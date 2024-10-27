The greatest college hockey players of all time

Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images

We start with one of the greatest amateur athletes in the history of American sports. In addition to excelling on the ice at Princeton, Baker was a football standout for the Tigers. Though individual statistics were not kept during Baker’s collegiate hockey career, it’s been estimated that he totaled more than 100 goals and assists apiece. Baker did help Princeton win a national championship in 1914. A veteran of World War I, Baker was among the first inductees into the Hockey Hall of Fame and his name is famously branded on the award given annually to the best player in college hockey.