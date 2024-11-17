Meet 15 Video Directors shaping Nigeria’s $1.8 billion Music Industry 

Nigeria’s music industry has become a global phenomenon, with Afrobeats taking center stage in the global music conversation.

Valued at $1.8 billion and projected to generate $14.82 billion by 2025, the industry owes much of its success to the collaborative efforts of both artists and visual storytellers/directors.

While Nigerian artists are celebrated for their talent and creativity, the role of videographers in amplifying their success is undeniable.

These directors have played a key role in refining the look and feel of Nigerian music, creating visually compelling stories that resonate with audiences worldwide. By crafting music videos that spin millions of views on platforms like YouTube, they have elevated the profiles of artists and extended the reach of their music far beyond Africa.

Videos like Davido’s Fall, Rema’s Calm Down featuring Selena Gomez, Wizkid’s Essence, and Burna Boy’s Last Last are not just popular tracks but cultural exports with high production value. These works have set new benchmarks for visual storytelling in Nigerian music, helping artists achieve viral success and attract significant international attention. For example, Calm Down boasts over a billion views on YouTube, a milestone made possible by the seamless blend of its audio and visual elements.

Beyond generating millions of views, these music videos have helped Nigerian artists secure brand deals, international collaborations, and global awards. The high production quality of these visuals has reshaped perceptions of Nigerian music, presenting it as polished, innovative, and ready for the global stage.

In this article, we spotlight 15 videographers who have been instrumental in shaping the visual identity of Nigeria’s music industry. These professionals are not only enhancing the storytelling potential of music videos but are also positioning Nigerian music as a global leader in creativity and quality.

Clarence Peters

Clarence Abiodun Peters is a renowned Nigerian music video director, filmmaker, and cinematographer, known for his exceptional work in the Nigerian music and film industry. Over the years, he has directed and created some of the most iconic music videos in the country, shaping the visual aesthetics of contemporary Nigerian music.

Videos directed by Clarence Peters:

“Eminado” by Tiwa Savage feat. Don Jazzy,

“Alingo” by P-Square

Directed by Peters, “Alingo” is one of the biggest hits from the Nigerian duo, P-Square.

“Pakurumo” by Wizkid

This video helped elevate Wizkid’s status as an international music sensation. With its colorful and engaging shots, it became one of the most loved videos of its time.

“Durosoke” by Olamide

Known for its street-smart appeal, this video helped define Olamide’s public persona. The visuals aligned perfectly with the raw energy of the song.

Peters has received numerous accolades for his work, including the prestigious Best Music Video Director award at The Headies and Nigeria Music Video Awards. He has been recognized for his cinematography and editing skills, which have set new standards for the industry.

He is also the founder and CEO of Capital Hill Records, a prominent Nigerian record label that has worked with artists such as Chidinma, Tha Suspect, and Illbliss. Through his label, he has helped shape the careers of several Nigerian artists, contributing to the dynamic growth of the music industry.

Clarence Peters continues to be a major force in Nigerian cinema and music video production, shaping the visual direction of music in the country and influencing the larger African music scene.

TG Omori

ThankGod Omori Henry, popularly known as TG Omori, is a highly acclaimed Nigerian music video director and filmmaker who hails from Cross-River State in Nigeria. At age 16, he started making videos, and by 20, after graduating from the PEFTI Film Institute, he became the youngest professional filmmaker in Nigeria at the time.

Omori’s career in the music industry took off in 2018 when he started directing music videos for a range of Nigerian artists across various genres. His early work includes collaborations with top musicians like Olamide, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tekno, Kizz Daniel, Fireboy DML, Falz, Timaya, Naira Marley, Asake, and many others.

He quickly became one of the most sought-after directors in the Nigerian music scene. In 2019, Omori’s work dominated the music video charts, with several of his videos appearing on MTV, Soundcity, and Trace.

Some of his standout videos from that time include Naira Marley’s controversial “Am I a Yahoo Boy,”

Olamide & Wizkid’s “Totori,” and “Soapy” by Naira Marley, which won the Viewer’s Choice award at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.

Omori continued to make waves in 2021 with his direction of the North African remix of “Love Nwantiti” by CKay featuring ElGrande Toto, which went viral and garnered over 34 million views on YouTube in just one month.

Omori’s videography spans numerous successful projects, including major hits like “My Side” by Ycee (2018), “Billionaire” by Teni (2019), “Odogwu” by Burna Boy (2020), and “Champion” by Fireboy DML (2022). He has consistently directed videos that resonate with both Nigerian and international audiences, contributing to the global recognition of Afrobeat music.

Throughout his career, TG Omori has been recognized with numerous awards. He also received a nomination for Best Music Video at the 2021 Headies for his work on Teni’s “Billionaire.” In 2022, he took home the Best Music Video Director of the Year award at the Headies for his direction of Fireboy DML’s “Champion.”

Sesan Ogunro (Sesan)

Sesan Ogunro, born on January 11, 1983, is a renowned Nigerian music video director based in the UK. Known for his work with top Afrobeats artists like D’Banj, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and Davido, he is the CEO of Film Factory Nigeria and Film Factory South Africa.

Sesan was raised in Lagos, Nigeria, and later moved to the UK, where he studied 3D Animation and Visual Effects at the University of West London. Inspired by his late father, a prominent Nigerian advertising mogul, Sesan began his career in the UK’s urban underground scene before transitioning to mainstream music video direction. His breakthrough came in 2007 when he directed D’Banj’s “Suddenly,” leading to a long collaboration, including the award-winning “Oliver Twist.”

Sesan’s portfolio includes hits like “The Sound” (Davido), “Soweto Baby” (Wizkid), and “Gringo” (Shatta Wale). He has won several prestigious awards, including Channel O’s Most Gifted Male Video for “Oliver Twist” and MTV Africa’s Best Collaboration Video for “Soweto Baby.”

Sesan runs Film Factory with his sister, Fade Ogunro, and remains a key figure in the global Afrobeats music scene. His work continues to shape the visual identity of the genre.

Unlimited LA

Buari Olalekan Oluwasegun, born on April 2, 1987, in Lagos, Nigeria, is a renowned music video director, often known as Unlimited L.A. He is a cousin to prominent music video director DJ Tee and has been active in the industry since 2011, working with artists like Olamide, Timaya, and Reekado Banks.

In 2015, he won Best Director at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards and Best Music Video at The Headies, also receiving a nomination at the All Africa Music Awards. His work continued to earn recognition, with multiple nominations at The Headies and the Nigeria Entertainment Awards in 2016. He won Best Director of the Year at the 2017 City People Entertainment Awards.

Unlimited L.A.’s videography includes popular hits such as Olamide’s “Story for the Gods,” “Wo!!,” and “Science Student,” as well as Timaya’s “Bam Bam” and “Sanko.” His work extends to commercials for brands like Glo, Gala, and Essenza Beauty.

Over the years, Unlimited L.A. has won several accolades, including the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards for Best Music Video of the Year for Di’ja’s “Awww” and the 2017 City People Entertainment Award for Best Music Video Director.

Moe Musa

Moe Musa, born in Lagos, Nigeria, and raised in the UK, is a renowned music video director and filmmaker. He attended Carshalton Boys High School, Carshalton College, and the University of West London, where he earned a BSc in Media Technology in 2009.

Musa began his career as a freelance filmmaker and made his directorial debut in 2009. In 2012, he founded Mr Moe Musa Productions and gained international recognition with his music video for Fuse ODG’s “Antenna” featuring Wyclef Jean.

His work includes iconic music videos for artists like Wizkid (“Azonto”), Davido (“Skelewu”), and Tiwa Savage (“Wanted”).

Musa’s distinctive style earned him nominations and awards, including Best Music Video Director at The Headies (2013) and City People Entertainment Awards (2013).

Some notable projects in his videography include Wizkid’s “On Top of Your Matter,” Davido’s “Holiday,” and Olamide’s “Turn Up.” He also directed several hit songs like “Bobo” by Diamond Platnumz and “Waka” by Diamond Platnumz featuring Rick Ross.

Director K

Aremu Olaiwola Qudus, also known as Director K, began his career in 2015 when he shot his first music video using an iPhone, driven by curiosity. He gained recognition in 2018 when he directed the music video for Teni’s “Case” and followed it up with Skiibii’s “Sensima.” In 2019, he co-founded PriorGold Pictures, a media and production services company focused on music videos, creative visuals, and television.

Director K continued to rise in prominence with major projects like Burna Boy’s “Wonderful” and Sauti Sol’s “Suzannah,” both of which earned him nominations for Best Music Video at the 2020 Afrimma Awards.

He won the Best Music Video award at The Headies 2020 for directing Davido’s “1 Milli.” Director K’s work on “Essence” by Wizkid featuring Tems (2021), which went on to become Grammy-nominated, marked a significant milestone in his career as the song became the first African track to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200.

Some of his notable works include “Sensima” by Skiibii (2018), “Wonderful” by Burna Boy (2020), “1 Milli” by Davido (2020), “Essence” by Wizkid feat. Tems (2021), and “Bounce” by Rema (2022). He has directed music videos for several other prominent artists including Timaya, Zlatan, and Adekunle Gold, among others.

Director K has also worked on commercials, including DStv’s “Football Is Back” (2020), Kellogg’s “World’s Number One” (2021), and Havana Club’s Skepta X Havana Club 2.0 (2021).

Director K has been nominated and awarded for his work. In 2020, he won The Headies Best Music Video award for “1 Milli” by Davido. In 2021, he won the African Entertainment Awards USA Best Music Video award for “Essence” by Wizkid feat. Tems. In 2023, he was nominated for the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival’s Video of the Year for “Calm Down” by Rema.

Meji Alabi

Meji Alabi, born on December 13, 1988, in London, is a Nigerian filmmaker, director, photographer, and producer. He has worked with prominent artists including Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and others. Meji’s early life was marked by frequent moves due to his parents’ separation. He lived in London, the Bahamas, and Texas, USA. He attended Spring Forest Middle School and Stratford High School in Texas, later graduating with a first-class summa cum laude distinction in Accounting and Finance from the University of West London, and a Licensed Vocational Nursing degree from St. Phillips College in San Antonio, Texas.

In 2014, Meji co-founded JM Films, a media and production company based in Lagos, Nigeria, and also co-founded Priorgold Pictures. He gained early recognition in 2014 with his direction of Seyi Shay’s “Murda” music video, which earned nominations at the MTV Africa Music Awards. He also directed “Crazy” by Seyi Shay featuring Wizkid, which garnered multiple nominations in 2015.

Meji’s notable work includes directing music videos for Burna Boy’s hits like “On the Low,” “Gum Body,” and “Monsters You Made.” He also co-directed Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning “Brown Skin Girl” and has directed commercials for brands like Guinness, KFC, and Coca-Cola. Meji has won several awards, including Best Music Video at the Soundcity MVP Awards and Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

Dammy Twitch

Dammy Twitch is the founder of Polar Films Production and Kadiri Studios, two production companies that have collaborated with global brands such as Google, Infinix, Tecno Mobile, Nestle, Bet9ja, 1xBet, Jimmy Fallon, Oppo, and Coca-Cola. He has also directed music videos for top artists including Davido, Mayorkun, Falz, Omah Lay, Zlatan, Da Baby, Yung Bleu, and Simi.

In 2023, Dammy Twitch directed his first feature film, I Hate It Here, a deeply personal exploration of the devastating effects of domestic violence on a family and the lasting emotional scars it leaves on a child.

In recognition of his accomplishments, Dammy Twitch was listed on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in 2022, celebrated as one of Africa’s most inspiring and influential young individuals, recognized for his contributions to the creative industry and his impact on future generations.

Director Pink

Praise Onyeagwalam, professionally known as Director Pink, is a Nigerian music video director, cinematographer, and film director. She is the founder of Pinkline Films, a Nigerian film company. Director Pink’s career began in 2020 with the production of her first music video, “Philomena” by Marxii.

She gained significant recognition with the music video for “Running To You” by Chike ft. Simi, which became the most-viewed music video in the first half of 2021. In November 2021, she produced the short horror film “Lady Koikoi”, based on the Nigerian high school folktale Madam Koikoi. Over the years, Director Pink has worked with a variety of top artists, including Wizkid, Lil Kesh, Mercy Chinwo, and many others, across diverse music genres.

Selected Videography:

2024: Egwu (Chike ft Mohbad), Confidence (Mercy Chinwo), Spell (Chike ft Oxlade), Bienvenue (DJ Neptune ft Ruger)

2023: No More Condition (Rexxie ft Zinoleesky), Asiko (Rexxie ft Lojay), Abracadabra (Wizkid, Skiibii, Naira Marley & Rexxie)

2022: Breakfast (Ugoccie ft Phyno), Hard To Find (Chike ft Flavour), Peace (Brown Joel), Nwoke Oma (Chike)

2021: Dangerous (Cheque ft Ayra Starr), My Only Baby (Ric Hassani), For You (Chidinma Ekile)

2020: You No Love Me (Chike ft Mayorkun), Running To You (Chike ft Simi), Philomena (Marxii)

Patrick Elis

Patrick Eritobor, popularly known as Patrick Elis, is a renowned Nigerian film and music video director. Widely regarded as one of the most prolific directors in the Nigerian entertainment industry, Patrick has crafted over 100 music videos and has become a key figure in shaping the visual identity of African music. Known for his cinematic style and vibrant visuals, he has directed for a host of top-tier artists including Akon, Wale, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Flavor, Olamide, 2baba, Reekado Banks, Phyno, and Rema.

Patrick’s career took off with his direction of Wizkid’s iconic debut video, “Holla at Your Boy,” which set him on a path to directing some of the most visually captivating music videos in the industry. His unique ability to tell compelling stories through vibrant imagery has earned him numerous accolades, including the AFRIMM A Award for Best Video Director in 2016.

Adasa Cookey

Adasa Cookey, born Adasa Rawlinson Cookeygam, is a highly acclaimed Nigerian-born music video director, cinematographer, commercial director, colourist, and filmmaker. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Squareball Media Productions Limited, a company that also serves as a record label, representing artists such as 1da Banton and Eli Jae. Known for his creative direction and technical expertise, Adasa has made a significant impact on the Nigerian music video scene, directing some of the industry’s most iconic visuals.

Over the years, Adasa has directed music videos for top Nigerian artists such as Davido, Burna Boy, Simi, Adekunle Gold, D’Prince, and Don Jazzy, cementing his reputation as one of the industry’s finest directors.

His notable works include Burna Boy’s “Like To Party” (2013), Simi’s “Duduke” (2020), and the widely acclaimed “Jericho” (2019), among many others. His direction is often praised for its cinematic feel, innovative use of color, and emotional depth.

Adasa’s talents have earned him numerous awards and nominations, including a Best Music Video Director of the Year nomination at the City People Entertainment Awards (2016), a Video Director of the Year win at the GALAXY AWARDS (2020), and Best African Video and Best African Video of the Year nominations at the AFRIMA Awards (2019 and 2017, respectively).

Avalon Okpe

Avalon Okpe, son of Reverend J.O.M. Okpe, was raised in Eastern Nigeria, where his upbringing in a disciplined, clergy-centered environment provided him with a strong foundation. Despite this structured background, Avalon’s natural creativity flourished, eventually steering him toward the entertainment industry. His curiosity and passion for visual storytelling led him to explore filmmaking, and under the mentorship of renowned industry figure Mr. Femi Abatan (Simple Fem), Avalon refined his skills in editing and filmmaking in Enugu.

In 2011, Avalon’s dream materialized with the founding of Tokindrumz Pictures. His company quickly gained recognition, attracting high-profile collaborators and artists. He has since worked with some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars, including KCee, Phyno, Olamide, Flavour, Davido, and Tiwa Savage, among others.

Avalon’s work has earned him significant accolades, including Best New Director at the NMVA (2015 & 2016) and the E-Celeb Award in 2016. His visionary direction has brought fresh energy to the music video industry, and his portfolio boasts notable works such as “Capable God” by Judikay and “Taking Care” by Moses Bliss ft. Mercy Chinwo

Daps

Oladapo Fagbenle, professionally known as Daps, is a Nigerian-born British artist, video director, and former NCAA athlete. He is renowned for directing music videos for some of the biggest names in music, including Migos, Stormzy, Iggy Azalea, Kendrick Lamar, Willie XO, Wizkid, 2 Chainz, and Davido.

He began his athletic career playing basketball for the Westminster Warriors in London and later continued his studies and basketball career in the United States at Campbell University and Bellarmine University, where he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. His family includes several notable figures, including his brother, British actor O-T Fagbenle, video producer Luti Fagbenle, and WNBA player Temi Fagbenle.

Daps transitioned from sports to the media industry, initially working as a video producer in New York and London. In 2013, he began directing music videos, quickly making a name for himself with his work. He gained widespread recognition in 2016 for his direction of Migos’ “Bad and Boujee,” a video that became a major hit and amassed millions of views.

Music Videography Highlights Daps has directed numerous iconic music videos for top-tier artists, including:

Migos – “Bad & Boujee,” “T-Shirt,” “Slippery”

Stormzy – “Big for Your Boots”

Iggy Azalea – “Black Widow” (featuring Rita Ora), “Team”

Kendrick Lamar – “King Kunta”

Davido – “Fall,” “Like Dat”

Wizkid – “Come Closer” (featuring Drake)

2 Chainz – “Blue Cheese” (featuring Migos)

Lil Baby – “Close Friends”

Perlinks

Abdulrasaq Adebayo Babalola, known as Perliks or A Perliks Definition, is a Nigerian music video director who began his career at the age of 17. Initially aspiring to be a footballer, doctor, or pilot, his career path changed when he accompanied his father, TELEMOON, a veteran Fuji music video director, to a shoot. This experience sparked his interest in videography, and he began learning video editing before transitioning into directing.

Perliks’ early career saw him directing music videos for his friends in 2012, after he gained skills from his father. As he got bored with video directing, he ventured into photography, promising to make a statement in the field. He achieved significant success, gaining recognition for his creative photography before returning to video direction.

Perliks has directed music videos for a wide range of notable Nigerian artists, including:

Blaqbonez – Back in Uni (2022)

BNXN feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – Gwagwalada (2023)

Fireboy DML – Yawa (2023)

Bnxn – Say My Name (2024)

Abula

Abdulazeez Greene Oladimeji, popularly known as Abula, is a Nigerian cinematographer, music video director, filmmaker, commercial director, and talent manager. He is the CEO and founder of The Greenade Company and has gained significant recognition for his work in the music and entertainment industries. Abula has directed music videos and commercials for several prominent Nigerian artists, including Zlatan, Fireboy DML, Portable, Dr Dolor, MohBad, Adekunle Gold, and Taaooma.

His notable production credits include Zlatan’s “My Body,” Dr Dolor’s “I Go Pay,” and MohBad’s “Ponmo Sweet.” Abula’s journey into filmmaking began at a young age, starting with shooting videos on his phone at 13. While studying History and International Relations at Lagos State University, he decided to pursue video directing as a career. His professional career took off in 2016, and by 2017, he co-directed Zlatan’s “My Body.” Abula’s innovative work continued with viral skits and collaborations, further establishing him in the industry.

In addition to his directing accomplishments, Abula has also earned accolades such as a 2020 City People nomination for Music Video Director of the Year and a 2023 Future Awards Africa nomination for the Prize for Film. Abula is also personally connected to Taaooma, his wife, whom he married in 2021.

Note: The personalities featured in this compilation have been carefully selected by a distinguished panel of editors, experts, and analysts at Nairametrics. It is important to note that none of the individuals listed have solicited their inclusion.

While this list aims to be comprehensive, it is by no means exhaustive; numerous other contributors have played significant roles in advancing the Music Industry in Nigeria. This compilation is exclusive to Nairametrics and may be updated periodically to reflect changes and advancements in the field. Feedback will be appreciated.