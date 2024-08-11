The 10 Best Brigette Lundy-Paine Movies & TV Shows Ranked

Summary Brigette Lundy-Paine’s career has steadily grown since their 2015 debut, with standout performances in both film and television.

Lundy-Paine shines in roles across different genres, showcasing their versatility and willingness to take on diverse characters.

From indie horrors to comedy-dramas, Lundy-Paine’s acting chops and on-screen charisma promise a fascinating career ahead.

Brigette Lundy-Paine appeared in the 2024 psychological horror I Saw the TV Glow, showcasing a level of acting talent they’ve been steadily building since 2015. Born on August 10, 1994, Lundy-Paine, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was 21 when they first appeared in a professional production, Irrational Man, playing a student who didn’t know what Russian Roulette was. It was in 2017 that Lundy-Paine made their Hollywood presence felt in a big way with three major films and a starring role in Atypical, a Netflix comedy-drama series.

Since then, the young actor has slowly been building up their resume, with each year bringing a more significant role in bigger and more notable productions in both television and film. Lundy-Paine has even thrown their hat into the ring of the top modern “scream queens”, considering she’s played leading women in some indie horrors as well as one surreal, surprise hit. Their career is only just beginning, but their choices so far and their willingness to perform in a variety of genres suggest a fascinating and celebrated career ahead.

10 Bombshell (2019)

Julia Clarke

Bombshell Based on the true story, Bombshell is a drama film that retells the story of three women who attempt to take Fox News CEO Roger Ailes to task for sexual harassment and to dismantle the boys club that rules over the network. The film takes liberties with the story for dramatization purposes but captures the uphill battle the women face as they try to force accountability on the colossal news broadcast group. Director Jay Roach Release Date December 20, 2019 Cast Allison Janney , Ashley Greene , Charlize Theron , Nicole Kidman , Nazanin Boniadi , John Lithgow , Elisabeth Rohm , Alanna Ubach , Madeline Zima , Margot Robbie , Alice Eve , Connie Britton , Kate McKinnon , Brigette Lundy-Paine , Stephen Root Runtime 108 minutes Budget $32 million Expand

The 2019 biopic Bombshell depicts the accounts of three women at Fox News who set out to expose Roger Ailes (John Lithgow), the CEO of Fox News at the time, of sexual harassment. Charlize Theron plays Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman plays Gretchen Carlson, while Margot Robbie is a fictional character, Kayla Pospisil, a composite of the various women who came forth with allegations against Ailes. Brigette Lundy-Paine has a small role as an assistant, Julia Clarke.

Julia is one of the many young female faces who populate the Fox newsroom and, though their role is small, it’s a critical one. Lundy-Paine’s character is an authentic-looking, young professional woman, the exact kind who would be working in those news offices, and perhaps the wide-eyed employee Ailes would have targeted. When Kelly talks to her team about Ailes, Julia is there as if Kelly is speaking to a younger version of herself.

9 The Wilde Wedding (2017)

Lara

The Wilde Wedding is a romantic comedy film from Damian Harris that stars Glenn Close, John Malkovich, and Patrick Stewart. Eve Wilde (Close) is a famed actress who is preparing for her fourth wedding, this time to Harold (Stewart). Laurence (Malkovich), Eve’s first husband, is also in attendance with his children and grandchildren, as is Harold’s extended family, leading to romance, tension, and drama between the two families, including Lara (Brigette Lundy-Paine).

It’s an ensemble film with a lot of talented actors involved, including Minnie Driver, Jack Davenport, and Noah Emmerich, and Lundy-Paine manages to stand out among themas an intelligent and somewhat trouble-making granddaughter. While the film has some glaring problems with its structure, that isn’t the cast’s fault, and they make The Wilde Wedding a fun, if light, destination wedding movie that is worth the time.

8 Margot Vs. Lily (2016)

Margot (8 Episodes, 2016)

In either a brilliant act of native marketing or an incredibly cynical corporate incursion into art, Nike produced the eight-episode miniseries Margot vs. Lily in 2016, with all episodes available on YouTube. The show was an attempt by Nike to increase sales to women and to do so, the series pits Margot (Brigette Lundy-Paine) against her step-sister Lily (Samantha Marie Ware). Party girl Margot bets she can get 1000 followers on a fitness web show faster than the introverted and health-oriented Lily can make three friends in real life.

Nike went all out with production and

Margot vs. Lily

looks as good as any Netflix or network TV show of the 2010s.

Nike went all out with production and Margot vs. Lily looks as good as any Netflix or network TV show of the 2010s. Ware and Lundy-Paine are also excellent together, with a camaraderie that makes them feel like real sisters. Lundy-Paine shows off her millennial blog poster chops during her fitness routines, which are as fun to watch as they are legitimately informative.

7 Bite Size Halloween (2020-Present)

Jenny (1 Episode, 2022)

Bite Size Halloween is a Hulu horror anthology that first premiered in 2020 and is still going strong as an annual program released around Halloween. Brigette Lundy-Paine stars in season 3, episode 2, “Ticks”. In the episode, Jenny (Lundy-Paine) is camping with their abusive partner, Hal, (Erin Markey) when a demonic presence turns Hal into a bloodthirsty monster. Jenny escapes only to find themself face-to-face with the creature, who turns Jenny into a blood-sucking monster as well.

The episode was written by non-binary writer Sam Max, who used an all-non-binary cast to play all non-binary characters in the episode.

It’s a violent and sexual episode with some deep themes about relationships and the blood-sucking nature of toxic partnerships underneath the gore and hookups. Lundy-Paine proves themself a capable horror protagonist in the episode, playing shocked, angry, and betrayed all at once. They also have two romantic scenes and Lundy-Paine’s on-screen charisma is on display in both of those sequences.

6 Action Point (2018)

Four Finger Annie

Johnny Knoxville movies tend to be variations of the slapstick, painful stunt style of filmmaking that he made famous with Jackass. Action Point is of that same flavor, a fictional film that follows D.C.’s (Knoxville) attempts to make his dangerously low-rent and out-of-control amusement park, “Action Point”, legitimate before it’s foreclosed. Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Four Finger Annie, a tough-talking, whip-smart employee at the park who’s not afraid of anything — hence the four fingers.

Action Point is based on the real-life Action Park, a real-life theme park in New Jersey that was famous for its dangerous rides and employing underaged kids.

Like Bad Grandpa before it, Action Point is filled with Jackass-style stunts connected by a narrative. While Lundy-Paine doesn’t participate in any of the dangerous stunts, which Knoxville said caused him more injury than any film (via Vanity Fair), she still fits in very well with the tone and aesthetic of the movie. She has the look of a young adult faking it through a summer job, and she nails the sarcasm and bubbling anger of young carnival employees.

5 The Glass Castle (2017)

Maureen Walls

The Glass Castle The Glass Castle is a dramatic film adaptation of Jeannette Walls’ memoir, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Released in 2017, it chronicles the unconventional upbringing of Jeannette Walls, played by Brie Larson, in a dysfunctional but vibrant family led by her charismatic yet flawed father, portrayed by Woody Harrelson. The film explores themes of poverty, family bonds, and the pursuit of stability amidst chaos. Director Destin Daniel Cretton Release Date August 11, 2017 Cast Brigette Lundy-Paine , Max Greenfield , Naomi Watts , Sarah Snook , Brie Larson , Woody Harrelson , Josh Caras

Based on a memoir, The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls, the same-titled film traces Jeannette’s (Brie Larson) life from childhood to adulthood. Jeannette’s parents, Rex (Woody Harrelson) and Rose (Naomi Watts) are loving but wayward guardians who take their family of four children across America, living in poverty and putting them in danger as they refuse to settle down. Brigette Lundy-Paine plays the youngest child, Maureen, in her teenage years.

While all the siblings manage to escape the squalor of their childhood, Maureen stays with their parents, even when they are living as squatters and jumping into dumpsters for food. It’s not a large part of the film, but it’s an emotional and powerful performance by Lundy-Paine. All the siblings tried to look out for one another but, as the youngest, Maureen was left behind. She is bitter and haunted, showing the lasting damage the Walls parents caused her.

4 Amelia’s Children (2023)

Riley

Amelia’s Children Amelia’s Children is a horror-thriller film directed by Gabriel Abrantes and released in 2024. Edward finally locates his biological mother and twin brother in the mountains of Portugal, prompting a trip there with his girlfriend, Ryley. However, the truth behind his family and why they were separated in the first place is far more sinister than either of them could have imagined. Director Gabriel Abrantes Release Date January 18, 2024 Cast Brigette Lundy-Paine , Carloto Cotta , Anabela Moreira , Alba Baptista , Rita Blanco , Beatriz Maia , Nuno Nolasco , Sónia Balacó Runtime 91 Minutes

In Amelia’s Children, a 2023 Portuguese horror comedy, Ed (Carloto Cotta) takes his wife Riley (Brigette Lundy-Paine) on an ill-advised visit to meet his biological mother, Amelia (Anabela Moreira), and Ed’s twin, Manuel (also Cotta). A pulpy and cheeky film that doesn’t always expertly balance the comedy and horror, it’s weird and unusual enough that it works. Lundy-Paine proved that they can be a fantastic horror lead whom audiences want to root for.

With Ed enamored by his newfound family, it’s only Riley who can see just how weird of a situation she and her husband have found themselves in, in the decrepit and unnerving home of Ed’s mother. Lundy-Paine balances the frights and the jokes in equal measure, better than the film itself does. Their performance isn’t groundbreaking, but it holds up an odd and twisted haunted house story mixed with a creepy family drama.

3 Bill And Ted Face The Music (2020)

Wilhelmina “Billie” Logan

Bill and Ted Face the Music Two would-be rockers from San Dimas, California, were once told they’d save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, but find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny. This is the third installment of the Bill & Ted series, which began with Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure in 1989. The film lingered in development for a number of years, with the script initially being worked on in 2010. The project didn’t really start to gain steam until 2018 when stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter were confirmed to reprise their iconic characters. Director Dean Parisot Release Date August 28, 2020 Cast Alex Winter , Keanu Reeves , Samara Weaving , Brigette Lundy-Paine , Anthony Carrigan , Kristen Schaal , Holland Taylor , Jayma Mays , Amy Stoch , Jillian Bell , Kid Cudi , William Sadler , Hal Landon Jr. , Beck Bennett , Erinn Hayes Runtime 78 Minutes Budget $25 Million Expand

The third film in the cult favorite Bill and Ted trilogy, Bill and Ted Face the Music finds the eponymous pair, played by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves respectively, once again tasked with saving the world. They are this time joined by Bill’s daughter, Thea (Samara Weaving), and Ted’s daughter, Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine). Together, the quartet must make the most amazing song ever to stop reality from collapsing in on itself.

Lundy-Paine is the perfect casting choice for Ted’s daughter, not least of which is because they happen to look a lot like a younger Reeves.

Lundy-Paine is the perfect casting choice for Ted’s daughter, not least of which is because they happen to look a lot like a younger Reeves. They are totally at home in the quirky, sarcastic universe of Bill and Ted, but Billie does not feel like a karaoke version of Ted. She’s her own character and an enjoyable addition to the cast. It’s not easy to break into a cult film with so many expectations, but Lundy-Paine makes it clear they were meant to be a part of the franchise.

2 Atypical (2017-2021)

Casey Gardner (38 Episodes, 2017-2021)

Atypical Atypical is a Netflix comedy-drama that premiered in 2017. The series centers on Sam (Keir Gilchrist), a teenager on the autism spectrum that is trying to get a girlfriend. Realizing that her son is growing more independent, Sam’s mom, played by Jennifer Jason Leigh, goes on a life-changing journey of her own. Cast Jennifer Jason Leigh , Keir Gilchrist , Brigette Lundy-Paine , Michael Rapaport , Nik Dodani , Jenna Boyd , Graham Rogers , Fivel Stewart Release Date August 11, 2017 Creator(s) Robia Rashid

Atypical was Brigette Lundy-Paine’s first major acting performance. Beginning in 2017, they appeared as Casey Gardener, one of the best characters in Atypical. Casey is Sam’s (Keir Gilchrist) younger sister. She’s determined, strong-willed, and deeply protective over her autistic older brother. Casey is also a consummate athlete and very competitive, which can cause her as much grief as it does joy.

While the first season of Atypical was criticized for its depictions of autism, seasons 2-4 fixed the problems, turning the series into one of the best shows that accurately and respectfully consider autism. Lundy-Paine is acting beyond their years in the show, playing both a headstrong young high school student and an exhausted and beleaguered sister who has to pretend she’s older than she is to protect her brother. At the same time, Casey and Sam run into all the same conflicts any pair of siblings do, leading to a complex and real characterization.

1 I Saw The TV Glow (2024)

Maddy

I Saw the TV Glow I Saw the TV Glow is a horror film by writer-director Jane Schoenbrun, released in 2024. A young man named Owen is introduced to a late-night TV show that reflects their reality. As the two begin to bond over the series, it suddenly is canceled, causing Owen’s view of reality to shatter. Director Jane Schoenbrun Release Date January 18, 2024 Cast Justice Smith , Brigette Lundy-Paine , Danielle Deadwyler , Fred Durst , Helena Howard , Ian Foreman Runtime 100 Minutes

I Saw the TV Glow, by director Jane Schoenbrun, is a psychological horror-thriller that follows Owen (Justice Smith) and Maddy (Lundy-Paine), two outcast high school students who realize they’re connected by their favorite TV show. However, this same TV show begins to take over their lives and makes them question their identities and reality itself. An ode to ’90s pop culture as much as it is a deep look at trans identity, I Saw the TV Glow has become a surprise hit since its release at Sundance in 2024.

It’s an outstanding and star-making performance by Lundy-Paine as the cynical Maddy who is already wise to the ideas and horrors that have come out of watching her favorite TV show. They present Maddy as a powerful and brave figure, but her averted gaze suggests the pain underneath. Lundy-Paine plays off Smith in a way that isn’t romantic but still makes it clear how strong their connection is. It’s a tricky role to nail, but Brigette Lundy-Paine makes it look easy.