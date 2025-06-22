গিথুব – lfnoise/Sapf: খাঁটি ফর্ম হিসাবে শব্দ

WHAT This program is called: "A tool for exploring sound as pure form." or "sound as pure form" or "sapf" It is an interpreter for a language for creating and transforming sound. The language is mostly functional, stack based and uses postfix notation similar to FORTH. It represents audio and control events using lazy, possibly infinite sequences. It intends to do for lazy sequences what APL does for arrays: provide very high level functions with pervasive automatic mapping, scanning, and reduction operators. This makes for a language where short programs can achieve results out of proportion to their size. Because nearly all of the programmer accessible data types are immutable, the language can easily run multiple threads without deadlock or corruption. WHY Other languages that inspired this one: APL, Joy(1), Haskell, Piccola(2), Nyquist(3), SuperCollider(4). APL and FORTH (from which Joy derives) are both widely derided for being write-only languages. Nevertheless, there has yet to be a language of such concise expressive power as APL or its descendants. APL is powerful not because of its bizarre symbols or syntax, but due to the way it automatically maps operations over arrays and allows iterations at depth within arrays. This means one almost never needs to write a loop or think about operations one-at-a-time. Instead one can think about operations on whole structures. Here is a great quote from Alan Perlis(5) on APL, which that also reflects my interest in this way of programming : "What attracted me, then, to APL was a feeling that perhaps through APL one might begin to acquire some of the dimensions in programming that we revere in natural language — some of the pleasures of composition; of saying things elegantly; of being brief, poetic, artistic, that makes our natural languages so precious to us." The Joy language introduced concatenative functional programming. This generally means a stack based virtual machine, and a program consisting of words which are functions taking an input stack and returning an output stack. The natural syntax that results is postfix. Over a very long time I have come to feel that syntax gets in between me and the power in a language. Postfix is the least syntax possible. There are several reasons I like the concatenative style of programming: Function composition is concatenation. Pipelining values through functions to get new values is the most natural idiom. Functions are applied from left to right instead of inside out. Support for multiple return values comes for free. No need for operator precedence. Fewer delimiters are required: Parentheses are not needed to control operator precedence. Semicolons are not needed to separate statements. Commas are not needed to separate arguments. (Note: Sapf is inspired by, but is not purely a concatenative language because it has lexical variables.) When I am programming interactively, I most often find myself in the situation where I have a value and I want to transform it to something else. The thing to do is apply a function with some parameters. With concatenative programming this is very natural. You string along several words and get a new value. QUICK SET-UP Put the sapf program into ~/bin or wherever you keep commands. Since this binary is unsigned you will need to remove Apple's quarantine attribute: xattr -r -d com.apple.quarantine <path-to-sapf-binary> Set up the environment variables in Terminal or your shell profile. For example: export SAPF_HISTORY="$HOME/sapf-files/sapf-history.txt" export SAPF_LOG="$HOME/sapf-files/sapf-log.txt" export SAPF_PRELUDE="$HOME/sapf-files/sapf-prelude.txt" export SAPF_EXAMPLES="$HOME/sapf-files/sapf-examples.txt" export SAPF_README="$HOME/sapf-files/README.txt" export SAPF_RECORDINGS="$HOME/sapf-files/recordings" export SAPF_SPECTROGRAMS="$HOME/sapf-files/spectrograms" read this README. check out some examples: start sapf in Terminal. open sapf-examples.txt in a text editor copy an example onto the command line. COMMAND LINE sapf (-r sample-rate)(-p prelude-file) sapf (-h) print this help OPTIONS -r sample-rate Sets the session sample rate. The default sample rate is 96000 Hz. -p prelude-file The path to a file of code to load before entering the read-eval-print loop. If this argument is not supplied, the prelude file is loaded from the path stored in the environment variable SAPF_PRELUDE. -h print help for the command line options. ENVIRONMENT VARIABLES SAPF_PRELUDE the path for a code file to be loaded before entering the read-eval-print loop. SAPF_RECORDINGS the path where output sound files should be written. SAPF_SPECTROGRAMS the path where spectrogram images should be written. SAPF_HISTORY the path where the command line history is stored for recall at runtime. SAPF_LOG the path where a log of command line inputs are stored for posterity. SAPF_EXAMPLES the path to a file of examples. SAPF_README the path to this README file. BUILT IN FUNCTION HELP You can get a list of all defined functions by typing "helpall". You can get help for a particular built-in function by typing "`someword help" (note the backquote). A VERY FEW EXAMPLES ;; type 'stop' to stop sound playback ;; play a sine wave at 800 Hz and initial phase of zero. 800 0 sinosc .3 * play ;; the analog bubbles example from SuperCollider: .4 0 lfsaw 2 * (8 7.23) 0 lfsaw .25 * 5/3 + + ohz 0 sinosc .04 * .2 0 4 combn play See the "examples" file for more. TYPES "It is better to have 100 functions operate on one data structure than 10 functions on 10 data structures." -- Alan Perlis The language has a bare minimum of data types: Real - a 64 bit double precision floating point number for quantifying things. String - a string of characters for naming things. List - Ordered lists of values that function as both arrays and lazy potentially infinitely long sequences. Form - An object that maps symbolic names to values. A form is a dictionary with inheritance. Function - Functions are values that when applied take values from the stack and evaluate an expression. Ref - A mutable container for a value. This is the only mutable data type. SYNTAX Expressions are sequences of words (or other syntactic elements) written in postfix form. All words are are executed in left to right order as they are encountered. When a word is executed it looks up the value bound to that word. If the value is a function, then the function is applied and any arguments of the function are taken from the stack. If the value is not a function then the value itself is pushed onto the stack. 2 3 * --> 6 "-->" means "evaluates to" throughout this document. COMMENTS Comments begin with a semicolon character and continue to the end of a line. ; this is a comment line NUMBERS Numbers are written in the usual ways. 1 2.3 .5 7. Scientific notation 3.4e-3 1.7e4 Suffixes. There are several suffixes that scale the value. pi - scales the number by 3.141592653589793238... pi can stand alone as well as being a suffix. pi 2pi .5pi .25pi M - mega. scales the number by one million 1000000. 1M .5M k - kilo. scales the number by 1000. 4k 1.5k h - hecto. scales the number by 100. 8h c - centi. scales the number by .01 386c 702c m - milli. scales the number by .001 53m 125m u - micro. scales the number by .000001 20u Infix fractions with no intervening spaces are interpreted as literal real numbers. Both the numerator and denominator can be floating point as described above. 5/4 9/7 15/11 pi/4 7.5/4 1k/3 STRINGS Strings are enclosed in double quotes. "This is a string" \

is newline and \\t is tab. "\\tThis string begins with a tab and ends with a newline.\

" WORDS Words are sequences of characters delimited by spaces, square brackets, curly brackets, parentheses, or one of the quote characters described below (except for the equals sign, which can occur in a word). these are words When a word is executed it looks up the value bound to that word. If the value is a function, then the function is applied and any arguments of the function are taken from the stack. If the value is not a function then the value itself is pushed onto the stack. QUOTES There are certain symbols that, when immediately preceding a word, change the normal evaluation behavior. Normally when a word occurs in an expression, the value bound to the word symbol is looked up and applied. For example, when a word appears by itself like this: sin The interpreter looks up the value bound to the 'sin symbol, which is a function, and applies it. If a word is preceded by backquote, the interpreter looks up the value bound to the symbol without applying it. `sin The function bound to the 'sin symbol will be pushed onto the stack instead of being applied. If a word is preceded by single quote, the interpreter pushes the symbol itself onto the stack. 'sin If a word is preceded by comma, the interpreter pops the object on top of the stack, looks up the value bound to the symbol in the object, and pushes that value onto the stack. ,name If a word is preceded by dot, the interpreter looks up the value bound to the symbol in the object on top of the stack, and applies it. .name If a word is preceded by the equals sign, the interpreter binds a value to a symbol in the current scope. The current scope extends to the next closing square bracket. There are no mutable local variables. Symbols once bound may not be changed except at the outer-most scope (the workspace). It is not possible to bind values to symbols outside the current scope. 123 = x You can bind multiple values from the stack using parentheses after the = sign. This saves having to pop them off and bind them in reverse order. 1 2 3 = (a b c) ; is equivalent to: 1 2 3 = c = b = a a b c --> 1 2 3 You can bind values from lists using square brackets after the = sign. (1 2 3 4 5) = (a b c) a b c --> 1 2 3 #(1 2 3 4 5) = (a b c) ; also works for signals. Don't use # on the right hand side. a b c --> 1 2 3 Don't get clever though: (1 2)(3 4) = ((a b)(c d)) ; syntax error. nested destructuring is not supported. FUNCTIONS Functions are a backslash followed by a list of argument names, followed by a function body within square brackets. \a b (a b + a b *) When the interpreter encounters a function in the code, it creates an instance of the function that captures the free variables of the function and pushes that onto the stack. It does not apply the function. A function may be applied using the ! operator. 3 4 \a b (a b + a b *) ! --> 7 12 The function may be assigned to a word. \a b (a b + a b *) = blub 3 4 blub --> 7 12 Optionally, a help string may follow the function arguments. \a b "(a b --> sum product) returns the sum and product of a and b." (a b + a b *) Unlike other concatenative languages, the body of a function is executed on an empty stack. Values from the calling stack are not accessible except via the named arguments. LISTS Lists are created by writing expressions within square brackets. The expressions are evaluated and the items left on the stack become the elements of the list. (1 2 3) (1 2 + 3 4 *) --> (3 12) (2 aa 3 ba) --> (2 3 2) There are two types of lists, value lists aka "streams" and numeric lists aka "signals". Signals are defined using an initial '#' character as follows. #(1 2 3) #(1 2 + 3 4 *) --> #(3 12) FORMS Also known as dictionary, map, or record, a Form is a set of bindings from keys to values. Forms may inherit from other forms. Forms are enclosed in curly braces. Keys are preceeded by colons. { :a 1 :b 2 } = x ; the value 1 is bound to the key a, and the value 2 is ; bound to the key b. { x :c 3 } = y ; y inherits from x and binds the value 3 to the key c. The position of keys is actually completely arbitrary within the braces. It is only required that the number of values pushed onto the stack equals, or in the case of inheritance exceeds by one, the number of keys. So the following are completely equivalent to the above: {1 2 :a :b} = x {x 3 :c} = y {:a :b 1 2} = x {:c x 3} = y This can be useful when returning multiple values from functions and binding them to multiple keys. In general, I would recommend the first syntax above for most cases. Multiple inheritance is supported by specifying a list of parents. Multiple inheritance is an experimental feature and may be removed since it prevents certain optimizations that may prove more useful. Parent objects are ordered according to an algorithm defined for the Dylan programming language(6). {:a 1} = a {a :b 2} = b {a :c 3} = c {(b c) :d 4} = d ; inherit first from b then from c. d --> {{{{:a 1} :c 3} :b 2} :d 4} ; b is reached before c in traversal. ; a is inherited from only once. AUTO-MAPPING Many built-in operators which take a scalar argument will automatically map over a signal or stream passed in that argument position. For example, the "to" operator returns a sequence from a starting number to an ending number: 0 4 to --> (0 1 2 3 4) If a list is passed as one of the arguments, then that list is auto-mapped and a list of lists is returned. (0 2) 4 to --> ((0 1 2 3 4)(2 3 4)) 0 (2 3 4) to --> ((0 1 2)(0 1 2 3)(0 1 2 3 4)) If lists are passed in for multiple arguments that are subject to auto-mapping, then they will be auto-mapped with successive values from each of the arguments. (0 7)(2 9) to --> ((0 1 2)(7 8 9)) When multiple arguments are auto-mapped, the result will be of the same length as the shortest list. (0 1)(5 4 3) to --> ((0 1 2 3 4 5)(1 2 3 4)) Auto-mapping may be performed over infinite lists. ord is a function which returns an infinite list of integers starting with 1. ord --> (1 2 3 4 5 ...) 0 ord to --> ((0 1)(0 1 2)(0 1 2 3)(0 1 2 3 4)(0 1 2 3 4 5)...) THE "EACH" OPERATOR Sometimes an operator needs to be applied at a deeper level than the top level. The @ sign, known as the "each" operator, tags the top value on the stack so that the next function that consumes it will operate over each of its values instead of the list as a whole. For example say we have the following nested list: ((1 2 3) (4 5 6)) If we reverse it we get the outer list reversed: ((1 2 3) (4 5 6)) reverse --> ((4 5 6) (1 2 3)) What if we want to reverse each of the inner lists? We use the each operator: ((1 2 3) (4 5 6)) @ reverse --> ((3 2 1) (6 5 4)) We can use the each operator to do outer products. Normally math operators proceed over lists element-wise like so: (1 2)(10 20) + --> (11 22) If we use the each operator we can apply + to each element of one list and the whole other list. (1 2) @ (10 20) + --> ((11 21) (12 22)) (1 2) (10 20) @ + --> ((11 12) (21 22)) This works because math operators auto-map over lists. Other operators do not auto-map over lists, for example the 2ple operator. 2ple creates a two item list from the two items on the top of the stack. (1 2) (10 20) 2ple --> ((1 2) (10 20)) (1 2) @ (10 20) 2ple --> ((1 (10 20)) (2 (10 20))) (1 2) (10 20) @ 2ple --> (((1 2) 10) ((1 2) 20)) (1 2) @ (10 20) @ 2ple --> ((1 10) (2 20)) In order to do an outer product we need to use ordered each operators. These perform nested loops. (1 2) @1 (10 20) @2 2ple --> (((1 10) (1 20)) ((2 10) (2 20))) (1 2) @2 (10 20) @1 2ple --> (((1 10) (2 10)) ((1 20) (2 20))) You can do mapping two (or more) levels deep with @@ (or @@@, @@@@, etc) : (((1 2 3) (4 5)) ((6 7) (8 9 10))) @@ reverse --> (((3 2 1) (5 4)) ((7 6) (10 9 8))) ord @1 ord @2 to --> an infinite list of infinite lists of finite lists: ( ((1) (1 2) (1 2 3) (1 2 3 4) (1 2 3 4 5) ...) ((2 1) (2) (2 3) (2 3 4) (2 3 4 5) ...) ((3 2 1) (3 2) (3) (3 4) (3 4 5) ...) ((4 3 2 1) (4 3 2) (4 3) (4) (4 5) ...) ((5 4 3 2 1) (5 4 3 2) (5 4 3) (5 4) (5) ...) ... ) Lists of Forms can be constructed using the each operator. {:a ord @ :b 0} --> ({:a 1 :b 0} {:a 2 :b 0} {:a 3 :b 0} {:a 4 :b 0} ...) {:a 1 3 to @1 :b 1 4 to @2} --> ; outer product ( ({:a 1 :b 1} {:a 1 :b 2} {:a 1 :b 3} {:a 1 :b 4}) ({:a 2 :b 1} {:a 2 :b 2} {:a 2 :b 3} {:a 2 :b 4}) ({:a 3 :b 1} {:a 3 :b 2} {:a 3 :b 3} {:a 3 :b 4}) ) Lists of lists can be created using the each operator within the list constructor syntax: ((1 2 3) @ 4 5) --> ((1 4 5) (2 4 5) (3 4 5)) ((1 2 3) @1 (4 5 6) @2) --> (((1 4) (1 5) (1 6)) ((2 4) (2 5) (2 6)) ((3 4) (3 5) (3 6))) MULTI-CHANNEL EXPANSION Multi-channel expansion is a kind of auto-mapping for operators that process signals and not streams (for example, unit generators). These operators auto-map over streams, but not signals. ; the saw oscillator expands over the list (300 301) to produce stereo ; channels that beat with each other at 1 Hz. (300 301) 0 saw .3 * play REDUCING AND SCANNING MATH OPERATORS For all two argument math operators, adding a forward slash after the operator turns it into a list reducing operator and adding a backward slash turns it into a list scanning operator. 1 2 + --> 3 normal addition (1 2 3 4) +/ --> 10 sum (1 2 3 4) +\ --> (1 3 6 10) accumulation (1 2 3 4) */ --> 24 product (1 2 3 4) *\ --> (1 2 6 24) scan of multiplication Adding a caret after the operator makes it work in pair-wise fashion. It outputs the first value, then outputs the operator applied to successive pairs. (1 2 3 4 5 6) +^ --> (1 3 5 7 9 11) -^ and +\ are inverses of each other. (7 9 16 20 1 5) -^ --> (7 2 7 4 -19 4) pairwise difference (7 2 7 4 -19 4) +\ --> (7 9 16 20 1 5) accumulation REFERENCES 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6.