Advice to Tenstorrent

If you want to get acquired / become scam IP licensing co...I can't help you.

If you want to win AI compute, read on

===

This is your 7th stack?

Plz bro one more stack this stack will be good i promise
bro bro bro plz one more make it all back one trade

You can't build a castle on a shit swamp. LLK is the wrong approach.

===

Tenstorrent advantage is in more programmability wrt GPUs. Hardware shapes model arch.

If you don't expose that programmability, you are guaranteed to lose. sfpi_elu is a problem.

You aren't going to get better deals on tapeouts/IP than NVIDIA/AMD. You need some advantage.

But but but it's all open source.

===

If you want a dataflow graph compiler, build a dataflow graph compiler.
This is not 6 layers of abstraction, it's 3 (and only 2 you have to build).

1. frontend <PyTorch, ONNX, tensor.py>
2. compiler
3. runtime/driver

===

Start with 3.

The driver is fine.

The runtime should JUST BE A RUNTIME. I better never see mention of a elu.

Make the runtime expose hardware in a application agnostic way. Compilation, dispatch, queuing, etc...

As long as LLK sits under tt-metalium, you aren't doing this.

CUDA is a simple C API for this. I advise doing the same.

===

Now for 2.

tinygrad is this, but you don't have to use it. MLIR/LLVM is probably fine.

ELU still should not be here!!!!

This should deal with memory placement, op scheduling, kernel fusion. Not ELU.

This is not easy. But importing 6 abstraction layers of cruft doesn't fix that!!!!

===

Now for 1.

self.elu() needs to have same perf as self.relu() - alpha*(1-self.exp()).relu()

If it doesn't, you messed up. Only once it does are you ready to write elu.

HINT for how to write ELU: def elu(self): return self.relu() - alpha*(1-self.exp()).relu()

HINT is not a hint, it's the actual code.

