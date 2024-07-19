Cobra Kai Season 6 Cast & Character Guide

Warning! Contains Spoilers for Cobra Season 6, Part 1.

Cobra Kai season 6 marks the return of almost all main characters from previous seasons while maintaining an air of mystery surrounding others. Since Cobra Kai season 6 marks the end of the Netflix series’ long run, it holds the responsibility of bringing a well-rounded closure to each character’s individual story arc. However, with its massive roster, this proves to be a big challenge because there is only so much it can achieve in one season.

Fortunately, the show introduces many intriguing narrative twists and turns that make it easier for it to focus on the individual narratives of its primary cast members. While its story is still driven by compelling karate conflicts and rivalries, its talented cast plays a key role in immersing audiences in its action and drama. Given how each cast member in Cobra Kai season 6 gives a memorable performance, many viewers might wonder who plays whom.

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

Actor: Born in Huntington, New York, Ralph Macchio studied at Half Hollow Hills High School West in Dix Hills before graduating in 1979. Some of his early roles were in the TV show Eight is Eight and Francis Ford Coppola’s coming-of-age book adaptation The Outsiders, both of which paved the way for him to land a part in the first Karate Kid movie. The 1984 Karate Kid film was a massive blockbuster, turning Ralph Macchio into a household name and setting the stage for him to return in two sequels. Even after his departure from the Karate Kid franchise, Macchio remained active as an actor before starring in Cobra Kai.

Notable Movies & TV Shows:

Movie/Show Role The Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso My Cousin Vinny BillGambini The Outsiders Johnny Cade Hitchcock Joseph Stefano

Character: In Cobra Kai season 6, Daniel vows to lead the Miyagi Do dojo to the International Sekai Taikai Tournament while teaming up with Chozen and Johnny. However, new conflicts emerge when both Daniel and Johnny try to establish themselves as the dojo’s leaders. At the same time, Daniel also learns new details about Mr. Miyagi, making him wonder whether he even knew his sensei.

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Actor: William Zabka was born in New York City, New York. After attending El Camino Real Charter High School in Los Angeles, California, till 1983, he went to California State University, Northridge, to major in film. Like Ralph Macchio, he had his first breakthrough after portraying Johnny Lawrence in The Karate Kid. In the years that followed, Zabka not only starred in several TV shows and movies but also in many short films. He also got an Academy Award nomination in 2004 for the short film Most in the Live Action Short Film category.

Notable Movies & TV Shows:

Movie/Show Role The Karate Kid Johnny Lawrence Back to School Chas Hot Tub Time Machine Rick National Lampoon’s European Vacation Jack

Character: In Cobra Kai season 6, Johnny Lawrence gradually sheds his identity of being a Cobra Kai sensei and slowly adopts the Miyagi Do way. However, this gradual change comes after he and Daniel go through many conflicts surrounding who should lead the Miyagi Do dojo. Beyond the dojo, Lawrence also takes provisions to provide for his family before the birth of his child.

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Actor: Ramario Xolo Maridueña is of Mexican, Cuban, and Ecuadorian descent and was born in Los Angeles, California. After starting his career with modeling, he went to play small roles in several TV shows, like Major Crimes, Rush Hour, and Twin Peaks. His breakthrough came with Cobra Kai, which ultimately helped land the part of Blue Beetle in DCEU’s acclaimed film.

Notable Movies & TV Shows:

Movie/Show Role Cobra Kai Miguel Diaz Blue Beetle Jaime Reyes Parenthood Victor Graham The Boys Presents: Diabolical Aqua Agua (voice)

Character: Miguel’s Cobra Kai season 6 arc begins with him looking forward to attending a good college. However, he feels overwhelmed by his future plans because of his family’s financial conditions. Realizing that winning the Sekai Taikai could help him land a scholarship, Miguel sets his eyes on the prize and hopes to land a win.

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Actor: Although Tanner Buchanan was born in Lima, Ohio, he moved to Los Angeles with his family to begin his acting career. He made his acting debut by landing a small role in Modern Family. In the years that followed, he appeared in several well-known TV shows, like Grey’s Anatomy, Growing Up Fisher, and Girl Meets World in small capacities. Before Cobra Kai, his first main role was in the political drama series Designated Survivor, after which he even played a recurring character in ABC’s The Fosters.

Notable Movies & TV Shows:

Movie/Show Role The Fosters Jack Downey Designated Survivor Leo Kirkman Girl Meets World Charlie Gardner Fuller House Chad Brad Bradley

Character: Since Cobra Kai season 1, Robby has consistently made it to the finals of the All Valley tournament but has never managed to win. This puts a chip on his shoulder in Cobra Kai season 6, motivating him to train harder and prove himself once and for all. While at it, Robby also remains grounded and ensures that his relationship with Miguel only improves as they learn to embrace one another as family.

Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Actor: Before transitioning to acting, Peyton List started her career as a model. She landed her first role in 2008’s 27 Dresses when she was close to six years old. List garnered more attention as an actress in the 2010s when she starred in a series of Disney films and shows, like The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Jessie, Bunk’d, and I Didn’t Do It. Recently, she was also among the leads in Netflix’s acclaimed series School Spirits.

Notable Movies & TV Shows:

Movie/Show Role 27 Dresses Young Jane Bunk’d Emma Ross Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days Holly Hills School Spirits Maddie Nears

Character: Tory’s arc in Cobra Kai season 6 begins on a high note when she and Sam take the initiative to finally fix their relationship. Things go incredibly well when the two characters almost bury their beef and set out to team up and represent Miyagi Do dojo at the Sekai Taikai. However, an unforeseeable tragedy takes her story in a completely different direction, prompting her to take a step back from her Cobra Kai redemption.

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Actor: Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, USA, Mary Mouser made her acting debut in 2004 by playing Amy Rose in an episode of Without a Trace. She then went to play relatively smaller parts in several popular TV shows, like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Scrubs, and Monk. She garnered more attention after she became a regular on CW’s Life is Wild and became recognizable for playing a recurring part in Body of Proof. Despite having many TV shows under her belt, however, Mouser is best known for her role in Cobra Kai.

Notable Movies & TV Shows:

Movie/Show Role Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Audrey Gibson Freakish Mary Jones Body of Proof Lacey Fleming NCIS Kelly Gibbs

Character: Mary Mouser’s character, Samantha LaRusso, sets out to forget everything that happened between her and Tory. However, she finds herself facing her again at the Sekai Taikai when unexpected circumstances put them in each other’s crosshairs. However, considering Sam’s catharsis in Cobra Kai season 5, it seems likely she will not go down the path of hating Tory again.

Martin Kove as John Kreese

Actor: Veteran actor Martin Kove was born in Brooklyn and started his journey with minor acting roles in movies. He became more noticeable after taking on villainous roles in movies like Death Race 2000, White Line Fever, Cagney & Lacey, and Rambo: First Blood Part II. After he starred in the first Karate Kid movie as John Kreese, he rose to fame for his iconic portrayal of Johnny Lawrence’s ruthless karate sensei, cementing his status as a quintessential on-screen villain.

Notable Movies & TV Shows:

Movie/Show Role Rambo: First Blood Part II Ericson Death Race 2000 Nero the Hero Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood Bounty Law Sheriff The Karate Kid John Kreese

Character: In Cobra Kai season 5’s ending, John Kreese escapes prison, which paves the way for his return as a sensei in season 6. As his season 6 arc begins, he joins forces with Sensei Kim and helps her prepare her students for the Sekai Taikai. Despite having some goodness in him, Kreese struggles to deal with his past war trauma and continues walking down a self-destructive path instead of seeking redemption.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Supporting Cast & Characters

Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi: Chozen teams up with Daniel and Johnny in Cobra Kai season 6 and helps them train Miyagi Do students for the Sekai Taikai. Chozen is brilliantly portrayed by Yuji Okumoto in Cobra Kai, who is best known for his work in Johnny Tsunami, Inception, and Pearl Harbor.

Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun: After Silver’s departure, Kim Da-Eun takes over as Cobra Kai’s new leading sensei. Kim Da-Eun is portrayed by Alicia Hannah-Kim in Cobra Kai, who is known for her work in other shows like Minx, Alone Together, and Crash.

Jacob Bertrand as Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz: Jacob Bertrand, who is also known for his roles in Ready Player One, ParaNorman, and Rise of the Guardians, reprises his role as Hawk in Cobra Kai season 6. In season 6, Hawk and Demetri find themselves at odds again when Hawk refuses to apply at MIT for college.

Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso: Daniel LaRusso’s son, Anthony, is portrayed by Griffin Santopietro in Cobra Kai. He appears in season 6’s opening episodes, where he trains with the rest of the Miyagi Do crew. Griffin Santopietro is recognizable for his work in The Week Of, Bull, and New Amsterdam.

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso: Playing Daniel’s wife, Amanda, Courtney Henggeler is best known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory, The Boys in The Boat, and Mom.

Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri: Demetri, who turns hostile towards Hawk for not applying to MIT in Cobra Kai season 6, is played by Gianni DeCenzo. The actor’s previous work includes shows like Eagleheart, 100 Things to Do Before High School, and NCIS.

Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny: Kenny Payne sets out to find redemption in Cobra Kai season 6, but not everything goes as planned. The actor playing Kenny, Dallas Dupree, is recognizable for his work in shows like The Good Place and 9-1-1 and movies like Ready Player One.

Vanessa Rubio as Carmen: Miguel’s mother, Carmen, is played by Vanessa Rubio in Cobra Kai season 6, who was last seen in Netflix series like Master of None and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Paul Walter Hauser as Raymond “Stringray” Porter: Paul Walter Hauser’s Stingray makes a brief appearance in Cobra Kai season 6. Since his appearance in the show’s early seasons, Hauser has established himself as a very talented actor, which has opened the doors for him to star in big-budget movie franchises like The Fantastic Four.

Joe Seo as Kyler Park: Cobra Kai season 6 gives Kyler Park his shot at redemption after portraying him as one of the most hated antagonists of the previous seasons. The actor who plays him, Joe Seo, is best known for his roles in Gridiron Gang, Spa Night, and Message from the King.

Oona O’Brien as Devon: After being one of the secondary protagonists in Cobra Kai‘s seasons 4 and 5, Oona O’Brein’s Devon graduates to become one of the leads. Before Cobra Kai, the actress had only starred in a short titled Sky High.

Barrett Carnahan as Young John Kreese: Cobra Kai season 6 continues featuring flashbacks in which Barrett Carnahan portrays the younger version of John Kreese. Before Cobra Kai, the actor appeared in shows like Cruel Summer, One of Us is Lying, and Mayor of Kingstown.