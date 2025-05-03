কার্ল ইস্ট উইলকেন্সের ব্লগ – ন্যূনতম কার্যকর ব্লগ

কার্ল ইস্ট উইলকেন্সের ব্লগ
আমার প্রয়োজনীয়তা
- আমি ইতিমধ্যে নিজস্ব একটি ডোমেন ব্যবহার করা উচিত
- আধুনিক ওয়েব স্ট্যান্ডার্ডগুলি অনুসরণ করা উচিত এবং শালীন এসইও থাকা উচিত
- নতুন সামগ্রী যুক্ত করা খুব সহজ হওয়া উচিত
- সমস্ত পৃষ্ঠাগুলি স্থিরভাবে নির্মিত উচিত
এটাই আমি করেছি:
- একটি ছোট লিখুন
template.html
pip install markdown2
- ক্লান্ত, তাই একটি জন্য O1 জিজ্ঞাসা করুন
render.pyস্ক্রিপ্ট
- কিছু পোস্ট লিখুন
শুধু রেন্ডার করুন, এটি হোস্ট করুন, এবং এটিই!
হ্যাঁ? ভূত? ওয়ার্ডপ্রেস? সব একই, বিন মধ্যে!
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" />
<title>Carl Öst Wilkens' Blog</title>
<style>
:root {
color-scheme: light dark;
}
html {
font-family: system-ui, sans-serif;
max-width: 70ch;
padding: 3em 1em;
margin: auto;
line-height: 1.5;
font-size: 1.25em;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<a href="/" id="head-link">Carl Öst Wilkens' Blog</a>
{{ content }}
</body>
</html>
import os
import markdown2
def main():
# Define the directory containing the Markdown files
posts_dir = './posts'
output_dir = './blog'
# Read template.html
with open("template.html", 'r', encoding='utf-8') as file:
template = file.read()
# Create output directory if it doesn't exist
os.makedirs(output_dir, exist_ok=True)
# Iterate over all dirs in the posts directory
for post_directory in os.listdir(posts_dir):
post_code = post_directory
# Construct full file path
file_path = os.path.join(posts_dir, post_directory, 'eng.md')
# Read the Markdown file
with open(file_path, 'r', encoding='utf-8') as file:
md_content = file.read()
# Find first line which contains "# "
title = md_content.split("# ", 1).pop(1).split("\n").pop(0)
# Convert Markdown to HTML
html_content = markdown2.markdown(md_content, extras=('fenced-code-blocks', "header-ids"))
html_content = html_content.replace('<img src="', f'<img src="/posts/{post_code}/')
html_content = template.replace('{{ content }}', html_content)
html_content = html_content.replace('Minimum viable blog', title)
# Construct HTML file path
html_filename = post_code + '.html' # Replace .md with .html
html_path = os.path.join(output_dir, html_filename)
# Save the HTML file
with open(html_path, 'w', encoding='utf-8') as file:
file.write(html_content)
print(f"Rendered {post_code} to {html_filename}")
# Render index.html
index_html = ""
# Load greetings.md
with open("greetings.md", 'r', encoding='utf-8') as file:
md_content = file.read()
index_html = markdown2.markdown(md_content, extras=('fenced-code-blocks', "header-ids"))
for post_directory in os.listdir(posts_dir):
post_code = post_directory
file_path = os.path.join(posts_dir, post_directory, 'eng.md')
with open(file_path, 'r', encoding='utf-8') as file:
md_content = file.read()
title = md_content.split("# ", 1).pop(1).split("\n").pop(0)
index_html += f'<li><a href="/blog/{post_code}.html">{title}</a></li>'
index_html = template.replace('{{ content }}', index_html)
index_html = index_html.replace('Minimum viable blog', "Index")
index_path = "index.html"
with open(index_path, 'w', encoding='utf-8') as file:
file.write(index_html)
print(f"Rendered index.html")
main()
ক্যানোনিকাল আর্থ-ডেট 2025-03-31 এ ম্যানুয়ালি লিখিত
