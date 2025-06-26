এআই কোড জেনারেটরের ব্যবহার নিষিদ্ধ নীতি নির্ধারণ করুন · কিউএমইউ/কিউইএমইউ@3 ডি 40 ডিবি 0 · গিটহাব

You are Here
@@ -282,4 +282,57 @@ boilerplate code template which is then filled in to produce the final patch.

282282

The output of such a tool would still be considered the "preferred format",

283283

since it is intended to be a foundation for further human authored changes.

284284

Such tools are acceptable to use, provided there is clearly defined copyright

285-

and licensing for their output.

285+

and licensing for their output. Note in particular the caveats applying to AI

286+

content generators below.

287+288+

Use of AI content generators

289+

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

290+291+

TL;DR:

292+293+

**Current QEMU project policy is to DECLINE any contributions which are

294+

believed to include or derive from AI generated content. This includes

295+

ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, Llama and similar tools.**

296+297+

The increasing prevalence of AI-assisted software development results in a

298+

number of difficult legal questions and risks for software projects, including

299+

QEMU. Of particular concern is content generated by `Large Language Models

300+

<https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Large_language_model>`__ (LLMs).

301+302+

The QEMU community requires that contributors certify their patch submissions

303+

are made in accordance with the rules of the `Developer's Certificate of

304+

Origin (DCO) <dco>`.

305+306+

To satisfy the DCO, the patch contributor has to fully understand the

307+

copyright and license status of content they are contributing to QEMU. With AI

308+

content generators, the copyright and license status of the output is

309+

ill-defined with no generally accepted, settled legal foundation.

310+311+

Where the training material is known, it is common for it to include large

312+

volumes of material under restrictive licensing/copyright terms. Even where

313+

the training material is all known to be under open source licenses, it is

314+

likely to be under a variety of terms, not all of which will be compatible

315+

with QEMU's licensing requirements.

316+317+

How contributors could comply with DCO terms (b) or (c) for the output of AI

318+

content generators commonly available today is unclear. The QEMU project is

319+

not willing or able to accept the legal risks of non-compliance.

320+321+

The QEMU project thus requires that contributors refrain from using AI content

322+

generators on patches intended to be submitted to the project, and will

323+

decline any contribution if use of AI is either known or suspected.

324+325+

This policy does not apply to other uses of AI, such as researching APIs or

326+

algorithms, static analysis, or debugging, provided their output is not to be

327+

included in contributions.

328+329+

Examples of tools impacted by this policy includes GitHub's CoPilot, OpenAI's

330+

ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Meta's Code Llama, and code/content

331+

generation agents which are built on top of such tools.

332+333+

This policy may evolve as AI tools mature and the legal situation is

334+

clarifed. In the meanwhile, requests for exceptions to this policy will be

335+

evaluated by the QEMU project on a case by case basis. To be granted an

336+

exception, a contributor will need to demonstrate clarity of the license and

337+

copyright status for the tool's output in relation to its training model and

338+

code, to the satisfaction of the project maintainers.

