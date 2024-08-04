7 Most Divisive TV Show Storylines That Split The Fanbase In Half

Summary TV show divisive storylines keep audiences engaged in character arcs, but can create disagreements among viewers.

Divisive storylines on TV shows can be fun and exciting additions to the fabric of the series, as they keep the audience engaged in the character arcs. However, there are plenty of instances when a new plot point includes major changes and creates a divide between viewers about what’s best for the show. Audience members have had more power than they think, as some TV couples only got together because fans demanded it. However, the more online discourse there is about a show’s story arc, the more likely it is that viewers will tune in to see what happens next.

Character deaths or births are much more difficult to take back if it turns out that fans aren’t interested in the new way the plot is going.

Some TV show storylines are so bad we pretend they never happened, but this is more difficult when the show sticks to them and integrates them into the fabric of the series. When it comes to couples breaking up or getting together, this can easily be amended. It’s normal for relationships to evolve with the narrative. However, character deaths or births are much more difficult to take back if it turns out that fans aren’t interested in the new way the plot is going. Fortunately, if the series is strong enough, other elements will stay consistent alongside the divisive story.

7 Hannah Getting Pregnant – Girls (2012–2017)

In the final season of her influential series, Lena Dunham went in an unexpected direction.

The entire final season of Girls threw audience members for a loop when the protagonist, Hannah, played by the writer and creator Lena Dunham, suddenly learned she was pregnant and decided to keep the baby. For most of the series, Hannah is characterized by her immaturity and struggle to commit to the opportunities or relationships in her life. It wasn’t just the viewers who were shocked by her decision to embark on the journey of motherhood, as the people in her life were also hesitant to accept that Hannah was going to leave New York to be a parent.

Most of the series finale revolves around the fact that parenthood isn’t what Hannah expected and that having a child is a decision that Hannah can’t take back for the first time in her life.

Most of the series finale revolves around the fact that parenthood isn't what Hannah expected and that having a child is a decision that Hannah can't take back for the first time in her life. It's a terrifying thought that leads her to question if she made the right choice. However, by the end of the episode, she progresses, and the audience sees a hopeful future for Hannah and her baby. Despite this growth, many viewers still felt that it was the wrong ending for Hannah and that her pregnancy was one of the least realistic parts of the show.

Girls Created by Lena Dunham, Girls is a coming-of-age comedy-drama series that follows a group of four twentysomething-year-old girls now discovering that they’re on their own and must find their way through life. Central to the show is Hannah Horvath, who, after graduating college, is cut-off financially from her family. Hannah will soon discover trying to make it as a writer in Brooklyn is far more challenging than she thinks. Release Date April 17, 2012 Seasons 6 Network HBO Max Directors Lena Dunham Showrunner Lena Dunham Expand

6 Lily & Rufus’ Secret Son – Gossip Girl (2007–2012)

Gossip Girl not only made Dan and Serena step-siblings, but it also made them share a sibling as well.

Like any other modern teen soap opera drama, Gossip Girl included many twists and turns that kept audiences guessing until the very end. While many of them revolved around the teens, the parents had their fair share of drama, especially Lily and Rufus. The series slowly reveals their past connection and potential romantic future and then suddenly throws in a secret son that Lily gave up for adoption in her youth. This son, Scott, shows up out of the blue and makes life difficult for everyone he meets. Additionally, the series ends up making him disappear after a few episodes.

Though her secret brother isn’t the worst thing Gossip Girl did to Serena Van Der Woodsen, it did forever taint her relationship with Dan, as this familial connection started to make their romantic one uncomfortable. This led to the even more divisive ending of Dan and Serena ending up married, despite their parent’s history and the fact that Dan was Gossip Girl throughout the show. The constant ups and downs between Lily and Rufus culminate in another failed attempt at a relationship and a son that fans never knew enough about.

Gossip Girl (2007) Gossip Girl is a teen drama series that aired from 2007 to 2012, created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Set in New York City’s Upper East Side, the show follows privileged high school students navigating relationships and betrayals. At the heart of their tumultuous lives is the anonymous blogger ‘Gossip Girl,’ who reveals their secrets. The ensemble cast includes Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, and Penn Badgley. Cast Blake Lively , Leighton Meester , Penn Badgley , Ed Westwick , Chace Crawford , Kelly Rutherford , Matthew Settle , Taylor Momsen Release Date September 19, 2007 Seasons 6 Creator(s) Stephanie Savage , Josh Schwartz

5 Marissa Dying – The O.C. (2003–2007)

Her accident is one of the biggest main character deaths of the early 2000s.

This choice would be so upsetting for viewers who had been rooting for Marissa’s character development in the first three seasons that the fourth season would be the series’ last.

While The O.C. didn’t shy away from dealing with serious topics when Marissa was killed off at the end of season 3, it shook the foundation of the series. There were many ways that the showrunners could have written Mischa Barton, the actress who played Marissa, off the show, and killing her was the most drastic option. Additionally, this choice would be so upsetting for viewers who had been rooting for Marissa’s character development in the first three seasons that the fourth season would be the series’ last. In Marissa’s absence, there was something missing from the show’s dynamic.

The three remaining main characters, Summer, Seth, and Ryan, still had good chemistry, and seeing Seth and Summer’s relationship grow was a consistent aspect of the series. However, Ryan’s season 4 storyline was unbelievable, considering he had just watched the love of his life die. Some argued that Marissa’s life was always going to end tragically, as she had self-destructive tendencies. Conversely, it could also be said that Marissa had made huge steps forward in her journey towards self-love and that she deserved a better ending to her story. Regardless, Marissa didn’t see the end of The O.C.

The O.C. When troubled teen Ryan (Benjamin McKenzie) is taken in by his public defender (Peter Gallagher), he suddenly finds himself on the right side of the tracks. The O.C. follows as Ryan tries his best to fit into the affluent California community while navigating the relentless drama of teen life, but his new home of Newport Beach is a town filled to the brim with secrets and scandal. Cast Mischa Barton , Ben McKenzie , Peter Gallagher , Melinda Clarke Release Date August 5, 2003 Seasons 4 Network FOX Directors Josh Schwartz Showrunner Josh Schwartz Expand

4 Rory & Dean Cheating Together – Gilmore Girls (2000–2007)

As the seasons progressed, audiences grew tired of watching Rory make bad decisions.

When Rory and Dean sleep together in the season 4 finale, it’s one of the Gilmore Girls moments that made viewers quit the show. After she graduates high school, Rory’s character arc shifts unexpectedly, and many audience members feel that the choices she made were out of character. However, even if she behaved in ways that were risky and destructive as she got older, this made sense in the context of her upbringing and the enormous pressure she put on herself during adolescence. Her part in breaking up Dean’s marriage proves this.

Lorelai’s reaction to Rory sleeping with Dean and the fight they have after was also a precursor to the period of estrangement that they had in season 6. It’s clear that neither Rory nor Dean are mature enough to handle their feelings for each other and have an adult relationship. In season 5, when they commit to giving their connection another chance, it’s obvious that Rory is clinging to the safety and security of childhood and that she’s outgrown Dean. These factors make her decisions frustrating and make it hard to root for her.

Gilmore Girls In the fictional town of Star’s Hollow, single mother Lorelai Gilmore raises her high-achieving teenage daughter Rory. Mother and daughter rely on each other throughout their own life changes, romantic entanglements, and friendships. Cast Lauren Graham , Scott Patterson , Sean Gunn , Keiko Agena , Matt Czuchry , Alexis Bledel , Yanic Truesdale , Kelly Bishop , Melissa McCarthy , Edward Herrmann , Liza Weil , Jared Padalecki , Milo Ventimiglia Release Date October 5, 2000 Seasons 7 Writers Amy Sherman-Palladino

3 The Quad – Riverdale (2017-2023)

Riverdale’s unexpected ending left fans wondering about the entire plot of the show.

It was normal for Riverdale to surprise the audience every chance it got, as the initial conceit of the series in season 1 quickly changed. What started as a heightened teen drama soon incorporated elements of fantasy and magical realism that put the characters in unexpected situations. Despite this, the romantic relationships on the show remained some of the most important plot points, even when the characters were sent back in time to the 1950s. It’s in the past that the series reveals Betty, Archie, Veronica, and Jughead are in a quad relationship together in the finale.

By having the core group of four end up all in a relationship, it allowed the shippers of every combination to win.

Throughout the show, the issue of whom certain characters should romantically end up with was hotly debated. Almost every relationship pairing had been tested by the series in different universes and timelines, so it made sense for the series to circumvent this debate completely. By having the core group of four end up all in a relationship, it allowed the shippers of every combination to win. When viewed in the context of Riverdale‘s long history of making unexpected but ultimately socially progressive choices in the plot, it makes a lot of sense.

Riverdale A darker take on Archie, Betty, Veronica, and their friends from the Archie Comics series, Riverdale is a CW supernatural mystery series that sees the group trying to illuminate the truth surrounding various strange occurrences and murders in the titular town. When a teenage girl is found dead in the once-quiet town, the event starts a series of ever-growing mysteries that ultimately lead to darker secrets in the town’s history. Led by Archie, the Riverdale gang will attempt to navigate their new normal while dealing with all of the drama that comes with being high school teenagers. Cast Camila Mendes , Marisol Nichols , Ashleigh Murray , Cole Sprouse , Ross Butler , Madelaine Petsch , K.J. Apa , Luke Perry , Lili Reinhart , casey cott Release Date January 26, 2017 Seasons 7

2 Carrie & Big Ending Up Together – Sex And The City (1998–2004)

Despite his emotional issues and inability to commit, Big finally realizes Carrie’s the one.

Putting aside the issues in Big and Carrie’s relationship in the spinoff movies and the recent reboot, And Just Like That…, the pair already have a strained connection in the original Sex and the City. Carrie spends the entire show trying to catch Big and make him commit to a relationship, and he strings her along and ruins her life every chance he gets. While Carrie is not blameless in the creation of the path of destruction the couple left in their wake, seeing Carrie reject Big and go to Paris with Aleksandr was a step forward in her development.

Unfortunately, all her growth is undone when Big goes to Paris and makes the grand gesture he’s always avoided, winning Carrie over and securing their future together. While this is satisfying for fans of the couple, it undermines the recurring theme in Sex and the City that there is no happily ever after and that the most important people in Carrie’s life are her friends. For some audience members, the best ending of Sex and the City would have been Carrie alone, understanding that she has what she needs within herself, not Big.

Sex and the City Sex in the City follows Carrie Bradshaw, a New York writer who finds inspiration for her column from the genuine, emotional, and often humorous exploits of life in the city. Joined by best friends Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York, and Samantha Jones, Sex and the City follows the ups and downs of the characters’ romantic relationships, being single, sex, and friendship as 30-something women. Cast Kim Cattrall , Cynthia Nixon , Sarah Jessica Parker , Kristin Davis Release Date June 6, 1998 Seasons 6 Network HBO Max Showrunner Darren Star

1 Caroline Being Impregnated With Jo’s Babies – The Vampire Diaries (2009–2017)

Even though a vampire can’t get pregnant and she’s technically 17, Caroline gives birth to Alaric’s children.

Through magic that is not explained properly, the twins are implanted in Caroline’s body, and she carries them to term, giving birth in season 7.

As The Vampire Diaries went on, some characters got better, some got worse, and all were affected by the dramatic story choices that the writers and showrunners were making. Caroline is a fan-favorite character in The Vampire Diaries for a reason, as she comes into her own after turning into a vampire and is one of the most level-headed individuals in the series. While her magically getting pregnant did allow her to have kids, which she thought wasn’t possible, it changed the course of her character arc, disappointing audiences.

Alaric is unlucky in love throughout The Vampire Diaries, and after Jo dies at their wedding while pregnant with his twins, the audience feels terrible for him. However, through magic that is not explained properly, the twins are implanted in Caroline’s body, and she carries them to term, giving birth in season 7. This also results in an uncomfortable budding romance between Caroline and Alaric that is universally hated. However, the twins, Lizzie and Josie, end up playing a huge role in Legacies, so their existence is important for the franchise.