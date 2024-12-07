8 Animated Fantasy TV Shows That Would Actually Benefit From Live-Action Remakes

Making live-action adaptations of beloved animated content can be risky, especially within the fantasy genre. Most often, there’s a reason that the stories were told through animation in the first place. Thanks to the expansive animation techniques that make visuals possible that would be difficult to create in real life, there are many obstacles that live-action iterations of animated fantasy TV shows face. However, this doesn’t mean that these projects shouldn’t happen, as they can be a great way to bring renewed interest and enthusiasm back to an underrated piece of television.

While the best animated fantasy movies are widely discussed, there are many fantastic additions to the magical side of animation on television. Famous additions to the genre, like Avatar: The Last Airbender or Adventure Time, are well known even by audiences who don’t traditionally seek out animation. The recent live-action Avatar show has received positive reviews and has done justice to the beloved source material so far. Though this is a series aimed at children, animation has been expanding, especially within fantasy, to appeal to adults and younger viewers, meaning there would be many potential audiences for live-action versions.

8 The Dragon Prince (2018–Present)

The sword and sorcery TV series has something for everyone

The Dragon Prince

Frequently compared to other iconic series about the power of friendship and the importance of community and tolerance, The Dragon Prince has had a loyal following throughout its run. Featuring the voice work of Jack DeSena, who also lent his talents to Avatar: The Last Airbender as Sokka, The Dragon Prince uses its strong ensemble cast to great effect. While this does create pressure for the actors who would bring the characters to life in live action, they would have plenty of inspiration for their performances.

Though some animated series have struggled to reach their planned conclusions without being canceled on streaming services like Netflix, The Dragon Prince has been able to proceed as planned. The Dragon Prince season 7 will premiere on Netflix on December 19th and will mark the final installment of the show (via Forbes). However, The Dragon Prince has never reached the level of success as other similar works. A live-action iteration might bring new viewers into the fold, inspiring them to watch the animated series.

Title Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score The Dragon Prince (2018–Present) 100% 86%

7 She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power (2018–2020)

Though He-Man is the better-known IP, She-Ra has the better story

She-Ra and the Princess of Power

Based on the original animated TV series from the 1980s, the updated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is one of the best-crafted children’s fantasy stories of the past decade. Taking a traditional story that was a spinoff of the He-Man franchise, She-Ra is not a typical show and challenges its characters with realistic arcs and development. While the mysteries of She-Ra’s origins and power are a large part of the story, the character and relationship-driven narrative are what keep audiences coming back every season.

Since She-Ra blends both sci-fi and fantasy, there would be plenty of opportunities for a live-action take on She-Ra and the Princesses of Power to experiment with practical and visual effects. While another installment of the franchise would likely increase its popularity, this isn’t the only reason it would be effective. The relationship between Adora and Catra is the best part of the show, and seeing two skilled actors take on this nuanced dynamic would be a big draw for fans of the show.

Title Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (2018–2020) 96% 84%

6 The Owl House (2020–2023)

Luz and her friends are the perfect companions for any show, animated or live-action

The Owl House

Rich in imagination, character, and LGTBQ+ representation, it’s unsurprising that The Owl House found such a dedicated audience base. The protagonist, Luz, is the perfect main character as she enters the magical land of the Boiling Isle as an outsider from the real world, allowing the viewer to learn about the setting as she does. Despite being full of gothic and horror art styles, The Owl House is more concerned with the development of its characters and Luz’s experience of finding herself through magic and friendship.

There’s still a lot left for

The Owl House

to discover about itself and its characters.

The Owl House was canceled after season 3 despite its boundary-pushing representation and emotionally complex stories. Many audiences and critics are still disappointed that the show was cut short, especially since season 3 had a limited number of episodes. If adapted into live-action, The Owl House could start from the beginning but then expand past the show’s finale and explore further installments of Luz’s path forward and her growing relationships with her loved ones. There’s still a lot left for The Owl House to discover about itself and its characters.

Title Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score The Owl House (2020–2023) 100% 83%

5 Blood Of Zeus (2020–Present)

Greek myths are given new life in this gorgeously designed show

Blood of Zeus

Since Blood of Zeus premiered on Netflix in 2020, the series has received universal critical acclaim for its skillful storytelling and gorgeous visual aesthetic. Set in Ancient Greece, Blood of Zeus isn’t a retelling of Greek mythology, which has become popular in recent years, but a show that chronicles new stories that take place within the canon of the legends. This strikes the perfect balance between original and familiar, as the gods and monsters Greek myth buffs know and love are featured, but their actions aren’t predictable.

After the success of the screen iteration of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, it’s clear that there’s more space for Greek mythology on television. While Percy Jackson is filling this niche in part, it’s a show more skewed towards younger audiences, and adult viewers who love Percy Jackson would jump at the chance to see a more serious and intense take on mythology. Additionally, since the myths are original to the show, Blood of Zeus explores narratives that are unfamiliar and exciting to audiences.

Title Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Blood of Zeus (2020–Present) 100% 92%

4 Infinity Train (2019–2021)

This anthology series deserves to be brought back to life

Infinity Train

Infinity Train received a tragic fate despite being one of the most innovative animated TV shows of the 21st century. Told in an anthology style, Infinity Train gives every new character the same time and care, building their stories with attention to detail and empathy. As the characters are transported onto the Infinity Train and struggle to heal their emotional wounds, the audience is taken on their journeys, learning about their traumas and uncovering their mistakes, which are a reflection of the real world.

The popularity and success of fantasy and sci-fi anthology series prove that there’s a place for a live-action

Infinity Train

on television.

Despite the critical and audience acclaim that Infinity Train received every season, the series was canceled and has limited availability to watch on streaming platforms. This makes it vitally important for Infinity Train to be brought back to screens, even in a live-action format. The popularity and success of fantasy and sci-fi anthology series prove that there’s a place for a live-action Infinity Train on television. Audiences have been waiting for Infinity Train to get the chance to return to screens and prove its value.

Title Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Infinity Train (2019–2021) 100% 93%

3 Danny Phantom (2003–2007)

Even though Danny Phantom is an older show, it hasn’t lost its magic

Danny Phantom

While Danny Phantom might not be familiar to younger audiences, for viewers who grew up watching cartoons in the early 2000s, Danny Phantom was a favorite. Following the protagonist, Danny, after he becomes a half-ghost in an accident in the pilot, Danny Phantom is a primarily episodic TV series that sees Danny and his friends use his ghostly powers to protect their town and keep his secret identity hidden. The central dynamic between Danny and his two best friends, Sam and Tucker, is a large part of the series’ emotional core.

In the years since Danny Phantom has been off the air, it hasn’t lost its potency or become any less compelling. There are plenty of audiences who remember Danny Phantom very well and would be happy to get another installment of the show, especially if it was live-action. While the art style and ghostly look of Danny Phantom is a definitive part of the series, this could be achieved for live-action, and the updated show could be more serialized, focusing on Danny’s development as a hero.

Title Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Danny Phantom (2003–2007) N/A 85%

2 Castlevania (2017–2022)

This vampire series is a great addition to the adult animation genre

Castlevania

As one of the best vampire TV shows of all time, Castlevania blends the art style of anime with an updated twist on the classic story of Dracula. While most audiences are familiar with tales of vampires and supernatural narratives, Castlevania distinguishes itself by not holding back when it comes to the violence and complexities of its story. Following Dracula, his son, monster hunters, and magicians, the scope of Castlevania is one of the most impressive parts of the show and could be achieved in live-action with the right resources.

Since

Castlevania

is full of gore and mature content, the live-action iteration would skew towards a style similar to

Game of Thrones

.

Since Castlevania is full of gore and mature content, the live-action iteration would skew towards a style similar to Game of Thrones. However, this does mean that there’s a significant audience base who are interested in fantasy and supernatural stories and want the excitement of an adult narrative. Castlevania delivers on all fronts when it comes to this and utilizes interweaving storylines and perspectives to give the audience a far-reaching view of the story’s world.

Title Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Castlevania (2017-2022) 94% 89%

1 Gravity Falls (2012–2016)

An iconic work of gothic mystery TV for kids and adults alike

Gravity Falls

Gravity Falls is not a fantasy animated series that needs help in terms of popularity or notoriety. The short-lived but beloved show immediately connected with critics and audiences, allowing it to live on past its two-season run and remain popular today. There are plenty of reasons why there’s no shortage of love for Gravity Falls, as its characters are memorable, the atmosphere is immersive, and the mysteries that the story tackles are genuinely engaging. Of course, there’s an argument to be made that producers shouldn’t mess with perfection, but there would be exciting opportunities in live-action.

Gravity Falls could translate well into live-action, as it already draws so heavily from classic monster movies of classic Hollywood. An adaptation of Gravity Falls could lean into the practical effects and costume-y monster and character design to make the show feel like an old-fashioned campfire story. Unafraid to be strange and unique, Gravity Falls touches upon the most pivotal moments of adolescence while making them fun and digestible with supernatural elements. There’s little else that an animated or live-action series could ask for in terms of quality of content.