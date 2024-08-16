EastEnders confirms two arrests as news reaches the Square in 53 pictures | Soaps

Teddy speaks to Sharon outside the Vic (Picture: BBC) Teddy speaks to Sharon outside the Vic (Picture: BBC) Will sparks fly for the two? (Picture: BBC) Will sparks fly for the two? (Picture: BBC) They enjoy a drink together in the pub (Picture: BBC) They enjoy a drink together in the pub (Picture: BBC) The two characters have been flirting for a number of weeks now (Picture: BBC) The two characters have been flirting for a number of weeks now (Picture: BBC) Cindy joins her loved ones for a drink (Picture: BBC) Cindy joins her loved ones for a drink (Picture: BBC) The glasses are raised and a toast is made (Picture: BBC) The glasses are raised and a toast is made (Picture: BBC) But the mood changes when Junior arrives with his date Maxine (Picture: BBC) But the mood changes when Junior arrives with his date Maxine (Picture: BBC) Cindy is left seething but Junior assures her that Maxine’s presence is simply to throw his family off the scent – will it work? (Picture: BBC) Cindy is left seething but Junior assures her that Maxine’s presence is… Two detectives arrive at the cafe, taking Kathy by surprise (Picture: BBC) Two detectives arrive at the cafe, taking Kathy by surprise (Picture: BBC) They are keen to speak to Reiss about Debbie’s death (Picture: BBC) They are keen to speak to Reiss about Debbie’s death (Picture: BBC) Martin’s interest is piqued (Picture: BBC) Martin’s interest is piqued (Picture: BBC) Bernie is also intrigued by the situation – is Reiss in trouble? (Picture: BBC) Bernie is also intrigued by the situation – is Reiss in trouble? (Picture: BBC) Sonia and Reiss enjoy a stroll after a trip to the hospital (Picture: BBC) Sonia and Reiss enjoy a stroll after a trip to the hospital (Picture: BBC) Martin is forced to break the news that the police want to speak to Reiss (Picture: BBC) Martin is forced to break the news that the police want to speak to Reiss… Reiss is left fearful that it’s only a matter of time before the truth outs (Picture: BBC) Reiss is left fearful that it’s only a matter of time before the truth… Despite the police looking for him, however, Reiss accompanies Sonia to the Vic for their engagement party (Picture: BBC) Despite the police looking for him, however, Reiss accompanies Sonia to the Vic… The murderer starts to feel a bit more relaxed as he speaks to Callum (Picture: BBC) The murderer starts to feel a bit more relaxed as he speaks to Callum (Picture:… But thing take an unexpected turn when the police arrive (Picture: BBC) But thing take an unexpected turn when the police arrive (Picture: BBC) Reiss attempts to protect Sonia, who officers want to take away for questioning (Picture: BBC) Reiss attempts to protect Sonia, who officers want to take away for questioning… But despite Reiss’ best efforts, Sonia is cuffed and arrested for Debbie’s murder (Picture: BBC) But despite Reiss’ best efforts, Sonia is cuffed and arrested for… Lauren takes the news particularly hard given how close she is to Sonia (Picture: BBC) Lauren takes the news particularly hard given how close she is to Sonia… Callum, like everyone else, is left completely shocked by the development (Picture: BBC) Callum, like everyone else, is left completely shocked by the development… Reiss finds himself in a similar situation (Picture: BBC) Reiss finds himself in a similar situation (Picture: BBC) Sonia is left reeling by what has unfolded (Picture: BBC) Sonia is left reeling by what has unfolded (Picture: BBC) She is led away to the station (Picture: BBC) She is led away to the station (Picture: BBC) Cindy is left upset when she discovers that Junior slept with Maxine (Picture: BBC) Cindy is left upset when she discovers that Junior slept with Maxine (Picture:… She tells him that if he’s with her then he cannot sleep with anyone else! (Picture: BBC) She tells him that if he’s with her then he cannot sleep with anyone else!… Jack is horrified when he realises that Harvey has fallen asleep with baby Charli in the back of the hot car (Picture: BBC) Jack is horrified when he realises that Harvey has fallen asleep with baby… Sonia is quizzed by the police over Debbie’s death (Picture: BBC) Sonia is quizzed by the police over Debbie’s death (Picture: BBC) Reiss also faces some tough questions (Picture: BBC) Reiss also faces some tough questions (Picture: BBC) Will he be able to lie his way out of this? (Picture: BBC) Will he be able to lie his way out of this? (Picture: BBC) He seeks advice on his next move from his solicitor (Picture: BBC) He seeks advice on his next move from his solicitor (Picture: BBC) But just what will the solicitor have to say? (Picture: BBC) But just what will the solicitor have to say? (Picture: BBC) The police interview gets underway once again (Picture: BBC) The police interview gets underway once again (Picture: BBC) But with the police being in possession of evidence, it’s not looking good (Picture: BBC) But with the police being in possession of evidence, it’s not looking good… Is the killer’s big lie set to be revealed? (Picture: BBC) Is the killer’s big lie set to be revealed? (Picture: BBC) Martin seeks some advice from Callum (Picture: BBC) Martin seeks some advice from Callum (Picture: BBC) Harry makes inappropriate comments about No. 1, where Chantelle and Tina were both murdered (Picture: BBC) Harry makes inappropriate comments about No. 1, where Chantelle and Tina were… Chelsea gives him a piece of her mind (Picture: BBC) Chelsea gives him a piece of her mind (Picture: BBC) Teddy puts his son in his place, ordering him to issue Chelsea with an apology (Picture: BBC) Teddy puts his son in his place, ordering him to issue Chelsea with an apology… Teddy heads to the cafe (Picture: BBC) Teddy heads to the cafe (Picture: BBC) He has something to grin about, it seems! (Picture: BBC) He has something to grin about, it seems! (Picture: BBC) The patriarch meets with a solicitor (Picture: BBC) The patriarch meets with a solicitor (Picture: BBC) He has an idea, which he wants advice on (Picture: BBC) He has an idea, which he wants advice on (Picture: BBC) But will he get what he wants? (Picture: BBC) But will he get what he wants? (Picture: BBC) With the Mitchells moving in to No. 1, Chelsea is not happy (Picture: BBC) With the Mitchells moving in to No. 1, Chelsea is not happy (Picture: BBC) Teddy prepares to throw a housewarming party (Picture: BBC) Teddy prepares to throw a housewarming party (Picture: BBC) Barney is more interested in his book (Picture: BBC) Barney is more interested in his book (Picture: BBC) Honey chats to the newcomer as celebrations get underway (Picture: BBC) Honey chats to the newcomer as celebrations get underway (Picture: BBC) Mo is also in attendance (Picture: BBC) Mo is also in attendance (Picture: BBC) Harry has some news to share with his dad (Picture: BBC) Harry has some news to share with his dad (Picture: BBC) He explained that ‘you know who’ has been causing chaos, which leaves the clan somewhat rattled. But just who is this mystery person? (Picture: BBC) He explained that ‘you know who’ has been causing chaos, which leaves… Just what is Teddy hiding? (Picture: BBC) Just what is Teddy hiding? (Picture: BBC)

With a mystery secret and not one but two shocking arrests, EastEnders doesn’t hold back next week, as confirmed in my brand new batch of spoiler pictures.

Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) continues to cause chaos following the murder of Debbie, as he is confronted by Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), who demands that he repay his debt.

Teddy (Roland Maookian) witnesses the situation unfold and he swiftly intervenes, offering to take on Reiss’ debt.

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) gets wind of such a thing – though not from Reiss himself – and she is rattled, reiterating the dangers of making a deal with someone you know nothing about.

Sonia, however, is in a good mood later in the day, and it only gets better when she arrives at the Vic for her engagement party.

There are smiles aplenty on what looks set to be a lovely evening but Sonia and Reiss’ happiness is shattered when the police arrive to arrest them both for Debbie’s murder!

Sonia is mortified as she’s taken away in handcuffs while her family and friends watch on.

Will Sonia be jailed for a crime she didn’t even commit? Or will Reiss own up and do the right thing?

Elsewhere in the Square, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) is working as much as he can to make money for Maya. He offers to collect baby Charlie from nursery but falls asleep in the hot car, with Charli in the back!

Will the baby be okay?



With two arrests and a big ultimatum, EastEnders is unmissable next week (Picture: BBC / Jack Barnes / Kieron McCarron)

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), meanwhile, is livid when Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) arrives at the Vic with another woman.

Junior assures her that he’s simply trying to throw his family off the scent, but Cindy issues him with an ultimatum.

EastEnders airs these scenes between Monday, August 19 and Thursday, August 22 at 7:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

