ক্রাস্টোভস্কি/রাউ 2 এক্সোস: ডস-এর মতো শখ ওএসের দ্বিতীয় পুনরাবৃত্তি।

রাউরেক্সোস অপারেটিং সিস্টেমের একটি দ্বিতীয় পুনরাবৃত্তি, মরিচা মধ্যে পুনরায় লেখা।
ওএস চালানোর জন্য, আপনি যে কোনও রিলিজ থেকে সংযুক্ত আইএসও চিত্রটি ব্যবহার করতে পারেন এবং এটি কিউইএমইউ এমুলেটরে চালাতে পারেন। সিস্টেমটি x86_64 বেয়ারমেটাল (ইউএসবি ফ্ল্যাশ ডিস্ক থেকে বুট) এও পরীক্ষা করা হয়েছিল।
# install Rust and its dependencies
make init
# make sure you have `xorriso`, `net-tools` and `grub2-tools` installed (Linux)
dnf install xorriso net-tools grub2-tools qemu qemu-common qemu-system-x86
# compile the kernel and stage2 bootloader, link it into an ELF binary and bake into an ISO image with GRUB stage1 bootloader
make build
# run the QEMU emulation with ISO image (respectively with additional floppy image attached as well)
make run_iso
make run_iso_floppy
# (alternative) run the kernel exclusively only (needs the `bootloader` dependency in Cargo.toml to be added)
cargo bootimage
make run
পেতে কেমুতে কার্নেল চালান
pty স্টাডআউটে নম্বর:
make run
char device redirected to /dev/pts/3 (label serial0)
স্লিপ প্যাকেটগুলির জন্য শুনুন এবং একটি তৈরি করুন
sl0 ইন্টারফেস:
sudo slattach -L -p slip -s 115200 /dev/pts/3
sudo ifconfig sl0 192.168.3.1 pointopoint 192.168.3.2 up
প্যাকেটগুলি ব্যবহার করে ক্যাচ করুন
tcpdump::