গিথুব-ডিপিসিক-এআই/ডিপসেক-প্রোভার-ভি 2

from

transformers

import

AutoModelForCausalLM

AutoTokenizer

import

torch

torch

manual_seed

30

model_id

=

"DeepSeek-Prover-V2-7B"

# or DeepSeek-Prover-V2-671B

tokenizer

=

AutoTokenizer

from_pretrained

model_id

formal_statement

=

"""

import Mathlib

import Aesop

set_option maxHeartbeats 0

open BigOperators Real Nat Topology Rat

/-- What is the positive difference between $120\%$ of 30 and $130\%$ of 20? Show that it is 10.-/

theorem mathd_algebra_10 : abs ((120 : ℝ) / 100 * 30 - 130 / 100 * 20) = 10 := by

sorry

"""

strip

prompt

=

"""

Complete the following Lean 4 code:

```lean4

```

Before producing the Lean 4 code to formally prove the given theorem, provide a detailed proof plan outlining the main proof steps and strategies.

The plan should highlight key ideas, intermediate lemmas, and proof structures that will guide the construction of the final formal proof.

"""

strip

chat

=

"role"

"user"

"content"

prompt

format

formal_statement

model

=

AutoModelForCausalLM

from_pretrained

model_id

device_map

=

"auto"

torch_dtype

=

torch

bfloat16

trust_remote_code

=

True

inputs

=

tokenizer

apply_chat_template

chat

tokenize

=

True

add_generation_prompt

=

True

return_tensors

=

"pt"

to

model

device

import

time

start

=

time

time

outputs

=

model

generate

inputs

max_new_tokens

=

8192

print

tokenizer

batch_decode

outputs

print

time

time

-

start