List of Liberal ministers who have recently quit, won’t run

Photo by Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press

Article content OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s abrupt departure from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet on Monday resulted in a mini cabinet shuffle, with Dominic LeBlanc stepping into the role.

Advertisement 2 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account.

Get exclusive access to the Toronto Sun ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on.

Enjoy insights and behind-the-scenes analysis from our award-winning journalists.

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account.

Get exclusive access to the Toronto Sun ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on.

Enjoy insights and behind-the-scenes analysis from our award-winning journalists.

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword. REGISTER / SIGN IN TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Get email updates from your favourite authors. THIS ARTICLE IS FREE TO READ REGISTER TO UNLOCK. Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments

Enjoy additional articles per month

Get email updates from your favourite authors Don’t have an account? Create Account or Sign in without password New , a new way to login

Article content

Article content

Article content It is the latest in a string of small shuffles Trudeau has been forced to make in recent months to replace ministers who have made clear they won’t be seeking re-election. Several others who indicated publicly in October that they won’t run again have yet to be replaced. Here’s a look at who is on that list: Chrystia Freeland A loyal stalwart in the Trudeau inner circle, Freeland saw the Liberals through difficult trade negotiations Donald Trump during his first term in the White House, when he ended NAFTA. After helping usher in the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, Freeland was eventually promoted to deputy prime minister and finance minister. She had been leading the government’s public response to Trump’s re-election since the vote happened in November.

Advertisement 3 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Your Midday Sun Your noon-hour look at what’s happening in Toronto and beyond. By signing up you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of Your Midday Sun will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content

Advertisement 4 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Freeland and Trudeau disagreed about the decision to temporarily exempt some products from the GST over the holidays. Photo by Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press Sean Fraser The housing minister’s announcement that he does not plan to run in the next federal election was largely overshadowed by Freeland’s bombshell news hours later. But the former immigration minister has also been seen as a strong communicator, a rising star, and a potential contender in the future race to replace Trudeau — whenever, and however, that comes to pass. He told reporters on Monday he came to the decision months ago, while he was recovering from a back surgery operation and was spending more time with his kids at home. He called it an “opportunity to transition to being a father who’s more available to his kids.”

Advertisement 5 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Photo by Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS Randy Boissonnault The Edmonton MP left his role as employment minister on Nov. 20, following a scandal that grew out of questions over his claims of Indigenous identity and his business dealings. Media investigations into his business dealings revealed that a business he co-founded before the 2021 election had described itself as wholly Indigenous owned to apply for government contracts set aside for Indigenous businesses. Boissonnault was described as Indigenous multiple times in communications from the Liberal party and has referred to himself as “non-status adopted Cree” and said his great-grandmother was a “full-blooded Cree woman.” He has since clarified that his adoptive mother and brother are Metis and apologized for his shifting claims, telling a House of Commons committee he is not Indigenous.

Advertisement 6 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Photo by KEVIN KING / Postmedia Network files Dan Vandal On Oct. 17, the northern affairs minister said he had decided not run in the next election, whenever it is held. After nearly 30 years in office, Vandal said it was “time to move on to the next stage in my life” and said serving as a cabinet minister was a tremendous privilege. He also indicated he was “working with the Prime Minister’s Office to ensure an orderly transition of my cabinet positions.” Photo by Justin Tang / THE CANADIAN PRESS Carla Qualtrough On the same day of Vandal’s announcement, Sport Minister Carla Qualtrough also released a statement on social media, saying that she, too, planned to step aside when the next election was called. Qualtrough offered few details except to say that it was time for her to move on. She also thanked her family and the prime minister.

Advertisement 7 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content She had previously served as minister of public services and procurement, and minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion. Photo by Dan Janisse / Postmedia Network Filomena Tassi The minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario won’t run in the next election. She had previously stepped back from the more demanding portfolio of public services and procurement, which she held from October 2021 until August 2022, so she could stay closer to her Hamilton home after her husband suffered two strokes. Tassi has also served as minister of seniors and minister of labour. Photo by Josh Aldrich / Postmedia Marie-Claude Bibeau The national revenue minister also plans to step aside when the next election is called. Bibeau, who was agriculture and agri-food minister from 2019 to 2023, is planning to run for the mayor of Sherbrooke, Que., next fall.

Advertisement 8 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For now, Bibeau, Tassi, Qualtrough and Vandal remain in cabinet. Photo by The Canadian Press Pablo Rodriguez Rodriguez stepped down as transport minister and quit the Liberal caucus on Sept. 19, when he announced his intention to run for the Quebec Liberal leadership. He is sitting as an Independent MP until the provincial leadership race begins in January. Rodriguez was swiftly replaced: Treasury Board President Anita Anand added transport minister to her title the same day, while Public Services and Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos became the government’s new Quebec lieutenant. Photo by Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS Seamus O’Regan On July 18, O’Regan announced that he was leaving his post as labour minister and did not plan to run in the next election. Elected in 2015, the Newfoundland MP joined cabinet in 2017 as veterans affairs minister, the first of five different portfolios he held. He was also for a time minister of Indigenous services, natural resources and seniors. The statement he released to announce his resignation said his family comes first and he needed to be a better husband, son, uncle and friend. The government’s front bench was quickly shuffled to move Steven MacKinnon into the labour file. RECOMMENDED VIDEO We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Play Video

Article content