8 Fantasy TV Shows With New Seasons Coming Out In 2025

The past few years have seen an increase in the quality and volume of fantasy TV shows, and the 2025 lineup makes it seem like this trend is continuing. Not only are long-running series returning for another installment, but new shows are premiering in the coming year, making for a diverse and compelling fantasy landscape on TV. Each series that’s coming out with a new season in 2025 will present new ideas and exciting storylines that will capture the audiences’ imagination. Part of the appeal of speculative fiction is that the world-building and magic systems make almost any plot possible.

While some fantasy TV shows are ending in 2025, others are just getting started. Many of these projects are based on written work, with some of the most famous high fantasy series being brought to life next year. However, just as many are original narratives that have evolved over the years, surprising audiences at every turn. There’s a lot of pressure on many of the upcoming shows to live up to the viewers’ expectations, as past cliffhangers and plot twists have made for many unanswered questions. However, the most important thing is that these series stay true to themselves.

8 A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight (2025)

The next prequel in the Song of Ice and Fire franchise

Based on a set of prequel novellas by George R. R. Martin, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight takes place one hundred years before Game of Thrones. The series follows a knight and a squire who travel across the lands of Westeros during one of the most tumultuous times in the nation's history.

After the success of the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, it makes sense that the Song of Ice and Fire franchise would continue expanding in the new year. The next installment, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, will take a smaller and more individualized look at the history of Westeros, following the stories of George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg series. Set in the world of Game of Thrones, the show will tackle the adventures of Ser Duncan and Prince Aegon Targaryen before the events of GOT​​​​​.

Though this is still a long way away, the months of buildup will only increase awareness about the upcoming show and help it gain the same following as the other series.

An official release date has not yet been confirmed, but the series is expected to premiere on Max in late 2025 (via Variety). Though this is still a long way away, the months of buildup will only increase awareness about the upcoming show and help it gain the same following as the other series. There have been some complaints about House of the Dragon and how it differs from the canon of the source material, so it’s likely that the new show will follow the novels closely to avoid this.

7 The Wheel Of Time (2021–Present)

The next book in Robert Jordan’s seminal series will be brought to life

The Wheel of Time

Brandon Sanderson and Robert Jordan's expansive fantasy series is brought to life in The Wheel of Time, a fantasy tv series created for Amazon Prime Video. The series follows a woman named Moiraine, a member of the all-female Aes Sedai group who can utilize a great power. Following an attack on a local village, Moiraine heads there to find a villager that may be the reincarnation of an all-powerful dragon that will either save or destroy the world.

One of Amazon Prime’s best recent fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, has done a great job adapting the intricate story of Robert Jordan’s epic saga. Despite having lots of world-building and exposition to tackle, The Wheel of Time still made itself interesting and attention-grabbing from the beginning, largely thanks to the work of the actors. Rosamund Pike will be back in The Wheel of Time season 3 as Moiraine Damodred, along with iconic characters like Daniel Henney’s al’Lan Mandragoran and Zoë Robins’s Nynaeve al’Meara.

Many book events were teased by The Wheel of Time season 3 trailer, giving viewers reason to believe that the next installment will continue staying true to the source material. However, for audiences who aren’t familiar with the books, there will be many unexpected changes and character developments in store that will surely enrapture and outrage audiences in equal measure. There are many more installments of Jordan’s series, with 14 total books, not including the prequel novel. The Wheel of Time season 3 will premiere on March 13th, 2025.

6 Wednesday (2022–Present)

Jenna Ortega returns for another spin as the smart and cynical Wednesday

Wednesday

Netflix's Addams Family series takes place at Nevermore Academy, a school that nurtures outcasts, freaks, and monsters. The Tim Burton-directed series follows Wednesday Addams as she tries to master her emerging psychic powers and solve the supernatural mystery surrounding her family history. Jenna Ortega stars in the popular series, which originally aired on Netflix on November 23, 2022.

Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton have proven to be a great team since their earlier collaboration with Wednesday season 1 in 2022 and their most recent cinematic achievement, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice​​​​​​. It’s been a long time since Wednesday season 1 started streaming on Netflix and became an overnight sensation, and the release of season 2 will determine if audiences are still as interested in the future of Wednesday Addams’ journey at Nevermore Academy as they were in 2022. Since Ortega’s star has only risen since then, it’s likely that the show will perform well.

The future of Wednesday’s friendships, investigation skills, and grudging romantic prospects will be vastly different from when viewers last caught up with the fearsome protagonist.

Additionally, Wednesday season 1 might have seen Wednesday solve the mystery that was plaguing her throughout the story, but it left just as many questions unanswered. The future of Wednesday’s friendships, investigation skills, and grudging romantic prospects will be vastly different from when viewers last caught up with the fearsome protagonist. While it’s more likely that Wednesday season 3 won’t hit screens until the latter half of 2025, the suspense will keep growing until then.

5 Stranger Things (2016–2025)

Audiences will return to Hawkins one last time for Stranger Things season 5

Stranger Things

Inspired by 80s pop-culture and elements of Stephen King's works, Stranger Things is a supernatural action-drama TV series set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

When a young boy goes missing, his group of friends stumbles upon a young girl with telekinetic powers who recently escaped from a mysterious facility. They soon realize that she may be their only chance at stopping an impending doom that threatens to engulf Hawkins whole.

Though the official date hasn’t been announced yet, Stranger Things‘ final outing will be released in 2025, and it’s going to be difficult to say goodbye to these iconic characters. Stranger Things season 5 will conclude the long-running sci-fi and fantasy series after years of being one of the most talked about shows on any streaming service. Almost all of the main characters have been with the show since season 1, which will allow audiences to say a satisfying farewell to the characters that have grown up onscreen over the past nine years.

There are many questions and theories about what Stranger Things season 5 has in store, as the series has gotten flack since the beginning of the show for giving its protagonists plot armor. However, seeing any of the central characters killed off on Stranger Things would be a devastating end to the series, making it seem as though the creators might sneak in one last heartbreaking moment before the story ends. While it will be sad to say goodbye, there’s no question that Stranger Things has always pushed itself, and the final episodes will go out with a bang.

4 The Witcher (2019–Present)

This will be the most pivotal season of The Witcher so far

The Witcher

Based on the novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski and the video games, The Witcher follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. "Ciri" Cirilla is the Princess of Cintra, who has magical abilities and whose fate has been linked to Geralt's. Yennefer of Vengerberg, a sorceress who trains to become a mage before deserting her duties and going solo, is also a main character in the Netflix series. The show's storylines are intertwined but told throughout different timelines, all of which eventually catch up to Ciri's, whose timeline of events is the most recent. Set on the Continent where men, monsters, and elves exist together, the characters all have separate journeys, though their destinies bring them into each others' orbits.

There are many changes in store for The Witcher season 4, which will see the introduction of the new actor who will be portraying Geralt of Rivia, Liam Hemsworth, taking up the mantle from the departing Henry Cavill. This will be a big change, but the structure of The Witcher season 4 will lend itself to Hemsworth’s slow introduction, as it seems he’ll be separated from Ciri (Freya Allen) for most of the season. Ciri will be stepping into a larger and more nuanced role in the coming season, which might see The Witcher emphasize her as a protagonist.

Though Hemsworth has big shoes to fill, there’s an argument to be made that Cavill’s time on the series has naturally come to an end and that Geralt needs to be reborn to continue down the path the writers are taking him.

Premiering on Netflix between July and September 2025, there’s still plenty of time to catch up on the complex story of The Witcher (via Forbes). Though Hemsworth has big shoes to fill, there’s an argument to be made that Cavill’s time on the series has naturally come to an end and that Geralt needs to be reborn to continue down the path the writers are taking him. There are plenty more arcs from Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to adapt before Netflix’s epic fantasy series comes to an end.

3 Percy Jackson And The Olympians (2023–Present)

Rick Riordan’s mythological world is coming back for another season

Percy Jackson And The Olympians

Based on the novel series by Rick Riordan Percy Jackson & the Olympians is an action-adventure fantasy television series created for Disney+. When Percy Jackson is framed for the theft of Zeus' almighty thunderbolt, Percy must clear his name, all while harnessing the powers inherited by his father, Poseidon, at a camp created for demi-gods.

Though it’s only been about a year since the first episodes of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series premiered on Disney Plus, this doesn’t diminish the excitement for season 2. The project garnered strong reviews and a warmer audience reception than the original movies. So far, the TV show has lived up to its beloved source material and is on track to keep engaging audiences with its takes on Rick Riordan’s books. Season 2 will adapt the second novel, The Sea of Monsters​​​​​​, and increase the stakes and tension of Percy’s journey.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 followed the book very closely, only diverging to make thoughtful changes to some outdated elements. Due to this, it’s safe to assume that season 2 will follow the same trend, hitting all of the necessary beats of Percy and Annabeth’s quest that parallels the Odyssey and developing Luke’s arc as an antagonist. It will be interesting to see how much the lead actors, Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri, aging will impact their characters. The season is expected in 2025, though no official date is confirmed.

2 Mayfair Witches (2023)

Anne Rice’s magical novels will continue expanding AMC’s fantasy universe

Mayfair Witches

Mayfair Witches follows a young neurosurgeon who discovers her unexpected lineage as the heir to a powerful family of witches. As she navigates her emerging magical abilities, she confronts a dark force that has plagued her family through the generations. Created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford.

Anne Rice’s other famous novel, Interview with the Vampire, might have garnered greater notoriety, but her lesser-known trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, has been capturing audiences’ attention. Since Mayfair Witches season 1 was added to Netflix, as well as the TV adaptation of Interview with the Vampire, the series has been gaining traction in time for season 2’s January 5th, 2025 release date. The series will continue following the life of Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) as she grapples with her identity as a witch.

If the next season proves to be a hit with critics and viewers alike, there’s no reason why the fantasy universe won’t continue expanding.

Based on the direction that AMC is going with its two series, the network is committing to bringing the Anne Rice Immortal Universe to life and building an increased audience for Mayfair Witches​​​​. While Interview with the Vampire season 3 will likely be released in late 2025, no release date has been confirmed, unlike Mayfair Witches​​​​. If the next season proves to be a hit with critics and viewers alike, there’s no reason why the fantasy universe won’t continue expanding.

1 Daredevil: Born Again (2025)

Marvel’s beloved dark action series is finally returning

Daredevil: Born Again

After Charlie Cox's cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and supporting role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Daredevil: Born Again gives Matt Murdock his first show set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Daredevil: Born Again, composed of 18 episodes, serves as the spiritual successor to Netflix's three-season Daredevil series and adapts its characters to the MCU's main continuity while establishing a new beginning for the superhero lawyer.

It will have been ten years since the first Daredevil show was released on Netflix in 2015 when the next installment of Matt Murdock’s story is brought to life in Daredevil: Born Again. Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Murdock, AKA Daredevil, in the action-packed series that will also see returning characters like Elden Henson’s Foggy and Jon Bernthal playing one of Daredevil’s best foils, the Punisher. Both Cox and Bernthal were part of the original slate of Marvel TV shows that streamed on Netflix in the 2010s, known for their darker and more interrogative tones.

While Daredevil: Born Again is an action superhero show, there have always been elements of fantasy within the MCU, and it’s likely that the new show will lean into these aspects. This is especially true considering the appearances Cox has made in different Marvel shows and movies like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Spider-Man: No Way Home. It will be interesting to see what direction Daredevil’s future is taken in, as Cox’s recent cameos have been on the comedic side rather than his original dark characterization.