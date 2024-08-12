You are Here
Prince William, Prince Harry's cousins hold key to rescue monarchy: experts
Could Prince William and Prince Harry’s royal cousins be the key to rescuing the monarchy amid a fiery feud and ongoing health woes? Some insiders seem to think so.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital that Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice have stepped in to help support William, heir to the British throne, as his father, King Charles III, and wife Kate Middleton battle undisclosed forms of cancer.

“Beatrice and Zara both want the royal family to be seen in the best possible light,” Pelham Turner said. “Both have strong values and common sense. They are out of the maelstrom of William and Harry and are good at building bridges and calming situations. This could be an effective force in bringing the brothers back together and finding a way forward with Meghan [Markle] and the children.”

“Beatrice and Zara both want the royal family to be seen in the best possible light. Both have strong values and common sense.”

— Ian Pelham Turner, royal expert

Zara Tindall wearing sunglasses standing next to Princess Beatrice and Prince William outdoors.

Zara Tindall, left, Princess Beatrice and Prince William attend Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024, in Ascot, England. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Pelham Turner’s statement came shortly after Grant Harrold, the king’s former butler, claimed that Beatrice and Zara had been lending William a helping hand during tough times. 

He also believed that their close bond with the princes could lead to possible peace talks between the battling brothers.

Zara Tindall hugging Prince Willaim

Zara Tindall, who is said to have a close bond with the Windsor brothers, hugs Prince William. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

“Beatrice is very close with both William and Harry,” Harrold told the New York Post. “Their relationship is fun and natural. It’s never changed. They always have a lot of jokes together and can have a laugh.”

“They’re friends and that is what’s nice about it,” Harrold explained. “They’re cousins, but they’re close and have each other’s backs. They do spend a lot of time together.”

Princess Beatrice wearing a fuchsia dress with a gold tiara walking alongside Prince Harry.

Princess Beatrice and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Harrold told the outlet that he believed Beatrice “could act as a peacemaker for Harry, William and Charles.”

“She would be someone to initiate peace in the family,” he said. “She’s close to both William and Harry, as well as the king – and they trust her. It would be her out of anyone else – but she wouldn’t want to be too involved.”

Pelham Turner agreed.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice walking in front of Prince William and Kate Middleton outdoors by a fence.

Princess Eugenie, left, with her sister Princess Beatrice, as they join Prince William and Kate Middleton for a royal engagement. (Peter Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)

“Beatrice has caught the eye of William as she tried to fill in for Kate during her convalescence time this year,” he claimed. “She has the exuberance of life, like her mother Sarah Ferguson.”

Princess Eugenie in a striped dress walking alongside Princess Beatrice in a black sweater and striped skirt and Prince Andrew in a grey suit.

Princess Eugenie, left, and Princess Beatrice are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. (Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that Beatrice, 36, and Zara, 43, will likely be heading to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the king will be welcoming members of the royal family during the late summer and fall. It was once the beloved retreat of Queen Elizabeth II, who died there in 2022 at age 96.

William, 42, is also expected to make an appearance with his wife and their three children.

Queen Camilla holds on to King Charles as they attend Sunday service after announcing he has cancer

King Charles is currently in Scotland with Queen Camilla, where he’s expected to host the rest of the royal family. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

“[They] will be heading to Balmoral, where each summer the extended royal family gathers in Scotland,” Fordwich explained. “… Balmoral bonds were established years ago… Princess Beatrice and Zara have always been close to Prince William and haven’t had the fallouts with Prince Harry. Given the pressure William is under, they have both stepped up to assume more royal duties. They will be the next generation to stand by the crown when William ascends to the throne.”

The royal cousins all wearing black and in a somber mood.

The royal cousins put on a united front when their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, England’s longest-reigning monarch, died in 2022 at age 96. (Ian Vogler/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

“The York sisters, Beatrice and Eugenie, while once closer to Harry, have recently demonstrated their allegiance to the royal family,” Fordwich claimed. “… They haven’t communicated with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for some time. While they are all heading to Balmoral, Harry and Meghan won’t, nor will their children. Their missing out on Balmoral bonding is a metaphor for the state of their relationship with the royals.”

“Since Harry isn’t going to Balmoral, there won’t be any movement in their relationship,” Fordwich continued. “… But getting them back isn’t going to be initiated by Prince William. With his steadfast extended family of cousins standing stalwartly by his side, Harry isn’t exactly needed.”

Prince William wearing a navy suit with a striped tie.

Prince William is expected to join his father at Balmoral Castle with his wife Kate Middleton and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. (Visionhaus/Getty Images)

People magazine recently reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to join the rest of the royal family at Balmoral Castle. Meghan and Harry have not been back to the U.K. with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, since the late queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 amid the ongoing rift, the outlet shared.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the “To Di For Daily” podcast, claimed to Fox News Digital that while Beatrice and Zara are said to be supporting William, the public shouldn’t expect them to take on more royal duties anytime soon.

Zara Tindall wearing beige sitting down in between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Princess Anne declined to give her daughter Zara Tindall, fourth from left, a royal title so that she could have a more normal life. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

It’s noted that Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne, does not have a royal title. It’s long been reported that Anne, 73, didn’t want to burden her two children with their royal lineage.

Zara Tindal in a floral dress with white jacket posing next to her husband Mike Tindall in a grey suit

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall attend the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2024, in London. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

“Princess Beatrice and Zara are supportive but neither cousin is or plans to be an active working member of the royal family,” said Schofield.

“Zara has always been family-focused, so if the family is getting together, you had better believe she is first in line,” she said. “She loves and enjoys being in their company. While it might come off as a favor… she wouldn’t have it any other way… You can count on Zara. She is a wonderfully reliable friend and probably the closest thing Prince William has to a sister next to his sister-in-law, Pippa Matthews.”

Zara Tindall in a floral dress and sunglasses with a fascinator standing next to Prince William in a suit and top hat.

Zara Tindall and Prince William attend Royal Ascot on June 19, 2024, in Ascot, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

“Princess Beatrice is a bit different,” Schofield continued. “There have long been whispers of a desire for the York girls to have official roles. Their father, Prince Andrew, was especially keen to see them stay within the royal fold. Beatrice is happy to show up to support the royal family in a semi-official capacity.

Princess Beatrice wearing a green floral dress and a fascinator

Princess Beatrice attends Royal Ascot on June 21, 2024. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

“For instance, we saw her fill in for Prince William at an Earthshot Prize event on June 25 when he was double booked with an official state visit from the Japanese Emperor. I think that was a rare moment, but it was wonderful of the princess to make herself available.”

Prince William and Prince Harry have their backs turned as they walk away from each other in a garden

Prince Harry and Prince William have had a strained relationship since the Duke of Sussex made his royal exit in 2020. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Harry has had a strained relationship with his family and has seen his father infrequently since he and his wife quit royal duties in 2020. At the time, the couple said the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British press were what had prompted them to step back as senior royals. The father of two has since detailed his rocky relationship with his family in TV interviews, a documentary and his memoir.

In “Spare,” Harry, 39, details his rivalry with William.

Copies of Prince Harrys memoir Spare on a top of a table

Prince Harry’s memoir was published in January 2023. (Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

In the book, Harry alleged that during an argument in 2019, William called Meghan “difficult” and “rude” and then grabbed him by the collar and knocked him down. Harry suffered cuts and bruises from landing on a dog bowl. Harry claimed Charles implored the brothers to make up. Following the funeral of Charles’ father, Prince Philip, in 2021, the king pleaded, “Please, boys, don’t make my final years a misery.”

Prince William in uniform standing next to Prince Harry in a suit and looking down.

According to royal experts, it’s unlikely Prince William and Prince Harry will mend their relationship anytime soon. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

According to several royal experts, William and Harry’s relationship has been nonexistent since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their royal exit.

“The brothers are not talking,” Schofield claimed. “There are no peace talks. Besides repeating what I’m being told outside of Windsor… there are several obvious signs of a lack of communication. I can tell you that Harry and Meghan were not invited to Balmoral to holiday with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate… Their presence would not be a peaceful addition.”

Meghan Markle in a white coat dress with a matching hat standing next to Prince Harry in a suit with medals and Zara Tindall wearing a pink coat dress with a matching fascinator.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Zara Tindall attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Pauls Cathedral on June 3, 2022, in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in California with their two young children. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

“… If King Charles is not speaking to Prince Harry, then I can assure you that Prince William is following suit,” Schofield also claimed. “King Charles has always been the one with the soft spot for Harry, but his illness has left him tired of the constant lamenting… [And] Prince William has nothing to say to his brother.”

Prince Harry talking to his brother Prince William as he looks concerned.

“Harry has been a stranger to him for a long time now,” Kinsey Schofield claimed to Fox News Digital about the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with the Prince of Wales. (Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Harry has been a stranger to him for a long time now,” Schofield continued. “[It] sounds sad, but it’s a safer position for him to be in. If Harry doesn’t know what is going on in William’s world, then it can’t be repeated in a tell-all book or interview. And while I know that Prince William loves both of the York girls, their association with Prince Harry did create issues, which is why I believe you don’t see Eugenie spending time in California with the Sussexes anymore.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



