Neighbours confirms major return as couple’s relationship turns rocky | Soaps



There’s drama aplenty in Neighbours next week (Picture: Amazon Freevee/Metro.co.uk)

Neighbours are lining up yet another eventful week for Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) as he seeks professional advice over his troubling thoughts.

The Amazon Freevee soap will also explore Wendy Rodwell’s (Candice Leask) angst over accepting her university mentorship scheme after claims her achievement was racially motivated.

Things are tense between Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) after the revelation that he’s been exposed to hepatitis B.

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) plays super sleuth when she notices her bestie Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) growing closer to mysterious Sincast Corp businessman Heath Royce (Ethan Panizza), whilst Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) lands herself in hot water over her coursework.

It’s all heating up in Erinsborough, and luckily for you, I’ve got all of the hot gossip!

With enough drama to make Mrs Mangel’s portrait fall off the wall (again), here’s Metro.co.uk’s guide to next week’s Neighbours…

Monday, August 5

We pick up from last week and Nicolette is reeling from Aaron’s confession that he made have contracted hepatitis B from Logan (Matthew Backer). Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson) urges her to be compassionate with him, but she struggles.

Aaron seeks counsel from Leo (Tim Kano), who advises him that he wasn’t in the wrong for seeking a connection to David (Takaya Honda) and that he should forgive himself. Later, when Kiri and Nic show up at the hospital he’s warmed by their support and he apologises for not being upfront.



Nic’s shocked at what she’s heard (Picture: Amazon Freevee)



The two agree to apologise (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

Nicolette extends an olive branch and offers her own apology for the way she spoke to Aaron, and Kiri expresses her pride for her after admitting she was wrong and showing some emotional consideration.

With the couple on cloud nine after professing their love for one another, their new chapter looks stronger than ever. However, when alone, Nic adds Aaron’s incident to her record of his transgressions…

Elsewhere, Heath basks in a golden glow of appreciation from Holly who is relishing every moment she spends in his lavish car and house – and in his bed.

Tess (Anica Calida) spots him taking advice from Toadie regarding a property in Hawaii that he’s purchased, and she scorns him for drawing attention to himself by using the lawyer at the complex.



Heath admits he’d like to see more of Holly (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

Feeling beaten down by his girlfriend, he runs back to Holly and tells her he’d like to spend more time together.

Later, Sadie (Emerald Chan) and Mackenzie try to get the tea on Heath but Holly doesn’t want to talk about it. Mack finds out that he’s used Rebecchi Law’s services, and Holly privately talks to Sadie about how he is her mystery new fella.

Sadie advises leaving her personal and professional lives separate, but she remains adamant that she’s got her eyes open to the situation and intends on having more fun.

Heath seeks advice from Rebecchi Law (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

Down on Ramsay Street, Toadie’s worried when Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) notes about how uncomfortable Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) is around them, but is relieved when she assumed it’s due to their approaching 1st anniversary celebration.

Luckily, albeit uneasily, Mel goes along with it to protect his confidence.

Terese confides in Susan (Jackie Woodburne) that she’s thinking of finally eradicating the Willis name and changing it to Rebecchi (it’s only taken two weddings since Brad, Terese… catch up).

Concerned Karl (Alan Fletcher) urges Toadie to open up about his struggles and after Terese broaches the name change with him he masks his unease with enthusiasm and calls Rhonda (Rebekah Robertson) the councillor to make an appointment – without his wife.

Tuesday, August 6

Mackenzie does some sleuthing on Heath and discovers he’s using two different names. She presents her findings to Toadie and Krista – Heath Silverson was convicted of fraud.



Mack’s playing Miss Marple (Picture: Amazon Freevee)



Tess scorns Heath for his actions (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

Krista (Majella Davis), blissfully unaware of their plan, tells all to Tess who feigns shock and later lashes out at Heath for almost blowing their cover. They quickly draft a story and delver it to Krista, explaining that he was an unwilling accomplice in a dodgy deal.

Still wary that he’s untrustworthy, Tess challenges her to give him the benefit of the doubt – just like many other people have done with Krista in the past.

Elsewhere, Heath crosses with Mack and gives her a chilling threat to back away.

At No. 30, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Dex (Marley Williams) clock Cara’s anxiety over her coding coursework for uni. Remi encourages her to have more faith in herself, and Dex, in a bid to help her, secretly works on her assignment. When Haz pops in, he quizzes him for tech advice to ensure success.



Dex realises that Cara is nervous (Picture: Amazon Freevee)



JJ accompanies Nell to the derelict nursery (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

Haz (Shiv Palekar) is suspicious of his actions, and when Cara returns home and wants to proofread her work, Dex is anxious and enlists Remi to convince her just to send it off.

At No. 22, JJ (Riley Bryant) spies Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) practicing her karate and offers to step in, hoping it will be just the ticket to repair their friendship. During the conversation, she reveals that her mum Sonya (Eve Morey) used to own a garden nursery and he wonders why she hasn’t been there in a long time.

She shuts down the idea, but he convinces her to accompany him down to the gardens. Being at the nursery sends her on somewhat of an emotional setback, and she’s shaken to see it in such a mess.



Toadie’s on a path of self-destruction again (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

Will Nell’s behaviour start to mirror her dads?

Speaking of which, Toadie continues to feel uncomfortable about Terese changing her name and the anniversary party approaching. He heads to his session with Rhonda Del Rubio and confesses to her that he feels like he’s drowning in memories of his past loves.

Wednesday, August 7

As Nell explores the wasteland of the former nursery, she’s overcome with anger and upset. Returning home, she reveals to Toadie and Terese what she’s found and is gobsmacked when Toadie reveals he’s known for a while that the grounds were in disrepair.

Toadie explains that they’ve been struggling to find a new tenant and that the agent wants him to lease the space as something else – but he can’t bring himself to.



Karl counsels Toadie (Picture: Amazon Freevee)



Karl realises he and Susan are caught in the middle (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

Terese is gutted that Toad felt like he couldn’t open up to her about it, and despite his reasoning she rushes to Susan to talk it over. Susan understands that the emotion surrounding Sonya is still raw, and offers to help clean up the nursery. It becomes clear to her and Karl that they’re well and truly caught between their marital issues…

The mentorship ceremony arrives at Eden Hills, and Andrew (Lloyd Will) tells Wendy that he’s got her back no matter what. Quinn (Louis Lé) also acknowledges Wendy’s situation and she admits that she feels burdened to have to be the one to call out others.

On stage, she has a last-minute change of heart and improvises a short, gracious speech to her fellow students.

Wendy delivers her speech (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

Later, having noticed her mum’s growing connection to Quinn, Sadie probes Wendy on her blossoming friendship. She brushes it off and says that she and Quinn are simply on the same wavelength.

Elsewhere, Dex is stung when he sees JJ chatting with Nell again following her shock at the nursery. He accepts his brother’s explanation that she simply needed a friend, but his mind is soon turned to another issue…

Cara has received a high distinction in her coursework, and Dex is privately thrilled with his efforts to help her out. However, when the Varga-Murphy clan celebrate at Harold’s Cafe, Haz’s suspicion is twigged.



Haz’s conscience gets the better of him (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

Dex pleads with him to keep quiet, bit Haz’s conscience overtakes and he tells Remi everything. When she sees how pleased her wife is, she decides to keep the truth a secret, for now…

Thursday, August 8

Great news – Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is back from New York! Well, great news for us – Tess and Heath are thoroughly rattled by his presence in Erinsborough and want to keep him occupied away from their scamming.

Tess decides to make him a tantalising offer – an opportunity to buy out the Sincast Corporation share of of Lassiters, therefore giving him full ownership of the hotel again.



Leo and Krista go along with Paul’s plan (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

Krista and Leo speak with him about their confusion over her intentions, but he decides not to listen. After keeping the offer to himself, he shakes hands with Tess – even if it means Krista losing her job and further upheaval for Leo.

Later, after meeting up with them both, it becomes clear that the three of them are playing Tess at her own game and are certain that she’s up to something. Krista and Leo agree to allow Paul to pretend to stab them in the back for Tess’ benefit whilst they suss what her overall plan is.

At the complex, Sadie catches Heath and Tess kissing and quickly relays the moment to Holly, but she’d rather bury her hurt and pretend that his other romantic partner doesn’t impact their casual relationship.



Sadie warns Holly about what she saw (Picture: Amazon Freevee)



…but she isn’t bothered, as long as Heath continues to buy her gifts! (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

Holly’s anger is bubbling under the surface and she confronts Heath, but he butters her up with some expensive gifts – tempted, she finds herself channelling her inner Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte).

Like mother, like daughter! She’s happy for Heath to continue his relationship with Tess, as long as she makes it worth her while.

Elsewhere, Aaron makes a speedy exit after bumping into Nic and Kiri in a moment of passion. Kiri questions whether the sight of them together is a painful reminder of David’s death as the four of them used to be so close back in the day.



Cara realises she’ll have to face the music (Picture: Amazon Freevee)





Aaron denies her claims but later comes clean to Nic. She promises to ease up on the romance around him, whilst he makes an oath to be more present.

Across the road at No. 30, Cara is shocked to hear that the university are investigating her for plagiarism and academic misconduct over her assignment. The news forces Dex to come clean about his actions, and she lashes out at his behaviour.

Remi suggests that her wife’s anger stems from the embarrassment that she needed help in the first place and Cara resolves to make peace with her son.

She soon realises that she’ll have to be honest with the university and await the consequences.

