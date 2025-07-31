ক্লাসিক সিডিই (সাধারণ ডেস্কটপ পরিবেশ) ওপেনবিএসডি আসছে

কারও কারও কাছে অনেকটা আগ্রহী, অন্যান্য গ্রেইবার্ডস, ক্লাসিক দ্বারা একটি মজাদার স্মৃতি হিসাবে স্মরণ করা হয়েছে

সাধারণ ডেস্কটপ পরিবেশ

( সিডি ) বন্দর সংগ্রহে যুক্ত করা হচ্ছে।

প্রাথমিক বার্তা দিন পড়া,

List: openbsd-ports-cvs Subject: CVS: cvs.openbsd.org: ports From: Antoine Jacoutot <ajacoutot () cvs ! openbsd ! org> Date: 2025-07-28 12:35:38 CVSROOT: /cvs Module name: ports Changes by: ajacoutot@cvs.openbsd.org 2025/07/28 06:35:38 Log message: Import cde-2.5.2 CDE - The Common Desktop Environment is X Windows desktop environment that was commonly used on commercial UNIX variants such as Sun Solaris, HP-UX and IBM AIX. Developed between 1993 and 1999, it has now been released under an Open Source licence by The Open Group.

=> this is not hooked to the build yet as it still needs some fixes and improvements. tweak and ok sthen@ Status: Vendor Tag: ajacoutot Release Tags: ajacoutot_20250728 N ports/x11/cde/distinfo N ports/x11/cde/Makefile N ports/x11/cde/pkg/DESCR N ports/x11/cde/pkg/PLIST N ports/x11/cde/pkg/README N ports/x11/cde/patches/patch-programs_dtksh_ksh93_src_lib_libast_features_wchar N ports/x11/cde/patches/patch-doc_Makefile_am N ports/x11/cde/patches/patch-lib_DtMmdb_btree_berkeley_memmove_c N ports/x11/cde/patches/patch-programs_dtcm_libDtCmP_util_h N ports/x11/cde/patches/patch-programs_dtmail_include_DtMail_DtMailTypes_h No conflicts created by this import

এটি লক্ষণীয় যে এটি এখনও বিল্ডের সাথে লিঙ্কযুক্ত নয়, তাই সম্ভবত প্যাকেজ হিসাবে তাত্ক্ষণিকভাবে উপলব্ধ হবে না। তবে আপনি অবশ্যই স্থানীয়ভাবে বন্দরটি তৈরি করতে এবং ক্লাসিক ইউনিক্স ডেস্কটপের অভিজ্ঞতা নিতে মুক্ত।

এছাড়াও লক্ষণীয় মূল্যবান ajacoutot@ ‘এস

সতর্কতা::

(…) I wouldn't use is as a daily driver, it's old unsecure code but it's fun if you want to bring back memories. (…)

সম্পাদকরা ভবিষ্যতের স্ন্যাপশটে প্যাকেজ হিসাবে এটি সঠিকভাবে উপলব্ধ দেখার অপেক্ষায় রয়েছেন।