ক্লাসিক সিডিই (সাধারণ ডেস্কটপ পরিবেশ) ওপেনবিএসডি আসছে

অবদান দ্বারা
পিটার এনএম হ্যানস্টিন
চালু
ক্লাসিক কম-অন ডিপ্ট থেকে।

কারও কারও কাছে অনেকটা আগ্রহী, অন্যান্য গ্রেইবার্ডস, ক্লাসিক দ্বারা একটি মজাদার স্মৃতি হিসাবে স্মরণ করা হয়েছে
সাধারণ ডেস্কটপ পরিবেশ
(সিডি) বন্দর সংগ্রহে যুক্ত করা হচ্ছে।

প্রাথমিক বার্তা দিন পড়া,


এটি লক্ষণীয় যে এটি এখনও বিল্ডের সাথে লিঙ্কযুক্ত নয়, তাই সম্ভবত প্যাকেজ হিসাবে তাত্ক্ষণিকভাবে উপলব্ধ হবে না। তবে আপনি অবশ্যই স্থানীয়ভাবে বন্দরটি তৈরি করতে এবং ক্লাসিক ইউনিক্স ডেস্কটপের অভিজ্ঞতা নিতে মুক্ত।

এছাড়াও লক্ষণীয় মূল্যবান ajacoutot@‘এস
সতর্কতা::

(…)
I wouldn't use is as a daily driver, it's old unsecure code but it's fun if you
want to bring back memories.
(…)

সম্পাদকরা ভবিষ্যতের স্ন্যাপশটে প্যাকেজ হিসাবে এটি সঠিকভাবে উপলব্ধ দেখার অপেক্ষায় রয়েছেন।

