The 10 Best Tributes In Franchise History

Summary Foxface, Thresh, Clove, Beetee, Cato, Lucy Gray, Haymitch, Johanna, Finnick, and Katniss were standout tributes in the Hunger Games franchise.

Distinct Districts, unique skills, and strategic gameplay set these tributes apart in a deadly competition for survival and victory.

Each tribute faced challenges, formed alliances, and showcased exceptional qualities that made them unforgettable in the Capitol’s annual games.

The Hunger Games franchise introduced several memorable tributes, but there were a handful that stood out as the best of the best. Throughout Panem’s history, there were 75 total Hunger Games, with 74 that introduced a fresh batch of tributes for the Capitol audiences to watch die. Of course, each game (aside from the 74th Hunger Games) left a single tribute standing as victor, and while they can naturally be considered among the best, this isn’t to say their competitors weren’t powerful, clever, likable, or uniquely memorable—the Hunger Games all-stars.

Each year in the Hunger Games universe, tributes are reaped from each of Panem’s 12 Districts. Typically, one boy and one girl would be selected to represent their home, resulting in 24 total tributes competing in the Hunger Games. Of course, there were some exceptions. During the 50th Hunger Games, double the number of children was reaped, resulting in 48 total tributes. During the 75th Hunger Games, the tributes were all previous victors and, therefore, repeated from past years. This means that, in total, there were 1,788 tributes in The Hunger Games history, but only a handful were remembered as all-stars.

10 Foxface – District 5

Status: Deceased

Foxface’s actual name is never revealed in The Hunger Games, but she was a memorable tribute regardless. She competed against Katniss and Peeta in the 74th Hunger Games and was among the top four finalists. Foxface came from District 5, which is responsible for power and electricity across Panem. This industry didn’t provide District 5 tributes any particular edge in the games, but Foxface left a mark thanks to her cleverness.

While many tributes in the 74th Hunger Games overlooked Foxface, Katniss recognized that the red-headed girl had a significant chance at becoming victor. She was easily the smartest in the arena, using her quick wit and natural, graceful speed to steal resources from her fellow tributes without being seen. The only reason Foxface was killed in the arena is because Peeta had gathered deadly poisonous berries for himself, unintentionally tricking her.

Katniss suspected that if Peeta had intentionally set a trap for Foxface, she would never have fallen for it. It was only Peeta’s own ignorance that allowed him to kill his competitor.

9 Thresh – District 11

Status: Deceased

Thresh was the male District 11 tribute in the 74th Hunger Games. His District industry, agriculture, meant that he was uniquely able to find food in the arena, so he was one of the few actually to put on a few pounds during the Games. This was saying something since Thresh was the largest and most powerful of Katniss’ competitors. He wasn’t a strong strategist and had no real allies in the arena, but he was a force to be reckoned with.

Though we never saw this big battle, it was indicated that the showdown between Thresh and Cato was intense.

Thresh was the only tribute in Katniss’ games who stood a chance against Cato in hand-to-hand combat. He killed Clove easily, despite her own strength, and put up a significant fight against Cato. Though we never saw this big battle, it was indicated that the showdown between Thresh and Cato was intense, with both being among the Hunger Games’ strongest competitors. Still, it was Thresh’s sense of honor that secured his legacy since he avenged Rue’s death and spared Katniss’ life.

8 Clove – District 2

Status: Deceased

Clove was among the nastiest tributes of the 74th Hunger Games. While small and agile in the Hunger Games movie, she was described as large and powerful in the books. However, she was quick and dangerous with her set of throwing knives, which she used with relish whenever possible. Clove was responsible for several tribute deaths during her games and was particularly interested in Katniss.

Clove was very nearly the end of Katniss, and this makes her particularly notable in the Hunger Games franchise. During the “Feast,” she had Katniss pinned down and at her mercy. Clove had every intention of savoring the Girl On Fire’s death, with plans to slice at Katniss’ face before finally killing her. If it wasn’t for Thresh, who smashed Clove’s skull with a rock, the District 2 girl could very well have been a victor.

7 Beetee Latier – District 3

Status: Survived

Beetee was a rather unique Hunger Games victor. It’s believed that he was the winner of the 39th game, in which he competed when he was 17. He was later reaped for the 75th Hunger Games, reentering the arena for the last time before he escaped to join the war effort in District 13. Beetee wasn’t particularly powerful and had no real skill with any traditional weapon. However, his intelligence made him lethal.

During his first Hunger Games, Beetee won by setting an electrical trap for his enemies. He and six other tributes were the only ones remaining, which meant there should have been several days left in the arena before a single competitor stood victorious. However, Beetee took advantage of the wet terrain to electrocute all 6 of his surviving tributes simultaneously. It was a shocking twist that left the District 3 boy one of Panem’s most memorable victors.

6 Cato – District 2

Status: Deceased

Cato was District 2’s boy tribute in the 74th Hunger Games and the very epitome of a career. He had been raised learning how to fight, all so he could bring his District honor once he volunteered to participate in the games. From the very beginning, Katniss knew that Cato would be the one to beat. He was powerful, both with weapons and without, and was the final tribute Katniss and Peeta had to kill to win.

It’s never stated precisely how many tributes Cato killed, but it’s assumed that this lethal boy took out the majority of those in the 74th Games. In the end, Katniss and Peeta managed to outsmart Cato, who then tumbled into the hoard of dog muttations. His superb strength meant he stayed alive all night while the beasts feasted on his flesh. Despite his career-tribute status, Katniss took pity on Cato and delivered a mercy blow with her bow.

5 Lucy Gray Baird – District 12

Status: Unknown

Lucy Gray Baird was erased from Panem’s history, but she is still a memorable and highly important tribute in the Hunger Games franchise. Though considered a District 12 tribute, Lucy Gray didn’t consider herself a true citizen, instead preferring the status of Covey—a nomadic musician. This made her unique in the Capitol, where Lucy Gray’s skills as an entertainer changed the Hunger Games forever.

Lucy Gray wasn’t lethal in the typical sense. She wasn’t good with a sword or bow and wasn’t even particularly clever in the way that Foxface or Beetee was. However, Lucy Gray’s charisma made her the first tribute to garner Capitol adoration, shifting how tributes and mentors approached their Hunger Games strategies. Though The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes reveals that Lucy Gray’s victory resulted from cheating, it wouldn’t have been possible without her status as the Capitol’s songbird.

4 Haymitch Abernathy – District 12

Status: Survived

Haymitch Abernathy was one of two boy tributes from District 12 in the 50th Hunger Games, which required each District to reap twice as many tributes. Typically, double the children from District 12 wouldn’t mean much since the coal miners were notorious for dying early in the arena. However, Haymitch was something of an anomaly. He had the whole package—likable, clever, and lethal.

While the grown-up Haymitch in The Hunger Games was a drunk that few took seriously, Catching Fire reveals this wasn’t the case during the Second Quarter Quell. He was casual and aloof, but his snide remarks only made him charming to the Capitol. Once in the arena, Haymitch quickly defined himself as a capable fighting force. In the end, he won the final battle through his strength with weapons and his cleverness regarding the arena’s magnetics.

3 Johanna Mason – District 7

Status: Survived

Johanna Mason was the District 7 girl tribute who won the 71st Hunger Games before being reaped into the Third Quarter Quell. Her District industry, lumber, meant she was a lethal force with an ax, and this allowed her to pave a bloody path through the arena during her initial games. However, this alone wasn’t enough to let her win. Johanna had a clever strategy for the Hunger Games, as she pretended to be a terrified weakling right up until her first kill in the arena.

Johanna was so successful in painting herself as the least threatening of the tributes that she was overlooked entirely.

Johanna was so successful in painting herself as the least threatening of the tributes that she was overlooked entirely. This allowed her to take down her enemies one by one as they all focused on each other. From then on, no one could ever consider Johanna weak. She is notable for being the least cooperative of the Hunger Games victors, leading President Snow to murder all her loved ones to gain control over her.

2 Finnick Odair – District 4

Status: Deceased

Many of the most successful and memorable Hunger Games tributes are those who were deadly, charismatic, and clever, and Finnick Odair takes the cake for all three. Devilishly handsome, the Capitol was in love with Finnick before he ever set foot in the arena. At only 14, he quickly set records in the way of sponsors and had so many gifts sent to him during the 65th Hunger Games that he did not need to search for food or weapons. This gave him an edge, but Finnick’s resources weren’t what secured his victory.

Having grown up on fishing boats in District 4, Finnick was highly skilled with a net and trident, which Katniss described as effortless extensions of his arms. This allowed him to become the youngest Hunger Games victor in Panem’s history. Finnick continued to be popular long after his win since President Snow used him as a form of currency, giving his body to the highest bidder.

1 Katniss Everdeen – District 12

Status: Survived

Katniss Everdeen wasn’t the strongest, cleverest, or most skilled of Panem’s Hunger Games victors, but she left the largest impact. Though highly skilled with a bow, it was her survival knowledge that gave Katniss an edge in the arena. She knew which plants she could and could not eat, could hunt game, and knew how to stay out of sight of enemies. What’s more, years of being solely responsible for her family’s survival meant Katniss had an unmatched determination to live.

Still, much of this wasn’t unique in the Hunger Games arena. In truth, it was Katniss’ unconscious rebellious spirit that made her an all-star tribute. Though initially focused only on surviving, she had a natural way of inspiring others with her compassion and sense of justice. This was first seen when she volunteered to take Prim’s place as a tribute and again when she threatened to eat poisonous berries rather than play the games on the Capitol’s terms. These small acts led to a powerful uprising, forever changing the course of Panem’s history in The Hunger Games.