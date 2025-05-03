কার্ল ইস্ট উইলকেন্সের ব্লগ – ন্যূনতম কার্যকর ব্লগ

News

কার্ল ইস্ট উইলকেন্সের ব্লগ

আমার প্রয়োজনীয়তা

  • আমি ইতিমধ্যে নিজস্ব একটি ডোমেন ব্যবহার করা উচিত
  • আধুনিক ওয়েব স্ট্যান্ডার্ডগুলি অনুসরণ করা উচিত এবং শালীন এসইও থাকা উচিত
  • নতুন সামগ্রী যুক্ত করা খুব সহজ হওয়া উচিত
  • সমস্ত পৃষ্ঠাগুলি স্থিরভাবে নির্মিত উচিত

এটাই আমি করেছি:

  • একটি ছোট লিখুন template.html
  • pip install markdown2
  • ক্লান্ত, তাই একটি জন্য O1 জিজ্ঞাসা করুন render.py স্ক্রিপ্ট
  • কিছু পোস্ট লিখুন

শুধু রেন্ডার করুন, এটি হোস্ট করুন, এবং এটিই!

হ্যাঁ? ভূত? ওয়ার্ডপ্রেস? সব একই, বিন মধ্যে!

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">

<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8" />
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" />
    <title>Carl Öst Wilkens' Blog</title>
    <style>
        :root {
            color-scheme: light dark;
        }
        html {
            font-family: system-ui, sans-serif;
            max-width: 70ch;
            padding: 3em 1em;
            margin: auto;
            line-height: 1.5;
            font-size: 1.25em;
        }
    </style>
</head>

<body>
    <a href="/" id="head-link">Carl Öst Wilkens' Blog</a>
    {{ content }}
</body>

</html>

import os
import markdown2


def main():
    # Define the directory containing the Markdown files
    posts_dir = './posts'
    output_dir = './blog'

    # Read template.html
    with open("template.html", 'r', encoding='utf-8') as file:
        template = file.read()

    # Create output directory if it doesn't exist
    os.makedirs(output_dir, exist_ok=True)

    # Iterate over all dirs in the posts directory
    for post_directory in os.listdir(posts_dir):
        post_code = post_directory

        # Construct full file path
        file_path = os.path.join(posts_dir, post_directory, 'eng.md')

        # Read the Markdown file
        with open(file_path, 'r', encoding='utf-8') as file:
            md_content = file.read()

        # Find first line which contains "# "
        title = md_content.split("# ", 1).pop(1).split("\n").pop(0)

        # Convert Markdown to HTML
        html_content = markdown2.markdown(md_content, extras=('fenced-code-blocks', "header-ids"))
        html_content = html_content.replace('<img src="', f'<img src="/posts/{post_code}/')
        html_content = template.replace('{{ content }}', html_content)
        html_content = html_content.replace('Minimum viable blog', title)

        # Construct HTML file path
        html_filename = post_code + '.html'  # Replace .md with .html
        html_path = os.path.join(output_dir, html_filename)

        # Save the HTML file
        with open(html_path, 'w', encoding='utf-8') as file:
            file.write(html_content)
        print(f"Rendered {post_code} to {html_filename}")

    # Render index.html
    index_html = ""

    # Load greetings.md
    with open("greetings.md", 'r', encoding='utf-8') as file:
        md_content = file.read()
    index_html = markdown2.markdown(md_content, extras=('fenced-code-blocks', "header-ids"))

    for post_directory in os.listdir(posts_dir):
        post_code = post_directory
        file_path = os.path.join(posts_dir, post_directory, 'eng.md')
        with open(file_path, 'r', encoding='utf-8') as file:
            md_content = file.read()
        title = md_content.split("# ", 1).pop(1).split("\n").pop(0)
        index_html += f'<li><a href="/blog/{post_code}.html">{title}</a></li>'
    index_html = template.replace('{{ content }}', index_html)
    index_html = index_html.replace('Minimum viable blog', "Index")
    index_path = "index.html"
    with open(index_path, 'w', encoding='utf-8') as file:
        file.write(index_html)
    print(f"Rendered index.html")

main()

ক্যানোনিকাল আর্থ-ডেট 2025-03-31 এ ম্যানুয়ালি লিখিত

লেট নাইট মিউজিক রেক: অ্যালিস বিপদ – তাদের জাহান্নাম দিন

আপনার দিকে তাকাও, পুরো জিনিসটির জন্য ঘুরে বেড়াচ্ছে!

