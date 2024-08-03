Ahsoka’s Age & Full Star Wars Timeline

Summary Ahsoka Tano bridges the gap between the prequels and The Mandalorian, with her full life story confirmed in Star Wars: Timelines.

Ahsoka’s journey includes being trained by Anakin Skywalker, leaving the Jedi Order, surviving Order 66, and joining the Rebel Alliance.

Ahsoka’s search for Grand Admiral Thrawn and reunion with Sabine set the stage for her next chapter in the galaxy.

Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan Ahsoka Tano has become a major figure in the Star Wars timeline, a bridge between the prequel trilogy and The Mandalorian‘s New Republic era. When Ahsoka Tano made her debut in 2008’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated movie, her introduction was heavily criticized as potentially breaking Anakin Skywalker’s timeline. Ashley Eckstein’s voice performance won viewers over, however, and now Rosario Dawson plays the character in live-action.

Ahsoka was a teenager during the Clone Wars, and by the time of The Mandalorian, she was a seasoned warrior – although she wouldn’t call herself a Jedi. Appropriately enough, ahead of her Disney+ TV show, Lucasfilm released the official book Star Wars: Timelines, which confirms Ahsoka’s full life story to date. Star Wars tends to link events to the Battle of Yavin, including BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin) and ABY (After the Battle of Yavin). Here’s Ahsoka’s full Star Wars timeline.

Ahsoka Was Born On The Planet Shili

36 BBY

Star Wars: Timelines by Kristin Baver, Jason Fry, Cole Horton, Amy Richau, and Clayton Sandell confirms Ahsoka was born in the year 36 BBY, only four years before Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. This area of her life is covered in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi season 1, episode 1, which shows Ahsoka’s parents and her backstory before joining the Jedi. As a Togruta, Ahsoka was born to Pav-ti and Nak-il on the planet Shili, located in the galaxy’s Expansion Region.

Ahsoka Was Discovered By Plo Koon & Brought To The Jedi Temple

33 BBY

Like many other Force-sensitive beings before her, Ahsoka displayed her connection to the Force from a very young age. Similarly to Grogu calming Boba Fett’s Rancor in The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka demonstrated the ability to bond with animals through the Force when she stopped a sabertooth raxshir on her homeworld. It didn’t take long for Jedi Master Plo Koon to find her, and at the age of three years old, Ahsoka was taken with him in 33 BBY to train as a Jedi youngling in the Coruscant Jedi Temple.

Ahsoka Was Trained As A Jedi Padawan By Anakin Skywalker

22-19 BBY BBY

For the next 11 years, Ahsoka trained among the other Jedi younglings in the ways of the Force. She chose to craft a green lightsaber with the help of the lightsaber professor droid, Huyang. At the age of 14 in the year 22 BBY, Ahsoka was granted the rank of Padawan. She was then assigned to Anakin Skywalker during the Battle of Christophsis, as featured in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie. Though it was against Anakin’s will, Yoda paired Anakin and Ahsoka together, hoping a Padawan learner would help Anakin conquer his inability to let people go.

Ahsoka Left The Jedi Order

19 BBY

While both Ahsoka and Anakin learned a lot from each other throughout their experiences in the Clone Wars, Ahsoka was ultimately betrayed by the Jedi Order and framed for bombing the Jedi Temple. Outcast and alone, Ahsoka fled to Level 1313 on Coruscant to try and clear her name. After doing so and being pardoned by the Jedi, she realized their apology wasn’t sufficient for the hurt they had caused her. In 19 BBY, Ahsoka chose to walk away from the Jedi Order, inadvertently ruining Yoda’s plan of helping Anakin overcome his attachments.

Ahsoka Fought In The Siege of Mandalore & Survived Order 66

19 BBY

Shortly after leaving the Jedi Order, Ahsoka was tasked to help Bo-Katan Kryze hunt down and capture Maul on Mandalore. Along with the 332nd company, she was successful in detaining Maul aboard the Venator-class Star Destroyer Tribunal. However, disaster struck when Palpatine issued Order 66. Thanks to Ahsoka’s training from Anakin, she was able to survive against Captain Rex and the 332nd, and was even able to remove Rex’s inhibitor chip. She and Rex were forced to fight many of the clones they had battled alongside in The Clone Wars, and she was ultimately presumed dead after the Tribunal crashed.

Ahsoka Joined The Early Rebel Alliance

18 BBY

Ahsoka lived a quiet life for the next year, taking the name “Ashla” to avoid detection by the Galactic Empire. Though she tried her best to hide her Force powers as well, a local farmer ended up reporting her as an undercover Jedi to the Empire. An unidentified Inquisitor was dispatched to deal with Ahsoka, though she exploited his inexperience and made quick work of him. This prompted her to accept Bail Organa’s invitation to join the beginnings of what would become the Rebel Alliance.

Ahsoka Fought Darth Vader (& Technically Died)

3 BBY

15 years later, Ahsoka was around 33 years old and had become a fully-fledged rebel. She quickly made the acquaintance of the Ghost crew in Star Wars Rebels and worked with them on several occasions to help weaken the Empire. During their search for a Sith Temple on Malachor, Ahsoka ended up facing off against her former Master, now the Sith Lord Darth Vader. Like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka initially believed Anakin was still inside Vader. In the end, she resigned herself to not leaving him again, even if it meant her own death.

Ahsoka Was Saved By Ezra Bridger

1 BBY

Ahsoka would have died in 3 BBY if it hadn’t been for Ezra Bridger’s intervention. In the year 1 BBY, Bridger traversed a mystical realm in the Force known as the World Between Worlds, where time travel in Star Wars was possible. Bridger was able to pull Ahsoka out of her duel with Vader in 3 BBY, and then reinsert her in the Star Wars timeline back at Malachor. Despite two years passing in the Rebel Alliance’s fight against the Empire, Ahsoka was still only 35 years old, and she looked for Ezra upon her return to the galaxy.

Ahsoka Took On Her Own Padawan

1 BBY – 9 ABY

Ezra had already disappeared with Grand Admiral Thrawn by the time Ahsoka returned from Malachor, and in the years following that crucial move to save Lothal and the greater galaxy, Ahsoka took on Sabine Wren as her Padawan. The pair, however, had many struggles along the way, all of which culminated when Sabine’s Mandalorian family died in the Purge of Mandalore just after the Galactic Civil War. Ahsoka and Sabine both walked away from training, and Ahsoka yet again sought out to eradicate any Imperial threats that she could – particularly Thrawn.

Ahsoka Began A Search For Grand Admiral Thrawn

9 ABY – 11 ABY

After hearing whispers of Thrawn’s return to the Star Wars galaxy, Ahsoka began to look for Lady Morgan Elsbeth, a close ally of Thrawn’s who was the magistrate of Calodan on the planet Corvus. There, she met Din Djarin and Grogu, the latter of whom was looking for a Jedi to take and train his foundling. Ahsoka, however, refused, since she had seen – through Anakin and, in some ways, Sabine – what Jedi training could do to a conflicted heart. After Din helped Ahsoka capture Elsbeth, Ahsoka redirected the duo to the planet Tython and continued her search for Thrawn.

Ahsoka Reunited With Sabine & Tracked Thrawn To Peridea

Around 11 BBY

Through Morgan Elsbeth, Ahsoka was able to find a map to Thrawn and Ezra’s location, though she needed Sabine’s help to understand it – causing the former master and apprentice to reunite. Though continuously thwarted by Elsbeth and her mercenaries Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, Ahsoka and Sabine eventually arrived on the extragalactic planet of Peridea, where Thrawn and Ezra had been stranded. While Ahsoka was able to get Ezra back home to the Star Wars galaxy, she unfortunately also let Thrawn get away, leaving her and Sabine trapped there – which is where Ahsoka season 2 will pick up.