Ranking the most formidable NFL defenses for the 2024 season

The improvement Minnesota’s defense showed under Brian Flores last season was certainly worthy of getting the former Dolphins head coach another look as the head honcho. The defense improved from 28th in points to 13th while also getting younger. The secondary still has strides to make, and I hope that veteran corner Shaq Griffin can be the same game-changer as Byron Murphy was last season. The team opted to move on from veteran Danielle Hunter, adding Jonathan Greenard instead. The linebackers saw the most drastic changes, with the additions of first-round pick Dallas Turner and veterans Blake Cashman and Andrew Van Ginkel.