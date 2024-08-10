Neighbours star confirms ‘psychotic snap’ for Toadie in new spoilers | Soaps



Toadie’s behaviour is beyond control next week (Picture: Amazon Freevee/Metro.co.uk)

Neighbours are lining up an explosive week for Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), as his inner turmoil finally bubbles over…

The Amazon Freevee soap also sees two relationships on the brink of collapse – Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) crosses the line with Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson), whilst Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) grows closer to Quinn Lao (Louis Lé).

Elsewhere, one resident considers moving on from Ramsay Street, and seeks advice from Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).

Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) struggles to contain her jealousy over secret lover Heath Royce’s (Ethan Panizza) relationship with Tess Carmichael (Anica Calida).

Plus, love is in the air for two teens… but which of the Varga-Murphy brothers will Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) choose?

Want to know more? Well luckily for you, I’m the man with more gossip than Tim Collins down at the West Waratah Star.

Oh, and I’ve even got some exclusive quotes from Ryan Moloney on Toadie’s final few weeks in Erinsborough. Here’s Metro.co.uk’s guide to next week’s Neighbours…

Monday, August 12

Holly is full of jealousy when she sees Heath and Tess together, despite accepting that her own relationship with the conman is nothing serious. She’s forced to admit that sharing him is harder than she initially thought, but promises that she’ll do better.

After coming clean to Sadie about hooking up with Heath, Holly is advised that she’s making a terrible decision – but she remains adamant that she can handle it.



Holly’s unsure whether she can share Heath (Picture: Amazon Freevee)



After opening up, Kiri and Nicolette are stronger than ever (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

Elsewhere, Tess still reckons she has the upper-hand with Paul, and doesn’t realise that he’s conspiring with Krista and Leo to bring her down…

Things turn sour for Nicolette when she finds out that Kiri is attending the final mass at Sasha’s church before it closes. Nic’s head is full of concerns once again, questioning whether she can compete with her faith. Kiri is quick to try and reassure her and couple are stronger than ever.

Terese rallies the community together to restore Sonya’s nursery, and although Toadie seems on board with the idea, it’s secretly crushing him. He’s further challenged when he overhears Terese and Nell talking about her likening to JJ, and forces them to have a heart to heart.

Toadie spirals again (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

He encourages her not to rush into things, but is surprisingly supportive and understanding.

Later, returning to the gardens, he discovers the estate agent there chatting with Terese and proposing that Eirini Rising take it on as a community initiative.

Feeling the control being pulled from beneath him, he lashes out and declares it isn’t a possibility.

Tuesday, August 13

Desperate for some alone time, Kiri suggests that she and Nic find their own place together and she instantly agrees – on the condition that Aaron moves with them so that the family isn’t separated.

Aaron’s on board with the idea, and it’s confirmation to Kiri that Nicolette has matured in her absence. However, later, she finds damning evidence on her phone that she’s been keeping a detailed list of Aaron’s transgressions.



Kiri and Nicolette are on cloud nine… for now (Picture: Amazon Freevee)



Haz considers moving on (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

What is she plotting?

Following on from his emotional outburst at the nursery, Toadie is filled with regret and asks Terese to give him some patience. She has a heart to heart with Susan, who confides that Melanie also faced conflict with Toad when they first got together.

Susan suggests that the nursery – having been Sonya’s domain – is a trigger.

Terese seeks out an unlikely shoulder to cry on with Melanie, and asks for her perspective on the situation. Mel offers that Sonya and Dee will always be part of Toadie’s life, though the mention of Dee piques Terese’s interest and she’s shocked to learn that she knew all about his ongoing crisis before she did.

At No. 32, Mackenzie finds some of Haz’s work notes and learns that he’s considering his future. The prospect of moving on from Harolds Cafe and concentrating on his former field in IT interests him, though he’s concerned that his deepfake reputation will ruin his chances.



Mackenzie knows just the man (Picture: Amazon Freevee)



Haz takes Paul’s advice on board (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

Mack suggests that he seeks advice from the one man who has reinvented himself several times over – Paul Robinson!

Whilst Paul’s unable to guide him in a direct path, Haz is eager to continue debating the idea. It also gives him fresh perspective on his own life, and he apologises to Mel for using her as a pawn. He insists he’s genuine and wants to make amends, offering her somewhere to live at the Eclipse Apartments.

Leo takes note of his dad’s unusual behaviour, particularly when he goes out of his way to ignore Terese, but Paul insists there is no game plan.

Given that she’s moved on with Toadie, he reckons it’s high time he does it himself…

Wednesday, August 14

Kiri is appalled by Nicolette’s actions and is unsure whether to tell Aaron what she’s seen on her phone. She seeks counsel from Remi and Cara, who advise her to consider what is in Isla’s best interests.

When she sees Nic handling one of Isla’s meltdowns with excellent parenting skills, she softens.

As the day goes on, Nic comes clean about her misguided contingency plan, says she regrets it and decides to delete it. She’s also ashamed to admit that she consulted lawyers about the video parenting agreement she made with Aaron and David to see if it would stand in court.



Nic has been keeping dirt on Aaron (Picture: Amazon Freevee)



JJ prompts Dex to come clean to Nell (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

Kiri agrees to give her one, final chance.

At No.30, JJ is enthusiastic about helping Dex with his biology assignment but when Nell shows up he’s quickly distracted. He implores his brother to ask her out as he won’t be able to let things go until he has an answer.

Dex mildly broaches the situation with her, but Nell’s left uncomfortable and desperate to avoid hurting him. When she lets him down gently, he’s left heartbroken.

JJ connects the dots and is saddened to see his brother hurt.

Byron returns home from Queensland visiting his mum, Scott and Charlene and shows Sadie the AI program that he has been using to develop a marketing strategy for the vineyard.

Mindful that he’s just a silent investor, he offers the material to Nic to preset as her own. Unaware what her boyfriend’s doing, Sadie puts a good word in with Leo about his handiwork and it soon becomes clear that Nic isn’t as across the idea that she’s pitched as her own.



Nic puts her foot in it! (Picture: Amazon Freevee)



Byron has some explaining to do… (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

By the time she realises that she’s put her foot in it, Leo requests to meet with Byron and he has a feeling he’s about to get his marching orders.

Wendy’s left in a muddle when one of The Waterhole staff calls in sick last minute, but luckily Quinn is on hand to take on a casual shift and help her out. Throughout the day the pair provide echoer with much-needed emotional support.

Quinn confesses that his overseas family are visiting and he feels as though he doesn’t belong in either culture as a first-gen Aussie. Wendy has her own anxieties, with her mentorship programme kicking off this week and she worries if she does badly, she’ll fuel the harmful rumour that she was handed the placement as part of a diversity agenda.



Will Wendy betray Andrew? (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

The two offer one another the support they need, and their day of connecting soon culminates in a powerfully charged moment. Rattled by the intimacy, Wendy breaks the moment and is shaken by the connection she felt with her uni mate.

Thursday, August 15

Wendy is shaken over what happened between her and Quinn, and prepares herself to have the same conversation with Andrew.

Whilst he’s more than happy to listen to what she has to say about race and diversity issues, he can’t fully understand in the same way Quinn can.

Great news arrives in Erinsborough for Nell and JJ when they finally admit that they like each other romantically. She confides in Terese that she’s excited about the development but is reluctant for anything physical to happen.



Can Wendy come clean? (Picture: Amazon Freevee)



Nell is excited for her future (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

She also asks her step-mum not to tell her dad, and given Toadie’s state of mind, she agrees to her request – though later opens up to Remi.

Feeling that she handled the situation well, she’s left conflicted when she walks in on the teens kissing.

Elsewhere, Nic and Kiri do their best to get back on track, professionally and personally, though an off-the-cuff comment from Cara reminds Nic how questionable her past i.

When her lawyer reaches out, she’s confused but also curious as to what they have to say. She told them to drop their work on the custody agreement, but their report was already sent out.



Feeling unable to chat with Toadie, Terese turns to Cara and Remi (Picture: Amazon Freevee)



Toad’s consoling session turns sour (Picture: Amazon Freevee)

Kiri is alarmed when he catches Nic reading the letter and is shocked that she’s already broken her promise to do better, less than 24 hours on.

Toadie meets up with Rhonda the counsellor again, though when Terese suggests a joint session he quickly shuts it down. Toadie’s confronted when Rhonda mentions his infidelity with Melanie, and resolves that he and Terese never properly worked through it.

She also suggests that cheating seems to be a familiar pattern of behaviour in his life!

Following advice from Remi, Terese decides to go and see Rhonda herself, but is shocked to find Toad already there. He quickly jumps to the conclusion that she deliberately went against his wishes and lashes out… like never before.

‘He’s not a healthy man for sure. He’s certainly had a bit of a psychotic snap’ Ryan exclusively told Metro.co.uk.

‘He’s not himself so hopefully I’ve done a good representation of somebody who is not fantastically, mentally well. Hopefully people can relate and I think it’s probably a good place for the character to be given everything he’s gone through over the year.’





He continued: ‘I don’t want to give the end away, but he’s just really struggling with all of the memories that keep resurfacing.

‘He doesn’t know why and he can’t put the puzzle together. That’s causing a lot grief for him – that loss of control. That drives a lot of fear and he’s out of control with what’s happening to himself.’

Neighbours streams from 7am, Monday to Thursday on Amazon Freevee.

