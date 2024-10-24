Vincent Price’s 15 Best Horror Movies, Ranked

Vincent Price is one of the original icons of horror cinema, best known for his commanding and one-of-a-kind voice, as well as his charismatic screen presence. Price has made a career from playing a wide range of characters, mainly in gothic horror and intense thrillers, where the roles he plays are equally tragic and horrifying. He was arguably the most popular horror actor of the 1960s, while his collaborations with famed director Roger Corman, as well as frequently appearing in Edgar Allan Poe adaptions, made him a recognized and memorable figure in horror cinema.

In a career spanning six decades, Price’s creepiest film characters were some of the most unsettling in film history, like his intense, harrowing personas in House of Wax and The Pit and the Pendulum. Price has made weaving terrifying figures with genuine emotion and sympathy his trademark, and whether he’s playing a cruel host or haunted scientist, he always elicits the skill and nuance that make him one of the best horror actors of all time.

15 The Raven (1963)

Directed By Roger Corman

The Raven is a 1963 gothic horror film directed by Roger Corman. It follows a magician transformed into a raven, who seeks assistance from a retired sorcerer to restore his human form. The film blends elements of comedy and supernatural intrigue, featuring performances by Vincent Price and Peter Lorre. Director Roger Corman Release Date January 25, 1963 Writers Richard Matheson Cast Vincent Price , Peter Lorre , Boris Karloff , Hazel Court , Olive Sturgess , Jack Nicholson , John Dierkes , Connie Wallace , William Baskin , Aaron Saxon Runtime 86 Minutes

In an adaption of one of Poe’s most famous poems, The Raven, Price plays the sorcerer Dr. Erasmus Craven, who gets drawn into a duel with an unscrupulous Dr. Scarabus. This brilliant adaption is true to the source material and combines many riveting elements, such as magic, gothic horror, and genuinely hilarious, darkly humorous beats that add a layer of comedy to the piece.

The film’s narrative has been well known for many years, but the style in which it’s presented and the chemistry between Price, Boris Karloff, and a young Jack Nicholson elevate it to a unique level. Price is the main stand-out in The Raven for his commanding presence and his sense of humor whilst delivering his sharp one-liners.

14 The Tingler (1959)

Directed By William Castle

In The Tingler, Price’s Dr. Warren Chapin discovers a parasite called “tinglers” that live in the spine of humans, feeding on fear and making the host literally tingle when frightened. This distinct story was heightened in some theaters by buzzing seats that added to the terror on screen (via TIME). While the parasite plot may seem rudimentary by today’s horror standards, Price plays his part of the eccentric Doctor perfectly, a man caught between scientific brilliance and destructiveness. While not critically acclaimed at the time, The Tingler is still a great black-and-white horror to stream today.

13 Twice-Told Tales (1963)

Directed By Sidney Salkow

Based on author Nathaniel Hawthorne’s two short stories and one novel, this anthology horror film tells three distinct and intricate stories that weave gothic horror and romance for an amazing effect. Price, with his powerful voice, narrates and introduces all three segments while playing a starring role in each one. The mix of romance and horror can be a difficult one to pull off, but Price’s captivating performance and larger-than-life personas make it a gothic treat, and one that shows the true versatility of his acting talent.

12 The Haunted Palace (1963)

Directed By Roger Corman

The Haunted Palace (1963) is a horror film directed by Roger Corman, based on an H.P. Lovecraft story. Vincent Price stars as Charles Dexter Ward, a man who travels to the eerie village of Arkham and discovers his ancestor’s dark legacy. The film blends atmospheric settings with supernatural elements, maintaining a sense of foreboding and suspense throughout. Director Roger Corman Release Date August 28, 1963 Cast Vincent Price , Debra Paget , Lon Chaney Jr. , Frank Maxwell , Leo Gordon , Elisha Cook Jr. , John Dierkes , Milton Parsons , Cathie Merchant , Guy Wilkerson , I. Stanford Jolley , Harry Ellerbe , Barboura Morris , Darlene Lucht , Bruno VeSota Runtime 87 Minutes Expand

The Haunted Palace constitutes another installment in the Corman-Poe series of films; however, while the title is derived from Poe’s poem, its plot is actually adapted from The Case of Charles Dexter Ward by H.P. Lovecraft, with Price playing the titular character who inherits a haunted mansion. The film is one of the best H.P. Lovecraftian movie adaptions, as it offers a faithful retelling while elevating the themes of horror and black magic. The supernatural elements stand out, while Price’s portrayal of Ward is a fascinating psychological turn, with the backdrop of a terrifying mansion to make it an intriguing and rewatchable film.

11 The Tomb Of Ligeia (1964)

Directed By Roger Corman

The Tomb of Ligeia is a horror film directed by Roger Corman, based on the Edgar Allan Poe short story “Ligeia”. The 1964 film follows Verden Fell, a man haunted by the memory of his deceased wife Ligeia, who is determined to uncover the secrets behind her mysterious death. Director Roger Corman Release Date November 29, 1964 Studio(s) Alta Vista Film Production Writers Robert Towne , Paul Mayersberg Cast Vincent Price , Elizabeth Shepherd , John Westbrook , Derek Francis , Oliver Johnston Runtime 81 Minutes Expand

The eighth and final film in the Corman-Poe series of films follows Verden Fell, a recent widower who meets and marries a young, confident woman and is then haunted by his first wife. This tense and, at times, shocking film builds upon the short story that it is based on.

Corman-Poe Film Produced By AIP Release Year: The Fall of the House of Usher 1960 The Pit and The Pendulum 1961 The Premature Burial 1962 Tales Of Terror 1962 The Raven 1963 The Haunted Palace 1963 The Masque of the Red Death 1964 The Tomb Of Ligeia 1964

The Tomb of Ligeia is a slow-burning narrative that grips the audience as things get more horrifying and bizarre with each passing scene. Price delivers an introspective and honest look at a man haunted in his new life by his old one, making it a strong conclusion to this iconic sub-series of his career and the cinematic horror genre.

10 The Last Man On Earth (1964)

Directed By Sidney Salkow & Ubaldo B. Ragona

The Last Man On Earth Director Ubaldo Ragona , Sidney Salkow Release Date May 6, 1964 Cast Vincent Price , Emma Danieli , Franca Bettoia , Giacomo Rossi Stuart Runtime 86 Minutes

In this post-apocalyptic sci-fi horror, Price plays another troubled doctor, who is the only survivor of a horrific plague that turns those who have been infected into vampiric creatures. While the world is turned upside down, Dr. Robert Morgan thrives in the routine of waking up, marking the calendar, and leaving to hunt the vampires before returning home once the sun goes down.

The Last Man on Earth

is based on the 1954 novel

I Am Legend

by author Richard Matheson, which would become a blockbuster hit starring Will Smith in 2007.

The Last Man on Earth provides the framework for a lot of vampire/zombie films going forward, while Price’s portrayal of a man forced to endure fear and isolation while trying to remain sane is spellbinding, and one of the finest performances in his filmography.

9 House On Haunted Hill (1959)

Directed By William Castle

Another “Castle Horror,” directed by William Castle, House on Haunted Hill tells the story of Frederick Loren, an eccentric millionaire who invites five people to a “haunted house” party — whoever can survive the full night will win $10,000. House on Haunted Hill is one of Price’s most iconic roles, expertly blending psychological horror with increasingly terrifying supernatural elements. Price’s Loren is incredibly played, a mysterious and controlling figure who wields power over his guests. The combination of charm and menace is another trademark of Price, helping create another gem for his career.

8 The Fall Of The House Of Usher (1960)

Directed By Roger Corman

House of Usher The Fall of the House of Usher is a horror film adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s 1839 short story, directed by Roger Corman. The film follows Roderick Usher, a reclusive and ailing aristocrat, and his sister Madeline, as they struggle with a mysterious and deadly family curse. Vincent Price stars as Roderick, alongside Mark Damon and Myrna Fahey. Director Roger Corman Release Date July 20, 1960 Studio(s) Alta Vista Productions , American International Pictures Writers Richard Matheson Cast Vincent Price , Mark Damon , Myrna Fahey , Harry Ellerbe , David Andar Runtime 79 Minutes Expand

The Fall of the House of Usher is another Poe tale directed by Corman, featuring Price as Roderick Usher, a man who attempts to ward off his sister’s fiancé, explaining that his family bloodline is cursed. The story descends into chaos as the curse starts to take over the house and its inhabitants. Another slow-burner narrative with its constant sense of impending doom, Price gives a virtuoso performance of a man haunted by his family’s sinister history and adds a beautifully tense atmosphere throughout the relatively short 79-minute runtime.

7 The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971)

Directed By Robert Fuest

A British comedy horror film, The Abominable Dr. Phibes features Price as the titular Dr. Anton Phibes, a grotesque and vicious doctor injured in a car accident who seeks revenge for his wife’s death during surgery. Phibes blames the surgeons who performed his wife’s procedure and starts to create elaborate plans to kill those he deems responsible.

The Abominable Dr. Phibes showcases more facets of Price’s comedic timing, with each murder in the film more and more ridiculous. The dark comedy moments throughout are perfectly played, highlighting the contrast of horror that works as the backdrop. Price’s portrayal, forced to be silent, is still as elegant and intrusive as many of his other roles.

6 Witchfinder General (1968)

Directed By Michael Reeves

Witchfinder General is a historical horror film directed by Michael Reeves. Set during the English Civil War, the film stars Vincent Price as the notorious witch-hunter, Matthew Hopkins, who travels the countryside exploiting the fear of witchcraft to commit atrocities. Based on the novel by Ronald Bassett, the film explores themes of power, corruption, and the brutality of the witch hunts, and is renowned for its stark depiction of violence and moral ambiguity. Director Michael Reeves Release Date May 17, 1968 Writers Michael Reeves , Ronald Bassett , Tom Baker Cast Vincent Price , Ian Ogilvy , Robert Russell , Nicky Henson , Hilary Dwyer , Rupert Davies , Patrick Wymark , Wilfrid Brambell , Tony Selby , Michael Beint , Bernard Kay , Beaufoy Milton , John Trenaman , Bill Maxwell , Peter Thomas , Maggie Kimberly , Dennis Thorne , Anne Tirard , Gillian Aldam , Hira Talfrey , Jack Lynn , Michael Segal , David Webb , Sally Douglas , Edward Palmer , Lee Peters , Peter Haigh , Godfrey James , Margaret Nolan , Philip Waddilove , Toby Lennon , Morris Jar , David Lyell , Alf Joint , Martin Terry Expand

The period horror Witchfinder General is one of the best folk horror movies ever created, starring Price as lawyer Matthew Hopkins, a violent and opportunistic witch hunter who exploits the breakdown of social order, torturing suspected local witches to get a confession and be paid handsomely for the trouble. The film is set during the English Civil War, and it is easily one of Price’s darkest roles. Witchfinder General is beautifully crafted and shot, while Price’s depiction of the brutal torturer who finds immense pride in cruelty and violence is harrowing.

5 The Fly (1958)

Directed By Kurt Neumann

In a science fiction horror film, Price plays François Delambre, the brother of the scientist who makes himself a travesty, turning into a half-man-half-fly hybrid creature in a teleportation experiment gone wrong when a fly sneaks into the device. The film is recounted in flashback form, revealing how the scientist ended up crushed in a hydraulic press. Though, for once, not the leading role, Price shines in his supporting position as he provides a constant, grounded presence. While on the surface, the narrative seems a bit comedic, the execution and horror elements are expertly done, making this one of Price’s finest films.

4 Theater Of Blood (1973)

Directed By Douglas Hickox

After being embarrassed at an Awards Ceremony, humiliated and vengeful Shakespearean actor Edward Kendal Sheridan Lionheart attempts to end his life by jumping into the Thames River. When he is rescued, Lionheart wants to exact revenge on those who humiliated him and plans to murder the critics one by one, but not before reminding them of the review before he does. Directed by Douglas Hickox, Theater of Blood is a gruesome film, yet one with many moments of levity. It allows Price to show his theatrical exuberance while also playing a calculated killer, also making it one of the best titles in his filmography.

3 The Pit And The Pendulum (1961)

Directed By Roger Corman

In potentially the best installment of the collaborations between Corman, Price, and Poe, The Pit and the Pendulum features Price as a traumatized nobleman, Nicholas Medina, and tells the story of Englishman Francis Barnard who travels to Nicholas’ Spanish castle to investigate the disappearance of his sister. The unique, gothic setting and unnerving atmosphere are the backdrop for one of Price’s most compelling roles. The film breaks down into a series of horrific situations and violent murders before the titular torture chamber features in the final sequence, with Price playing his role flawlessly — one of the most iconic in his entire filmography.

2 House Of Wax (1953)

Directed By Andre De Toth

House of Wax is a 1953 horror film directed by André De Toth, featuring Vincent Price as Professor Henry Jarrod, a wax sculptor who seeks revenge after his museum is set on fire by an associate. Phyllis Kirk and Frank Lovejoy co-star in this classic film, known for its atmospheric tension and innovative use of 3D technology. Director André De Toth Release Date April 25, 1953 Writers Crane Wilbur , Charles Belden Cast Vincent Price , Frank Lovejoy , Phyllis Kirk , Carolyn Jones , Paul Picerni , Roy Roberts , Angela Clarke , Paul Cavanagh Runtime 88 Minutes

House of Wax is an American mystery-horror starring Price as Professor Henry Jarrod, a wax-work sculptor for a wax museum who meets a brutal end. Without a doubt, Jarrod is one of Price’s most intriguing and popular characters over his 60-year career. The portrayal features many quintessential elements of a Price performance, showing a haunted figure committed to murder and destruction, but also glimpses of vulnerability for what could be a one-dimensional villain. His performance here thrust him further into superstardom and cemented him as one of the greatest horror actors of all time.

1 The Masque Of The Red Death (1964)

Directed By Roger Corman

In The Masque of the Red Death, Price stars as Prince Prospero, a sadistic prince who terrorizes and abuses his disease-ridden peasants while spending much of his time locked away and isolated in his castle, as “The Red Death” plague sweeps across the countryside, causing horrible illness and chaos.

Price’s ability to portray such a horrific character with nuance and grace cannot be overstated, while the film itself is an epic tale with expansive cinematography and a deep, gothic aesthetic. Price shines in a tour-de-force performance, showcasing a morally bankrupt, lonely, and complex character who is as magnetic as he is horrifying. This character’s unrivaled complexity makes The Masque of the Red Death a strong contender for Vincent Price’s best horror film.

