Every Song & When They Play

Warning! SPOILERS about Virgin River season 6, episode 10 ahead.

The soundtrack of Virgin River season 6 includes iconic songs and less prominent ones that fully capture the themes and atmosphere of the emotional drama romance. Taking off months after the two-part Christmas special that comprised the last two episodes of season 5, Virgin River season 6 kicked off in the midst of the planning for Mel and Jack’s wedding. The major event guaranteed small and bigger bumps in the road related to its organization and the bigger problems the joyful town of Virgin River’s characters found themselves facing, including illnesses, daring saves, problems with the law and budding relationships.

With Virgin River season 5 introducing the surprise of Mel’s biological father hailing from Virgin River, a major storyline in season 6 involved the two getting to know each other, and music played an important part because of Everett’s hobby and his unfinished song for Sarah, Mel’s mother. Virgin River season 6’s soundtrack shared much in common with those from the previous seasons, with country and rock being overrepresented as genres, which fully falls in line with Virgin River’s setting and atmosphere. With the wedding of Mel and Jack being at Virgin River season 6’s center, pop is also featured.

Song Name Artists Episode of Virgin River season 6 the song appeared “Lavender Girl” Caamp 1 “Blues At Twilight” Art Pepper 1 “Car Ride” Jeff Garber 1 “Let’s Stay Together” Al Green 1 “Special Place” Jeff Garber 1 “American Pie” Don McLean 2 “The Kiss” Jeff Garber 2 “Reflections” Jeff Garber 2 “I Will” Garrett Kato 2 “Stand by You” Saint Middleton, Jeffrey East & Silverberg 3 “First Car Feeling” Brittney Spencer 4 “Ready or Not” Fulton House & Alan Avery 4 “How I Make Moves” Just The Empress 4 “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” Pat Benatar 4 “Wannabe” Spice Girls 4 “We Got It” Saint Middleton & Plappert 4 “Pony” Leon Bridges 4 “Hanging on to You” Melissa Carper 5 “Worthy of Love” Jeff Garber 5 “Nightmares” Two Feet 5 “What Got Into You” Kieran Rhodes 6 “Liquid Love” Billie Marten 6 “Take Me Home” The Paper Kites & Nadia Reid 7 “Hard To Tell” Sons Of The East 7 “Wildflowers” Jeff Garber 7 “Kindness Of All Kinds” Amy Stroup 8 “Moments” Hollow Coves 8 “To Build a Home” The Cinematic Orchestra 8 “Horses On The Range” Timmy Curran 9 “Riding Away” Jeff Garber 9 “Welcome Home, Son” Radical Face 10 “Flower Girl (Virgin River Version)” The Promised 10 “Heavenly Day” Patty Griffin 10 “These Days Are Golden” Margot Todd 10 “Dancing in the Moonlight” Toploader 10 “Take a Little Time (Virgin River Version)” The Promised & Rollin’ Trainwreck 10 “Sweet Disposition” Leah Nobel 10 “Abstract” Hozier 10

Virgin River Season 6 Episode 1 Songs

“Hope Springs Eternal”

“Lavender Girl” by Caamp: The first episode of Virgin River season 6 begins with the song, as Mel and Jack see another couple tying the knot and think about the fact it will be the two of them doing the same in three weeks. The song sets the scene for the multiple organizational issues starting from Mel’s wrong wedding dress.

“Blues At Twilight” by Art Pepper: The jazz song is played at Everett Reid’s house during Mel and Jack’s dinner with him in Virgin River season 6, episode 1. The moment is loaded as Mel wants to ask Everett to be involved in the ceremony to also feel her mother’s presence in the celebration, but the evening doesn’t go according to plan.

“Car Ride” by Jeff Garber: Mel and Everett’s relationship is especially conflictual at first, with Everett refusing to open up to her. This song from the original Virgin River season 6 soundtrack plays in the background as Mel accompanies Everett back home after his health crisis.

The conflict between Everett and Doc Vernon Mullins doesn’t help Mel connect with Everett, especially as her biological father is also aloof and keeps her at arm’s length.

“Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green: With the preparations for the wedding going along, this song plays as Mel and Jack practice their first dance, not without problems as their teacher highlights.

“Special Place” by Jeff Garber: The song straight from Virgin River season 6’s soundtrack plays over Jack and Preacher’s heart-to-heart about their worries because of the latter’s upcoming trial after Wes Logan’s body was discovered the previous season.

Virgin River Season 6 Episode 2 Songs

“The Broken Places”

“American Pie” by Don McLean: Tying season 6 to Virgin River’s much-discussed prequel, the flashbacks about Everett and Mel’s late mother Sarah start in Virgin River season 6, episode 2. The song plays as the two first meet in Virgin River as Sarah is hitchhiking to get to San Francisco and Everett stops for her.

“The Kiss” by Jeff Garber: The eighth song in Virgin River season 6’s soundtrack plays over Everett and Sarah’s first kiss as they set camp by the river waiting for the van to be fixed in the north California town.

“Reflections” by Jeff Garber: Mel gets to learn so much about her late mother from Everett after everything she remembered about her was her illness. The song comes up as Everett tells Mel how Sarah believed in fate, and that she was the love of his life during their first meaningful talk about loss.

“I Will” by Garrett Kato: The song plays as Jack returns home from the courthouse after DA Jenkins playing dirty succeeds in raising doubts about Preacher’s character during the first day of the trial in Virgin River season 6, episode 2.

Virgin River Season 6 Episode 3 Songs

“The Jury’s Out”

“Stand by You” by Saint Middleton, Jeffrey East & Silverberg: The song plays over the sequence showing Jack, Preacher and Brie as they prepare for the day at the court before the verdict, a tense moment for them all as Preacher’s freedom is at stake.

Related Virgin River Season 6 Ending Explained: What Happened To Charmaine Virgin River season 6 included heartwarming moments and shocking reveals, setting up the northern California town’s major challenges for season 7.

Virgin River Season 6 Episode 4 Songs

“Brothers & Sisters”

“First Car” Feeling by Brittney Spencer: The song is the soundtrack of Brie and Kaya joining Mel and Joey in the limousine as Mel’s bachelorette party starts in Virgin River season 6, episode 4.

“Ready or Not” by Fulton House & Alan Avery: Jack’s bachelor party with all the members of his Marine unit begins with a paintball game against players much younger than them as this song plays over.

“How I Make Moves” by Just The Empress: This song comes up as the stripper booked for Mel’s bachelorette party starts dancing for Muriel at Jack’s Bar after Hope meddles to cheer up her friend given Muriel’s news of having to deal with possible breast cancer.

“Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar: Mel’s bachelorette party ends up involving karaoke in a bid not to let Joey feel alienated as Mel’s life in Virgin River dominated the party Brie and Kaya organized for her. This iconic song is the one Mel and Joey choose to sing at the karaoke bar.

Mel’s bachelorette party and knowledge of Sarah through Everett’s eyes kickstart the fight between her and Joey.

“Wannabe” by Spice Girls: The Spice Girls anthem is sung at the karaoke bar by Mel, Kaya, Brie and Joey all together as Mel and Joey sort out their argument about Joey’s feelings.

“We Got It” by Saint Middleton & Plappert: After an ugly argument about Brady and their time in the Marines, the football game is played by Jack and his unit together with Ricky, who is about to ship out. The song plays over their game, something Jack’s unit always used to do during their time off while they served.

“Pony” by Leon Bridges: This song comes up as Jack strips for Mel as they reunite at the McCrea cabin after their bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Virgin River Season 6 Episode 5 Songs

“Love Story”

“Hanging on to You” by Melissa Carper: The drive-in cinema to raise funds for the reconstruction after Virgin River season 5’s wildfires is a major development especially for Muriel’s storyline. This song plays over as the Virgin River residents arrive there before the screening of Love Story.

“Worthy of Love” by Jeff Garber: Brie tells Brady about seeing Lark meeting Jimmy in prison, eventually revealing to him how everybody described her as “Jimmy’s girl.” This song plays over as Brie also tells Brady he’s worthy of love, preceding a moment reigniting their Virgin River romance.

“Nightmares” by Two Feet: The song comes up once Brie and Brady transform their hug into a passionate kiss before eventually hooking up again, despite Brady not having yet broken up with Lark because of her betrayal and Brie still dating Mike.

Virgin River Season 6 Episode 6 Songs

“Ghosts”

“What Got Into You” by Kieran Rhodes: The beginning of Virgin River season 6, episode 6 is accompanied by this song as Mel can be seen running through the forest and Jack climbing the cliff after taking up the hobby from Denny.

“Liquid Love” by Billie Marten: This song plays in the background as Mel and Jack shower together at McCrea’s cabin, before Jack’s dangerous threat from Calvin.

Virgin River Season 6 Episode 7 Songs

“I Climbed a Mountain and I Turned Around”

“Take Me Home” by The Paper Kites & Nadia Reid: As the storm ravages Virgin River, the song can be heard at the beginning of the episode before the start of Mel and Jack’s day.

“Hard To Tell” by Sons Of The East: Despite Brie sleeping with Brady, she meets with and kisses Mike as the song plays over, before the scene changes to Mel finding Jack at the farm as he rides Sugar, the horse he and Hope had helped rehabilitate.

Related Virgin River’s Prequel Show Has A Major Character Obstacle That Netflix’s Original Series Didn’t While Virgin River is notable for the romances and well-executed drama, the upcoming prequel’s premise alone puts it in an uncomfortable position.

“Wildflowers” by Jeff Garber: The scene when this song can be heard switches between two timelines. The song from the Virgin River season 6’s soundtrack plays over the younger versions of Everett and Sarah being in a field as Sarah is planting wildflowers before Jack and Mel can be seen in the same meadow now filled with wildflowers she had planted decades before.

Virgin River Season 6 Episode 8 Songs

“Going Overboard”

“Kindness Of All Kinds” by Amy Stroup: The episode opens with Mel bringing the flowers to the boat, the location of her and Jack’s upcoming rehearsal dinner in Virgin River season 6, episode 8.

“Moments” by Hollow Coves: The pivotal moment this song frames is Doc stopping the boat to try and get on it, wanting to be part of Mel’s wedding after their awful fight prompts them to say hurtful things to each other. The joyful moment then continues with Mel and Jack’s rehearsal dinner.

“To Build a Home” by The Cinematic Orchestra: The episode closes with Mel and Jack’s last visit as betrothed to the farm that is the place where they will marry and their future home before going back home to McCrea’s cabin.

Virgin River Season 6 Episode 9 Songs

“Prelude to a Kiss”

“Horses On The Range” by Timmy Curran: The day of Mel and Jack’s wedding looms large and the song can be heard as Mel spends the morning with Joey doing her hair after Charmaine, a key antagonist throughout Virgin River’s whole timeline, fails to show up and during Jack’s careless ride with Sugar.

“Riding Away” by Jeff Garber: The wedding is ready to start, but the song straight from Virgin River season 6’s soundtrack plays over Mel and Jack’s decision to ditch the party and run away from the ceremony on Sugar at the episode’s end.

Virgin River Season 6 Episode 10 Songs

“The Big Day”

“Welcome Home, Son” by Radical Face: Virgin River season 6’s finale opens with this song before the scene centering on Jack and Mel’s escape from the wedding. Seeing how big the ceremony had become scares Mel, making her afraid to walk down the aisle accompanied by all the ghosts of her past. Jack however brings Mel to the first place in Virgin River where he brought her in season 1, a peaceful bend of the river where he fell for her as Mel looked at the eagles flying around.

“Flower Girl (Virgin River Version)” by The Promised: The song plays over the moment Doc and Mel talk about Mel’s reservations about going through with the wedding and reflect on Hope going above and beyond for her loved ones.

“Heavenly Day” by Patty Griffin: This song comes out as Doc accompanies Mel to the altar to Jack right before the ceremony.

“These Days Are Golden” by Margot Todd: As Mel and Jack’s wedding guests move inside the barn for the wedding reception, this song can be heard playing in Virgin River season 6’s finale.

“Dancing in the Moonlight” by Toploader: The iconic pop song is played by Mel and Jack’s band after Everett’s song for Mel is played in Virgin River season 6.

Related Virgin River Season 7 Gets Record-Breaking Renewal From Netflix Netflix renews the romantic drama Virgin River for season 7 ahead of the season 6 premiere, breaking a record for the streamer in the process.

“Take a Little Time (Virgin River Version)” by The Promised & Rollin’ Trainwreck: The song plays over as Kaya and Preacher finally talk about their future together after Kaya’s surprise revelation of not wanting to marry again.

“Sweet Disposition” by Leah Nobel: The cover of the popular song plays as Mel and Jack are about to leave the farm in the “just married” car before letting the two reminisce about their favorite moments from the night.

“Abstract” by Hozier: Mel and Jack’s return to the McCrea cabin after their marriage is instead highlighted by this song, which ends the long list of songs appearing in Virgin River season 6.



Virgin River



season 6 is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix.