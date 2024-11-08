EastEnders confirms unexpected murder arrest as legend reels in 64 pictures | Soaps

In a bid to reclaim control, Jack begins to investigate the disappearance of Harry’s ex Shireen (Picture: ITV) In a bid to reclaim control, Jack begins to investigate the disappearance of… But will he make a breakthrough in the case and get the leverage he needs? (Picture: ITV) But will he make a breakthrough in the case and get the leverage he needs?… Penny does some digging of her own, speaking to Shireen’s friend Felicity (Picture: ITV) Penny does some digging of her own, speaking to Shireen’s friend Felicity… She is trying to make the Shireen situation go away for Harry (Picture: ITV) She is trying to make the Shireen situation go away for Harry (Picture: ITV) Felicity speaks about Shireen (Picture: ITV) Felicity speaks about Shireen (Picture: ITV) And Penny soon gets a shock as Felicity fills her in on what she knows (Picture: ITV) And Penny soon gets a shock as Felicity fills her in on what she knows… Penny is left chilled to the bone (Picture: ITV) Penny is left chilled to the bone (Picture: ITV) Just what has she found out? And is she starting to wonder if Harry is guilty after all? (Credits: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron) Just what has she found out? And is she starting to wonder if Harry is guilty… Teddy speaks to Phil about buying Peggy’s – but Phil is unamused by his lowball offer (Picture: ITV) Teddy speaks to Phil about buying Peggy’s – but Phil is unamused by his… Phil receives a visit from Sharon (Picture: ITV) Phil receives a visit from Sharon (Picture: ITV) He discusses the sale of Peggy’s with her (Picture: ITV) He discusses the sale of Peggy’s with her (Picture: ITV) Sharon, however, has other concerns as she speaks to Phil about how isolated he’s become (Picture: ITV) Sharon, however, has other concerns as she speaks to Phil about how isolated… Phil isn’t keen to discuss his feelings and thus he heads off (Picture: ITV) Phil isn’t keen to discuss his feelings and thus he heads off (Picture:… Will Sharon share her concerns about Phil with Teddy? (Picture: BBC) Will Sharon share her concerns about Phil with Teddy? (Picture: BBC) Eve returns to Walford and catches up with the Panesar clan over dinner (Picture: BBC) Eve returns to Walford and catches up with the Panesar clan over dinner… Suki is keen to keep quiet about her and Nish’s blessing, wanting to tell Eve herself when the time is right (Picture: BBC) Suki is keen to keep quiet about her and Nish’s blessing, wanting to tell… Avani ultimately spills the beans (Picture: BBC) Avani ultimately spills the beans (Picture: BBC) Eve is knocked for six by the news (Picture: BBC) Eve is knocked for six by the news (Picture: BBC) Suki does her best to explain but Eve is not interested (Picture: BBC) Suki does her best to explain but Eve is not interested (Picture: BBC) Jack and Penny discuss the Harry situation after things take an unexpected turn (Picture: BBC) Jack and Penny discuss the Harry situation after things take an unexpected turn… Jack wants to know what Penny has told the Mitchells (Picture: BBC) Jack wants to know what Penny has told the Mitchells (Picture: BBC) Will her actions leave in her serious danger? (Picture: BBC) Will her actions leave in her serious danger? (Picture: BBC) Phil is lost in thought (Picture: BBC) Phil is lost in thought (Picture: BBC) The sale of the club is on his mind but he’s also suffering in silence, isolated from his loved ones (Picture: BBC) The sale of the club is on his mind but he’s also suffering in silence,… Can Sharon get through to him? (Picture: BBC) Can Sharon get through to him? (Picture: BBC) And what will be her take on the sale of the club? (Picture: BBC) And what will be her take on the sale of the club? (Picture: BBC) Nicola Mitchell makes her debut, arriving in the Square to see son Harry getting carted off by police (Picture: BBC) Nicola Mitchell makes her debut, arriving in the Square to see son Harry… Nicola makes her way to the club to speak to Teddy (Picture: BBC) Nicola makes her way to the club to speak to Teddy (Picture: BBC) It’s safe to say that Teddy was not expecting to see her (Picture: BBC) It’s safe to say that Teddy was not expecting to see her (Picture: BBC) Tempers flare as Nicola begins to question him (Picture: BBC) Tempers flare as Nicola begins to question him (Picture: BBC) Teddy’s intimidation tactics don’t work as Nicola is very much in control (Picture: BBC) Teddy’s intimidation tactics don’t work as Nicola is very much in… Teddy appears to be out of options (Picture: BBC) Teddy appears to be out of options (Picture: BBC) Nicola is quite the force to be reckoned with (Picture: BBC) Nicola is quite the force to be reckoned with (Picture: BBC) And this is something Sharon will find out the hard way after she crosses paths with the newcomer! (Picture: BBC) And this is something Sharon will find out the hard way after she crosses paths… Phil chats to Teddy once more about the sale of the club (Picture: BBC) Phil chats to Teddy once more about the sale of the club (Picture: BBC) Will they come to a deal that benefits them both? (Picture: BBC) Will they come to a deal that benefits them both? (Picture: BBC) Sharon speaks to Teddy after her run-in with Nicola (Picture: BBC) Sharon speaks to Teddy after her run-in with Nicola (Picture: BBC) She also speaks to Phil again about the club situation (Picture: BBC) She also speaks to Phil again about the club situation (Picture: BBC) But Phil isn’t in a talking mood (Picture: BBC) But Phil isn’t in a talking mood (Picture: BBC) Harry isn’t in the best mood with Penny, blaming her for his arrest (Picture: BBC) Harry isn’t in the best mood with Penny, blaming her for his arrest… Jack witnesses the showdown (Picture: BBC) Jack witnesses the showdown (Picture: BBC) And yet cocky Harry remains unfazed (Picture: BBC) And yet cocky Harry remains unfazed (Picture: BBC) Just where will this situation end? (Picture: BBC) Just where will this situation end? (Picture: BBC) Sharon catches up with Martin and Zack at the stall (Picture: BBC) Sharon catches up with Martin and Zack at the stall (Picture: BBC) Nicola catches up with Harry at the garage (Picture: BBC) Nicola catches up with Harry at the garage (Picture: BBC) Nicola spots Honey coming towards her and closes the gap (Picture: BBC) Nicola spots Honey coming towards her and closes the gap (Picture: BBC) Honey says hello and makes small talk (Picture: BBC) Honey says hello and makes small talk (Picture: BBC) Nicola, however, has a plan (Picture: BBC) Nicola, however, has a plan (Picture: BBC) Honey explains that she’s meeting Teddy and Billy at Walford East later so Nicola invites herself along! (Picture: BBC) Honey explains that she’s meeting Teddy and Billy at Walford East later so… Nicola’s presence at the meal doesn’t go down too well with Teddy (Picture: BBC) Nicola’s presence at the meal doesn’t go down too well with Teddy… Nicola wastes little time in causing chaos (Picture: BBC) Nicola wastes little time in causing chaos (Picture: BBC) Teddy is left uncomfortable as Nicola begins to discuss their marriage (Picture: BBC) Teddy is left uncomfortable as Nicola begins to discuss their marriage… There is certainly tension (Picture: BBC) There is certainly tension (Picture: BBC) But Nicola is having a blast as she wreaks havoc (Picture: BBC) But Nicola is having a blast as she wreaks havoc (Picture: BBC) She’s swiftly becoming an icon (Picture: BBC) She’s swiftly becoming an icon (Picture: BBC) Phil takes a phone call as he has a drink in the Vic (Picture: BBC) Phil takes a phone call as he has a drink in the Vic (Picture: BBC) George asks Phil if he will be his best man at the wedding (Picture: BBC) George asks Phil if he will be his best man at the wedding (Picture: BBC) Phil accepts but, upon realising that George only asked him because he felt he couldn’t ask Junior, the hard-man urges George to instead ask his son (Picture: BBC) Phil accepts but, upon realising that George only asked him because he felt he… Taking Phil’s advice, George speaks to Junior (Picture: BBC) Taking Phil’s advice, George speaks to Junior (Picture: BBC) He asks him to be his best man – but what will Junior say? (Picture: BBC) He asks him to be his best man – but what will Junior say? (Picture: BBC) Johnny seeks some freelance work for Phil while Richie is out of the picture (Picture: BBC) Johnny seeks some freelance work for Phil while Richie is out of the picture… He also helps Elaine organise for her hen do and wedding (Picture: BBC) He also helps Elaine organise for her hen do and wedding (Picture: BBC) Phil, meanwhile, has a word with Nicola (Picture: BBC) Phil, meanwhile, has a word with Nicola (Picture: BBC) But just what is Nicola up to? (Picture: BBC) But just what is Nicola up to? (Picture: BBC)

EastEnders lines up showdowns aplenty, as confirmed in my new spoiler pictures, with an explosive week and a brand new matriarch at the centre of all the drama.

With Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) causing him nothing but stress, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) investigates the lad’s missing girlfriend Shireen, hoping to find something he can use to get the newcomer out his hair.

Penny (Kitty Castledine), who is in cahoots with Harry, soon does some digging of her own into Shireen’s disappearance and what she finds leaves her chilled to the bone.

One thing leads to another, with Harry subsequently arrested by the police – at the very moment his mum Nicola (Laura Doddington) sets foot on the Square!

Nicola is a force to be reckoned with and her arrival gets Teddy (Roland Manookian) in quite the state as he makes it his mission to work out why exactly she’s here.

Whether or not he gets to the bottom of it remains to be seen but one thing’s for certain: Nicola means business!

Watch out, Walford.

Elsewhere, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is sober, much to Elaine Peacock’s (Harriet Thorpe)relief, but things take an unexpected turn when Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) returns to the Square.

Bernie isn’t very pleased that Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) has taken the rap for Keanu’s (Danny Walters) murder, claiming that neither she nor Linda will be able to move on while the wrong person is behind bars.



With big bombshells aplenty, EastEnders is must-see next week! (Picture: BBC / Jack Barnes / Kieron McCarron)

And speaking of The Six story, Suki (Balvinder Sopal) begs her loved ones to keep shtum about her and Nish’s blessing so she can tell Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) all about it herself, but soon Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) spills the beans!

Eve is left reeling by the news and doesn’t buy Suki’s attempts to explain the situation at all.

It’s going to be quite a week in Walford!

EastEnders airs these scenes between Monday, November 11 and Thursday, November 14 at 7:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

