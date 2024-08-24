Ranking the most formidable NFL defenses for the 2024 season

It’s still said that defense wins championships. If that’s true, the teams at the top of the defense rankings put their team in a great position. Here’s a preview of the stingiest defenses heading into the 2024 season, from 1-32.
Jessica Rapfogel / USA Today Sports Images
Former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald did an incredible job getting Baltimore’s defense back to its elite status over the last two years and was rewarded with a head coaching job in Seattle. New coordinator Zach Orr has huge shoes to fill but the personnel to keep pace. Linebacker Patrick Queen left for the rival Steelers, but key players like Justin Madubuike, Odafe Oweh, Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, and Kyle Hamilton are still going strong. The Ravens defense allowed an incredible 5.2 yards per pass attempt through the playoffs, a high bar to reach this season.
Darren Yamashita / USA Today Sports Images
The 49ers defense performed at an elite level last season, but some slip ups in key situations likely sparked the team to replace coordinator Steve Wilks with Nick Sorensen after only one season. Key players Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Fred Warner, and Talanoa Hufanga return, but the 49ers didn’t stand pat, replacing Chase Young with Leonard Floyd and Arik Armstead with Maliek Collins, while also adding former Packers All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and more secondary depth.
Jay Biggerstaff / USA Today Sports Images
The 2023 Chiefs squad will be remembered as one driven by the defense, which finished the regular second-ranked second in points and yards allowed and stood tall during the team’s playoff run. The team faces some challenges in defending their position after losing corner L’Jarius Sneed and being without Charles Omenihu early in the year due to injury. Still, the squad looks strong with stars Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, Nick Bolton, Trent McDuffie, and Justin Reid, and the astute coaching of legendary defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
Chris Pedota / USA Today Sports Images
New York’s thought process in adding Aaron Rodgers last season was that they’d be an immediate Super Bowl contender adding him to their elite defense. Of course, Rodgers missed most of the year, but the top defense remained intact, finishing 12th in points and third in yards allowed. They have star power up and down the roster with Quinnen Williams, C.J. Mosley, Sauce Gardner and more. Leading sacker Bryce Huff has departed, but there’s reason to believe the team’s pass defense will remain elite with Haason Reddick replacing him.
Philip G. Pavely / USA Today Sports Images
Pittsburgh’s defensive reputation progressed last year with a unit that finished sixth in points allowed. They did so despite struggles from veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and shaky linebacker player. All-world pass rusher T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are also able to smooth out any defense’s bumps, and the team stole proven linebacker Patrick Queen from the rival Ravens to fix their issues stopping the run. The secondary also looks improved, adding new starters DeShon Elliott and Donte Jackson to Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joey Porter Jr.
Troy Taormina / USA Today Sports Images
What a difference an elite defensive coordinator can make, as the Browns found out last season after hiring Jim Schwartz. The unit allowed the fewest yards in the league, as Myles Garrett was seemingly unstoppable. The offense’s inability to protect the ball put Cleveland in some tough spots, but they show cohesion in 2024 with the notable exception of new middle linebacker Jordan Hicks.
Jamie Germano / USA Today Sports Images
No Leslie Frazier, no problem for the Bills defense last season, as they continued to be one of the top units in the league (fourth in points allowed) despite losing their defensive coordinator. The feat was even more impressive with the bevy of major injuries they faced. The team has a healthy Von Miller and Matt Milano, though they’ve made major changes in the secondary and lost leading sacker Leonard Floyd. The ability of the new secondary to come together could determine Buffalo’s defensive fate.
Eric Canha / USA Today Sports Images
New England’s identity during the Bill Belichick era was consistently great defense, and they managed to remain in the top half of the league last season despite a terrible offense and major injuries. It will be a relief to get star pass rusher Matthew Judon back from injury this season, along with flashy young corner Christian Gonzalez. Despite Belichick’s departure, the Pats are returning most of their defensive contributors in one of the more veteran groups in the league.
Brian Fluharty / USA Today Sports Images
The strength of the Saints has been their defense lately, going back to Sean Payton‘s last years with the team. They’ve been top 10 in point prevention in four consecutive seasons, featuring an excellent combo of up-and-coming young players and core veterans. The consistency we’ve seen from star corner Cameron Jordan finally started to dwindle last year, though Demario Davis, Marshon Lattimore, and Tyrann Mathieu are still going strong. New Orleans’ pass rush was lacking last year, so it will be important for Payton Turner to rebound from an injury-shortened season and help Jordan and Carl Granderson.
Nathan Ray Seebeck / USA Today Sports Images
Tampa’s defense is on a strong four-year run, ranking in the top 10 in points allowed for the third time in four years in 2023. They’ve successfully navigated major turnover in the front seven, with young players like Calijah Kancey, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and Yaya Diaby coming into their own to help elite nose tackle Vita Vea. The secondary does have questions at corner after losing Carlton Davis, but Jamel Dean and Antoine Winfield Jr. remain top performers.
Jon Rondone / USA Today Sports Images
Coordinator Dan Quinn was credited with the Dallas defensive turnaround of the last few seasons, ranking in the top seven in points allowed in three straight years, so the pressure will be on Mike Zimmer to keep it going. The star power is evident with names like Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland, and Trevon Diggs, though some of the supporting cast was lost with the team pressed against the salary cap.
Dan Powers / USA Today Sports Images
There was a feeling Green Bay’s defense has underachieved in recent seasons under Joe Barry, so they made a change by hiring Jeff Hafley away from Boston College. The Packers glaring weaknesses last season were stopping the run and creating turnovers, but they still ranked 10th in points allowed. The team is still set up front, led by Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark, Preston Smith, and Lukas Van Ness, but the secondary will be different with two new starting safeties and hopefully better health from star corner Jaire Alexander.
Kareem Elgazzar / USA Today Sports Images
Cincinnati was one of the game’s most improved defenses in 2022, but offensive woes and personnel losses in the secondary pushed the team to 21st in points allowed last season. Coordinator Lou Anarumo has more to work with in the secondary after the team added Geno Stone and Vonn Bell at safety, and the interior of the defensive line was shored up with Sheldon Rankings and second-round pick Kris Jenkins Jr. Continued production from Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard on the edges will be key if the team hopes to have a complete rebound.
Troy Taormina / USA Today Sports Images
The improvement of Houston’s offense last season got most of the headlines, but the defense also made huge strides, going from 27th to 11th in points allowed. Head coach DeMeco Ryans‘ impact was felt immediately, as was that of rookie first rounder Will Anderson. The team has seen big personnel changes, most notably the addition of Danielle Hunter in place of Jonathan Greenard. The team has also added to the secondary in the draft, and are hopeful for better injury lucky from former first-round pick Derek Stingley Jr.
Denny Simmons / USA Today Sports Images
The Titans defense has had a rough go over the last two years after showing some semblance of elite performance early in Mike Vrabel‘s tenure. The brutal issues in the secondary were addressed by adding L’Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, and Jamal Adams. Losing leading tackler Azeez Al-Shaair could hurt, but the team returns most of their key pass rushers while adding Sebastian Joseph-Day and rookie T’Vondre Sweat.
Nathan Ray Seebeck / USA Today Sports Images
A regressing defense creating an opportunity for the Jaguars to make changes, hiring coordinator Ryan Neilsen from Atlanta to right the ship. The team’s lack of pass rush was inexcusable with a roster that features former first-round picks Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. The line has been further strengthened with the additions of Arik Armstead and three draft picks, while the secondary also saw wholesale changes this offseason with Ronald Darby and Darnell Savage. The changes could take time to mold, but the talent is present.
Jamie Sabau / USA Today Sports Images
The improvement Minnesota’s defense showed under Brian Flores last season was certainly worthy of getting the former Dolphins head coach another look as the head honcho. The defense improved from 28th in points to 13th while also getting younger. The secondary still has strides to make, and I hope that veteran corner Shaq Griffin can be the same game-changer as Byron Murphy was last season. The team opted to move on from veteran Danielle Hunter, adding Jonathan Greenard instead. The linebackers saw the most drastic changes, with the additions of first-round pick Dallas Turner and veterans Blake Cashman and Andrew Van Ginkel.
Steven Bisig / USA Today Sports Images
The Seahawks were a defensive back factory under Pete Carroll, but the unit fell on hard times overall during the last two seasons. Mike Macdonald can correct the issues, with the team focusing on that side of the ball with the additions of first-rounder Byron Murphy II and vets Jerome Baker and Rayshawn Jenkins. Seattle still has an elite cornerback room with young players Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen and several very talented and highly-paid pass rushers.
Jay Biggerstaff / USA Today Sports Images
The Raiders defense took a giant step forward last season, particularly late in the year after Antonio Pierce took over as head coach. Incredibly, the Raiders defense ranked top 10 in scoring for the first time since 2002 led by the formidable pass rush of Maxx Crosby. The defensive line now appears elite after signing Christian Wilkins and first-round pick Tyree Wilson getting a year under his belt. The bigger concern is the raw secondary, with the team set to rely more on Jack Jones and Jakorian Bennett at corner.
Ken Blaze / USA Today Sports Images
Chicago’s big spending on defense paid off last season, as the unit improved from dead last in points allowed to 20th. The unit showed more energy down the stretch after acquiring pass rusher Montez Sweat, helping fix a dire pass rush need. Most of Chicago’s offseason was focused on the offense, but the addition of veteran safety Kevin Byard is impactful.
Junfu Han / USA Today Sports Images
Detroit’s defense has been lagging well behind its offense over the last two years, but we did see some progress in 2023. The team worked to help star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the additions of DJ Reader and Marcus Davenport up front, and the backend also saw big changes with new corners Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold. Even getting to the middle of the pack should allow the Lions to become a legitimate Super Bowl contender as the defense tries to support an elite offense.
Bob Donnan / USA Today Sports Images
Head coach Shane Steichen didn’t want to mess with a good thing when he inherited respected coordinator Gus Bradley, but the Colts defense still struggled to keep points off the board. The defensive line gets plenty of pressure with Samson Ebukam, DeForest Buckner, and Kwity Paye, and should be even more formidable after adding Laiatu Latu in the first round. However, the young secondary let the team down at times last year, and the pass rush didn’t play with enough big leads to show off its muscle.
Eric Hartline / USA Today Sports Images
The Eagles defense collapsed last year after helping lead the team to the playoffs in 2022, falling from eighth to 30th in points allowed. The one-year stay from coordinator Sean Desai ended, as the team opted to hire veteran Vic Fangio after he left Miami. They also made some big personnel changes, losing Fletcher Cox, Haason Reddick, Zach Cunningham, Kevin Byard, James Bradberry, and others. The team appears much younger, installing several former high draft picks as starters mixed with the additions of Bryce Huff, Devin White, Zack Baun, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and others. The changes lead to optimism but also high variance in a pivotal year for head coach Nick Sirianni.
Jim Dedmon / USA Today Sports Images
Carolina’s defense was routinely put in a pickle by the terrible offense last season, allowing the fourth most points in spite of ranking fourth in yards allowed. Coordinator Ejiro Evero was retained by new head coach Dave Canales, but the loss of star pass rusher Brian Burns will hurt. The team did spread the wealth with free agent additions Jadeveon Clowney, A’Shawn Robinson, Josey Jewell, Jordan Fuller, and Dane Jackson, among others. The unit also hopes for better takeaway luck after finishing last in 2023.
Jasen Vinlove / USA Today Sports Images
The switch to acclaimed coordinator Vic Fangio didn’t work as Miami hoped (22nd in points allowed), and they will turn to former Ravens assistant Anthony Weaver this year. Interior pass rusher Christian Wilkins won’t be easy to replace, but the Dolphins will try with veteran Calais Campbell, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, and a host of veteran defensive backs. It’s also notable that Pro Bowl that secondary contributors Jalen Ramsey and Jevon Holland missed time to injury last season.
Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports Images
The Chargers defense has consistently underachieved over the last five seasons, with major injuries and blow ups at inopportune times becoming a regularity. The inability for highly paid stars Joey Bosa and Derwin James to stay on the field over time has doomed the team, but there’s more than enough ability here if the team can align their stars. Khalil Mack showed his old form with 17 sacks last season, and the secondary has more depth with Kristian Fulton added to Asante Samuel Jr. There could be growing pains under new coordinator Jesse Minter, but a healthy unit has the tools to improve.
Lucas Boland / USA Today Sports Images
The Giants seemingly had a falling out with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, falling to 26th in points and 27th in yards allowed last season. Shane Bowen has a proven track record after leading the Titans and an embarrassment of pass rushing riches to work with after the team added Brian Burns and Jordan Phillips to Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux. The unit’s inability to stop the run remains a concern, and the team will now be relying on a very young an unproven secondary.
Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports Images
The Rams defense has managed to hold on as a mid-level unit over the last three seasons despite some major personnel losses, but it’s hard to see them overcoming the losses of coordinator Raheem Morris and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald as easily. The team did hit on their draft picks last year with great seasons from Kobie Turner and Byron Young, and they hope to say the same this season with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. New coordinator Chris Shula will also be tasked with developing a new secondary with veterans Tre’Davious White, Darious Williams, and Kamren Curl. It’s the type of situation that could garner Shula head coaching consideration if he gets it right.
Brett Davis / USA Today Sports Images
The Falcons defense showed some improvement last season, but coordinator Ryan Nielsen still lost his job with the regime change. Long-time college coach Jimmy Lake is taking over, inheriting a unit with old standbys like Grady Jarrett, Jessie Bates, and A.J. Terrell. Much of the team’s financial resources in the offseason went toward the offense, which is worrisome after the defense lost leading sackers Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree.
Isaiah J. Downing / USA Today Sports Images
Sean Payton faced criticism for moving on from Denver’s defensive coaching staff when he took the job last year, and the unit was blasted early last season. The final numbers weren’t pretty, as the Broncos finished 27th in points allowed and 29th in yards, but they clearly made progress down the stretch under Vance Joseph. It’s unlikely the offense will do much more to support the unit this season with rookie Bo Nix under center, but the team made a concerted effort to fix their issues by adding John Franklin-Myers, Cody Barton, Brandon Jones, and Levi Wallace.
Joe Rondone / USA Today Sports Images
Arizona’s rebuild has been painful, particularly on defense. The team has allowed the second most points in the league in consecutive years as former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon tries to get the unit on the right track. Arizona was especially poor against the run last season, allowing a league-worst 143 yards per game, and have completely revamped their defensive line with first-round pick Darius Robinson and veterans Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones. The team also has a new pair of starting corners with Sean Murphy-Bunting and rookie Max Melton, so at least they’re putting in the effort.
Brad Mills / USA Today Sports Images
Washington shed talent throughout last season, but the complete cratering of the defense was still a surprise. The Commanders ranked last in both points and yards, so it’s not a surprise to see major turnover in the offseason in addition to new coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. Fans will see many new veteran names like Clelin Ferrell, Dorance Armstrong, Frankie Luvu, Bobby Wagner, Jeremy Chinn, and Michael Davis, with former first-round pass rushers Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen seemingly the only long-term identifiable faces remaining.
