The best WNBA rivalries of all time

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

When it comes to individual rivalries, there are physical ones. Then there is Los Angeles’ Leslie and Jackson of the Seattle Storm. The two WNBA icons — who combined for 15 All-Star nods, each won three MVPs and two titles — actually didn’t seem to like each other, even though they were two of the best in the game. It started on the international stage, when Australia’s Jackson trash-talked American Leslie up and down the court as a 19-year-old. During the gold-medal game of the 2000 Sydney Olympics, in Jackson’s home country, she pulled out Leslie’s ponytail extension. There were no such drastic incidents between the two in the WNBA, though, where Leslie held a 16-9 record, including the playoffs, versus Jackson.