures the ongoing human drama following a zombie apocalypse. The series, developed for television by Frank Darabont, follows a group of survivors, led by police officer Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who are traveling in search of a safe and secure home. However, instead of the zombies, it is the living who remain that truly become the walking dead. The Walking Dead lasted for eleven seasons and spawned several spinoff shows, such as Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Release Date October 31, 2010 Seasons 11

While The Walking Dead franchise continues to grow with new spinoffs, fans can also watch the original series in its entirety on Netflix. Based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead centers on a group of survivors in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse which has changed the entire world. While these people fight to avoid the swarms of undead “walkers”, they find that some of the other survivors are even more deadly and sadistic.

The series maintains the comic book’s dark tone and brutal violence, making for one of the goriest series on television. It also makes for some memorable action sequences, from characters traveling through zombie-infested cities to Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) sword skills to the different factions of survivors going to war. While there’s high drama and emotion, the action keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. The Walking Dead was a wild and bloody series that lasted for 11 seasons and has six spinoffs to date.

27 The Night Agent (2023-)

An FBI Agent Is Brought Into A Dark Conspiracy

The Night Agent is a Netflix original series based on the novel by Matthew Quirk. The show centers on a young entry-level FBI agent named Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) who handles a hotline in the basement of the White House that never rings. When the phone finally does, Peter finds himself embroiled in a dangerous conspiracy that climbs all the way to the top. Cast Gabriel Basso , Luciane Buchanan , Hong Chau , Sarah Desjardins , Fola Evans-Akingbola , Eve Harlow , Enrique Murciano , Phoenix Raei , DB Woodside Release Date March 23, 2023 Seasons 2

The Night Agent marks one of Netflix’s most popular new thriller series. The series follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), who is assigned to a post in the White House where he sits in a room with an emergency phone line that is only supposed to ring on the most dire of occasions. Of course, a call does come in, and it throws Peter into a vast conspiracy where he becomes the target of some dangerous enemies while trying to uncover the truth.

For fans of political thriller series with a fast-paced energy, The Night Agent is an ideal choice. Peter makes for a stoic and courageous hero who is in over his head but is still determined to see the job through, no matter what. The pulse-pounding action sequences and constant thrill of danger lurking around every corner made for a terrific first season of the show, leading to The Night Agent‘s fast renewal for a second season.

26 FUBAR (2023-)

A CIA Agent Must Deal With His Daughter Entering The Business

FUBAR is an action-adventure spy series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro. Luke (Schwarzenegger) is a retired CIA operative who has been at the game for a long time. However, Luke’s daughter, Emma (Barbaro) is too. When Luke learns that his daughter is in the field, he’s forced back on assignment for one last job. Release Date May 5, 2023 Seasons 1 Directors Phil Abraham

With Netflix coaxing one of the biggest action movie stars of all time to the platform, it is no wonder FUBAR is one of the best action series on Netflix. The show makes great use of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s legendary status in the action genre as well as his underrated talents as a comedic actor. FUBAR is loosely based on Schwarzenegger’s hit movie True Lies, with this story following his adventures as a superspy who learns that his daughter also joined the dangerous world of espionage.

Schwarzenegger is a lot of fun to see back in a role like this that allows him to get into shootouts and fights while also cracking jokes and delivering one-liners. He has great chemistry with the young cast of the movie too, especially Monica Barbaro as his daughter and Fortune Feimster as a member of his CIA team. The action is fun but fits with the show’s ability to not take itself too seriously.

Schwarzenegger’s

True Lies

co-star, Tom Arnold, appears in

FUBAR.

25 The 100 (2014-2020)

A Post-Apocalyptic Series Brings Teens Back To Earth

The 100 is a sci-fi post-apocalyptic TV series set ninety-seven years after a nuclear war has destroyed civilization. When a spaceship housing humanity’s lone survivors send one hundred juvenile delinquents back to Earth in hopes of possibly re-populating the planet, they discover that Earth is still inhabited. Now constantly in a state of power flux with warring clans, cannibals, and mountain-dwellers, the juveniles must attempt to survive while re-establishing contact with the Ark. Cast Devon Bostick , Christopher Larkin , Marie Avgeropoulos , Sachin Sahel , Richard Harmon , Chelsey Reist , Henry Ian Cusick , Bob Morley , Jarod Joseph , Paige Turco , Adina Porter , Ricky Whittle , Eliza Taylor , Isaiah Washington , Lindsey Morgan , Tasya Teles Release Date March 19, 2014 Seasons 7 Expand

Originally a CW drama series, The 100 takes the audience on a post-apocalyptic journey for exactly (and fittingly) 100 episodes. Set after nuclear events have rendered the Earth seemingly uninhabitable for humans, what’s left of humanity is living in a space station known as the Ark, cobbled together from the stations of several different countries. When it’s no longer a viable option for survival, 100 juveniles imprisoned for crimes on the Ark are sent to Earth with monitoring bracelets to see if the planet is survivable. That’s how the journey begins.

What follows is the story of how humans survive nuclear fallout and space travel, but also just what being a survivor means. The main characters are frequently tasked with impossible choices, meet warring factions, and have to choose between staying alive or truly living. Eliza Taylor as Clarke leads The 100‘s cast of mostly unknown young actors through a stellar series that examines some of the darker sides of human nature.

24 Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (2023)

Motion Turns The Brian Lee O’Malley Graphic Novels Into An Action-Packed Netflix Show

Based on the famous graphic novel by Bryan Lee O’Malley, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is an animated adaptation of the comedic action-adventure series. The series will see the titular Scott Pilgrim living a routine life until he falls for a delivery girl named Ramona Flowers – but before they can date, he’ll have to battle with her seven evil exes. The series will see several returning talents, such as the cast of the 2010 film by Edgar Wright, all reprising their roles, and musical partners Joseph Trapanese and Anamanaguchi. Release Date November 17, 2023 Seasons 1

Netflix released the anime series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off in 2023, and the animated reimagining of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels instantly became one of the best action series on the platform. The cast of the live-action Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. The World all reprised their roles, and the unique visuals combined with the bombastic yet stylistic action of both the movie and the original comics translate incredibly well to the cartoon format.

In this version of the story, Scott dies in his first battle with Matthew Patel, and Ramona learns he might still be alive and sets out to find him. Despite the change in plot Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is just as full of action and video game-inspired fight sequences as the live-action movie that made it a cult favorite, and the Netflix action series received widespread critical acclaim, with 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and a nomination at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

23 Arcane (2021- )

The League Of Legends Universe Proves Is Suits Action-Filled Shows As Well As Games

Set in the League of Legends universe, Arcane focuses on sisters Violet and Powder (later Jinx) as they end up on opposite sides of a growing conflict between the wealthy utopia of Piltover and its dark undercity whose citizens wish to break away from their oppressors. Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Kevin Alejandro star in this animated adventure. Release Date November 6, 2021 Seasons 1 Directors Pascal Charrue , Arnaud Delord

Arcane: League of Legends remains one of the most successful Netflix video game adaptations and ranked in the Top 10 on Netflix charts in 52 countries. The series follows two sisters, Jinx and Vi, who are on opposite sides of a war in Piltover City. The series also acts as a prequel to the video games, which gives it a chance to tell a story without being beholden to the story of the actual game itself.

Arcane has gorgeous animation and a diverse cast of characters, and the same abilities that make them popular in the original game also make for some truly unforgettable action sequences in the show. This action series on Netflix was the first video game adaptation to win at the Annie Awards (which it swept) and Emmy Awards (Outstanding Animated Program).

22 Warrior Nun (2020-2022)

The Netflix Action Series Whose Popularity Kept It Alive

Based on the comic series Warrior Nun Areala, Warrior Nun is a Netflix series created by Simon Barry. When an orphaned teen wakes up in a morgue and a mysterious artifact lodged inside her, she learns she is part of an ancient order tasked with hunting demons – and that she’s the chosen Halo-Bearer with unique superpowers.

Cast Alba Baptista , Toya Turner , Lorena Andrea , Kristina Tonteri-Young , Tristan Ulloa , Thekla Reuten , Sylvia De Fanti , William Miller Release Date July 2, 2020 Seasons 2

Warrior Nun is an interesting success story because, after Netflix canceled it following two seasons, fans’ protests helped it end up being picked up outside of Netflix for a movie trilogy. However, the two seasons of the acclaimed action series remain on Netflix for subscribers to enjoy over and over again. Alba Baptista plays Ava, a young woman who learns she is destined to become the new Warrior Nun after her predecessor dies.

Alba joins an elite fighting team working for the Church to destroy demons, but learns that not everyone can be trusted. This Netflix show blends the supernatural with historical mystery and intrigue to create a truly unforgettable experience. The fight sequences in Warrior Nun are especially noteworthy, and a key reason that the backlash from Netflix’s cancelation was so strong. The series is also great at developing the relationships of the characters alongside the action so the audience truly cares about them.

21 Squid Game (2021– )

The Action-Packed K-Drama That Won Six Primetime Emmy Awards

In Squid Game, a mysterious invitation to join a competition is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. Four hundred fifty-six participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games to win 45.6 billion won. Games are selected from traditional Korean children’s games, such as Red Light and Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. To survive, competitors must choose their alliances carefully – but the further they go in the competition, the more likely betrayal will rear its ugly head. Cast Wi Ha-joon , Anupam Tripathi , Oh Yeong-su , Heo Sung-tae , Park Hae-soo , Jung Ho-yeon , Lee Jung-jae , Kim Joo-ryoung Release Date September 17, 2021 Seasons 1

Netflix even developed an actual game show inspired by the series

Squid Game was the surprise hit of 2021. The South Korean survival series became one of the best action shows on Netflix released that year and ended up with several Golden Globes. Squid Game is similar to the movie Battle Royale but with playground-inspired death games. The show’s overarching social commentary also adds many thematic layers, making it feel bizarrely relatable to Netflix’s millions of subscribers despite the unique dystopian premise. Netflix renewed Squid Game for a second season, which is currently in development.

What makes the action in Squid Game so terrifying is how unwilling many of the participants are to take part. Once they are in these twisted games, they have no choice but to fight for their lives. Unlike some action series that look to thrill the audience with their action sequences, Squid Game is more disturbing and the show expertly creates tension to build up these moments, with the viewers wondering who will be the next player to fall.

20 Alice In Borderland (2020– )

Based On The Haro Aso Manga Series

Alice in Borderland, a Japanese sci-fi thriller television series, follows Ryohei Arisu and his friends as they navigate an eerily deserted Tokyo. Compelled to compete in deadly games to survive, they uncover increasingly complex and perilous challenges. Adapted from Haro Aso’s manga series, the show explores themes of survival, strategy, and the human condition under extreme pressure. Directed by Shinsuke Sato, the series combines intense action with psychological depth. Cast Kento Yamazaki , Tao Tsuchiya , Nijirô Murakami , Ayaka Miyoshi , Aya Asahina , Dori Sakurada , Yūki Morinaga , Keita Machida , Sho Aoyagi , Nobuaki Kaneko , Riisa Naka , Yūtarō Watanabe , Kina Yazaki , Tsuyoshi Abe , Yūhei Ōuchida , Shuntarō Yanagi , Ayame Misaki , Mizuki Yoshida , Tomohisa Yamashita , Ryōhei Shima , Alisa Urahama , Eishin Hayashida , Eita Okuno , Hayato Isomura , Katsuya Maiguma , Kai Inowaki , Honami Sato , Yuzuki Akiyama , Yūsaku Mori , Yuri Tsunematsu , Ayumi Tanida , Chihiro Yamamoto , Aina Yamada , Jun Hashimoto Release Date December 10, 2020 Seasons 2 Expand

The Netflix action series Alice in Borderland shares a lot in common with Squid Game. However, instead of the impoverished playing kids’ games to the death, Alice in Borderland has people sucked into virtual-reality games of survival, with no idea of how they got there or even if the world they are in is real. Once again, the action sequences come from the tense moments of characters fighting for their lives which adds an intense element to the inventive and disturbing games of death.

Alice in Borderland had its second season air in 2022, with the story becoming even more twisted. Beloved characters died, and the hapless Ryōhei finally reached his end game, but it wasn’t exactly what he or the viewers were expecting. Season 3 is in development at Netflix despite the first two seasons adapting the entirety of the manga series, so there will still be more surprising story points on the way.

19 All Of Us Are Dead (2022– )

High School Students Fight Back Against Zombie Outbreak

All of Us Are Dead is a horror-thriller series based on the webtoon from creator Jeon Bae-soo. Set in a South Korean high school, a scientist father trying to find a way to protect his son from bullies accidentally creates a serum that uses the fear within humans to turn them into zombies. Set loose in the school, the surviving students and staff find themselves cut off from the outside world and must now fight to survive the infected onslaught – and each other. Cast Park Solomon , Cho Yi-hyun , Park Ji-hoo , Yoo In-soo , Yoon Chan-young Release Date January 28, 2022 Seasons 2

Released in 2022, All of Us Are Dead took a refreshingly different approach to zombies to create a truly action-packed Netflix series. The zombies in All of Us Are Dead were mostly teenagers, and survivors have to run for their lives from their former friends and classmates. Moreover, some of those infected became “halfbies,” who retain aspects of their humanity while gaining the strength and resilience of the zombies.

The existence of halfbies means that All of Us Are Dead includes plenty of semi-superpowered fight scenes in addition to the horror-fueled zombie moments. Despite the undead usually being monsters reserved for scary movies, All of Us Are Dead proves that they’re just as suited for high-octane stories that try to excite more than scare (although the Netflix series has more than its fair share of jumpy moments too).

18 Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

Cillian Murphy’s Historical Mobster Series Is Unrelenting On Action

Peaky Blinders is a historical crime drama created and written by Steven Knight and starring Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, and Helen McCrory. The television show is based on the gang, Peaky Blinders, a group that banded together after the end of World War I. Cast Annabelle Wallis , Ian Peck , Helen McCrory , Paul Anderson , Cillian Murphy , Ned Dennehy , Aimee-Ffion Edwards , Sam Neill , Sophie Rundle , Tony Pitts , Joe Cole Release Date September 12, 2013 Seasons 6

Scores are settled through guns and violence on these mean English streets

The British period drama Peaky Blinders centers around the incredible power of criminal organizations during the early 20th century. Events are set between 1919 and 1933 during a time of both upheaval and prosperity around the world between the first two World Wars. Scores are settled through guns and violence on these mean English streets. There’s never been a series of fist fights put on TV quite as gritty as those throughout this action series on Netflix, especially in period dramas.

What really sells all this conflict is the depth of the characters. With Cillian Murphy leading the way as Tommy Shelby, the cast rises to the occasion, winning several British and Irish television awards throughout Peaky Blinders’ six seasons. Even after its conclusion, Peaky Blinders continues to find popularity and has a movie in the works to continue the story.

17 The Umbrella Academy (2019-2024)

The Netflix Adaptation Of The Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba Graphic Novels Is A Non-Stop Rollercoaster

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book of the same name created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. The Hargreeves — collectively known as The Umbrella Academy — were born with superpowers, and their adoptive father utilized their abilities. However, as they grew older, the siblings grew apart as they dealt with their trauma. They are brought back together after their father dies and Five returns from the future with grave news: The world will end, and The Umbrella Academy has to stop it before it happens. Cast Colm Feore , Cazzie David , Genesis Rodriguez , Robert Sheehan , Aidan Gallagher , Elliot Page , Emmy Raver-Lampman , Jordan Claire Robbins , Jake Epstein , Mary J. Blige , David Castaneda , Justin Cornwell , Justin H. Min , Britne Oldford , Adam Godley , Tom Hopper , Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton , Ritu Arya , Cameron Britton , Sheila McCarthy Release Date February 15, 2019 Seasons 4 Expand

The Umbrella Academy is a Netflix show focusing on an adoptive family of super-powered individuals who all share the same mysterious birth date. The group were adopted by an eccentric genius and trained to be superheroes. As adults, the siblings of the Umbrella Academy struggle from their damaged childhood, trying to find their place in the world, and failing to stop the apocalypse — and the fact all this happened in just the first season clearly demonstrates why Umbrella Academy is one of the best action shows on Netflix.

The second and third are just as thrilling and action-packed, and The Umbrella Academy season 4 rounds off the intense and fast-paced tale once and for all with what fans expect to be an explosive finale. Inspired by the graphic novel of the same name, the series appeals to both comic fans and those unfamiliar with the source material.

16 Altered Carbon (2018-2020)

The Action-Packed Netflix Sci-Fi That Pulls No Punches

Altered Carbon is set in the far future, at a time when a human’s consciousness can be stored in a device called a Stack and transferred into different bodies, allowing people who have the means to become functionally immortal. Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman and Anthony Mackie), the former member of a rebellion against Stack technology, is awakened and released from prison so that he can be employed by a wealthy man to solve the man’s own murder. The Netflix original series is based on the 2002 novel of the same name by Richard K. Morgan. Release Date February 2, 2018 Seasons 2

In Altered Carbon, humans survive indefinitely as their consciousness is passed from body to body. The cerebral premise never stops each episode from being packed full of action and intense moments – although the fact the story centers around a murder investigation helps facilitate many of the best action scenes in the show. There are some incredibly breathtaking stunts throughout both seasons and brilliant fight choreography.

However, largely thanks to the high cost of production, Netflix ended Altered Carbon after two seasons and 18 episodes. Nonetheless, it remains one of the best action shows on Netflix, and the greatest high-concept sci-fi twist on the noir genre since Blade Runner and earned two Primetime Emmy nominations during its run. Those who are primarily familiar with Renée Elise Goldsberry through her work in musicals like Hamilton or Girls5eva will also enjoy seeing her in a very different project.