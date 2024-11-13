Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks so far

Since winning the election last week, President-elect Donald Trump has begun evaluating and rolling out his picks for his Cabinet and other top roles.

Here’s a roundup of whom Trump has picked to fill top jobs in his administration:

Publicly announced

Chief of Staff – Susie Wiles

Wiles has been widely lauded for heading Trump’s successful campaign this year, having run Trump’s campaign operations in Florida in 2016 and 2020. She maintained close ties with the president-elect throughout the Biden administration and signed on as CEO of Trump’s Save America PAC in 2021.

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud,” Trump said in a statement.

US Ambassador to the United Nations – Elise Stefanik

Elise Stefanik, the New York Republican representative and current House GOP Conference Chair has been an attack dog for Trump in Congress.

She is a staunch supporter of Israel, having made headlines for her combative lines of questioning of Ivy League university presidents over their handling of anti-Israel protests, some of which prompted the presidents to resign.

National Security Adviser – Michael Waltz

On Tuesday, Trump announced the Florida Republican representative and former Army Green Beret would be his national security adviser. He’s decidedly a hawk on China and Iran.

“Mike retired as a Colonel, and is a nationally recognized leader in National Security, a bestselling author, and an expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and global terrorism,” Trump said in a statement.

“Mike has been a strong champion of my America First Foreign Policy agenda, and will be a tremendous champion of our pursuit of Peace through Strength!”

“Border Czar” – Tom Homan

Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was an architect of Trump’s zero-tolerance policy during his first administration, one that led to backlash over family separations at the border.

Homan has served under six administrations and presidents in both parties, dating back to the Reagan era, as a rank-and-file Border Patrol agent. He was appointed to the position of executive associate director of enforcement and removal operations for ICE under President Obama.

While serving at a “czar” level rather than in an official Cabinet position, Homan will be in charge of “the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security,” Trump announced on Truth Social.

“I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders,” Trump wrote. “Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job.”

Ambassador to Israel – Mike Huckabee

Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas, is a staunch supporter of Israel, prompted by his evangelical faith.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years. He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him”, a statement attached to Trump’s Truth Social post said. “Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator – Lee Zeldin

Zeldin, a former House Republican from New York, had a notably strong, but unsuccessful, showing in the race for governor against Kathy Hochul in 2022.

During that race, he called for New York to lift its ban on fracking. He also lost his House race for re-election in 2022 but has maintained ties with the Trump team.

Middle East Envoy – Steven Witkoff

Witkoff, a real estate investor, landlord, and the founder of the Witkoff Group, was tapped as Trump’s Middle East enjoy. He campaigned with Trump during his successful 2024 White House bid.

In his announcement, Trump said that Witkoff would be an “unrelenting Voice for PEACE” in the highly-contentious region.

White House Counsel – William McGinley

McGinley, who served in Trump’s first presidential term as White House cabinet secretary, returns to the White House for Trump’s second term. The White House Counsel conducts key behind-the-scene research into potential Supreme Court nominees.

CIA Director – John Ratcliffe

Ratcliffe previously served under Trump during his first term as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). He will head the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

In 2020, he was awarded the National Security Medal, the nation’s highest honor for distinguished achievement in the field of intelligence and national security.

Department of Government Efficiency – Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy

Billionaire Elon Musk and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy were tapped to lead the Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump said that the pair will work together to “dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies.”

“It will become, potentially, ‘The Manhattan Project’ of our time,” the announcement on Tuesday evening said. “Republican politicians have dreamed about the objectives of ‘DOGE’ for a very long time.”

Secretary of Defense – Pete Hegseth

Trump nominated Hegseth to lead the Department of Defense. He would need to be confirmed by the Senate to assume the position. Hegseth has long championed a strong military and veterans causes.

He served in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Army National Guard infantry officer, being awarded two Bronze Stars and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge. Hegseth was a host on “FOX & Friends Weekend” and FOX Nation until his last day on Tuesday.

“Nobody fights harder for the Troops, and Pete will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our ‘Peace through Strength’ policy,” Trump said.

Homeland Security Secretary – Kristi Noem

Trump announced on Tuesday that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is his pick for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Noem would need to be approved by the Senate to assume the position.

DHS oversees U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Secret Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“She was the first Governor to send National Guard Soldiers to help Texas fight the Biden Border Crisis, and they were sent a total of eight times,” the Trump transition team said in a statement on Tuesday. “She will work closely with ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan to secure the Border, and will guarantee that our American Homeland is secure from our adversaries.”

Deputy Chief of Staff – Dan Scavino

Trump announced that his longtime aide Dan Scavino Jr. will return to the White House as an assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff.

“Scavino was a Trump Campaign Senior Advisor and remains one of President Trump’s longest serving and most trusted aides,” the Trump transition team said.

Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor – Stephen Miller

Trump announced Stephen Miller will serve as deputy chief of staff for policy in his administration. Miller was a senior adviser in Trump’s first term. He helped craft many of Trump’s hard-line speeches and plans on immigration.

Since Trump left office, Miller has served as the president of America First Legal , an organization of former Trump advisers fashioned as a conservative version of the American Civil Liberties Union, challenging the Biden administration, media companies, universities and others over issues such as freedom of speech and religion and national security.

Miller has advocated for mass deportations of illegal immigrants during a second Trump term.

Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Political and Public Affairs – James Blair

Trump announced that James Blair will serve in the White House as an assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs.

“Blair was the Trump Campaign and Republican National Committee Political Director, managing hundreds of staff and overseeing a wide portfolio of political operations and programs,” the Trump transition team said.

Blair was in charge of the Trump campaign’s get-out-the-vote operations in key battleground states, which Trump swept on Election Day.

Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Personnel – Taylor Budowich

Trump announced that Taylor Budowich will join him in the White House as an assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel.

“Prior to joining the Trump Campaign, Budowich served in a senior role in President Trump’s Leadership PAC, Save America, and as CEO of the pro-Trump Super PAC, MAGA Inc.,” the Trump transition team said.

“Dan, Stephen, James, and Taylor were ‘best in class’ advisors on my winning campaign, and I know they will honorably serve the American people in the White House,” Trump said in a statement announcing his senior campaign aides would be promoted to the White House. “They will continue to work hard to Make America Great Again in their respective new roles.”

Likely picks

Secretary of State – Marco Rubio

Sources tell Fox News Trump has settled on Rubio, another Iran and China hawk, to run the State Department. Rubio, a Republican from Florida and top GOP member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, ran for president in 2016 when he and Trump traded barbs, with Trump calling him “Little Marco.”

It’s all seemingly water under the bridge now. Rubio was reportedly on a short list for VP picks earlier this year.