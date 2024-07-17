Twisters Cast & Character Guide

Summary Twisters brings in a new cast of stars for a long-awaited sequel after the original’s box office success.

The film features a new batch of talented actors like Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos in key roles.

Twisters, set for release in 2024, has a creative team led by Lee Isaac Chung and Mark L. Smith, building on the legacy of the original.

After waiting nearly 30 years for a sequel, Twisters brings a fresh group of movie stars to the surprisingly cinematic world of storm chasing. The original Twister follows a pair of married storm chasers who put themselves at the mercy of dust storms and tornadoes to implement a new weather alert system. The film was a box office triumph, grossing around $500 million with much of this success attributed to Twister’s memorable cast of Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, and Cary Elwes. The new Twisters seeks to match that effect with an impressive cast of modern stars like Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos.

Twisters has been in development for a long time, with numerous writers and directors considered before landing on Minari director Lee Isaac Chung and The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith. The Twisters cast boasts a breakout Top Gun: Maverick actor and the star of a hit miniseries among its ensemble, as well as other major up-and-coming stars in important supporting roles. Here are the stars of Twisters, what roles they play in the well-reviewed blockbuster, and where else audiences can find them.

Twisters Cast Twisters Characters Daisy Edgar-Jones Kate Glenn Powell Tyler Anthony Ramos Javi Brandon Perea Boone Maura Tierney Cathy Daryl McCormack Jeb Sasha Lane Lilly David Corenswet Scott Kiernan Shipka Addy

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Cooper

Born May 24, 1998

Active Since:2015

Actor: Born in London, England, Daisy Edgar-Jones plays protagonist Kate Cooper in Twisters. Edgar-Jones rose to prominence after playing the lead role of Marianne in Normal People, the vastly popular miniseries adapted from Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name. Edgar-Jones also plays the lead character Brenda Lafferty in the Andrew Garfield miniseries Under The Banner of Heaven. She also starred as Noa in the horror movie Fresh and was cast as Kya Clark in Where The Crawdads Sing.

Daisy Edgar-Jones Films/Shows Roles Normal People Marianne Under the Banner of Heaven Brenda Fresh Noa

Character: Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Kate Cooper in Twisters. Cooper is a gifted and intuitive meteorologist whose experiments into disrupting twisters led to tragedy. After spending years out of the field, an old friend brings her back to monitor a surge in twisters across Oklahoma, setting off the plot of the film.

Glen Powell as Tyler Owens

Born October 21, 1988

Active Since:2003

Actor: Raised in Austen, Texas, Glen Powell was the second person announced as part of the Twisters cast and plays fellow storm chaser Tyler Owens. Powell is best known for his role as Lt. Jake “Hangman” Seresin in the blockbuster phenomenon Top Gun: Maverick. His past roles also include supporting parts, such as Dan Reynolds in The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society and John Glenn in Hidden Figures. Powell’s post-Maverick career is just as impressive as he starred in the surprise box office hit rom-com Anyone But You alongside Sydney Sweeney as well as Hit Man.

Notable Glen Powell Films/Shows Role Top Gun: Maverick Jake “Hangman” Seresin Hidden Figures John Glenn Hit Man Gary Johnson

Character: Glen Powell plays Tyler Owens in Twisters. Tyler Owens is a charismatic meteorologist and social media star, who has become famous as a “Tornado Wrangler.” Despite some initial bristling with Kate, Tyler develops into an unlikely friend and potential love interest for her over the course of the film.

Anthony Ramos as Javi

Born November 1, 1991

Active Since: 2010

Actor: Born in Brooklyn, New York, Anthony Ramos plays an important role as Javi in Twisters. Ramos is arguably best known for playing John Laurens and Phillip Hamilton in Hamilton. He also stars as Usnavi in another Lin Manuel Miranda musical, In The Heights, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe. Ramos’ first major screen role came in 2018 when he played Manny in the drama Monsters and Men. He also plays Staff Sergeant Martinez in Godzilla: King of The Monsters and Ramon in A Star is Born. Ramos has proven himself to be a bankable blockbuster star after joining the Transformers: Rise of The Beasts cast.

Notable Anthony Ramos Films/Shows Role In the Heights Usnavi Monsters and Men Manny Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Noah

Character: Anthony Ramos plays Javi. Javi is a former classmate of Kate who took part in her weather experiments. Years later, Javi is the one who brings Kate back onto the field to work with his company, which hopes to use advanced technologies to help track twisters and save lives.

Brandon Perea as Boomer

Born May 25, 1995

Active Since: 2016

Actor: Born in Chicago, Illinois, Brandon Perea appears in Twisters as Boone. Perea found his breakthrough role as Angel Torres in Nope in which audiences saw him racing to capture an alien event on film. Perea’s other film roles include Arjay in the dystopian film American Insurrection and the role of Kenton in the YouTube Red original movie, Dance Camp. On TV, Perea plays French in the Netflix series, The OA, and a small but significant role in Doom Patrol as Dr. Jonathan Tyme.

Notable Brandon Perea Films/Shows Role Nope Angel American Insurrection Arjay The OA French

Character: Perea appears throughout Twisters as Boone. Boone is Tyler’s cameraman and companion, who shares Tyler’s excitement over racing into storms. Boone is seen frequently through the film alongside Tyler and the rest of his team, and provides comic relief during key scenes.

Daryl McCormack as Jeb

Born January 22, 1993

Active Since: 2015

Actor: Born in Nenagh, Ireland, Daryl McCormack, who appears in Twisters as Jeb, is best known for his BAFTA-nominated role as the titular sex worker in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, wherein he stars alongside Emma Thompson. Film viewers may also know McCormack for his role as tutor Liam Sommer in the thriller The Lesson or as Harland McKenna in the Irish heist comedy Pixie. On TV, McCormack plays Isaiah Jesus in seasons 5 and 6 of Peaky Blinders, Aram on Prime’s Wheel of Time adaptation, and Matthew Clafflin in the Apple TV Plus series, Bad Sisters.

Notable Daryl McCormack Films/Shows Role Good Luck To You, Leo Grande Leo Peaky Blinders Isaiah Jesus Pixie Harland

Character: Jeb is Kate’s boyfriend and fellow college student during the film’s opening scenes. He takes part in her experiments and is established as a kind man who puts himself before others.

Twisters Supporting Cast and Characters

Maura Tierney: The Twisters cast features Maura Tierney as Kate’s mother Cathy, a seasoned actor with an accomplished career in film and TV. Tierney has played major roles in numerous memorable series; on the hospital drama E.R., Tierney plays the main character Abby Lockhart; on the popular ’90s sitcom NewsRadio, she stars as Lisa Miller. Tierney also played Helen Solloway on the Showtime series The Affair. In film, Tierney featured alongside Jim Carrey in Liar Liar.

Harry Hadden-Paton: English actor Harry Hadden-Patton appears in Twisters as Ben, a journalist writing a story about Tyler and his team. He is best known for his roles as Bertie Pelham on Downton Abbey and Martin Charteris in the first two seasons of The Crown. Hadden-Patton also plays Rupert in About Time. Theater fans will also know Harry Hadden-Patton for his Tony-nominated performance as Henry Higgins in the recent revival of My Fair Lady.

Sasha Lane: Sasha Lane, who plays Tyler’s drone opperator Lilly, made her screen debut starring opposite Shia LaBeouf in 2016’s American Honey. She has since appeared in several other popular film roles, including Jane in The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Alice Monaghan in 2019’s Hellboy, and Theo in the eco-thriller How to Blow Up a Pipeline. On TV, she was also cast in the psychological thriller series The Crowded Room as Ariana and as Hunter C-20 in Loki.

Kiernan Shipka: Twisters features Kiernan Shipka as Addy, one of Kate’s old tornado hunting crew. Shipka is best-known for her TV performances as Sally Draper on Mad Men, Kevan Hunt on White House Plumbers, and Sabrina Spellman on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Her film work includes the Stanley Tucci sci-fi film The Silence, in which she plays Ally, and Bea Johnson in the independent film Wildflowers.

Nik Dodani: Actor and stand-up comedian Nik Dodani appears in Twisters as Praveen, another member of Kate’s old group. Dodani is most recognizable for his role as Zahid in Netflix’s Atypical. He also plays Pat Barker in the 2018 revival of Murphy Brown. In film, Dodani is Jared Kalwani in Dear Evan Hansen and Danny Khan in the thriller Escape Room.

David Corenswet: Corenswet appears in Twisters as Scott, Javi’s colleague who is more focused on the potential profits of their work instead of the lives it could save. Corenswet recently starred as the unnamed projectionist in the horror film Pearl. His TV work has seen him play David McDougall in the crime miniseries We Own This City along with major roles in two Ryan Murphy series; River Barkley in The Politician and Jack Costello in Hollywood. Corenswet is set to star in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film as the titular superhero.

Tunde Adebimpe: Musician and actor Tunde Adebimpe appears in the Twisters cast as Dexter, another member of Tyler’s crew. He may be best known as the frontman of popular rock group TV on The Radio. His film work includes Mr. Cobbwell in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Sam in Marriage Story. On TV, he plays Ian Olsen on The Girlfriend Experience and a preacher on HBO’s Perry Mason.

Katy O’Brian: Katy O’Brian appears in the Twisters cast as Dani, a mechanic and member of Tyler’s crew. She is also known for playing Jentorra in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Elia Kane in The Mandalorian, Sara Grey in Black Lightning, and George in Z Nation.