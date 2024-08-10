The 17 Best Movie & TV Adaptations

Summary Pride & Prejudice movies have captured audiences for decades with witty heroines and dashing romantic leads.

Various adaptations have brought fresh perspectives, from modern settings to even including zombies.

Standouts like the 1995 miniseries and the 2005 film showcase the enduring appeal of Jane Austen’s classic novel.

Jane Austen’s novels are a staple for anyone who loves 18th and 19th-century romance, and the best Pride & Prejudice movies showcase why her works are so popular. Her witty heroines and dashing yet complex romantic interests have been adapted into movies and television shows for decades, delighting audiences and giving Austen all the credit her writing deserves. Few novels are more popular than Pride And Prejudice, which follows the turbulent relationship between the intelligent and stubborn Elizabeth Bennet and the elusive Mr. Darcy.

Many directors have translated the book onto the screen, and while some adaptations were more popular than others, they still deserve some credit. There will likely never be a shortage of Jane Austen adaptations for audiences to enjoy. The Hallmark Channel and YouTubers have turned the stories of Austen’s heroines into modern romantic comedies in the last decade, giving fresh takes on a familiar story centered in offices or during the holiday season instead of on an English estate. Even many classic versions of Pride And Prejudice movies are now available to stream, giving Austen fans their pick of a variety of stories.

16 Pride And Prejudice

Released In 1967

Pride and Prejudice (1967) Cast Celia Bannerman , Lewis Fiander , Michael Gough , Vivian Pickles , Polly Adams , Lucy Fleming , Sarah Taunton , David Savile Release Date September 10, 1967

Released in 1967 on BBC, Pride & Prejudice came out as a miniseries on the 150th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death. Celia Bannerman and Lewis Fiander starred as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy in this version, which includes six episodes. Each episode is only 25 minutes though, so it’s still a relatively quick watch for a serial adaptation. This is also an interesting release because it remains available to see online, but was never made available on home video, so Austen fans couldn’t own a physical copy of the show.

It is also reportedly the earliest BBC television adaptation in existence (via Screen Online). The one main difference here is that the middle sister Mary was omitted in this version. Changes are often made to screen adaptations of novels, and that is certainly true in later adaptations of Pride and Prejudice as well.

15 Pride And Prejudice

Released In 1980

Pride And Prejudice (1980) Cast Elizabeth Garvie , David Rintoul , Moray Watson , Priscilla Morgan , Sabina Franklyn , Natalie Ogle , Tessa Peake-Jones , Clare Higgins Release Date September 24, 1995

In 1980, the BBC brought back Pride & Prejudice again, this time as another miniseries. It starred Elizabeth Garvie as Elizabeth Bennet and David Rintoul as Mr. Darcy. This version also aired in the United States thanks to the BBC’s partnership with PBS television and Masterpiece Theatre.

Available to stream on Peacock

This was also the fourth of five adaptations of the story for BBC, although the first two (1938, 1952) are now considered “lost.” The cast in this version was all great, especially the actors playing the Bennet sisters. The entire Bennet family is intact in this adaptation. This version stands up well alongside the other BBC releases of the story.

One of the most unique aspects of the series is that each episode opens with watercolor artwork. The art is created in the style of Thomas Rowlanson, who would have been one of Jane Austen’s contemporaries. The costuming and lighting for the miniseries both earned BAFTA nominations, but the miniseries didn’t take home any awards.

14 Pride And Prejudice

Released In 2003

Pride and Prejudice (2003) Director Andrew Black Release Date December 5, 2003 Cast Kam Heskin , Orlando Seale , Benjamin Gourley , Lucila Solá , Henry Maguire , Kelly Stables , Amber Hamilton Russo , Rainy Kerwin Runtime 104 Minutes Writers Jane Austen , Anne K. Black , Katherine Brim , Jason Faller

When it comes to the best Pride & Prejudice movies, the 2003 Pride And Prejudice was one of the many that attempted to transport Jane Austen’s story to modern times. In this case, the action takes place in Utah, with Elizabeth Bennet portrayed as a career-driven woman who dreams of becoming a writer and Mr. Darcy as a successful businessperson. The movie isn’t made to be taken seriously and is more a comedy than a faithful retelling of an epic love story.

Available to stream on Peacock

While this isn’t the most beloved adaptation of Austen’s classic, it does make some inspired choices in bringing the story into the modern day. For example, the young women who would be Elizabeth’s sisters in the original novel are now her roommates. She also has her own dreams of being a writer, and balks at the traditional expectation that women in their 20s should be heading for marriage. Here, Mr. Darcy is a successful businessman who gets off on the wrong foot with Elizabeth and her friends.

What doesn’t work in the adaptation is the sudden rush characters like Collins have to get married, proposing to multiple women without the women showing him any interest. That doesn’t really work today, or even in 2003.

13 Austenland

Released In 2013

Austenland Director Jerusha Hess Release Date August 15, 2013 Runtime 97 minutes Writers Jerusha Hess , Shannon Hale

Technically, Austenland isn’t a straight adaptation of Jane Austen’s work. Instead, it’s based on the novel of the same name by Shannon Hale, which features a character who is obsessed with Austen’s Pride And Prejudice and finds her own version of the story playing out when she visits a resort that recreates the Austen era for guests. Role playing is often seen as something for gamers or to be done in fantasy setting rather than a historical rom-com, so it’s a fresh way to interpret Austen’s work.

Available to stream on Starz

It’s a clever idea that much of the audience for the movie will appreciate, and it allows for the audience to draw parallels to some of Austen’s other works within the story as well. The main character Jane even sees several unexpected twists in her romantic entanglements that Austen herself would approve of.

12 Pride And Prejudice And Zombies

Released In 2016

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies Director Burr Steers Release Date February 5, 2016 Writers Burr Steers Cast Suki Waterhouse , Jack Huston , Aisling Loftus , Sam Riley , Charles Dance , Emma Greenwell , Matt Smith , Douglas Booth , Bella Heathcote , Lena Headey , Lily James Runtime 107 Minutes

Unlike many other Pride & Prejudice movies, it’s interesting to note that Pride And Prejudice And Zombies is an adaptation of an adaptation. The book that inspired this 2016 movie took Elizabeth and Darcy’s relationship and turned it upside down by including zombies. Yes, zombies in the 19th century. It’s one of the most unique takes on Austen ever done. More parody than true adaptation, the movie certainly turned heads. It turns training in social niceties to training with specialized weapons and the attraction between Elizabeth and Darcy is sparked by a battle against zombies at a country dance.

Available to stream on Fubo

Austen purists weren’t exactly happy with the book, but it makes for an entertaining watch, and Lily James’ take on the famous heroine is commendable. In fact, the cast can claim a lot of credit for making the movie so entertaining. The chemistry between the romantic leads as well as the sisters is fantastic.

It might not be the best Pride And Prejudice movie, but it makes the romantic comedy more adrenaline-fueled. It’s not a terrifying horror movie, and it’s not a straight-up love story, but it is a standout among Austen adaptations because it is so different.

11 Pride, Prejudice And Mistletoe

Released In 2018

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Director Don McBrearty Release Date November 23, 2018 Cast Lacey Chabert , Brendan Penny , Sherry Miller , Art Hindle , Anna Hardwick , Morgan David Jones , Mark Weibe , Steve Belford Runtime 82 Minutes Writers Melissa de la Cruz , Nina Weinman

This particular holiday version of Austen’s classic is a modern update and features Hallmark mainstay, Lacey Chabert. It’s unique in that it’s a gender-flipped version of the story. Chabert stars in the Darcy role, but this time, Darcy is a woman who returns home to help her mother with a community fundraiser — where she falls in love with a rival from high school.

Available to stream on Hoopla

It takes a lot of liberties with the source material, but the unique story makes it stand out from other adaptations. Pride, Prejudice, And Mistletoe might not be the most beloved adaptation, but it’s nice to see Austen’s story still finding new life. Hallmark, with its penchant for both modern cozy romances and holiday movies in which women often have to examine their love lives and their careers, loves to adapt Austen’s work in interesting ways. It’s got numerous adaptations, most of them modern, in its catalog.

10 Unleashing Mr. Darcy

Released In 2016

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) Director David Winning Release Date January 23, 2016 Writers Teena Booth , Teri Wilson Cast Cindy Busby , Ryan Paevey , Elizabeth McLaughlin , Frances Fisher , Lini Evans , Tammy Gillis , Sarah Desjardins , Courtney Richter Runtime 84 Minutes

Yet another Hallmark adaptation of Austen’s most famous novel that brings the story into the modern era, this takes Elizabeth and Darcy into the competitive world of dog shows. Elizabeth Scott enters her dog into a show, while Donovan Darcy is one of the judges.

Available to stream on Hoopla

The movie might be vastly different from the source material, but it stays true to the spirit of the original novel with both characters attracted to one another, but stubbornly believing their first impressions of one another, and allowing misunderstandings to cloud their judgment. The audience knows how the story will end, but that doesn’t make the adaptation any less fun than other of the best Pride & Prejudice movies.

This is, however, one of the few adaptations that is actually an award-winner. Director David Winning, who has done a lot of movies for Hallmark, is a frequent entrant into WorldFest Houston, an independent film festival in Houston, Texas. When this movie was entered, he won a Platinum Remi, one of the highest honors in the made for tv category.

9 Bride & Prejudice

Released In 2004

Bride & Prejudice Director Gurinder Chadha Release Date March 11, 2005 Cast Martin Henderson , Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Nadira Babbar , Anupam Kher , Naveen Andrews , Namrata Shirodkar , Daniel Gillies , Indira Varma Runtime 122 Minutes Writers Jane Austen , Paul Mayeda Berges , Gurinder Chadha

Bollywood studios love to adapt classics for the Indian style of filmmaking. This is especially true for romances like Austen’s and mysteries like Agatha Christie’s. The Bollywood take on Pride & Prejudice is yet another instance where the beloved characters are transported to the modern-day, including plenty of colorful dance numbers and stunning visuals. There are not many musical adaptations of Austen’s works, but this one has some great musical sequences in it.

Available to stream on Hoopla

Bride And Prejudice stays as faithful to the novel as an adaptation like this can and includes pretty good performances by the two main actors. Plus, it’s wonderful to witness a clash of cultures within the realm of Austen as the male suitors are English but the young women they are pursuing are Indian. It adds another layer to the conflict between the characters.

8 Christmas At Pemberley Manor

Released In 2018

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Director Colin Theys Release Date October 27, 2018 Cast Jessica Lowndes , Michael Rady , Ben Estus , Maddie McCormick , Cole Gleason , Steve Larkin , Elaine Hendrix , Alex Barber Runtime 86 Minutes

In 2018, more than one movie inspired by Pride And Prejudice hit the Hallmark channel. Christmas at Pemberley Manor took the idea of Elizabeth and the infamous Mr. Darcy and turned them into adversaries during the holiday season. In this case, Elizabeth is an event planner from New York who ends up planning the holiday celebration in a small town. She wants to use Pemberley Manor as the venue, but the wealthy Darcy wants to sell the property, putting them at odds.

Available to rent on Apple TV

It’s pretty standard holiday fare for Hallmark, and similar plots have played out without Elizabeth and Darcy at the center on the network, but the Austen link keeps the audience looking for nods to the source material. There are a lot of differences here though since Elizabeth’s sprawling family doesn’t appear in this version of the story.

7 Death Comes To Pemberley

Released In 2013

Jane Austen’s novels exist only as standalone stories, without sequels. But the good news is, the world of television doesn’t quite care about that. There have been numerous plays and movies made as sequels to Austen’s works as well. This time around, the product of that sentiment is the miniseries Death Comes To Pemberley.

Available to stream on PBS Masterpiece



Even though it’s not an adaptation per se, it still features the characters fans know and love, this time married for six years already, as they are wrapped up in a murder mystery. A bit darker of a take than most adaptations, it’s for those Austen fans who love a good sleuth. Yet another incredible series brought to the audience by BBC.

While the series might not have picked up a ton of award show nods, the craftsmanship of the hair and makeup for the series was recognized. It picked up a BAFTA TV Craft nomination for the looks worn by the characters.

6 Pride And Prejudice

Released In 1940

Pride and Prejudice (1940) Director Robert Z. Leonard Release Date July 26, 1940 Cast Greer Garson , Laurence Olivier , Mary Boland , Edna May Oliver , Maureen O’Sullivan , Ann Rutherford , Frieda Inescort , Edmund Gwenn Runtime 118 Minutes Writers Aldous Huxley , Jane Murfin , Jane Austen , Helen Jerome

Most fans already knew Jane Austen adaptations had been around for a while. Pride And Prejudice saw its first movie incarnation back in 1940. There have been so many Pride And Prejudice films since, but this was the first time it appeared for mainstream movie audiences.

Available to rent on Amazon Prime & Apple TV

Far from being accurate where history is concerned, this movie is a fun and light-hearted adaptation of the beloved novel that paved the way for all the others that followed. The movie uses costuming later than the time period in which it is set and features a few changes, like an archery scene that never appeared in the novel. Ultimately, however, it’s an incredibly successful early adaptation.

It even won an Oscar for Best Art Direction. If this movie hadn’t been made, the best Pride & Prejudice movies of 1995 and 2005 likely wouldn’t exist.

5 Lost In Austen

Released In 2008

Lost in Austen Cast Jemima Rooper , Morven Christie , Alex Kingston , Hugh Bonneville , Perdita Weeks , Tom Mison , Elliot Cowan , Christina Cole Release Date January 11, 2009

Much like Death Comes To Pemberley, Lost In Austen isn’t a faithful adaptation among the best Pride & Prejudice movies, but it’s still one of the most interesting takes on Austen’s story and a very amusing one at that. The heroine of this story is not Elizabeth Bennet herself, but instead, a modern-day woman who is tired of her job and the monotony of her own life. She enjoys losing herself in the works of Austen, and one day, ends up being able to trade places with Elizabeth Bennet.

When she ends up in the novel, however, her presence complicates the events of the story, and she has to try to set things right.

Available to stream on Peacock

After so many retellings of the story, this version is a very welcomed breath of fresh air. The show was considered one of the best British series of the 2000s, and earned high critical praise, especially for the casting.

4 The Lizzie Bennet Diaries

Released In 2012

Though there are plenty of Austen fans who love movies that get as close to the book as possible, there’s no denying the more unique and modern adaptation can introduce new audiences to Pride and Prejudice, opening the door to the classics. That’s just what this web series did for fans in 2012.

With 100 episodes, it was the first web series to win an Emmy.

Presented on YouTube, the vlog format of the series sees communications student Lizzie Bennet talking to the audience about her day in segments that only last minutes. The audience gets to see her slowly fall for Darcy as she recounts (and sometimes reenacts) the events of her day. With 100 episodes, it was the first web series to win an Emmy. It also launched a whole bevy of similarly styled adaptations on the platform.

While 100 episodes sounds like a lot, the videos range from 2 to 8 minutes long, so the story plays out in bite-sized chunks for the audience. There were also several sequels and spinoff series, including Emma Approved, which adapts Austen’s Emma in a similar format.

3 Bridget Jones’s Diary

Released In 2001

Bridget Jones’s Diary Director Sharon Maguire Release Date April 13, 2001 Runtime 97 Minutes Writers Helen Fielding , Andrew Davies , Richard Curtis

It’s funny how many people missed that Bridget Jones’ Diary is meant to be a very loose adaptation of Jane Austen’s original work. The best part is that the team behind the movie got the ultimate Mr. Darcy, Colin Firth, to play Darcy again.

The movie follows Renee Zellwegger as the titular Bridget as she keeps a diary of the things she wishes would happen in her life. Her life, however, changes when two men she meets begin to vie for her affection a la Darcy and Wickham both going after Elizabeth Bennet.

Available to stream on Paramount+

Mark and Bridget make for the most amusing retelling of Darcy and Lizzy, and even though it’s clearly not meant to be a straight-up adaptation, the movie has managed to become a classic of sorts. Zellweger picked up an Oscar nomination for her role, and it spawned the sequels Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Bridget Jones’ Baby.

2 Pride & Prejudice

Released In 2005

For many younger generations, this is the Pride And Prejudice movie that got them into Austen. And for good reason — the cinematography and soundtrack of the movie are stunning and the casting is superb. For many people, Keira Knightley is the definitive Elizabeth Bennet and Donald Sutherland makes for the perfect father to several young women growing up and falling in love.

The movie was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Actress for Knightley. It was also nominated for six BAFTAs, winning Most Promising Newcomer for director Joe Wright.

Available to stream on Netflix

And even though the movie takes quite a few liberties with story and dialogue, it’s still a beautiful piece of art, portraying the tension and chemistry between Darcy and Elizabeth in a unique and captivating way. It’s one of the most quotable versions of Pride And Prejudice to date, although there are some differences between this movie and the Pride & Prejudice novel.

1 Pride And Prejudice

Released In 1995

Pride And Prejudice (1995) Cast Jennifer Ehle , Colin Firth , Adrian Lukis , Alison Steadman , Benjamin Whitrow , David Bamber , Susannah Harker Release Date October 29, 1995 Seasons 1.0 Creator(s) Andrew Davies

For the generation who became familiar with the story before Knightley took on the role of Elizabeth, this adaptation is the definitive version of Austen’s story. BBC’s Pride And Prejudice does in a miniseries what the 2005 version couldn’t do in a movie – it remains almost completely faithful to the source material. This was the project in which Colin Firth cemented himself as the ultimate Mr. Darcy.

Available to stream on Hulu

Plus, Jennifer Ehle’s performance as Lizzie was no less iconic than Firth’s, and the two share wonderful chemistry together. In fact, Ehle won a BAFTA TV Award for her work. The miniseries was also nominated for four Primetime Emmys, winning one for Outstanding Costume Design for a Miniseries or Special. It also received several National Television Award nominations in the UK and won Best Dramatized Serial from the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain.

It’s perfect for Jane Austen purists and casual fans alike, and to this day the Pride And Prejudice 1995 adaptation remains at the top of the best Pride & Prejudice movies for most fans.