জিওহোট/টিটি-টিনি: টেনস্টোরেন্ট ব্ল্যাকহোল অ্যাক্সেস করার জন্য ক্ষুদ্র কোড

Advice to Tenstorrent
If you want to get acquired / become scam IP licensing co...I can't help you.
If you want to win AI compute, read on
===
This is your 7th stack?
Plz bro one more stack this stack will be good i promise
bro bro bro plz one more make it all back one trade
You can't build a castle on a shit swamp. LLK is the wrong approach.
===
Tenstorrent advantage is in more programmability wrt GPUs. Hardware shapes model arch.
If you don't expose that programmability, you are guaranteed to lose. sfpi_elu is a problem.
You aren't going to get better deals on tapeouts/IP than NVIDIA/AMD. You need some advantage.
But but but it's all open source.
===
If you want a dataflow graph compiler, build a dataflow graph compiler.
This is not 6 layers of abstraction, it's 3 (and only 2 you have to build).
1. frontend <PyTorch, ONNX, tensor.py>
2. compiler
3. runtime/driver
===
Start with 3.
The driver is fine.
The runtime should JUST BE A RUNTIME. I better never see mention of a elu.
Make the runtime expose hardware in a application agnostic way. Compilation, dispatch, queuing, etc...
As long as LLK sits under tt-metalium, you aren't doing this.
CUDA is a simple C API for this. I advise doing the same.
===
Now for 2.
tinygrad is this, but you don't have to use it. MLIR/LLVM is probably fine.
ELU still should not be here!!!!
This should deal with memory placement, op scheduling, kernel fusion. Not ELU.
This is not easy. But importing 6 abstraction layers of cruft doesn't fix that!!!!
===
Now for 1.
self.elu() needs to have same perf as self.relu() - alpha*(1-self.exp()).relu()
If it doesn't, you messed up. Only once it does are you ready to write elu.
HINT for how to write ELU: def elu(self): return self.relu() - alpha*(1-self.exp()).relu()
HINT is not a hint, it's the actual code.
