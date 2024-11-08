EastEnders confirms unexpected murder arrest as legend reels in 64 pictures | Soaps

You are Here
EastEnders confirms unexpected murder arrest as legend reels in 64 pictures
EastEnders lines up showdowns aplenty, as confirmed in my new spoiler pictures, with an explosive week and a brand new matriarch at the centre of all the drama.

With Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) causing him nothing but stress, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) investigates the lad’s missing girlfriend Shireen, hoping to find something he can use to get the newcomer out his hair.

Penny (Kitty Castledine), who is in cahoots with Harry, soon does some digging of her own into Shireen’s disappearance and what she finds leaves her chilled to the bone.

One thing leads to another, with Harry subsequently arrested by the police – at the very moment his mum Nicola (Laura Doddington) sets foot on the Square!

Nicola is a force to be reckoned with and her arrival gets Teddy (Roland Manookian) in quite the state as he makes it his mission to work out why exactly she’s here.

Whether or not he gets to the bottom of it remains to be seen but one thing’s for certain: Nicola means business!

Watch out, Walford.

Elsewhere, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is sober, much to Elaine Peacock’s (Harriet Thorpe)relief, but things take an unexpected turn when Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) returns to the Square.

Bernie isn’t very pleased that Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) has taken the rap for Keanu’s (Danny Walters) murder, claiming that neither she nor Linda will be able to move on while the wrong person is behind bars.


EastEnders picture shows a smiling Sharon, an eager Johnny, a sullen Suki, a mortified Billy and Honey and a delighted Nicola, all in front of the Queen Vic
With big bombshells aplenty, EastEnders is must-see next week! (Picture: BBC / Jack Barnes / Kieron McCarron)

And speaking of The Six story, Suki (Balvinder Sopal) begs her loved ones to keep shtum about her and Nish’s blessing so she can tell Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) all about it herself, but soon Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) spills the beans!

Eve is left reeling by the news and doesn’t buy Suki’s attempts to explain the situation at all.

It’s going to be quite a week in Walford!

EastEnders airs these scenes between Monday, November 11 and Thursday, November 14 at 7:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.  

