EastEnders ‘confirms’ comeuppance as iconic TV legends unite in 57 pictures | Soaps
With an unexpected discovery and a showdown to end all showdowns, EastEnders kicks off November with an action-packed week full of drama, as confirmed in my new spoiler pictures.

Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) is beside himself with worry when Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) refuses to stop looking into the death of his wife Debbie.

A huge breakthrough is made when Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) confirms that he’s got CCTV footage from a warehouse near Debbie’s care home, which could prove Sonia Fowler’s (Natalie Cassidy) innocence.

Bianca is keen to see it but Reiss manages to get there first, taking action in the aftermath. But not all hope is lost, however, as another copy of the footage leaves Bianca optimistic – but will she uncover what really happened to Debbie?

That remains to be seen but Bonfire Night confirms fireworks as the ultimate showdown ensues between Bianca and Reiss, with consequences aplenty.

Is the truth finally set to be revealed?

Elsewhere in the Square during the week in question, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) takes it upon himself to try and reunite warring Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Stacey (Lacey Turner), telling a fib to get them all together at The Vic.

Kat is livid with Alfie for going behind her back and interfering but, after Alfie delivers an impassioned speech, she is left with food for thought and thus the ice with her loved ones thaws.


EastEnders picture shows Bianca, Kat, Reiss, Alfie and Big Mo all in front of the Vic
With a big reunion and a shocking showdown, EastEnders delivers next week (Picture: BBC / Jack Barnes / Kieron McCarron)

The chemistry is well and truly alive between Kat and Alfie and, subsequently, they share a kiss. Are the much-loved couple destined to reunite at last? Will true love prevail?

It’s going to be quite a week in Walford!

EastEnders airs these scenes between Monday, November 4 and Thursday, November 7 at 7:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.  

If you’ve got a soap or TV story, video or pictures get in touch by emailing us soaps@metro.co.uk – we’d love to hear from you.

Join the community by leaving a comment below and stay updated on all things soaps on our homepage.


