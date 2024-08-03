The most shocking sports moments of the 2020s

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Look, if you’re the Detroit Lions, and you’ve been one of the league’s laughingstocks for over a quarter century, and you finally win your division for the first time in 30 years, I’m going to call that shocking. If you actually watched Detroit all year, it wasn’t. They were clearly the best team in the NFC North. But if you’re someone who just assumed that they would suffer some cataclysm, that history would be too much for them to overcome, then watching them slam the door in emphatic fashion and clinch the division with two games still left to play was a sight to behold. Given how close they came to a Super Bowl appearance, there might be more superlatives in Detroit’s future, but they’ll be anything but shocking.