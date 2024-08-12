Prince William, Prince Harry’s cousins hold key to rescue monarchy: experts

Could Prince William and Prince Harry’s royal cousins be the key to rescuing the monarchy amid a fiery feud and ongoing health woes? Some insiders seem to think so.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital that Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice have stepped in to help support William, heir to the British throne, as his father, King Charles III, and wife Kate Middleton battle undisclosed forms of cancer.

“Beatrice and Zara both want the royal family to be seen in the best possible light,” Pelham Turner said. “Both have strong values and common sense. They are out of the maelstrom of William and Harry and are good at building bridges and calming situations. This could be an effective force in bringing the brothers back together and finding a way forward with Meghan [Markle] and the children.”

KING CHARLES REFUSES PRINCE HARRY’S CALLS AFTER HE COMMITTED ‘CARDINAL SIN’ AGAINST HIS FATHER: EXPERT

“Beatrice and Zara both want the royal family to be seen in the best possible light. Both have strong values and common sense.” — Ian Pelham Turner, royal expert

Pelham Turner’s statement came shortly after Grant Harrold, the king’s former butler, claimed that Beatrice and Zara had been lending William a helping hand during tough times.

He also believed that their close bond with the princes could lead to possible peace talks between the battling brothers.

“Beatrice is very close with both William and Harry,” Harrold told the New York Post. “Their relationship is fun and natural. It’s never changed. They always have a lot of jokes together and can have a laugh.”

“They’re friends and that is what’s nice about it,” Harrold explained. “They’re cousins, but they’re close and have each other’s backs. They do spend a lot of time together.”

Harrold told the outlet that he believed Beatrice “could act as a peacemaker for Harry, William and Charles.”

WATCH: PRINCE HARRY, PRINCE WILLIAM NEED AN INTERVENTION TO END FEUD: EXPERT

“She would be someone to initiate peace in the family,” he said. “She’s close to both William and Harry, as well as the king – and they trust her. It would be her out of anyone else – but she wouldn’t want to be too involved.”

Pelham Turner agreed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“Beatrice has caught the eye of William as she tried to fill in for Kate during her convalescence time this year,” he claimed. “She has the exuberance of life, like her mother Sarah Ferguson.”

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that Beatrice, 36, and Zara, 43, will likely be heading to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the king will be welcoming members of the royal family during the late summer and fall. It was once the beloved retreat of Queen Elizabeth II, who died there in 2022 at age 96.

William, 42, is also expected to make an appearance with his wife and their three children.

“[They] will be heading to Balmoral, where each summer the extended royal family gathers in Scotland,” Fordwich explained. “… Balmoral bonds were established years ago… Princess Beatrice and Zara have always been close to Prince William and haven’t had the fallouts with Prince Harry. Given the pressure William is under, they have both stepped up to assume more royal duties. They will be the next generation to stand by the crown when William ascends to the throne.”

“The York sisters, Beatrice and Eugenie, while once closer to Harry, have recently demonstrated their allegiance to the royal family,” Fordwich claimed. “… They haven’t communicated with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for some time. While they are all heading to Balmoral, Harry and Meghan won’t, nor will their children. Their missing out on Balmoral bonding is a metaphor for the state of their relationship with the royals.”

“Since Harry isn’t going to Balmoral, there won’t be any movement in their relationship,” Fordwich continued. “… But getting them back isn’t going to be initiated by Prince William. With his steadfast extended family of cousins standing stalwartly by his side, Harry isn’t exactly needed.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

People magazine recently reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to join the rest of the royal family at Balmoral Castle. Meghan and Harry have not been back to the U.K. with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, since the late queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 amid the ongoing rift, the outlet shared.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the “To Di For Daily” podcast, claimed to Fox News Digital that while Beatrice and Zara are said to be supporting William, the public shouldn’t expect them to take on more royal duties anytime soon.

It’s noted that Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne, does not have a royal title. It’s long been reported that Anne, 73, didn’t want to burden her two children with their royal lineage.

“Princess Beatrice and Zara are supportive but neither cousin is or plans to be an active working member of the royal family,” said Schofield.

“Zara has always been family-focused, so if the family is getting together, you had better believe she is first in line,” she said. “She loves and enjoys being in their company. While it might come off as a favor… she wouldn’t have it any other way… You can count on Zara. She is a wonderfully reliable friend and probably the closest thing Prince William has to a sister next to his sister-in-law, Pippa Matthews.”

“Princess Beatrice is a bit different,” Schofield continued. “There have long been whispers of a desire for the York girls to have official roles. Their father, Prince Andrew, was especially keen to see them stay within the royal fold. Beatrice is happy to show up to support the royal family in a semi-official capacity.

KING CHARLES DESPERATE TO AVOID ‘KNOCKDOWN’ WAR WITH PRINCE ANDREW, WHO REFUSES TO LEAVE LAVISH DIGS: EXPERT

“For instance, we saw her fill in for Prince William at an Earthshot Prize event on June 25 when he was double booked with an official state visit from the Japanese Emperor. I think that was a rare moment, but it was wonderful of the princess to make herself available.”

Harry has had a strained relationship with his family and has seen his father infrequently since he and his wife quit royal duties in 2020. At the time, the couple said the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British press were what had prompted them to step back as senior royals. The father of two has since detailed his rocky relationship with his family in TV interviews, a documentary and his memoir.

In “Spare,” Harry, 39, details his rivalry with William.

In the book, Harry alleged that during an argument in 2019, William called Meghan “difficult” and “rude” and then grabbed him by the collar and knocked him down. Harry suffered cuts and bruises from landing on a dog bowl. Harry claimed Charles implored the brothers to make up. Following the funeral of Charles’ father, Prince Philip, in 2021, the king pleaded, “Please, boys, don’t make my final years a misery.”

According to several royal experts, William and Harry’s relationship has been nonexistent since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their royal exit.

“The brothers are not talking,” Schofield claimed. “There are no peace talks. Besides repeating what I’m being told outside of Windsor… there are several obvious signs of a lack of communication. I can tell you that Harry and Meghan were not invited to Balmoral to holiday with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate… Their presence would not be a peaceful addition.”

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE INTERVIEW: SUICIDE CONCERNS ARE TOP PRIORITY FOR COUPLE IN NEW TV TELL-ALL

“… If King Charles is not speaking to Prince Harry, then I can assure you that Prince William is following suit,” Schofield also claimed. “King Charles has always been the one with the soft spot for Harry, but his illness has left him tired of the constant lamenting… [And] Prince William has nothing to say to his brother.”

“Harry has been a stranger to him for a long time now,” Schofield continued. “[It] sounds sad, but it’s a safer position for him to be in. If Harry doesn’t know what is going on in William’s world, then it can’t be repeated in a tell-all book or interview. And while I know that Prince William loves both of the York girls, their association with Prince Harry did create issues, which is why I believe you don’t see Eugenie spending time in California with the Sussexes anymore.”