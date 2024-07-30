FG Ease Tension With Sale Of 50kg Rice At N40,000

The Federal Government on Monday said it had created centres across the country where Nigerians can purchase a 50kg bag of rice for N40,000.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, revealed this on Monday while briefing correspondents on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Idris said this was one of several initiatives by the Tinubu administration to ease living conditions for citizens.

Therefore, he argued that the nationwide protests scheduled to begin on August 1 were unnecessary since “President Tinubu is already protesting on behalf of the people.”

The minister also argued that all the demands of the protest organisers were being met.

“The position of the FEC is that most of the demands that the protesters are making are actually being addressed by the Federal Government and, therefore, it is the view of the government that there is really no need for the protests again.

“Most of the things that the protesters are putting forward are already being addressed by the government. And like we have said repeatedly, this is a listening government.

“The President has listened to the voices of all planning this protest. And the message is that there is no need for it. Indeed, the President is already protesting on their behalf by doing what they want the government to do,” said Idris.

The Minister enumerated the recent efforts by the FG which distributed 740 trucks of grains to states, announcing that 50kg bags of rice can now be obtained for N40,000 at designated centres nationwide.

Idris said, “For example, at the last Council meeting, we announced that 20 trucks had been given to each state governor for onward distribution to those who actually needed them, to the poorest of the poor in society.

“But the government did not stop. Rice is also being sold at about 50 per cent of its cost; a bag of rice is being sold as we speak. This rice has been taken to various centres across all the states of the federation and is being sold at N40,000. Centres have been created so that those who need this rice can go there and buy this rice at N40,000.

He added that about 10 trucks have been made available to each of these states; indeed, this is just the beginning. I know that some of the comments you hear is that it is never enough. The government has not pretended that these supplies are indeed enough. But these are necessary first steps that are being made and more of such interventions are being made in the interim.”

He said that the FG expects the price of food items to reduce since “the rainy season is here.”

“We expect that the prices of food items will come down as investments are also being made in traditional agricultural production and irrigation activities in many of these states in the federation,” Idris added.