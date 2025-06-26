এআই কোড জেনারেটরের ব্যবহার নিষিদ্ধ নীতি নির্ধারণ করুন · কিউএমইউ/কিউইএমইউ@3 ডি 40 ডিবি 0 · গিটহাব

@@ -282,4 +282,57 @@ boilerplate code template which is then filled in to produce the final patch.
The output of such a tool would still be considered the "preferred format",
since it is intended to be a foundation for further human authored changes.
Such tools are acceptable to use, provided there is clearly defined copyright
and licensing for their output.
and licensing for their output. Note in particular the caveats applying to AI
content generators below.
Use of AI content generators
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
TL;DR:
**Current QEMU project policy is to DECLINE any contributions which are
believed to include or derive from AI generated content. This includes
ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, Llama and similar tools.**
The increasing prevalence of AI-assisted software development results in a
number of difficult legal questions and risks for software projects, including
QEMU. Of particular concern is content generated by `Large Language Models
<https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Large_language_model>`__ (LLMs).
The QEMU community requires that contributors certify their patch submissions
are made in accordance with the rules of the `Developer's Certificate of
Origin (DCO) <dco>`.
To satisfy the DCO, the patch contributor has to fully understand the
copyright and license status of content they are contributing to QEMU. With AI
content generators, the copyright and license status of the output is
ill-defined with no generally accepted, settled legal foundation.
Where the training material is known, it is common for it to include large
volumes of material under restrictive licensing/copyright terms. Even where
the training material is all known to be under open source licenses, it is
likely to be under a variety of terms, not all of which will be compatible
with QEMU's licensing requirements.
How contributors could comply with DCO terms (b) or (c) for the output of AI
content generators commonly available today is unclear. The QEMU project is
not willing or able to accept the legal risks of non-compliance.
The QEMU project thus requires that contributors refrain from using AI content
generators on patches intended to be submitted to the project, and will
decline any contribution if use of AI is either known or suspected.
This policy does not apply to other uses of AI, such as researching APIs or
algorithms, static analysis, or debugging, provided their output is not to be
included in contributions.
Examples of tools impacted by this policy includes GitHub's CoPilot, OpenAI's
ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Meta's Code Llama, and code/content
generation agents which are built on top of such tools.
This policy may evolve as AI tools mature and the legal situation is
clarifed. In the meanwhile, requests for exceptions to this policy will be
evaluated by the QEMU project on a case by case basis. To be granted an
exception, a contributor will need to demonstrate clarity of the license and
copyright status for the tool's output in relation to its training model and
code, to the satisfaction of the project maintainers.