Projecting the most explosive NFL offenses in 2024, from first to worst

Denny Medley / USA Today Sports Images

The Chiefs offense suffered hiccups last year seemingly for the first time since arguable GOAT Patrick Mahomes joined the league. They were still able to right the ship down the stretch to win the Super Bowl, and have addressed their primary weaknesses in the offseason with the additions of wideouts Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy. Joining Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, Mahomes could have the most talented receiver group of his career, and bruising back Isiah Pacheco continues to thrash defenses heading into his third year. There’s little doubt KC will improve on last year, but whether they can get back to their No. 1 offensive status from 2022 will be determined by how quickly the new faces gel in Andy Reid’s offense.