The 10 Best Star Wars Legends That Have Been Brought Back Into Canon

Summary The modern Star Wars canon blends old Legends ideas with new stories, creating a familiar yet fresh timeline post-Disney acquisition.

Concepts such as zombie stormtroopers from Death Troopers and the return of Thrawn have found their way into the new canon timeline.

Familiar elements like Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Academy, the fall of a Solo son, and the crumbling New Republic parallel both Legends and the sequel trilogy era.

The modern Star Wars canon may be a new timeline post-Disney acquisition, but a lot of ideas from the original timeline, now called Legends, are still around today. In 2012, Star Wars and Lucasfilm were purchased by Disney, and in 2014, with plans to make new films, the Star Wars Expanded Universe was officially de-canonized. Referred to as Legends from then on, every book, comic, and game published before April 2014 was considered part of a different timeline.

Star Wars has since released 5 more films, many seasons worth of TV show episodes, and countless books and comics. These are all part of the new canon. From the beginning, this new canon began to make a distinction between itself and the old Legends timeline, particularly in the events of the canon sequel trilogy and High Republic Era. But canon also includes lots of ideas from Legends that have really stuck around and made a name for themselves in the new Star Wars timeline.

Related Star Wars Movies In Order: How To Watch Release Order, Chronologically & With The TV Shows What’s the best way to watch Star Wars? Here’s everything you need to know to watch in release or timeline order, and how to include the TV shows.

10 The Night Troopers, Zombie Stormtroopers

Death Troopers & Ahsoka

One of the most iconic books of the later period of Star Wars Legends is Death Troopers by Joe Schreiber. The book chronicles the story of Imperial bioweapons Project I71A, an experimental bioweapon created with knowledge of ancient Sith Alchemy by the Galactic Empire. In other words, it turned an entire Star Destroyer crew into zombies– and that includes zombie stormtroopers.

But this idea didn’t end there. The 2023 live action series Ahsoka brought back the concept of zombie stormtroopers, albeit in a very different way. In Ahsoka, the zombies are known as night troopers, and they serve Grand Admiral Thrawn on the extragalactic planet Peridea. These night troopers are also unrelated to the Sith, and are instead raised back to life by the Nightsisters of Dathomir.

Buy Death Troopers from Amazon

9 Obi-Wan Leaves Tatooine On A Rescue Mission

The Last Of The Jedi & Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi made shockwaves with its revelation that the titular character actually left Tatooine during his time in hiding. But as it turns out, this is yet another story that was done first in Star Wars Legends. And much like many of the items on this list, these events differ in many ways outside the broad strokes.

The book series The Last of the Jedi by Jude Watson features Obi-Wan reluctantly leaving Tatooine only one year after Revenge of the Sith, coming to the aid of Ferus Olin, an Order 66 survivor Padawan. Meanwhile, Obi-Wan Kenobi chronicles Kenobi’s mission to rescue a young Leia 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, leading to two duels with Vader. The Last of the Jedi didn’t feature any kind of meeting between Vader and Kenobi, but it did set up the framework for the old Jedi to have more adventures during the Dark Times.

Obi-Wan Kenobi 2.5 Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, which showed Anakin’s fall to the dark side and the rise of Darth Vader. Obi-Wan is hiding on Tatooine and watching over Luke Skywalker before Bail Organa recruits him to save a kidnapped Leia. With a confrontation with Darth Vader inevitable, Obi-Wan Kenobi tells the story of a man of a destroyed alliance fighting to protect the future. Ewan McGregor returns as his fan-favorite Star Wars character, as does Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Release Date May 27, 2022 Writers Joby Harold , Hossein Amini , Stuart Beattie , Hannah Friedman , Andrew Stanton

8 Beilert Valance, The Original Bounty Hunter

Star Wars (1977) & Bounty Hunters

When one thinks of bounty hunters in Star Wars, their mind usually goes to the iconic ones like Boba or Jango Fett, Din Djarin, or even Bossk. But even the earliest of these, Boba Fett, debuted in the Star Wars Holiday Special, in November 1978. Beilert Valance, the terminator-like cyborg bounty hunter, however, first appeared in the original Marvel Star Wars #16 in July 1978, months before Boba Fett. Valance has since been a recurring character in both canon and Legends stories.

First appearing as a minor multi-issue antagonist in several Marvel Star Wars comics by Archie Goodwin, Beilert Valance was a droid-hating cyborg, an irony that tortured the poor former stormtrooper. Then years later, in 2018, Valance reappeared in Star Wars canon comics, eventually helming his own series, Bounty Hunters, written by Ethan Sacks. As far as obscure Legends characters go, Valance is certainly up there – making his triumphant return to canon all the more amazing.

7 The Rakatan Invaders Mentioned In Andor

Dawn Of The Jedi & Andor

“It’s a Kuati Signet. Blue kyber. Sky stone. The ancient world. Celebrates the uprising against the Rakatan invaders.”

In the 2022 Star Wars drama series Andor, fan-favorite character Luthen Rael uses a specific crystal as a bargaining chip, saying the line above. It’s indeed a familiar kyber crystal, blue in color, and very valuable during the time of the Empire. But it’s the way that Luthen describes this crystal, as a celebration of “the uprising against the Rakatan invaders” that makes it so significant.

The Rakata were an incredibly ancient empire that was most famously explored in the Star Wars Legends comic series Dawn of the Jedi by Jon Ostrander and Jan Duursema, but was first introduced in Knights of the Old Republic. They were one of the first species in the galaxy to travel through space, and pioneered hyperspace technology that would later be adopted by other species. What Luthen Rael references as an uprising is likely the story of the Rakata losing their influence due to a plague, and their many slaves, including humans, revolting.

Andor 5.0 Diego Luna stars as Cassian Andor in Andor, a Disney+ exclusive series set five years before Rogue One. The series follows the titular character as he transitions from a humble thief to a revolutionary icon of the rebellion against the empire. Cassian, a man who tries to keep himself out of confrontations post the destruction of his world, is shoved into the central conflict as he naturally slots into the role of leader. Andor will explore the rebellion’s burgeoning days and highlight pivotal events in the Star Wars Franchise before the construction of the Death Star. Release Date September 21, 2022 Seasons 1 Writers Tony Gilroy , Dan Gilroy , Beau Willimon , Stephen Schiff Number of Episodes 12

6 The Emperor’s Return As A Clone With A Fleet

Dark Empire & The Rise Of Skywalker

One of the most memorable concepts from the sequel trilogy, and one with lots of criticism to it, was the return of Emperor Palpatine. Discovered on the Sith planet Exegol with a hidden fleet, the Emperor had returned to life by transferring his essence into clone bodies that were gradually decaying. But this was actually a concept taken directly from an infamous Star Wars Legends comic story.

Dark Empire by Tom Veitch and Cam Kennedy debuted in late 1990, and told pretty much the same story conceptually. In Dark Empire, the fledgling New Republic was challenged by a clone of the Emperor. He wanted to conquer the galaxy using a fleet of World Devastators, specially designed ships that could produce squadrons upon squadrons of new starfighters while destroying a planet’s surface. The Rise of Skywalker less than subtly uses the same story beat to launch its own plot.

Star Wars: Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker 3.0 This is the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and serves as the culmination of the Skywalker saga. The film sees Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe (Oscar Isaac), and Finn (John Boyega) team up to put an end to the First Order after Palpatine mysteriously returns. Jurassic World helmsman Colin Trevorrow was originally named director back in 2015 when the film first entered development, but he parted ways with Lucasfilm due to creative differences over the script. In September 2017, Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams signed on to finish what he started. Release Date December 20, 2019 Cast Carrie Fisher , Oscar Isaac , Anthony Daniels , Joonas Suotamo , Mark Hamill , Adam Driver , Ian McDiarmid , Kelly Marie Tran , Billie Lourd , Keri Russell , Richard E. Grant , Daisy Ridley , Lupita Nyong’o , Dominic Monaghan , John Boyega , Domhnall Gleeson , Billy Dee Williams , Naomi Ackie Expand

5 The Sith World Of Malachor

Knights Of The Old Republic & Rebels

The Star Wars Rebels season 2 finale took viewers to Malachor, an ancient Sith world where a disastrous battle took place. This is the location where, in Twilight of the Apprentice, Ahsoka has her climactic duel with Darth Vader. But this location was not new for Star Wars, and actually hearkens back to another classic Star Wars Legends story.

Malachor V, as it’s known in Legends, was an incredibly significant part of the Knights of the Old Republic games. It was the location of the final battle of the Mandalorian Wars, where Jedi General Revan killed Mandalore the Ultimate, and a superweapon called the Mass Shadow Generator was activated, subsequently breaking the planet’s crust. This is similar to the canon story, which also involved the activation of a superweapon, turning an ancient battle’s combatants to statues.

Star Wars Rebels Set between Episodes III and IV of the Star Wars film franchise, Star Wars Rebels is a canon animated series that follows a group of ragtag heroes who band together to face the Empire. In an age where the Galactic Empire is hunting down the last of the Jedi, a teenage outcast named Ezra Bridger is discovered to be force sensitive by a surviving Jedi known as Kanan Jarrus. Agreeing to join them and accept Jedi training, Ezra becomes a part of a small but growing crew of rebels determined to destroy the empire covertly. Cast David Oyelowo , Steve Blum , Freddie Prinze Jr. , Tiya Sircar , Vanessa Marshall , Jason Isaacs , Taylor Gray Seasons 4 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Writers Dave Filoni , Greg Weisman Expand

4 Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Academy

Jedi Academy Trilogy & Book Of Boba Fett

When Yoda told Luke Skywalker to pass on what he had learned in Return of the Jedi, the Luke of either continuity didn’t take it lightly. Then in 2022, The Book Of Boba Fett unexpectedly showed us Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Temple under construction, and the training of Luke’s first student. Unsurprisingly, this is another topic that was well explored in Star Wars Legends.

Beginning in Kevin J Anderson’s landmark Jedi Academy Trilogy, as the name suggests, Luke begins his training academy on the moon Yavin 4, where the Rebel Alliance’s base was during the Battle of Yavin. In canon, the temple’s location is Ossus, the ancient Jedi library world. Both academies gain lots of students, but eventually face fiery fates in the upcoming conflicts, the Yuuzhan Vong War and First Order Resistance War.

3 The Fall Of A Solo Son

The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy & Legacy Of The Force

In both Star Wars canons, Han Solo and Leia Organa’s children play a pivotal role in the storyline post-Return of the Jedi. In Legends, they have twins Jacen and Jaina Solo, and another son Anakin Solo. In canon, the two have just one son, Ben Solo. In both timelines, these young people take the lead in Luke’s Jedi Order as the years go on. But there is a sinister fate awaiting a Solo son in both timelines as well.

In both the Dark Nest & Legacy of the Force book series, set 35+ years after the original trilogy, and the sequel trilogy, set 34+ years after the original trilogy, the son of Han and Leia sadly falls to the dark side. Legends communicates this much clearer over the course of many books, meanwhile canon has yet to show in detail Ben Solo’s complicated fall to the dark side. The similarities don’t end conceptually, though, as both dark side Solo sons lead a second Galactic Civil War and kill members of their families.

2 The Crumbling New Republic

The New Jedi Order & The Sequel Trilogy Era

The New Republic, the government established by the Rebellion after their victory at the Battle of Jakku, has been a central focus of modern Star Wars stories. But a lot of what’s been shown has been its growing complacency as the galaxy’s central power leading into the sequel trilogy. This idea is not unique to canon, though and played a major part in the Legends 19-book-long New Jedi Order series.

During that series, the New Republic is complacent against the growing invasion force of the Yuuzhan Vong, aliens from another galaxy. This leads to their ill-preparedness and eventual destruction at the Battle of Coruscant, leading to remnants needing to regroup and form a new government. Something very similar happens in canon, albeit smaller and quicker, with the First Order’s rise and destruction of the New Republic at Hosnian Prime, with both scenarios leaving a Resistance around to pick up the pieces.

1 Thrawn’s Return To The Galaxy

The Thrawn Trilogy & Ahsoka

After his disappearance in the finale of Star Wars Rebels, the whereabouts of Grand Admiral Thrawn were hotly debated among fans. That was, until Ahsoka revealed that he was stuck in a separate galaxy on a world known as Peridea. In the series, through communications with the Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth, Thrawn manages to gain access to a route back to the galaxy.

Related Star Wars Just Proved Thrawn’s Empire Will Be Far More Dangerous Than Palpatine’s Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, Star Wars’ newest Disney+ TV show, revealed that the Empire could have been even more powerful with Thrawn in charge.

This very clearly and intentionally reflects the beginning of the Thrawn Trilogy of Legends. The Thrawn trilogy depicts the return of Thrawn to the known galaxy, preparing to take on a fledgling New Republic and restore the Empire, just like Ahsoka does. While the end of Thrawn’s fate in canon is unknown, Legends may be the place to look for hints, seeing everything that Star Wars canon has already repurposed from the beloved older timeline.