Every new FBS head coach, ranked

What began as a lean coaching cycle last offseason got a swift kick in the backside when Nick Saban retired as Alabama’s head coach. That began a massive domino effect that moved coaches nationwide, some leaving head coaching jobs for coordinator gigs. Another seismic move was when Jim Harbaugh left national champion Michigan for the NFL. No dominoes fell after his departure, but it meant that three of the four schools that made the 2023-2024 College Football Playoff (Alabama, Michigan, Washington) changed coaches this year.

It’s quite an amazing situation.

So, who did a good job plucking a coach off the carousel? Thirty jobs switched hands … including 14 Power 5 programs … and not all of them “won the press conference.” So, let’s rank the new head coaches heading into the 2024 season.