The Animated Series (And Who Would Have Played Them)

Many iconic DC villains graced the screen in Batman: The Animated Series, but there were also numerous villains left on the cutting room floor. Some were deemed too dark, others simply didn’t fit the tone of the DC show, and a few were outright vetoed by the studio. However, creators Bruce Timm and Paul Dini have revealed fascinating behind-the-scenes details about these unused characters. They’ve also speculated on who would have voiced them if they had made it into the series.

The creative team behind Batman: The Animated Series included Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and a stellar roster of writers and directors who redefined the Dark Knight’s rogues’ gallery for Batman: TAS. Timm and Dini, in particular, often share behind-the-scenes tidbits through interviews and fan sites like The World’s Finest. They’ve revealed details about villains who almost appeared on the show, how likely their inclusion was, and the actors they envisioned for these roles.

18 Anarky

To Be Played By Kevin Smith

Anarky, a teenage revolutionary bent on dismantling corrupt systems, would have been a bold addition to Batman: The Animated Series. However, Dini called Anarky’s inclusion a “longshot” due to his overt political themes. Still, his philosophy could have offered a thought-provoking clash with Batman’s ideals.

Dini believed Kevin Smith, known for his sharp wit and strong comic book background, would have been perfect to voice Anarky. Smith is a director and actor, best known as one half of Jay and Silent Bob. Smith’s passionate delivery could have highlighted the villain’s ideological fervor, creating a memorable adversary.

17 Black Mask

To Be Played By James Earl Jones

Black Mask is a brutal crime boss with a penchant for torture. He would have been a terrifying addition to Batman: TAS. As such, Dini classified Black Mask’s inclusion as a “maybe,” acknowledging that his darker themes might have clashed with the show’s constraints.

James Earl Jones was Dini’s dream choice for Black Mask. Jones’ commanding and menacing voice would have added an extra layer of gravitas to the villain, much as he had with Star Wars‘ Darth Vader. Earls would have made him a chilling counterpart to Batman.

16 Calendar Man

To Be Played By Matt Frewer

Calendar Man, known for committing crimes tied to specific dates, was a “doubtful” inclusion according to Dini. This was largely because the series introduced a female counterpart loosely based on the character called Calendar Girl. Still, Calendar Man’s obsession with time could have made for an intriguing episode of Batman: The Animated Series.

Dini suggested that Matt Frewer play Calander Man in Batman: TAS. Frewer is known for his eccentric performances and would have been the perfect actor for Calendar Man. Frewer’s ability to balance humor and menace would have made the character stand out.

15 Catman

To Be Played By Scott Cleverdon

Catman technically appeared in the Batman: The Animated Series episode “Cult of the Cat” as Thomas Blake. However, he is not in costume or wearing his supervillain name. Dini wanted a more traditional portrayal of the character as a rival to Catwoman to follow after his introduction.

Scott Cleverdon voiced Tomas Blake in Batman: TAS. Paul Dini would have wanted Cleverdon to return for a full-fledged Catman. Cleverdon’s performance hinted at what could have been a fascinating exploration of Catman’s relationship with Catwoman.

14 The Cavalier

To Be Played By Tim Curry

The Cavalier, a flamboyant swashbuckler, was initially planned for Batman: The Animated Series. However, his inclusion was later deemed a “longshot” by Dini. His chivalrous demeanor could have provided an interesting counterpoint to Batman’s stoicism.

Dini envisioned Tim Curry for the role of the Cavalier in Batman: TAS. Curry’s theatrical voice and ability to bring charisma to villains would have made the Cavalier a memorable addition. Interestingly, Curry was the original voice of the Joker before falling ill and being replaced by Mark Hamill.

13 Deadshot

To Be Played By Michael Rosenbaum

Deadshot is an infamous DC assassin who repeatedly clashes with Batman in the comics. Deadshot nearly appeared in Batman: The Animated Series, but was ultimately reserved for Justice League. The character’s precision and moral ambiguity could have made him a fascinating foe for Batman.

Paul Dini wanted Michael Rosenbaum to play the villain after his performance as the foe in Justice League. Rosenbaum would have brought a sharp and confident energy to the character. His portrayal in later projects demonstrated the potential he had for this role.

12 Doctor Destiny

To Be Played By William Atherton

Dr. Destiny is a fascinating villain who manipulates dreams. Though Dr. Destiny was considered for Batman: TAS but ultimately shelved. His reality-warping abilities could have created a visually stunning and psychologically intense episode that would have flourished in animation.

William Atherton was Dini’s choice for Dr. Destiny in Batman: TAS. Atherton, known for his role in Die Hard, had actually voiced the villain in the animated Justice League series. Atherton’s sinister tone and chilling delivery would have elevated the character’s eerie presence.

11 Egghead

To Be Played By Maurice LaMarche

Egghead is a campy villain invented for the 1960s Batman series, originally played by Vincent Price. However, Egghead was a hard “no” from the Batman: TAS team. Regardless, Dini admitted he had a soft spot for the character and thought he could work as comic relief.

Maurice LaMarche was Dini’s choice for Batman: TAS. LaMarche is a versatile voice actor known for his work on Pinky and the Brain. LaMarche’s comedic timing and iconic voice could have modernized Egghead’s ridiculous gimmick while keeping him entertaining.

10 Film Freak

To Be Played By Rich Little

Film Freak is a unique Batman foe, cinephile who uses movies as inspiration for his crimes. Film Freak’s inclusion in Batman: The Animated Series was labeled “doubtful” by Dini. Still, his obsession with Hollywood could have made for a clever and unique episode.

Paul Dini wanted Rich Little to voice Film Freak. Rich Little is a respected comedian and impressionist with a long career in American entertainment. Little’s ability to mimic famous voices could have added depth to the character’s movie-inspired antics.

9 The General

To Be Played By Haley Joel Osment

The General is a child prodigy and military strategist who is traditionally portrayed as a psychopathic child. Dini considered including the villain in Batman: TAS, possibly as a contemporary of Dick Grayson. His calculating nature and young age would have created a fascinating dynamic with Batman, but Dini considered the possibility of including him a “maybe.”

Haley Joel Osment was Dini’s top choice for the role of the General in Batman: TAS. Osment had just starred in The Sixth Sense and was widely praised for his surprisingly mature acting talent. Osment’s youthful yet commanding voice could have captured the character’s intelligence and arrogance.

8 Gentleman Ghost

To Be Played By Patrick Stewart

Gentleman Ghost is a spectral thief from the Batman mythos. As a fairly child-friendly yet dynamic villain, Gentlemen Ghost would have been ideal for Batman: TAS and was classified as “likely” by Dini if the series had more contemporary episodes. His supernatural powers and refined demeanor would have been an exciting challenge for Batman.

Patrick Stewart was Dini’s dream casting for Gentleman Ghost in Batman: TAS. Stewart’s sophisticated voice and commanding presence would have perfectly complemented the character’s ghostly elegance. Stewart would have brought a charming yet haughty demeanor perfect for the foe.

7 King Tut

To Be Played By John Goodman

King Tut is a delusional Egyptologist who believes himself to be a reincarnation of the famed Pharoah. King Tut was created for the 1960s Batman series, though has subsequently appeared in other DC media. Despite King Tut being one of the few villains from the campy 1960s era that Paul Dini actually liked, he was ultimately dismissed as “never happening.”

John Goodman was Dini’s choice for King Tut. Goodman’s larger-than-life presence and booming voice would have brought gravitas and humor to the role. In fact, Dini suggests that Goodman would be perfect for a live-action King Tut.

6 Mr. Zsasz

To Be Played By John Malkovich

Mr. Zsasz is a psychopathic killer who marks each of his kills by scarring his body. Consequently, he was deemed too violent for the Batman: The Animated Series target audience. His inclusion could have brought a darker, more psychological edge, but would have required a lot of changes to make it past the sensors.

Paul Dini suggested John Malkovich for the role in Batman: TAS. Malkovich’s unsettling intensity would have perfectly captured Zsasz’s chilling demeanor. He would have brought an exotic uncanniness perfect for Zsasz.

5 Nocturna

To Be Played By Lara Parker

Nocturna is a DC vampire with a tragic backstory. Though Dini and Timm had pushed for her inclusion, she was vetoed by the network due to its anti-vampire policy. In fact, the team wrote a story for the character, but it was passed on for being too graphic and bloody.

Paul Dini suggested Lara Parker as Nocturna in Batman: TAS. Parker is known for her role as a vampire on Dark Shadows, and was the ideal choice for Nocturna. Parker’s sultry and mysterious voice would have perfectly complemented the character’s dark allure.

4 Killer Moth

To Be Played By Dan Aykroyd

Killer Moth is a Batman adversary whose depictions vary from the monstrous to the pathetic. Killer Moth’s inclusion in Batman: TAS was initially dismissed by Bruce Timm, but Dini saw potential in depicting him as a “loser villain” with underdog status. A comedic take on the character could have provided some levity but may have undermined the serious tone of the show.

When Timm dismissed Killer Moth, he joked that he would only work if voiced by Dan Aykroyd. This suggestion was seemingly perfect, and Dini earnestly endorsed the casting. Aykroyd’s humor and charm could have turned Killer Moth into an unexpectedly endearing character.

3 The Ratcatcher

To Be Played By Johnny Rotten

The Ratcatcher is a villain who controls rats. Paul Dini considered his inclusion “doubtful” for Batman: The Animated Series. His unique abilities and underworld connections could have made for an intriguing narrative and could have been tied to other sewer-dwelling foes like Killer Croc and the Sewer King.

Paul Dini thought Johnny Rotten would have been perfect for the adversary. Rotten is best known for his work in the UK punk band the Sex Pistols. Rotten’s gritty voice and rebellious energy would have added a unique edge to the character.

2 The Spook

To Be Played By Christopher Walken

The Spook is a master of illusion with an ability to terrify his victims with ghostly tricks. Though the Spook could have brought a horror element to Batman: TAS, in line with other scary villains. Paul Dini deemed the Spook “highly unlikely” compared to other spectral characters.

Dini dreamed of Christopher Walken in the role of the Spook. Walken’s distinctive voice and eerie delivery would have made the Spook unforgettable. This may have been a bit beyond the show’s budget but certainly would have been fitting.

1 Tally Man

To Be Played By Richard O’Brien

Tally Man is an obscure DC assassin with a tragic past who themes himself around an old-fashioned tax collector. As with others, the Tally Man was considered too dark for the show. His complex motivations could have added depth to the rogues’ gallery.

Richard O’Brien was Paul Dini’s choice to play the Tally Man. Richard O’Brien is known for creating and starring in The Rocky Horror Picture Show. O’Brien’s theatricality and sinister tone would have brought the character to life perfectly had he been allowed in Batman: The Animated Series.

Source: The World’s Finest

Batman: The Animated Series is an award-winning adaptation of the Batman mythos. Remembered for its groundbreaking art style and orchestrated soundtrack, Batman: The Animated Series features the Caped Crusader and countless characters from his rogues' gallery. Kevin Conroy lent his now-iconic voice to the Dark Knight, with the show also featuring the voice talents of Mark Hamill (as the Joker) Arleen Sorkin (Harley Quinn), John Glover (the Riddler), Ron Perlman (Clayface), and David Warner (Ra's al Ghul).

