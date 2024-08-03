The strangest sports moments of the 2020s

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

There’s that COVID again, creating very bizarre schedule quirks. The Ravens and Steelers were supposed to play on Thanksgiving night, 2020. Then, the game was moved to Sunday. Then it was moved again to Tuesday. But wait, that wasn’t the end of it! The game was moved a third time, to Wednesday afternoon at 3:40. The moves were, you guessed it, more or less all related to COVID testing. Six days after it was supposed to happen, the game was finally played. The Ravens were without Lamar Jackson, but they made a very respectable go of it against the 10-0 Steelers, battling right down to the wire before ultimately falling by a 19-14 margin. The Ravens did manage to expose the Steelers as paper tigers, who promptly staggered to a 12-4 finish. So Baltimore had that going for them, at least.