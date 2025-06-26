এআই কোড জেনারেটরের ব্যবহার নিষিদ্ধ নীতি নির্ধারণ করুন · কিউএমইউ/কিউইএমইউ@3 ডি 40 ডিবি 0 · গিটহাব

@@ -282,4 +282,57 @@ boilerplate code template which is then filled in to produce the final patch.

282 282 The output of such a tool would still be considered the "preferred format",

283 283 since it is intended to be a foundation for further human authored changes.

284 284 Such tools are acceptable to use, provided there is clearly defined copyright

285 - and licensing for their output.

285 + and licensing for their output. Note in particular the caveats applying to AI

286 + content generators below.

287 +

288 + Use of AI content generators

289 + ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

290 +

291 + TL;DR:

292 +

293 + **Current QEMU project policy is to DECLINE any contributions which are

294 + believed to include or derive from AI generated content. This includes

295 + ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, Llama and similar tools.**

296 +

297 + The increasing prevalence of AI-assisted software development results in a

298 + number of difficult legal questions and risks for software projects, including

299 + QEMU. Of particular concern is content generated by `Large Language Models

300 + <https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Large_language_model>`__ (LLMs).

301 +

302 + The QEMU community requires that contributors certify their patch submissions

303 + are made in accordance with the rules of the `Developer's Certificate of

304 + Origin (DCO) <dco>`.

305 +

306 + To satisfy the DCO, the patch contributor has to fully understand the

307 + copyright and license status of content they are contributing to QEMU. With AI

308 + content generators, the copyright and license status of the output is

309 + ill-defined with no generally accepted, settled legal foundation.

310 +

311 + Where the training material is known, it is common for it to include large

312 + volumes of material under restrictive licensing/copyright terms. Even where

313 + the training material is all known to be under open source licenses, it is

314 + likely to be under a variety of terms, not all of which will be compatible

315 + with QEMU's licensing requirements.

316 +

317 + How contributors could comply with DCO terms (b) or (c) for the output of AI

318 + content generators commonly available today is unclear. The QEMU project is

319 + not willing or able to accept the legal risks of non-compliance.

320 +

321 + The QEMU project thus requires that contributors refrain from using AI content

322 + generators on patches intended to be submitted to the project, and will

323 + decline any contribution if use of AI is either known or suspected.

324 +

325 + This policy does not apply to other uses of AI, such as researching APIs or

326 + algorithms, static analysis, or debugging, provided their output is not to be

327 + included in contributions.

328 +

329 + Examples of tools impacted by this policy includes GitHub's CoPilot, OpenAI's

330 + ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Meta's Code Llama, and code/content

331 + generation agents which are built on top of such tools.

332 +

333 + This policy may evolve as AI tools mature and the legal situation is

334 + clarifed. In the meanwhile, requests for exceptions to this policy will be

335 + evaluated by the QEMU project on a case by case basis. To be granted an

336 + exception, a contributor will need to demonstrate clarity of the license and

337 + copyright status for the tool's output in relation to its training model and