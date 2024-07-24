The Worst Thing About These 10 Major Members Of The Jedi Order

Summary Jedi heroes are often depicted as flawed and layered individuals with somewhat undesirable tendencies that make them complex and sympathetic.

Major Jedi characters from Star Wars have differing issues, from their dedication to frowned-upon compassion and defiance of the Jedi Council.

Other Jedi have flaws such as an intense need for protection, love, arrogance, faith, and, most prominently, fear.

Star Wars‘ Jedi heroes are undoubtedly the protagonists of most stories in the franchise, but each member has tendencies that make them sympathetic, complex, flawed individuals. The strongest and weakest Jedi in Star Wars are depicted as, first and foremost, people. Naturally, this is in reference to the major Jedi characters that have appeared across Star Wars‘ chronological timeline, as opposed to the background characters with minimal development.

Be it the Jedi of the three film trilogies or those that appear in the various Star Wars TV shows, the guardians of justice and peace in the galaxy are often front and center of most stories. This will undoubtedly continue in upcoming Star Wars movies, from the return of Rey Skywalker and her new generation of Jedi to the exploration of the Prime Jedi, 25,000 years before the saga began. One constant across each of the projects in the franchise is the depiction of the Jedi as flawed beings who make mistakes, making them inherently more compelling.

The following list depicts the individual Jedi’s worst aspects, which are not inherently bad, instead focusing on flawed issues that lead to darkness or conflict.

10 Vernestra Rwoh

Her Dedication To Protecting The Jedi Order

Beginning with The Acolyte‘s Vernestra Rwoh, her biggest issue is her intense protection of the Jedi Order. Throughout much of The Acolyte, it was unclear what role Vernestra was playing in the story. However, by the time of the show’s final episode, she became integral to many questions, from how the Jedi Order was unaware of Sith involvement before the prequels to the fate of Master Sol. In the show’s finale, Vernestra blames Sol for the murders of Masters Indara, Kelnacca, and Torbin.

Rather than admit she had made mistakes via her connection to Qimir or admit the reality that the mistakes the other members of the Jedi Order made contributed to The Acolyte‘s events, Vernestra fabricated a cover story that incriminated Sol. Despite Sol’s inherent goodness and compassion, Vernestra used his death to cover up the mistakes of the Jedi, protecting the Order from outside scrutiny and the reality that the all-knowing space wizards can make errors. While versed in well-meaning, this is a bad trait to have on Vern’s part.

9 Sol

His Love & Compassion For Others

Another desirable trait for many that is equally undesirable for a Jedi is Master Sol’s unwavering love and compassion. The Acolyte depicted Sol in a way that most Jedi are not, with open feelings and emotions on the surface. Be it his connection to Osha and dedication to helping her to his outward anger against Qimir, Sol’s emotions are rarely kept in check as is expected of a Jedi. While again, this is something to be desired, it leads to the tragedies of The Acolyte.

Sol’s insistence on connecting with Osha led to many mistakes; Sol killed Aniseya to protect Osha and Mae – her children – before choosing to save Osha over Mae and leading the latter down a path of darkness and vengeance. In the end, Sol’s compassion saw Osha and Mae take equal dark steps against the Jedi that will likely lead to the Sith rising to dominance by the time of the prequel, should the teases of The Acolyte‘s finale lead to future seasons.

8 Qui-Gon Jinn

His Defiance Of The Jedi Council

Moving into the prequel era, Qui-Gon Jinn’s worst tendency is his defiance of the Jedi Council. Qui-Gon is often described as somewhat of a maverick by the other Jedi, regularly going off on his own and disobeying direct orders from the Council. Qui-Gon does this due to his commitment to the Living Force, living in the here and now, over the Cosmic Force, the bigger picture of what the Jedi stand for. Although this leads Qui-Gon to be a more approachable, compassionate, and well-rounded Jedi for the people, it also leads to difficult truths.

Had Qui-Gon found a balance between his own feelings and the will of the Council, much might have been different…

Perhaps the most difficult truth to face is that had Qui-Gon listened to the council in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Anakin Skywalker would never have become a Jedi. If Anakin had never become a Jedi, he would not have become Darth Vader, and the dark times of the Empire’s reign may have been avoided. Had Qui-Gon found a balance between his own feelings and the will of the Council, much might have been different.

7 Mace Windu

His Arrogance & Hubris

Above all others in the prequel trilogy, Mace Windu is depicted as an antagonistic Jedi. He regularly goes against Anakin Skywalker, who is written as the protagonist for the majority of the three prequel movies, painting Mace in a bad light. However, Mace’s strength is exactly that; he is an incredibly powerful Jedi who is strong-willed and willing to do what it takes to protect the Order. These, again, are desirable traits to have but are rooted in aspects that directly contribute to the downfall of the Jedi.

Mace’s issues are prevalent in the Clone Wars too, when he pushes Ahsoka Tano further from the light of the Jedi after her trial.

These traits are Mace’s hubris and arrogance. Mace, like many other Jedi during the prequels, is so convinced that his view is correct, that he will not even entertain other possibilities. His distrust of the likes of Anakin pushes the latter further toward the dark side, as Mace is convinced Anakin should not be granted the rank of Master. This arrogance directly factors into Anakin’s fall, proving it to be a trait Mace Windu could go without in order to fully realize his strength in the Force.

6 Yoda

His Blind Faith In The Force

In many ways, Yoda and Qui-Gon Jinn are polar opposites. The latter trusts too much in the Living Force and disobeys the Council, while the former believes so steadfastly in the will of the Force that he disregards important feelings. Yoda, as the Jedi Grandmaster, naturally has to feel this way. Yoda rightfully leans into the will of the Force, but there is no denying that his blind faith caused issues.

Yoda’s mistakes are most prevalent in the prequel trilogy. From his treatment of Anakin’s attachments to his dedication to the Force that is clouded by the dark side, Yoda – along with many other Jedi – missed the telltale signs of the Sith forming beneath his feet. If Yoda had trusted in his own feelings more and struck the same balance that Qui-Gon arguably should have, he could have sensed the dark side earlier, before it was too late. This issue was shown to have been learned from, however, in Yoda’s fantastic Star Wars: The Last Jedi scene about failure.

5 Obi-Wan Kenobi

His Protection Of Loved Ones

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of Star Wars’ quintessential Jedi. He fights for what is right, he does so with compassion, and he is overall one of the franchise’s best characters. One of the primary reasons for the latter is his mistakes, flaws, and errors, the most prominent being his need to protect loved ones. In the prequels, Obi-Wan Kenobi knew of Anakin’s relationship with Padmé. He knew it was frowned upon and not allowed by the Jedi, but kept his distance and turned a blind eye out of protection for his friends.

While this is admirable, it was undoubtedly a mistake. If Obi-Wan had taken more risks to talk to Anakin about Padmé, his apprentice might have had a healthy outlet and not fallen to the dark side. This need for protection was also highlighted in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. His desire to protect his former lover, Satine Kryze, directly resulted in Maul targeting her, leading to her death. Obi-Wan regularly tries to protect those he loves in many ways, though often with undesirable consequences.

4 Anakin Skywalker

His Fear Of Losing Those He Loves

Of all the Jedi in Star Wars, perhaps Anakin Skywalker’s issues are the most prevalent. These issues resulted in his dark turn, becoming Darth Vader, and the terrible atrocities he committed in the name of the Empire and the Sith. As will all of the mistakes by the Jedi though, Anakin’s turn came from a source of goodness that was an inherent mistake for a Jedi to feel: his fear of losing those he loves. From being a child, Anakin’s biggest fear was losing the people he loved, beginning with his mother.

Anakin gave into his fear of losing loved ones by believing the dark side could stop this from happening…

The Force would even show Anakin visions of his mother’s death, and later Padmé’s. This fear drove Anakin into the arms of Palpatine, who coldly reassured him before subtly implanting ideas of dark side powers in his head. Eventually, Anakin gave into his fear of losing loved ones by believing the dark side could stop this from happening. As far as bad Jedi traits go, this may be top of the list.

3 Luke Skywalker

His Fear Of The Dark Side

Like his father before him, Luke’s biggest issue stems from fear. Rather than the fear of losing those he loves, Luke’s fear is of the dark side itself. Throughout the original and sequel trilogies, this was positioned as Luke’s biggest obstacle to overcome. In the former set of films, his fear of the dark side led Luke directly to Bespin in order to save Han and Leia which resulted in Luke losing his arm, Han being frozen in carbonite, and the dark revelations about Luke and Leia’s heritage.

Luke almost kills Darth Vader in Return of the Jedi, again symbolizing how strong his fear is.

In the sequels, Luke again failed to overcome his fear of the dark side again through his relationship with Ben Solo. Luke sensed the darkness in Ben and considered ending it prematurely by killing him, to be left with shame and sorrow. This misunderstanding caused Ben to become Kylo Ren and resulted in the deaths of many. While fearing the dark side is natural, confronting that fear healthily is what Luke struggled with. Like Yoda, Luke learned the error of his ways, passing on to Rey that confronting fear is the destiny of a Jedi.

2 Ben Solo

His Inability To Process Emotions

The biggest issue Ben Solo had in the Star Wars sequel trilogy was processing his emotions. As mentioned, the overwhelming emotions Ben felt when he awakened to find Luke standing over him with a lightsaber led him further down the path of darkness. This was also the same with his relationships with his parents. The familial connections to Han and Leia are integral to Ben’s Star Wars journey, and only his acceptance of how he feels about his parents leads him back to the light side.

If Ben had been able to process his emotions healthily, his turn to Kylo Ren might have been avoided. Even Kylo’s connection with Rey is confusing to both characters. This inability to express and process emotions leads to a conflicted personality, which allows Snoke – or, more aptly, Palpatine – to manipulate him and force him down a dark road.

1 Rey Skywalker

Her Fear Of Her Bloodline

Finally, Rey Skywalker’s biggest issue is the fear of her bloodline. In all three sequel trilogy movies, the issue of Rey’s parentage hangs over her. From their abandonment of her in The Force Awakens and the fake-out reveal that they were nobodies in The Last Jedi to the reveal that she is a descendant of Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker, Rey’s heritage causes many of her issues. This is shown primarily in The Rise of Skywalker, with her fear manifesting as Palpatine.

It is only through Luke and Leia that Rey realizes she is more than her blood suggests and overcomes this fear…

While Rey wanting to be someone special and finding out she was not in The Last Jedi is symbolic of her fear, The Rise of Skywalker causes her to make several difficult choices. She fears the darkness in her blood and attempts to hide herself away on Ahch-To forever. It is only through Luke and Leia that Rey realizes she is more than her blood suggests and overcomes this fear, though Palpatine could have been defeated earlier if she had come to this conclusion early in her Star Wars journey.