Athletes who were stars for their hometown pro teams

Tim de Frisco/Allsport/Getty Images

A native of the East Bay, Eckersley’s road to eventually pitching for the Oakland A’s was rather long and trying — both on and off the field. And, for those baseball fans of certain age, well-documented. After breaking in with Cleveland in 1975, Eckersley was a starter for the first 12 years of his career, and won 20 games in 1978 for Boston. However, by the late 1980s, Eckersley was at a crossroads in his career, which was eventually revived with Oakland, when manager Tony La Russa turned him into a closer. From 1988-97 — all nine seasons spent with the A’s — Eckersley was one of baseball’s elite closers. He’s one of two pitchers to post both a 20-win and 50-save season (51 with Oakland in 1992) en route to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004, his first year of eligibility.