Why replacing a franchise NFL QB is nearly impossible

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The fallout from the 2022 Deshaun Watson derby affected most of the NFC South. Watson was ready to waive his no-trade clause to play for his home-state team, but the Browns coming back with an unrivaled $230 million guarantee led to the Falcons standing down. As this awkward courtship transpired, the Falcons gave Ryan permission to seek a trade. The 14-year Falcons starter zeroed in on the Colts, who were without a true plan in the days between the Carson Wentz trade and the Ryan pickup. Minutes after the Ryan trade, the Falcons signed Mariota — a former Arthur Smith Titans pupil — to a two-year, $28M deal. The run-oriented QB had moments but checked out on his team after Desmond Ridder’s December 2022 promotion.