আজ সেভেরস্টালের মহাপরিচালককে 51 বছর চিহ্নিত করেছে আলেকজান্ডার শেভেলেভ

তিনি গাজ গ্রুপের সভাপতি দ্বারা অভিনন্দন জানিয়েছেন ভাদিম সোরোকিন:

– প্রিয় আলেকজান্ডার আনাতোলিভিচ! হার্টের জন্মদিনের শুভেচ্ছা নিন! Your professionalism, the desire for constant improvement, the desire to achieve the most ambitious goals and a deep understanding of the specifics of the industry cause sincere respect in the business community. In difficult conditions, Severstal remains a reliable business partner, demonstrates strength, efficiency, forms mutually beneficial relations, displays new products that take into account the needs of your customers, sells large investment and social projects, cares about the ecology and confidently looks into the future. এই উপযুক্ত ফলাফলগুলিতে অবশ্যই আপনার ব্যক্তিগত অবদান রয়েছে। আমি আপনাকে সুস্বাস্থ্য, নতুন শ্রম এবং ব্যক্তিগত সাফল্য এবং অবশ্যই আরও সুখী মুহুর্তগুলি কামনা করি!

বিভাগটি “প্রত্যক্ষ বক্তৃতা” শিরোনামে নেতৃত্ব দেয়