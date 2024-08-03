Projecting the most explosive NFL offenses in 2024, from first to worst

Denny Medley / USA Today Sports Images
The Chiefs offense suffered hiccups last year seemingly for the first time since arguable GOAT Patrick Mahomes joined the league. They were still able to right the ship down the stretch to win the Super Bowl, and have addressed their primary weaknesses in the offseason with the additions of wideouts Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy. Joining Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, Mahomes could have the most talented receiver group of his career, and bruising back Isiah Pacheco continues to thrash defenses heading into his third year. There’s little doubt KC will improve on last year, but whether they can get back to their No. 1 offensive status from 2022 will be determined by how quickly the new faces gel in Andy Reid’s offense.
The rise of Detroit’s offense over the last two seasons makes them a legitimate Super Bowl contender after years of futility. The offense has ranked fifth in points in each of the last two seasons as Jared Goff has revived his career and coordinator Ben Johnson has become the hottest head coach candidate in the league. The team got a jolt from rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta last season, and are hoping 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams can take a step forward as a complement to star Amon-Ra St. Brown. There might not be a more intriguing unit in the league.
The 49ers offense has been among the elite in back-to-back seasons since Brock Purdy took over under center, so it’s a safe bet they will return. Whether the success is the system under Kyle Shanahan or the elite weapons around him like Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle is up for debate, but there’s no doubt Purdy can efficiently operate the unit. The addition of first-round wideout Ricky Pearsall adds more long-term intrigue.
Head coach Mike McDaniel‘s reputation as an offensive genius was strengthened last season with the Dolphins ranking second in points and first in yards during the regular season. A healthy Tua Tagovailoa was a big reason, but McDaniel’s ability to draw up running plays and find Tyreek Hill open field has proven elite. After adding Odell Beckham Jr. and getting a healthy Jaylen Waddle back, there’s nothing stopping a healthy Miami offense.
Few offenses have been more consistent than Buffalo in recent years, ranking top six in points and yards in each of the last four seasons. Keeping that positioning could be more difficult this year after losing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, but sacrifices needed to be made after paying star quarterback Josh Allen. Allen’s dynamic ability remains intact, and he still has interesting weapons with Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir and newcomers Curtis Samuel and Keon Coleman. The emergence of running back James Cook has helped balance the offense, as he gained over 1,500 yards from scrimmage last season.
The newly aggressive Ravens offense shined with the hiring of coordinator Todd Monken until he forgot about the run in the playoffs. The team is set to revert back to some of its former tendencies after signing Derrick Henry, but the capable receivers remain with Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, and Rashod Bateman. The health of MVP Lamar Jackson can’t be discounted in last year’s improvement after playing only 12 games in each of the previous two seasons, and creates some risk to bet on a repeat of last year’s unit that ranked fourth in points scored.
For all the hoopla and criticism of the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, it’s easy to forget the offense finished tops in points in two of the last three seasons. That standard will be tough to uphold with losses on the offensive line and at running back, but Prescott still has star wideouts CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. Ezekiel Elliott returns to a running back committee despite lacking the elusiveness he had early in his career, a concern that could show in the Red Zone. Still, there aren’t many more productive signal callers than Prescott, who ranked second in MVP voting last season while leading the league with 36 touchdown passes.
A breakout year from Jalen Hurts put the Eagles near the top of the heap in 2022, though they predictably fell last year with some personnel and coaching losses. The notable loss of center Jason Kelce could handicap the offensive line this season, and the front office was aggressive in adding Saquon Barkley and wideout help. The wideout duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith remains arguably the best in football, and the Eagles finished seventh in points last year despite their challenges.
After finishing seventh in points scored in back-to-back seasons in 2021-2022, Cincinnati nose-dived due to Joe Burrow‘s wrist injury. Burrow returns healthy with top receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, along with new tight end Mike Gesicki. The running back situation is murky after losing Joe Mixon, though there’s no reason to believe a healthy Burrow won’t bring back the offensive explosion.
What a difference a quarterback can make, as the Texans found out last season after drafting C.J. Stroud second overall. He looked like a star immediately, leading the squad back to the playoffs. Houston took full advantage of his rookie contract in the offseason by adding Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon to an already capable group of weapons that includes Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz. It’s easy to see why the offense is expected to improve from 13th in points.
The anxiety of losing Aaron Rodgers ended quickly, with Jordan Love showing in his first year as a starter that he’s the real deal. The vision that the front office and head coach Matt LaFleur had is already coming to fruition with a very young group of talented receivers that includes Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Luke Musgrave, plus veteran running back Josh Jacobs. Green Bay set the bar in 2020 when they finished first in points and have the upside to get back to that level.
Rebounding from a season of injuries and struggles, the Rams and head coach Sean McVay proved the doubters wrong last season. The offense returned to the top 10 with veteran Matthew Stafford guiding a group of youngsters that included breakouts Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams. The team hopes for better health from Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee, and there also remains some risk with 36-year-old Stafford’s injury history. Still, there aren’t any better pure passers when Stafford is on his game.
The mess that was the Arthur Smith offense is out, bringing new optimism with coordinator Zac Robinson and quarterback Kirk Cousins under center. Cousins’ age and recovery from a torn Achilles could limit him, but the weapons are potentially elite with a bevy of early-round draft picks that includes Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson. Speedy Rondale Moore and Darnell Mooney complete a capable set of weapons and an offense that should easily improve from 26th in points scored.
After a big step forward in Doug Pederson‘s first season in Jacksonville, the Jags offense took a slight step back last season. Cap issues required some changes, with Gabe Davis and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. replacing Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones. Trevor Lawrence’s continued development will be key after he threw 14 picks in 16 games last year. He has excellent outlets in Travis Etienne and Evan Engram even if the receiver room doesn’t develop as hoped.
Seattle probably didn’t expect Geno Smith to be their long-term answer at quarterback when they moved on from Russell Wilson two years ago, but he’s been a godsend. The Seahawks offense has stabilized in the middle of the pack with Smith delivering the ball efficiently to DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and running back Kenneth Walker. There’s hope the offense can take another step forward with a new coaching staff.
The Colts drafting of quarterback Anthony Richardson last year was a true wild card, and the team still doesn’t quite know what they have after he missed most of his rookie season to injury. Still, the unit finished 10th in points last year despite his absence as young stars like Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. filled the void. Indy’s foundation remains with a strong offensive line and offensive mastermind in head coach Shane Steichen, but they will only go as far as Richardson takes them.
Justin Fields never got settled in Chicago despite garnering some fans, so the Bears saw big changes in the offseason. Former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams has big expectations and the weapons to make good on them with a star-studded group of weapons, including DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, D’Andre Swift, and fellow rookie Rome Odunze. There will likely still be a learning curve for Williams and the rest of the offense with new coordinator Shane Waldron, but enough reason to believe the Bears can improve upon 18th in points scored.
The Browns should have buyer’s remorse after Deshaun Watson‘s mediocre play over the last two seasons, yet the group around him is as talented as ever. Cleveland added Jerry Jeudy to Amari Cooper, David Njoku, and Elijah Moore, and they also have star running back Nick Chubb returning from injury. Of course, they can only go as far as the quarterback takes them, and Watson’s 81.7 QB Rating since joining the team is worrisome. After Joe Flacco saved the offense last season, Cleveland turned to Jameis Winston for insurance this offseason.
It was another disappointing year for the Jets offense in 2023 after Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. Incredibly, New York hasn’t ranked better than 28th in points over the last five seasons, so the bar is low for Rodgers. Still, there are questions about his ability at age 40 after he already showed signs of decline in 2022 with Green Bay. He certainly has the supporting cast with a revamped offensive line and wideout Mike Williams added to stars Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.
The Saints offense has struggled to get on track over the last three seasons without Drew Brees, though they did show some improvement last year ranking ninth in points with Derek Carr and an easy schedule. The unit is status quo this year with the notable change at offensive coordinator, as Klint Kubiak takes over. Wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are developing nicely entering their third seasons, though running back Alvin Kamara’s juice has been missing in conjunction with Brees’ absence.
After years of underachievement, the Chargers turn to proven head coach Jim Harbaugh. Entering an offseason of cap hell, Harbaugh opted to build an offense more suited for the run. That’s at odds with current analytical thinking and Justin Herbert’s immense talent, but Harbaugh has done enough as a coach at multiple levels to receive the benefit of the doubt. Herbert will have to pick his spots with a young receiver group that includes Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston, and Ladd McConkey, but the former Ravens pairing of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins has proven capable in the backfield.
Kevin O’Connell’s offense has made waves over the last two years, but the Vikings are set for a revamp after replacing Kirk Cousins with rookie J.J. McCarthy. The rookie gets assistance from Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, newcomer Aaron Jones, and tight end T.J. Hockenson eventually coming back from injury. It’s a good situation for McCarthy to find his footing, and the team also added Sam Darnold as a fallback. Fans will still need to exercise some patience, as equaling Cousins’ output won’t come overnight.
Arizona’s offense has been in transition during the entire Kyler Murray era, with coaching changes, departures (Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins), and injury. It appears finally settled with Murray now a year removed from his ACL surgery, along with the additions of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Zay Jones. Tight end Trey McBride is a rising star, and the running back duo of James Conner and rookie Trey Benson could be a plus. There’s some nervousness about the offensive line, but it won’t take much for the Cards to improve upon last year’s 24th ranking in points scored.
Tennessee is copying the recipe other successful teams have used surrounding quarterbacks on rookie deals with top-tier talent. They had a busy offseason in support of Will Levis by adding Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Tony Pollard and multiple offensive linemen to DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks. New head coach Brian Callahan has a lot to work with, though the jury is still out on Levis.
Baker Mayfield wasn’t seen as more than a placeholder when the Bucs signed him to replace Tom Brady last season, but the results were a pleasant surprise. Tampa Bay’s offense did just enough, ranking 20th in points scored with Mayfield distributing the ball to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and company. The team has also found it’s long-term running back in Rachaad White and navigating changes on the offensive line. Mayfield’s history of inconsistency and the loss of coordinator Dave Canales do threaten the Buccaneers continuing their ascent.
Steelers fans are used to some very polarizing offensive coordinators, and Arthur Smith is their newest combatant. He was acclaimed for his work in Tennessee but had trouble getting his playmakers the ball as head coach of the Falcons most recently. If nothing else, the Steelers will be less vanilla than recent seasons under Matt Canada and should be set for improved quarterback play after Kenny Pickett’s struggles even if Russell Wilson and Justin Fields aren’t the long-term answers. The running game is in good hands with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, though the team is hopeful another receiver will step up behind George Pickens.
Washington’s struggles last season earned them the opportunity to select Jayden Daniels second overall in the draft, and the team followed up their pick with a tight end, wideout, and tackle to help. Those additions are promising with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Brian Robinson already in the fray, but we won’t really know what the Commanders have in Daniels until he takes the field. Quarterback-friendly running back Austin Ekeler will at least contribute on third downs as further support.
The hiring of Sean Payton didn’t exactly revitalize the Broncos offense like the team hoped, but he’s just starting to bring his guys into the fold. He added a rookie quarterback to mold in Bo Nix, and has revamped the wideouts behind Courtland Sutton with Josh Reynolds and Troy Franklin. There are likely to be more issues with a rookie quarterback taking snaps, though Broncos fans hope it pays off a few years down the road.
The Raiders hired Antonio Pierce permanently after showing improvement late last season, but the offense still seems limited. Gardner Minshew is likely an improvement over what the Raiders featured last season, but it remains to be seen if he’s a long-term answer. Vegas also lost long-time running back Josh Jacobs, without a proven replacement option. The receiver group is loaded with Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and rookie tight end Brock Bowers, but keeping the pocket clean is a concern for the raw offensive line.
The proclamations that head coach Brian Daboll fixed Daniel Jones in 2022 were put on pause after the quarterback struggled out of the gate last year and then got injured. It was back to the cellar for the Giants offense, which also struggled on the offensive line. Losing Saquon Barkley is another setback, but the team brought in Devin Singletary and has some interesting young wideout talent with Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and rookie Malik Nabers. The fear of another disaster remains, however, with Jones needing to prove himself once again.
There’s always some hiccups for rookie quarterbacks, but Bryce Young‘s lack of development in his rookie campaign was disturbing. The Panthers have dedicated resources to getting him on track, including new head coach Dave Canales, veteran wideout Diontae Johnson, and first-round pick Xavier Legette. We should know early whether Young is the future of the team, or if Carolina needs to cut bait after finishing near the bottom in most offensive categories last season.
An exodus of talent in free agency and poor drafting turned the Patriots offense into the mess we saw last year, ranking second worst in points. The offense has been reset with rookies Drake Maye, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Javon Baker under the tutelage of new coordinator Alex Van Pelt. New England has seen upside from the likes of Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry, and DeMario Douglas, but this could be an uphill battle for now.
