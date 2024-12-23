Emmerdale legend ‘couldn’t be happier’ as she finds love after soap axe | Soaps

Daisy has opened up about her new relationship (Picture: ITV)

Former Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell has opened up about her new relationship, just days after leaving the ITV soap.

The actress, 21, played Amelia Spencer for thirteen years before her dramatic exit last week, when the character decided to leave the Yorkshire village for a new life in the wake of Tom King’s (James Chase) sentencing.

During a candid chat with Ranvir Singh on Lorraine last week, Daisy explained that she ‘didn’t see [her axing] coming.’

‘It’s been a really tough year and I’ve had to do loads of work on myself and put myself first’ she said.

‘But I definitely feel like now I am in a place where I’ve healed.

‘I definitely felt hurt. Taken aback really. Just shocked. I couldn’t stop shaking. But, you know, time’s passed and I put everything into the storyline because it was my last one.‘

Viewers saw her reunite with her biological father Daz (Mark Jordon), and they moved to be closer to his brother Dan (Liam Fox), who raised her.

In a new interview, Daisy has opened up about finding love in the wake of her emotional year.

Amelia left the village after Tom’s trial (Picture: ITV)

‘Finding love just happens when you don’t expect it. I first met Nick at school, he was a couple of years above me’ she revealed.

‘It’s been a tough year. But now this has come out of the blue and I couldn’t be happier.’

She continued to The Sun: ‘It wasn’t my decision to leave the show but I’ve become a big believer in things happening for a reason.’

On Instagram she paid tribute to the character, writing: ’13 whole years of Amelia Spencer! It’s been the hardest year of my life saying goodbye to Amelia and words can not suffice how much this job has truly meant to me.

‘Coming into the dales and playing Amelia as a baby to now ending her journey there as an adult, is the biggest blessing so far in my career.

‘Emmerdale has not just been my job, but my home and education. It’s where my whole childhood has been, and where I’ve been lucky enough to learn my craft from the most talented people.

‘I’ve learnt stuff that I’ve carried with me for the last 13 years and will continue to do so, and put into the next chapter of this crazy career that I get to proudly call my job.’

She adde: ‘Amelia Spencer, you will always be in my heart. The hard work starts now and it’s time for the next challenge, and to push myself beyond.

‘Goodbye Emmerdale ill always be thankful and grateful for everything you’ve shown, taught and given me! It’s pretty cool to say you landed your first job at 7. You’ll always be the job I got to call home.

‘And I’m forever grateful for this amazing opportunity, thank you for everything. Goodbye Amelia, you were the best to carry.’

