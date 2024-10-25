All 12 Upcoming Blumhouse Horror Movies Explained

As a leading production company, Blumhouse is consistently producing exciting new horror movies, and the 12 films they have lined up for the near future are definitely worth looking forward to. First founded in 2000, Blumhouse has been at the center of the horror genre for over 20 years. Though the company had a somewhat slow start in the early 2000s, Jason Blum, Amy Israel, and their team ended up producing some truly iconic horror movies, including Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, and more. Blumhouse’s movies go beyond just horror, but these scary movies are often their most memorable.

At the moment, Blumhouse has 12 horror movies lined up for 2025 and beyond. Some of these movies are completed and awaiting their 2025 release dates, while others are just mere ideas of films, with no titles or synopses. Regardless of their state of completion, all of these projects have the potential to be amazing. Their connections to previous horror franchises and their state-of-the-art casts and crews give them a solid foundation that will hopefully lead to their success.

12 Wolf Man

A Man Is Bitten By A Werewolf

The first release Blumhouse is preparing for is Wolf Man. Based on the 1941 film starring Lon Chaney, Jr., The Wolf Man, this movie follows a man named Blake who relocates himself, his wife, and his daughter to his abandoned childhood home in Oregon. While there, Blake and his family begin to be stalked by a wild animal that scratches him. Soon, he begins to realize that the wound is more than just an injury, and in fact, his entire life may be on the verge of changing forever.

Wolf Man is set to be released on January 17, 2025. Notably, the movie stars Christopher Abbott from It Comes At Night and Julia Garner of Ozark. Even more exciting, the movie is being directed by Leigh Whannell, who wrote and starred in 2004’s Saw. Wolf Man is coming at a time when horror remakes are on the rise, i.e. Nosferatu and Frankenstein. Thus, the movie has the chance to honor the legacy of horror while also getting new audiences interested in Universal’s classic werewolf monster.

11 The Woman In The Yard

TBD

A much more mysterious Blumhouse release coming in 2025 is The Woman in the Yard. Despite having an early 2025 release date, not much has been revealed about this film. It is being directed by Jaume Collet-Sera, who previously worked on films such as Black Adam, Jungle Cruise, and Orphan. On top of that, the cast is led by Danielle Deadwyler, Okqui Okpokwasii, and Russell Hornsby. Notably, Deadwyler and Collet-Sera previously worked on Carry On together.

At this point, viewers can only theorize about what this movie will be about. Based on the title, this could be a movie centered on stalking or surveillance in the sense that the woman in the yard is watching someone or being watched. Then again, the woman in the yard could also be a ghost or a demon haunting a house. Either way, The Woman in the Yard will reveal all its secrets when it premieres on March 28, 2025.

10 Drop

A movie that leans more on the thriller side of the spectrum is Drop. This movie follows Violet, a widowed mother who goes out on a first date with a man named Henry. At first, the date goes well and Violet and Henry have a connection. However, their spark begins to flounder as Violet continues getting anonymous drops on her phone, instructing her to follow the directions or risk her family being killed.

One of the most exciting elements of this movie, aside from its premise, is its lead actress, Meghann Fahy. Fahy rose to fame while on The Bold Type, but got a serious boost after starring in The White Lotus season 2. Now, Drop will see Fahy in an entirely different role as a widowed mother who may be pushed to her absolute limit. The movie is set to be released on April 11, 2025.

9 M3GAN 2.0

The Demonic Doll Returns

In 2022, the sci-fi horror film M3GAN did surprisingly well, and now, its sequel is being developed for 2025. Though it has no synopsis yet, M3EGAN 2.0 will see the return of Allison Williams as Gemma and Violet McGraw as her younger sister Cady. Jenna Davis will also reprise her role as M3EGAN. Presumably, the plot will pick up after the end of M3EGAN, wherein the doll transferred her AI processing system to Gemma’s virtual house assistant, leaving the sisters vulnerable to another attack.

M3GAN 2.0

is being released on June 27, 2025.

Considering the enormous success of M3GAN, its sequel has the chance to be another amazing addition to the franchise. The first movie earned a whopping $181 million at the box office and scored a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, which are high standards that the second movie will have to meet. Yet, despite this pressure, M3GAN 2.0 really only has to replicate its successful balance of silliness and shocking horror.

8 Untitled Insidious Film

TBD

Next up on Blumhouse’s docket is an untitled Insidious film. Insidious originated in 2010 and has had four sequels since then. The most recent film, Insidious: The Red Door, saw the return of Patrick Wilson and Ty Simpkins after ten years, when Dalton is off to college but is still being haunted by the horrific creatures in The Further. Now, a sixth Insidious movie has been announced, though very little is known about the cast or the story.

Patrick Wilson has starred in two major James Wan horror franchises: Insidious and The Conjuring.

Insidious

and

The Conjuring.

So far, there is no information about Insidious 6’s cast or crew. There has been no word about the return of Wilson, Simpkins, or any other member of Insidious’ original cast. It is possible that, like other Insidious sequels, the movie will return to The Further but with an entirely new set of characters. The movie is set to premiere on August 29, 2025.

7 The Black Phone 2

TBD

Yet another popular horror movie getting a sequel in 2025 is The Black Phone. Written and directed by Scott Derrickson and based on a novel by Joe Hill, The Black Phone follows a terrifying child abductor called The Grabber and the young boy who he kidnaps, who uses a phone to the afterlife to save himself from certain death. Apparently, the sequel is going to see the return of various main cast members, including Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, and Madeleine McGraw.

Once again, there has been no confirmation of what The Black Phone 2 will be about, but it’s possible to theorize. At the end of The Black Phone, The Grabber is killed by Finney, yet this death may not have been as permanent as it seemed. The Grabber could return with a vengeance against Finney. Another option is that The Grabber could taunt Finney and his sister from beyond the grave, in the same way that Finney could connect with The Grabber’s victims from beyond the grave.

6 Five Nights At Freddy’s 2

TBD

One more sequel coming out of Blumhouse in the next year is Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. After the first movie’s record-breaking success in 2023, a sequel was quickly confirmed and is currently in development. While this is yet another movie that has no solid synopses yet, it seems likely that the movie will draw on elements of the second Five Nights at Freddy’s video game, which follows security guards Jeremy Fitzgerald and Fritz Smith as they defend themselves against Freddy and his animatronic friends.

Like the plot, it is unclear whether the Five Nights at Freddy’s cast will return, though it seems likely, as Josh Hutcherson has spoken openly about the sequel and Elizabeth Lail’s Vanessa ended the movie in a coma. Most likely, the sequel will continue the story of the first movie while also including parts of the second video game. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is set for release on December 5, 2025.

5 SOULM8TE

A Man’s Robotic Lover Turns Murderous

As it turns out, the M3GAN franchise will not be ending with M3GAN 2.0. Blumhouse is also developing a spinoff entitled SOULM8TE. Apparently, this movie will take place in the same universe and follows a man who purchases an AI robot after the death of his wife. However, in his attempts to make his android lover more human, he creates a dangerous being. The movie is being marketed as an erotic thriller, which sets it apart from its horror-comedy predecessor.

Dolan told

Deadline

that she ”

view[s] this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness

,” but with a technological bend.

SOULM8TE has no cast at the moment, but the movie is being directed by Kate Dolan, who previously worked on You Are Not My Mother. Dolan told Deadline that she “view[s] this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness,” but with a technological bend. It seems that this movie will be reminiscent of movies like Her and Ex-Machina, but with a more thriller edge. Perhaps M3GAN will even make an appearance.

4 Untitled Exorcist Film

An Exorcist Reboot

One of Blumhouse’s most exciting upcoming projects is an Exorcist reboot directed by Mike Flanagan. Both The Exorcist and Flanagan have long histories in the horror genre, which is what makes the collaboration so awesome. Although The Exorcist is a pillar of the horror genre, its newer movies have been panned as unoriginal. Meanwhile, Flanagan has earned a reputation as a horror genius after creating projects like The Haunting of Hill House and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Every The Exorcist Movie Year of Release The Exorcist 1973 Exorcist II: The Heretic 1977 The Exorcist III 1990 Exorcist: The Beginning 2004 Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist 2005 The Exorcist: Believer 2023 Untitled Exorcist Reboot 2026

At this point, all that is known about Flanagan’s Exorcist is that it will be a reboot of the original movie, which premiered in 1973 and was based on a novel by William Peter Blatty. The story follows Reagan, a young girl who becomes possessed by a demon and is saved by her actress mother and a heroic priest. Regardless, Flanagan’s recent success makes it likely that this movie will be a hit. The reboot will be released on March 13, 2026.

3 Untitled Lee Cronin Film

TBD

The upcoming Blumhouse movie with the least amount of information attached to it is the next Lee Cronin horror movie. Cronin is an Irish filmmaker who directed 2019’s The Hole in the Ground and 2023’s Evil Dead Rise. In 2024, Cronin signed a deal with Blumhouse to write and direct yet another horror film, though it isn’t clear what this movie will be about. With so little information at hand, it’s likely that this movie won’t hit big screens until later in 2026.

2 Thread: An Insidious Tale

An Insidious Spinoff

The Insidious franchise is another that has plans going beyond its next sequel. In 2022, it was confirmed that an Insidious spinoff entitled Thread: An Insidious Tale would be entering development. The film will be written and directed by Jeremy Slater and will star Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani. It has no release date as of late, but will likely premiere after Insidious 6.

Every Insidious Movie Year of Release Insidious 2010 Insidious: Chapter 2 2013 Insidious: Chapter 3 2015 Insidious: The Last Key 2018 Insidious: The Red Door 2023 Insidious 6 2025 Thread: An Insidious Tale TBD

Considering the addition of a new cast, it seems likely that Thread: An Insidious Tale will follow a new set of characters as they deal with The Further. Based on the title, the story may see someone get lost within The Further, or see The Further make an appearance in the real world, like a loose thread that has yet to be tied up.

1 Untitled Blair Witch Film

A Blair Witch Reboot

Finally, Blumhouse is currently working on a new Blair Witch Project movie. The original Blair Witch Project premiered in 1999 and received a number of sequels to varying degrees of success. Now, Blumhouse is looking to reboot this franchise alongside Lionsgate. Presumably, the new movie would follow the same plot as the original with a new cast and improved scares. This is one of many upcoming Blumhouse horror projects that audiences should definitely be looking forward to.